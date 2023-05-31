Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show

RIYADH: The population of Saudi Arabia has reached 32.2 million, statistics from the 2022 census released by the General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday revealed.
Of the total number, Saudis made up 18.8 million people (58.4 percent), while non-Saudis accounted for 13.4 million, or 41.6 percent of the population.
The census results also revealed the Kingdom’s youthful population, with the median age being 29 and the proportion of Saudis aged under 30 reaching 63 percent of the population.
The number of males reached 19.7 million, 61 percent of the population, while the number of females reached 12.5 million, representing 39 percent.
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning and General Authority for Statistics Chairman Faisal Al-Ibrahim said: “The Saudi census 2022 is an important national project, and its outputs will be a key pillar for planning and decision-making, developing economic and social policy, creating development plans for various sectors and services, and supporting the investment environment in the Kingdom and the achievement of Vision 2030 goals.”
General Authority for Statistics President Fahad Al-Dossari told Arab News that technological advancement allowed the authority to reach a confidence level of 95 percent for the 2022 census.
“Saudi census 2022 is the most accurate and comprehensive. It will be used as a foundation for the General Authority for Statistics’ projects, publications as well as numbers,” he added.
The 2022 census was conducted in line with the best international methodologies and by using satellite and self-enumeration technologies.
Error monitoring and automated data correction techniques were deployed to ensure the quality of the census data.
More than 1 million phone calls, 900,000 field visits, and advanced data analysis and statistics methods were used.
The comparisons included five different data sources, and more than 200 indicators reviewed data to confirm its accuracy.
Al-Dossari told Arab News: “For that reason, we decided to use 2022 as a base year for us to do the backcasting – an international practice whenever there is a new census – as an exercise to the previous census.
“We looked at 2022, and we backcasted based on the multiple sources of data that helped us estimate the changes and numbers of the census, especially from 2010 to today.”
The backcasted 2010 data shows that the total population of Saudi Arabia has increased by 8.2 million (34.2 percent) since 2010; the number of Saudis by 4.8 million (33.8 percent); and the number of non-Saudis by 3.5 million (34.7 percent).
The announcement of the Saudi census 2022 results included detailed data on three main categories: population, households and housing. Results on education, health, employment, income, migration and diversity will be announced over the next few months.
The authority will make the census results available on a dedicated website featuring interactive dashboards, easy-to-use interactive maps, reports, tables and charts. It will also host a livestreamed webinar covering the census methodology and key findings in the coming month.
Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show
https://arab.news/6h4wx
Saudi Arabia’s population passes 32m, census results show
- The number of males reached 19.7 million, 61 percent of the population, while the number of females reached 12.5 million, representing 39 percent
- The 2022 census was conducted in line with the best international methodologies and by using satellite and self-enumeration technologies
RIYADH: The population of Saudi Arabia has reached 32.2 million, statistics from the 2022 census released by the General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday revealed.