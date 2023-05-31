You are here

Saudi Arabia's population passes 32m, census results show

Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show
Al-Ibrahim said that Saudi census 2022 is an important national project, and its outputs will be a key pillar for planning and decision-making. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show
Al-Dossari told Arab News that backcasting helped the authority estimate the changes and numbers of the census, especially from 2010 to today. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show

Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show
  • The number of males reached 19.7 million, 61 percent of the population, while the number of females reached 12.5 million, representing 39 percent
  • The 2022 census was conducted in line with the best international methodologies and by using satellite and self-enumeration technologies
Updated 23 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The population of Saudi Arabia has reached 32.2 million, statistics from the 2022 census released by the General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday revealed.
Of the total number, Saudis made up 18.8 million people (58.4 percent), while non-Saudis accounted for 13.4 million, or 41.6 percent of the population.
The census results also revealed the Kingdom’s youthful population, with the median age being 29 and the proportion of Saudis aged under 30 reaching 63 percent of the population.
The number of males reached 19.7 million, 61 percent of the population, while the number of females reached 12.5 million, representing 39 percent.
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning and General Authority for Statistics Chairman Faisal Al-Ibrahim said: “The Saudi census 2022 is an important national project, and its outputs will be a key pillar for planning and decision-making, developing economic and social policy, creating development plans for various sectors and services, and supporting the investment environment in the Kingdom and the achievement of Vision 2030 goals.”
General Authority for Statistics President Fahad Al-Dossari told Arab News that technological advancement allowed the authority to reach a confidence level of 95 percent for the 2022 census.
“Saudi census 2022 is the most accurate and comprehensive. It will be used as a foundation for the General Authority for Statistics’ projects, publications as well as numbers,” he added.
The 2022 census was conducted in line with the best international methodologies and by using satellite and self-enumeration technologies.
Error monitoring and automated data correction techniques were deployed to ensure the quality of the census data.
More than 1 million phone calls, 900,000 field visits, and advanced data analysis and statistics methods were used.
The comparisons included five different data sources, and more than 200 indicators reviewed data to confirm its accuracy.
Al-Dossari told Arab News: “For that reason, we decided to use 2022 as a base year for us to do the backcasting – an international practice whenever there is a new census – as an exercise to the previous census.
“We looked at 2022, and we backcasted based on the multiple sources of data that helped us estimate the changes and numbers of the census, especially from 2010 to today.”
The backcasted 2010 data shows that the total population of Saudi Arabia has increased by 8.2 million (34.2 percent) since 2010; the number of Saudis by 4.8 million (33.8 percent); and the number of non-Saudis by 3.5 million (34.7 percent).
The announcement of the Saudi census 2022 results included detailed data on three main categories: population, households and housing. Results on education, health, employment, income, migration and diversity will be announced over the next few months.
The authority will make the census results available on a dedicated website featuring interactive dashboards, easy-to-use interactive maps, reports, tables and charts. It will also host a livestreamed webinar covering the census methodology and key findings in the coming month.

Topics: Saudi Arabia census General Authority for Statistics population

Al-Jubeir meets ambassadors from US, Costa Rica

Al-Jubeir meets ambassadors from US, Costa Rica
Updated 40 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Jubeir meets ambassadors from US, Costa Rica

Al-Jubeir meets ambassadors from US, Costa Rica
  • Al-Jubeir wished Ratney success in his new role and in fulfilling his duties
Updated 40 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs, on Wednesday met newly appointed US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, in Riyadh.

Al-Jubeir wished Ratney success in his new role and in fulfilling his duties.

Al-Jubeir also met non-resident Francisco Chacon Hernandez, Costa Rica’s ambassador to the Kingdom. The parties discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual interest.
 

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug
  • 6 people arrested, including 3 Egyptians, 1 Saudi
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Six people have been arrested in Riyadh in connection with an attempt to sell almost 4.1 million tablets of a controlled drug, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The arrests followed an investigation into gangs linked to the smuggling and distribution of drugs inside the Kingdom, Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, a spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said.

Three of the suspects were of Egyptian nationality, one was Sudanese, one Yemeni and one a Saudi citizen. They have all been referred to public prosecutors and preliminary legal measures have been taken against them

Anyone with information or suspicions about drug-related activities can call 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Drug bust

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day
Updated 31 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day
  • SGI initiatives helping protect and regenerate Kingdom’s reefs
  • Coral reefs known as ‘rainforests of the sea’ due to rich biodiversity, ecological significance
Updated 31 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Green Initiative is celebrating World Reef Day by recognizing initiatives taking place to protect and regenerate the Kingdom’s stunning ocean habitats.
The annual World Reef Day on June 1 raises awareness about the importance of coral reefs and the urgent need to protect them.
The SGI was launched in 2021 under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help protect the planet and combat climate change with three targets: Reducing harmful emissions, foresting and protecting land and sea.
Under the SGI, Saudi Arabia has committed to protecting 30 percent of its land and marine area and is working with international groups such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature to safeguard and restore the natural ecosystems and pristine landscapes of the Kingdom.
“The SGI is highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to national environmental conservation with a month of activity to raise awareness around the Kingdom’s conservation efforts,” a statement from the initiative said.
It said that Saudi Arabia is rich in marine life, and that the Red Sea is home to one of the longest continuous living reefs on earth. Its corals are uniquely resilient and can survive rises in water temperature that would bleach or kill others elsewhere in the world, it added.
Scientists are now studying Red Sea corals to see if they can be used as a basis for coral restoration and survival around the world, said the SGI.
The initiative has a series of programs that will protect and regenerate the Kingdom’s reefs. They include:
The National Center for Wildlife is developing a national strategy by 2025 for the sustainable use of coastal and marine areas to conserve marine biodiversity and reduce damage to reef habitats.
The KAUST Reefscape Restoration Initiative, in partnership with NEOM, is one of the largest reef restoration and conservation programs in the world. The first phase of the initiative is a 100-hectare restoration project at Shushah Island, approximately 20km off the coast. The effort will be a mix of reef conservation, replanting, and restoration; corals will be grown in a nursery before being transferred to the reef.
The Reef Revive Initiative, led by the Baa Foundation, KAUST and Beacon Development, will reduce reef damage using techniques such as transplantation. Reef stewardship is being encouraged by engaging and training local dive operators in coral restoration.
Red Sea Global is establishing a 6,693 km2 ‘no-take’ Marine Protected Area as part of the proposed new Special Economic Zone around the AMALAA and the Red Sea project developments.
World Reef Awareness Day was first observed in 2018 by the Coral Restoration Foundation. Its purpose is to draw attention to the deteriorating state of coral reefs worldwide due to various threats such as climate change, pollution, overfishing, and destructive fishing practices.
The theme this year is “Reef resilience: Protect, restore and sustain” to emphasize the need to take action to ensure the long-term survival and health of coral reefs, which are important breeding and spawning grounds for a wide variety of creatures.
Reefs sequester an estimated 200,000 tons of carbon annually. They protect the world’s coasts by providing a natural barrier against high tides, and minimize the impact of storm surges.
Covering less than 1 percent of the world’s ocean floor, reefs are home to more than one million species, or a quarter of all marine life, including 4,000 species of fish.
The so-called ‘rainforests of the ocean’ are under threat from pollution, rising water temperatures due to climate change and damage caused by fishing and diving activities. Estimates suggest that 90 percent of the world’s coral could disappear by 2050 if action is not taken to save them.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) World Reef Day coral reefs habitats biodiversity

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier
  • Prince Abdullah conveyed a greeting from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Abdullah bin Khalid has presented his credentials as Saudi ambassador to Germany to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During a reception in Berlin, the prince conveyed a greeting from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wishing the people of Germany continued progress and prosperity.

He also affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Steinmeier welcomed the ambassador and asked him to convey his greetings to the king and crown prince, and his best wishes to the people of Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics: Germany Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj
  • Integrated system of health control centers is being set up at the ports of entry, which will be completed before the beginning of the Hajj season
  • Health ministry will distribute leaflets and broadcast awareness programs on screens in the halls in languages such as Urdu, French and English
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The health of incoming pilgrims will be monitored at 14 ports of entry to the Kingdom via land, sea, and air during this Hajj season.

The Ministry of Health said that it has set a number of health requirements to prevent diseases coming into the country, maintain health security and provide preventive and curative services during the Hajj season.

An integrated system of health control centers is being set up at the ports of entry, which will be completed before the beginning of the Hajj season.

The ministry is keen to raise health awareness for pilgrims and their families upon their arrival in the Kingdom with awareness initiatives. It will distribute leaflets and broadcast awareness programs on screens in the halls in languages such as Urdu, French and English, among others.

Officials said that entry point health services were the first line of defense for Hajj. Health experts will also take precautionary measures in accordance with global developments and international health regulations that apply to those coming to Hajj, their luggage and transport.

Medical services will be provided at Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu, Taif International Airport, Al-Batha Port, Empty Quarter Port, Salwa Port, King Fahd Causeway, Al-Raqa’i Port, Jdeidet Arar Port, Al-Haditha Port, Halat Ammar Port, and Al-Wadiah Port.

The centers will be staffed at all times, stocked with medical supplies such as vaccines and equipped with isolation rooms and ambulances to transport sick cases to hospital.

Food brought in by pilgrims will also be inspected by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Customs Authority.

The Health Ministry will record the number of incomers, and report preventive measures applied in their countries of origin and at the ports through the Health Electronic Surveillance Network.

The ministry also provides other preventive services including vaccines for the target countries and preventive treatment for those coming from the African meningitis belt.

Officials at the ministry will coordinate with international organizations such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization, and ensure that all pilgrims receive the necessary immunizations before traveling.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) Makkah

