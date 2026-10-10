LONDON: Ten-man Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 against fellow strugglers Manchester United thanks to Dominic Solanke’s last-gasp leveller on Saturday.

In a clash dubbed ‘El Sackicko’ given the scrutiny on both managers, Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead in the 73rd minute at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo punished sloppy Tottenham marking to fire home from an acute angle after Matheus Cunha’s pass picked him out in the penalty area.

Tottenham looked doomed when Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting United defender Luke Shaw in a brawl five minutes after United’s opener.

But Solanke came to Tottenham’s rescue in the final moments when he evaded United defender Lisandro Martinez to head in Sandro Tonali’s cross.

It was a dramatic finale to a scrappy encounter in keeping with the problems gripping two underachieving teams.

Tottenham sit third bottom of the table and remain winless after losing three of their first six league games.

United are languishing in 12th place with only one league so far this season.

Roberto De Zerbi saved Tottenham from relegation on the final day of last term after taking charge late in the campaign.

But despite spending over £300 million ($429 million) on new signings in the close-season, his men look no better this season.

United were more conservative in the transfer market as they looked to build on last season’s impressive third-place finish.

That decision looks to have backfired as Carrick struggles to get the best out of an inconsistent squad.