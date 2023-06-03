Hollywood star Eva Longoria stuns in Elie Saab at Hollywood luncheon

DUBAI: Hollywood star Eva Longoria, who accepted the Trailblazer 2023 award at a recent luncheon for notable members of the film industry in Los Angeles, looked elegant in a black number by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, who made headlines for dressing Jordan’s new Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein as she wed Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon brought together the industry’s most influential executives, storytellers and thought leaders to focus on the state and future of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in Hollywood.







Acknowledging trailblazers that came before her like Ava DuVernay, Patty Jenkins and Patricia Riggen, Longoria said: “It shouldn’t be this hard, and sometimes I don’t like the word (‘trailblazer’) because I don’t understand why we can’t just use the other trails that have been there for so many other people. So, the fact that we still have to do this to me is crazy because clearing this path is exhausting and I feel like we deserve a clear path. Why is the path clear for some but not all?

“I personally want cleared paths to be paved with the stones of the successes of my sisters in this industry, so that the women that come behind us can just walk down this paved path,” she continued. “And so, for anyone in this room in a position of power, please give us the space to focus less on the fight and more on the purpose.”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez called Longoria an “inspiration” after meeting her at Cannes in France.

Rodriguez uploaded the photo of her meeting with the actress on her Instagram story, captioning it: “My inspiration. The most beautiful of them all.”

Lebanese designer Saab has been at the center of global fashion this past week.

On Thursday, in Jordan’s biggest royal event in recent years, Crown Prince Hussein married the Saudi-born Princess Rajwa.

The bride, formerly Rajwa Al-Saif, wore a classic white gown by celebrity-loved Lebanese couturier Saab. The full-sleeved gown featured a dramatic veil that trailed for several meters behind her, while the neckline stood out for its chic draping.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Kate, Princess of Wales was among the high-profile royal guests at the ceremony.

For the highly anticipated occasion, she wore an elegant Saab gown from the brand’s fall/winter 2017 couture collection.

The pastel piece featured a high neck, full bell-shaped sleeves, as well as embroidery and lace detailing.