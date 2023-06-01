PwC Middle East inaugurates its regional headquarters in Riyadh

RIYADH: PwC Middle East, a leading professional services firm in the region, officially inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region, including creating 6,000 new jobs and continued investments in digital technology, environmental, social, and governance capabilities.

PwC Middle East obtained its regional headquarters license from Saudi Arabia's investment and commerce ministries.

The company established its headquarters before Jan. 1, 2024, a deadline set by the regional headquarters program commissioned by the Investment Ministry and the Royal Commission of Riyadh.

The inauguration ceremony, held at a local hotel in Riyadh, was attended by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Hazim Zagzoog, a royal court adviser, and Kevin Ellis of PwC EMEA.

“I am delighted to join PwC Middle East as it inaugurates its new regional HQ in Riyadh, which will help to build the RHQ ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and set global standards for how a professional services sector RHQ should operate,” Al-Falih said.

“It is a natural continuation of a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship. I also commend PwC on its strong record of employing more than 1,000 talented Saudis in its workforce,” he added.

Hani Ashkar, a senior partner at PwC Middle East, expressed enthusiasm about obtaining the license for their regional headquarters and the honor of supporting Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation as it progresses toward its Vision 2030 and beyond.

“At PwC Middle East, we are fully committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s next phase of its transformational agenda as we digitize, decarbonize, localize, privatize and modernize,” Ashkar said.