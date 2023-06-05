Palestinian toddler shot by Israeli troops in West Bank dies of wounds

UAE-Japan Committee for Women Career Development hosts 16th forum

DUBAI: The UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women Career Development held its 16th forum in Abu Dhabi with the aim of empowering women in the energy industry, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

The forum was held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union. It was also attended by Dr. Maitha Salem Al-Shamsi, the UAE’s minister of state, executive director of Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum, Tsuyoshi Nakai, senior leaders at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as well as delegates from energy companies from the UAE, Japan and other Gulf countries.

During her address, Al-Shamsi reaffirmed her continuous support for forums which bolster ties between the UAE and Japan and which unlock women’s potential.

“The oil and gas industry has made great progress towards gender diversity, but there is still a long way to go to ensure that women in this sector receive equal benefits in terms of performance and productivity,” Al-Shamsi said.

“To achieve this, more opportunities need to be provided for women to participate and build confidence in their ability to work in the frontline and across all fields.

“I commend ADNOC for recognising that the growth and success of the organization depends on a skilled, diverse, and committed workforce.”

As part of its 2030 Sustainability Strategy, ADNOC is striving to become a regional leader in diversity and employee development.

ADNOC Offshore CEO Tayba Al-Hashemi said: “Women are key to a more sustainable future.

“Under the guidance of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC managing director and group CEO, ADNOC has made excellent progress empowering females, and we have ambitious plans to double female representation in technical positions to 25 percent by 2030.

“We need diverse thinking to deliver the maximum energy and minimum emissions the world needs, and in line with the UAE leadership’s vision, we will continue to empower women and ensure all our people can unlock their potential to help build a more sustainable future.”