You are here

  • Home
  • Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title

Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli win the league title. Kvaratskhelia will receive the award before Napoli kick off their final match of the season on Sunday. (Reuters)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli win the league title. Kvaratskhelia will receive the award before Napoli kick off their final match of the season on Sunday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bpfhe

Updated 03 June 2023
AP

Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title

Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title
  • Kvaratskhelia was a relative unknown when he joined Napoli in the offseason from Georgian team Dinamo Batumi for a reported fee of €10 million ($10.7 million)
  • The 22-year-old forward earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli hero Diego Maradona, who led the team to their only two previous league titles
Updated 03 June 2023
AP

NAPLES, Italy: Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named Serie A player of the year on Friday and will be presented with his trophy on a bumper day of celebration for the southern team.

Kvaratskhelia will receive the award before Napoli kick off their final match of the season on Sunday, at home to Sampdoria. Luciano Spalletti will also be presented with the coach of the year prize.

That will just be the start of the trophy presentations, as Napoli will finally get their hands on the Serie A trophy after the match. The team clinched it with five rounds to spare.

Kvaratskhelia was a relative unknown when he joined Napoli in the offseason from Georgian team Dinamo Batumi for a reported fee of &euro;10 million ($10.7 million).

But the 22-year-old forward was fundamental in Napoli earning their first Serie A title in 33 years. So much so that he earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli hero Diego Maradona, who led the team to their only two previous league titles.

“Khvicha Kvaratskhelia`s impact on the league has been impressive,” Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said. “Congratulations to Napoli for having brought to Italy this talent, who from the very first matches showed off his repertoire of technique, dribbling, personality and creativity.

“With 12 goals and 10 assists, Kvaratskhelia was one of the leading players for the Azzurri, who won the Scudetto and made many fans and lovers of beautiful football dream.”

 

Topics: Napoli

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on first season with Al-Nassr, new life in Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on first season with Al-Nassr, new life in Saudi Arabia
No alternative to Bayern sackings, says ex-president Hoeness
Football
No alternative to Bayern sackings, says ex-president Hoeness

No alternative to Bayern sackings, says ex-president Hoeness

No alternative to Bayern sackings, says ex-president Hoeness
Updated 02 June 2023
AFP

No alternative to Bayern sackings, says ex-president Hoeness

No alternative to Bayern sackings, says ex-president Hoeness
  • "The overall development was simply too unsatisfactory" Hoeness told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
  • Hoeness revealed "nobody" at the club was consulted about the decision to fire coach Julian Nagelsmann in March
Updated 02 June 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said in an interview published on Friday the club had no alternative but firing chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
Hoeness explained the club needed to take action, with news of the sacking becoming known just moments after Bayern won their 11th straight Bundesliga title.
“The overall development was simply too unsatisfactory” Hoeness told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, referring to the club’s poor second half of the season.
Nine points ahead of Borussia Dortmund at Christmas, Bayern entered the final round of the season two points behind.
Their 2-1 win over Cologne in the last match of the campaign, along with Dortmund’s 2-2 draw against Mainz, meant they won the title on goal difference.
Bayern sacked Kahn and Salihamidzic on Thursday, but did not tell the players or make the news public until moments after the full-time whistle.
Captain Thomas Mueller found out in a post-match interview, after putting on a t-shirt commemorating the win.
Hoeness, who played for Bayern before running the club in various capacities for decades, revealed “nobody” at the club was consulted about the decision to fire coach Julian Nagelsmann in March.
“Even Herbert Hainer (Bayern president) was informed far too late... and something like that simply doesn’t work.”
While saying that Salihamidzic “remained a good sporting director,” Hoeness said former goalkeeper Kahn had not done enough work in the sporting department.
“Oliver had defined his role for himself in such a way that he largely stayed out of sports. Yet sport is the main task.
“Our product is football” the 71-year-old added.

Topics: Bayern Munich Uli Hoeness Oliver Kahn

Related

Bayern Munich bring back Rummenigge to supervisory board
Football
Bayern Munich bring back Rummenigge to supervisory board
Musiala takes Bayern to 11th straight title after Dortmund held
Football
Musiala takes Bayern to 11th straight title after Dortmund held

Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies

Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies
Updated 02 June 2023
AP

Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies

Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies
  • Flick returns to a more conventional squad after experimenting with new players for Germany's last round of friendlies in March
  • The 26-man squad named Friday contain no new call-ups, though AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is uncapped despite having been in the March squad
Updated 02 June 2023
AP

FRANKFURT, Germany: Inter Milan midfielder Robin Gosens is set to return to the Germany team for the first time in nearly a year, while Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry was left out as coach Hansi Flick announced his squad for upcoming friendly games Friday.
Flick returns to a more conventional squad after experimenting with new players for Germany’s last round of friendlies in March following a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Those experiments brought mixed results with a 2-0 win over Peru and a 3-2 loss to Belgium.
The 26-man squad named Friday contain no new call-ups, though AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is uncapped despite having been in the March squad. Eight players return after not being selected in March, including Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, who missed Germany’s last friendlies after becoming a father, Bayern forward Leroy Sané and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger.
Gosens is back for the first time in nine months after his role in helping Inter to the Champions League final, albeit mostly as a substitute. He was listed as a defender in Friday’s announcement, reflecting his usual role for Germany as a left-back, not the midfield role he typically plays for Inter.
Gosens has 14 appearances for Germany and started all four games at the European Championship in 2021, making waves with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Portugal, but has played only once since September of that year.
Gnabry misses out despite a late-season burst of form which saw him score five goals and assist one more in Bayern’s final five games, helping his team to overtake Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga title. Others from the March squad who have been dropped include Eintracht Frankfurt’s attacking midfielder Mario Götze and Wolfsburg forward Felix Nmecha. Bayern’s Thomas Müller remains out of the squad and hasn’t been selected since the World Cup.
As the host nation for next year’s European Championship, Germany do not have to play qualifying games. They host Ukraine on June 12 in what the German soccer confederation considers to be the team’s 1,000th game. That will be followed by matches at Poland on June 16 and home against Colombia on June 20.

Germany:
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Fulham), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Robin Gosens (Inter Milan), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).
Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).
Forwards: Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Timo Werner (Leipzig).

Topics: Germany Hansi Flick Robin Gosens Serge Gnabry

Related

Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
Sport
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Sport
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign

Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final

Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final
Updated 02 June 2023
AP

Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final

Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final
  • UEFA said the Roma coach is charged for “insulting / abusive language against a match official” after Sevilla’s victory in Budapest this week
  • Footage circulated Thursday of Mourinho approaching referee Anthony Taylor in the garage and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive
Updated 02 June 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Jose Mourinho was charged by UEFA on Friday after being filmed aggressively cursing at the English match referee in a stadium garage after the Europa League final.
UEFA said the Roma coach is charged for “insulting / abusive language against a match official” after Sevilla’s victory in Budapest this week.
It was one of a slew of disciplinary charges UEFA opened into incidents at a testy, bad-tempered game that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday.
Footage circulated Thursday of Mourinho approaching referee Anthony Taylor in the garage and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive.
Later Thursday, Taylor and his family were harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.
Roma lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw that saw players and officials clash on the field and in the technical area.
UEFA charged both teams with improper conduct – typically activated for at least five yellow cards shown – and Roma was charged over crowd disturbances and acts of damage.
Sevilla was also charged because dozens of its fans invaded the field after the match.
UEFA gave no timetable for its disciplinary panel to judge the cases.

Topics: UEFA Europa League Jose Mourinho AS Roma

Related

Sevilla, Roma’s Mourinho put perfect European records on line in Europa League final
Football
Sevilla, Roma’s Mourinho put perfect European records on line in Europa League final
Dybala’s brace propels Mourinho’s Roma atop Serie A
Sport
Dybala’s brace propels Mourinho’s Roma atop Serie A

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan
  • The clash between Al-Nassr, who finished second in the Roshn Saudi League, and PSG will be held in Osaka on July 25
  • Messi was not among the players PSG used to illustrate the tour announcement on their website
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

JAPAN: Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr will take on Paris Saint-Germain during their summer friendlies in Japan.
The clash between Al-Nassr, who finished second in the Roshn Saudi League, and PSG will be held in Osaka on July 25.
However, there will be no head-to-head between Ronaldo and old rival Lionel Messi, with the Argentine set to leave PSG.
Messi was not among the players PSG used to illustrate the tour announcement on their website.
Last summer PSG traveled to Japan to play three local clubs and were greeted by sell-out crowds, even for their training sessions.
They round off their Japan visit against Inter, who play Manchester City in the Champions League final, at Tokyo’s National Stadium on August 1.
PSG clinched a record 11th French title last week as Messi scored in a 1-1 away draw at Strasbourg.
PSG are scheduled to play J-League club Cerezo Osaka on July 28.
City, Bayern Munich and Celtic have also announced tours to Japan this summer.
(With inputs from AFP)

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Japan PSG

Related

Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble
Football
Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble
As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football
Football
As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football

Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar

Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar
Updated 02 June 2023
Liliane Tannoury

Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar

Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar
  • Despite being placed in tough group with hosts Qatar, China and Tajikistan, the Cedars will look to reach the Round of 16 for the first time
  • Lebanon have a hectic schedule ahead in 2023 as they prepare for a tournament delayed after China pulled out of hosting
Updated 02 June 2023
Liliane Tannoury

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup may be six months away, but preparations have already started for the 24 qualified nations.

Lebanon know that eyes will be on them from day one as they take on hosts Qatar in the opening fixture on Jan. 12, 2024.

Hassan Maatouk, the Cedars’ captain, has stressed the team’s strong spirits and continued preparations to reach their major objective of the quarterfinal, particularly given the considerable time they have set aside for camps and friendly matches in order to find harmony among the players.

In a group with the hosts, China and Tajikistan, it will not be easy, and history is against them.

The competition was moved to January of next year after China pulled out of hosting duties and will end on Feb. 10 with 10 Arab teams taking part, one fewer than the 11 that played in the 2019 edition in the UAE.

Following the curtain-raiser at Al-Bayt Stadium, Lebanon will play China on Jan. 17 and Tajikistan on Jan. 22, both at Al-Thumama Stadium.

They will be hoping for a big improvement in their results at the last edition of the tournament.

Lebanon won only one of its three 2019 matches — 4-1 against North Korea — before suffering losses to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, both with a score of 0-2.

The opener against Qatar certainly looks the most challenging for the Lebanese, for several reasons.

For a start, the Maroons are the reigning champions and will be doing their utmost to retain the title they claimed in the UAE in 2019. Secondly, they will be keen to make amends to their fans after the massive disappointment of the 2022 World Cup.

More will be expected from Lebanon against the other two teams in the group.

Tajikistan are theoretically the easiest opponent and the only team in the group whose FIFA ranking of 109 is lower than Lebanon’s (99). Despite this, the team has managed to make it to the Asian Cup finals for the first time in their history under the leadership of Croatian coach Petar Segrt and should not be taken lightly.

Lebanon will hope that by the time they face China in their final group fixture their chances of progressing to the Round of 16 are still alive.

Since taking over the Cedars in August of last year, Serbian coach Aleksandar Ilic has overseen several poor results.

He has received significant backing from the Football Association in an effort to change the strategy and direction of the Lebanese national team by introducing young players who can keep up with the rapid development of other Asian teams. The team’s last three friendly matches have resulted in away losses to Kuwait in November (2-0), the UAE in December (1-0) and Oman in March (2-0).

Veterans such as Mohamad Haidar, Rabih Ataya, Omar Bugiel, Kassem El-Zein, and Mostafa Matar have been sidelined as younger players like Mohamed Sadek, Ali Tneich, Mohamad Baker El-Housseini, and Ali Al-Hajj have been drafted in.

However, 35-year-old captain Hassan Maatouk, goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil, and midfielder Nader Matar have retained their place in the squad.

The rest of 2023, and the buildup to the AFC Asian Cup, will be hectic as the team takes part in the Intercontinental Cup in India; the 2023 SAFF Championship also in India; the Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia; several friendlies and even the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

As always, logistical and economic challenges abound for the team and its coach, while on the technical side, the players continue to play on artificial pitches at home.

Despite this, Lebanon still have a good chance of making it out of the group stage as the tournament system allows the top two teams in each group, along with the best third-place teams, to advance to the Round of 16.

Such an achievement might seem modest from the outside, but it would be a historic first for the Cedars and will bring a sense of joy and pride to the long-suffering people of Lebanon.

Topics: 2023 AFC Asian Cup football Lebanon

Related

2023 AFC Asian Cup: the full group stage review
Sport
2023 AFC Asian Cup: the full group stage review
Dates and venues confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023
Sport
Dates and venues confirmed for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

follow us

Latest updates

US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
KSrelief distributes aid packages in Afghanistan, Syria and Sudan
KSrelief distributes aid packages in Afghanistan, Syria and Sudan
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just a third of $300m needed to help millions
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just a third of $300m needed to help millions
Turkiye: Erdogan to be sworn in for third term as president
Turkiye: Erdogan to be sworn in for third term as president
Saudi foreign minister urges developing cooperation with BRICS to achieve prosperity
Saudi foreign minister urges developing cooperation with BRICS to achieve prosperity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.