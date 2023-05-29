Saudi, British foreign ministers discuss Sudan crisis

Saudi artist builds carpet-painting business one brush stroke at a time

RIYADH: With a steady hand on her brush, Saudi artist Raghda Turkistani paints images and writes personalized messages in calligraphy on carpets.

“I wanted to pursue something that would be a reflection of my artistic nature, so I fell in love with the carpet industry and turned it into a business,” Turkistani told Arab News.

Her meticulous painting on luxurious Persian and Arabian carpets using bright colors has resulted in myriad unique masterpieces.

Raghda Turkistani paints on door mats, wood and other materials, including Persian and Arabian carpets. (Instagram/raghda.craft)

A mother of three, who majored in psychology, Turkistani also encouraged her children to pursue art because she believes that having a creative skill is crucial for mental wellness.

“Having a creative hobby is important for mental health because it generates energy. It makes me feel like my passion is being renewed,” she said.

“My kids have their own section in my office where they can draw and enjoy coloring.”

HIGH LIGHTS • Artist Raghda Turkistani paints images and writes personalized messages in calligraphy on carpets. • She hosts online and face-to-face sessions to teach people how to start their own art businesses and operate the equipment used to print on carpets and doormats.

Turkistani began her creative journey by printing on door mats, wood and other materials, but her work on carpets gained the most recognition as many businesses requested customized designs from her.

Turkistani, a social media manager by profession, initially chose the field to promote her art. She used the skills she gained from her profession to create her TikTok and Instagram content.

Raghda Turkistani paints on door mats, wood and other materials, including Persian and Arabian carpets. (Instagram/raghda.craft)

Her husband, she says, was her “first supporter” when she entered the world of social media. She wanted her content to be about her clients’ orders, showing them a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of their products.

Turkistani struggled to juggle her business, her paying job, and her young kids, but she found support in her husband as she built her business.

She said that “it was a sweet feeling” when she received her first order and saw her follower count grow on TikTok live.

Raghda Turkistani, Saudi artist

“Every time I feel that I have lost hope or I feel that I am not succeeding, I remember this moment and I remember how I felt at the time,” she said.

Her most unusual request was from a man who asked her to write “Move, you sleepy head!” on a doormat, she shared, laughing.

Turkistani also helps others start their own businesses by teaching them how to operate the equipment used to print on carpets and doormats.

Having a creative hobby is important for mental health because it generates energy. It makes me feel like my passion is being renewed. Raghda Turkistani, Saudi artist

Most of her students are mothers like herself or young women who want to embark on their own projects. Her courses include online and face-to-face sessions, depending on the participant’s requests. Students can learn about the equipment and its software, how to print on acrylic and wood, how thermal printing works and much more.

The young artist’s sound advice for people looking to achieve their own artistic visions is to not allow their circumstances to dictate their paths.

“If you have a passion,…pursue your dream. We are now in the era of achieving dreams,” she said, explaining that it has become easier than ever before to start one’s own business.

“Nothing, including age or family, can stop people from starting their own business if they are determined to do so. Everyone should experience the feeling of creating their own project or business,” Turkistani said.