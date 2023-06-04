Australian assistant foreign minister to visit the Middle East, discuss global challenges

You are here

Short Url

RIYADH: Australia’s Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts is set to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Lebanon on a mission to expand Australia’s foreign policy and “build global partnership” in “targeting global issues.”

On Sunday Watts tweeted: “Australia has global interests — like trade and investment, international security, and humanitarian cooperation.

“So while our foreign policy is focused primarily on our own region, we’re also actively pursuing our interests around the world.”

Watts, who has served in the role as part of the Albanese government since 2022, highlighted that his mission in the Middle East is to build global partnerships needed to meet global challenges.

Among the topics up for discussions on his tour are national and regional security issues and ways of strengthening economic and business ties.

Before visiting Saudi Arabia the minister will travel to Lebanon to discuss continued cooperation on counterterrorism and transnational crime.

He also hopes to discuss economic challenges and opportunities along with seeking updates on the investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

During his time in the Saudi Arabia, Watts will attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, which he told Arab News would enable him “to engage with some of the 86 nations committed to eradicating extremist-terrorism.”

During the meeting, Watts aims to exchange views on regional security with coalition partners.

“I will reaffirm our commitment to the bilateral relationship, supported by growing trade and investment ties and shared G20 membership,” Watts said.

“I will also discuss the regional impact of key issues including climate change, humanitarian challenges emanating from regional conflicts, and cooperation in multilateral settings to strengthen the rules-based order.”

The Kingdom will be hosting the meeting as part of its international efforts in combating terrorism.

“Australia and Saudi Arabia have an important relationship that is underpinned by strong trade and commercial ties, shared membership of the G20, and cultural and religious links,” Watts told Arab News. 

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Saudi Arabia in supporting the safe evacuation of many Australians from Sudan to Jeddah. I wish to also thank Saudi Arabia for their efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict, including Saudi mediation between Sudanese factions to secure ceasefires and humanitarian access,” he added. 

Following his time in Saudi Arabia the minister will then visit the UAE.

The minister said the “United Arab Emirates is a valued partner and a hub connecting Australians and Australian freight to the world.”

During his visit he hopes to discuss ways to further enhance the “already-close trade ties” and “highlight Australia as a reliable and reputable partner in two-way investment and as a provider of vocational, technical, and tertiary education,” he said.

Watts also hopes to use the visit as an opportunity to thank Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their efforts to assist in Australians evacuated from Sudan.

“This visit will be an opportunity to thank both governments for their support and efforts to end the conflict,” he said.

  • ‎The forum aims to serve businessmen and women and find solutions to the various challenges facing investors in the tourism, cultural and entertainment sectors
Updated 15 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The first Tourism, Entertainment and Cultural Investment Forum will kick off on Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

‎The forum aims to serve businessmen and women and find solutions to the various challenges facing investors in the tourism, cultural and entertainment sectors, according to a statement.

The first session will be an open dialogue with Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, while the second session discusses the potential for investment in the tourism sector and the most prominent challenges facing it.

The third session highlights foreign investment, within the framework of raising the local and global status of the tourism sector in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The fourth session will witness a broad discussion on investment in the tourism sector, under the main theme of “opportunity or challenge.”

The forum sessions will include a presentation of examples of success stories in the tourism, cultural and entertainment sectors. The forum will also witness the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding with some government agencies and private sector companies.

Naif Alrajhi, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the tourism committee, said: "The forum also aims to stimulate foreign investment in Riyadh, and activate the partnership between government agencies and stakeholders from investors and entrepreneurs, in addition to empowering the private sector in the investment business forum‎.

Naif Alrajhi, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the tourism committee.

"The forum is an opportunity for investors and those interested in presenting sector issues and initiatives to enhance the investment in the promising opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in these promising sectors, which constitute one of the goals of diversifying sources of income‎," he added.

"The Kingdom is distinguished by geographical and climatic diversity that provides great opportunities for various tourist, recreational and cultural activities‎,” Alrajhi said, ‎calling on all interested investors and entrepreneurs to attend the forum and participate in its discussions, to come up with insights and initiatives that will enhance the capabilities of these promising sectors.

Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

446 hobby clubs set up across Saudi Arabia

446 hobby clubs set up across Saudi Arabia
  • Platform offers hobby clubs for people to develop their interests and meet like-minded individuals
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A rapid rise in the number of hobby clubs in Saudi Arabia is helping to bring communities together, as well as broaden people’s interests and opportunities.

Since the launch of the Hawi initiative, part of the Saudi Quality of Life program, in October 2022, 446 hobby clubs have been established in 50 cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

From pottery making, fashion, and collecting valuable items, to artisanry, public speaking and reading, the platform offers hobby clubs for people to develop their interests and meet like-minded individuals.

In recent weeks, events, activities and gatherings around the country have been organized or supervised by Hawi in cooperation with amateur clubs, attracting people from all age groups.

The activities and events are associated with the Quality of Life Program Center, which aims to register 6,000 amateur clubs in the Kingdom by 2030.

Khalid Albaker, the center’s CEO, said: “These tours play an important role in effective communication between the Hawi portal, amateur clubs, and their members, as they contribute to creating a fun, engaging, and secure atmosphere where people can practice their hobbies.

He said the leadership places a lot of emphasis on the hobby sector, and is keen to improve both the quality of life for individuals and society by providing the necessary resources to fulfill Saudi Vision 2030.

“The hobby sector is part of a comprehensive plan that seeks to achieve and benefit all segments of society, as well as for individuals’ lives to flourish through the practice of favored hobbies,” Albaker said. 

Updated 04 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi Makkah

Saudi royal reserve authority becomes member of world conservation body

Saudi royal reserve authority becomes member of world conservation body
  • Recognition of environmental and community achievements
  • Access to special databases, 18k experts linked to global body
Updated 04 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi Makkah

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has been officially announced as a government member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The authority was recently granted IUCN membership in recognition of its efforts to empower local communities in nature conservation and wildlife protection, and the restoration of key flora and fauna throughout the country.

It is one of the first entities in the Kingdom to obtain IUCN membership, allowing it to draw on international databases specialized in wildlife protection, and the expertise of 18,000 specialists linked to the world body.

The authority will now be able to form partnerships, exchange experiences with members, and participate in the IUCN quadrennial meetings and conferences.

The authority seeks, through this membership, to ensure the sustainability of the environment, in line with the objectives and goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan and the Saudi Green initiative.  

Fahad Al-Shuwaier, director general of communication at King Salman Royal Reserve, told Arab News that the authority applied for the membership with comprehensive detail of all its environmental projects.

Al-Shuwaier said the IUCN advisory board meets every three months to discuss applications received from across the world.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Bouq, director general of wildlife conservation at the National Center for Wildlife Development, said the IUCN membership would aid in following best international practice.

Al-Bouq cited the example of the Farasan Islands’ Archipelago Reserve that became a UNESCO-listed entity by adhering to international benchmarks. 

“The membership gives you guidelines and allows you to benefit from the expertise of a large number of international experts,” added Al-Bouq.

“When talking about biodiversity, you need a huge company of international experts, as it is impossible to attract experts in every subspecialty in biodiversity.

“You may find one expert who specializes in a certain branch of microbiology, and sometimes you find a very small number of experts who specialize in other disciplines,” he explained.

He said that “what links these experiences to each other is usually international organizations.” International partnerships were important for determining standards. 

“When dealing with any organization that deals with protection, the first thing you need to do is to draw a baseline, and then examine the international standards that you aspire to reach, and thus draw (up) a plan to implement these standards.”

He said the most important part of the system was community involvement, a key factor recommended by international organizations concerned with protected areas. The main objective was not to prevent people from entering such areas, but to regulate the sustainable use of natural resources, said Al-Bouq.

Updated 51 min 52 sec ago
Malak Alzahrani

Japanese singer Asca, DJ Yamato perform at Jeddah’s Anime Village

Japanese singer Asca, DJ Yamato perform at Jeddah’s Anime Village
  • Asca in Kingdom for second time following December show in Riyadh
  • DJ Yamato, first Japanese artist to collaborate with DJ Avicii, in Saudi Arabia for first time
Updated 51 min 52 sec ago
Malak Alzahrani

JEDDAH: The famous Japanese singer, Asca, launched her three-day concert series in Saudi Arabia at City Walk, Anime Village in Jeddah. 

Asca, known for singing the opening theme song for the anime “Sword Art Online” and ending theme song for “Edens Zero,” performed three shows at City Walk alongside compatriot DJ Yamato, from June 1-3.

The singer, who was in the Kingdom to perform for the second time following her show in Riyadh in December 2022, said: “Jeddah’s climate is very similar to that of Japan. It was very comfortable for me personally because the temperature was similar, and the humidity was high.

“Fans also made handmade boards, jumped with us, and yelled out. Saudi Arabia is very far from Japan, but I was very happy when I thought that there were people in Saudi Arabia who supported me so much,” she told Arab News.

Asca also noted that the Kingdom’s people were more active at night than people in Japan. “I am a night person, so Saudi Arabia suits me,” she added.

DJ Yamato, the first Japanese artist to collaborate with the late DJ Avicii, was performing in the Kingdom for the first time. 

“At first, I got the impression that the audience were shy, but once they opened up to us, everyone seemed to be in a good mood. Saudi people are friendly and amazing — I had a thought that music truly connects the world together,” he told Arab News.

DJ Yamato came to Saudi Arabia along with a company called Avex Asia, which is a production company that focuses in anime, and which is in charge of the stage policy at Anime Village in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia, US keen on continuing Sudan talks - foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia, US keen on continuing Sudan talks - foreign ministry
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US keen on continuing Sudan talks - foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia, US keen on continuing Sudan talks - foreign ministry
  • Saudi Arabia calls on Sudan factions to agree to new ceasefire
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the United States are keen to resume formal talks between the delegations of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“Saudi Arabia and the United States remain steadfast in their commitment to the people of Sudan and call upon the parties to agree to and effectively implement a new ceasefire,” the statement said.
 

 

The ministry said that the delegations of the Sudanese fighting factions are still in Jeddah, and continue to engage in daily negotiations.

“Those discussions are focused on facilitating humanitarian assistance and reaching agreement on near term steps the party must take before the Jeddah talks resume,” according to the statement. 

It added: “Facilitators stand ready to resume formal talks and remind parties that they must implement their obligations under the May 11 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan.”

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting broke out in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
For weeks, Saudi Arabia and the US have been mediating between the warring parties. On May 21, both countries successfully brokered a temporary cease-fire agreement to help with the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. Their efforts, however, were dealt a blow when the military announced on Wednesday it would no longer participate in the cease-fire talks held in Jeddah.

The fighting has turned the capital, Khartoum, and other urban areas into battlefields, resulting in widespread looting and destruction of residential areas across the country. The conflict has also displaced more than 1.65 million people who fled to safer areas in Sudan and neighboring countries.
Residents reported intense fighting over the past two days in Khartoum and its neighboring cities of Omdurman and Bahri.
Loud sounds of shelling and gunfire were heard early Sunday in parts of Omdurman, as the military’s aircraft flew over the capital.
Fighting was also reported in the northern part of the Darfur region, which had witnessed some of the worst battles since the fighting began on April 15.


 

