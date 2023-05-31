Closing bell: Oil prices weigh down Saudi stocks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped by 125.85 points or 1.13 percent to close at 11,014.13, driven by a fall in oil prices that affected investors’ morale.

While parallel market Nomu lost 335.24 points to 21,278.26, the MSCI Tadawul Index fell 1.31 percent to 1,464.41.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR11.79 billion ($3.14 billion) as 58 stocks advanced, while 155 retreated.

Brent crude futures for August delivery were down $1.69, or 2.30 percent, to $71.85 a barrel at 3:15 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.99, or 2.87 percent, to $67.47.

The top stock of the day was Jarir Marketing Co., as its share price advanced 6.02 percent to SR17.60.

Jarir Marketing Co., on Wednesday, said that its shareholders had approved the board’s proposal for reducing the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR1 during the extraordinary general meeting conducted on May 30.

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund and Saudi Fisheries Co. were other top gainers of the day, whose share prices rose by 3.76 percent and 3.06 percent, respectively.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. was the worst performer as its share price dropped 4.76 percent to close at SR38.05.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. recommended splitting the stocks par value from SR10 to SR0.1 while keeping the company’s capital intact.

In a bourse filing, the company said that the number of its shares following the split would be 2.97 billion.

On Wednesday, Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. announced that its board of directors approved to transform the legal entity of its subsidiary FPC Industrial Co. from a limited liability company to a joint stock company.

“This transformation will support FPC’s objectives aiming for future expansions. Also, it will maintain its stability and sustainability and will support the company’s financial position, which supports increasing export sales and improves the credit relationship with some large foreign clients to increase the company’s export share and in line with the needs of global markets,” said FIPCO in a statement to Tadawul.

The statement added that FIPCO’s board of directors also decided to set an authorized capital of SR100 million and raise the paid-up capital from SR18 million to SR70 million.

According to the statement, the capital hike will be financed using some current account balances between partners. The company’s share price dropped by 1.57 percent to SR43.90.