You are here

  • Home
  • Iran to reopen diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week

Iran to reopen diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week

A picture shows the closed Iranian embassy in the diplomatic quarter of Riyadh, on April 11, 2023. (AFP)
A picture shows the closed Iranian embassy in the diplomatic quarter of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on April 11, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/byt45

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Iran to reopen diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week

Iran to reopen diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week
  • Step comes after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end years of antagonism under Chinese-brokered deal
  • Diplomatic mission will return under leadership of Alireza Enayat
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran will reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.  

Tehran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the reopening in a statement Monday, confirming earlier comments by a diplomatic source in Riyadh.

“To implement the agreement ..., Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, our Consulate General in Jeddah and our office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday,” spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

The diplomatic mission will return under the leadership of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait.

Iranian media named Enayati, who previously served as assistant to the foreign minister and director general of Gulf affairs at the foreign ministry, Iran’s Saudi envoy last month.

The step comes several months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end years of antagonism under a Chinese-brokered deal and agreed to re-establish relations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (R) is displayed on a screen as he attends a Security Council meeting.
Middle-East
UN calls on Yemen to take advantage of Saudi-Iranian deal and choose peace

Masam project clears 849 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam saw 849 devices planted by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the last week of May. (@MasamProject)
Masam saw 849 devices planted by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the last week of May. (@MasamProject)
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Masam project clears 849 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam saw 849 devices planted by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the last week of May. (@MasamProject)
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, an ongoing Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, saw 849 devices planted by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the last week of May.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the project’s special teams destroyed 16 anti-personnel mines, 124 anti-tank mines, 708 unexploded ordnance, and one explosive device.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

It clears routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 400,919 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Meanwhile, KSrelief delivered 3,000 cartons of dates to the neediest families in Yemen's Taiz governorate. The distribution benefited 18,000 individuals.

Topics: Masam Project Saudi Arabia Houthi mines Yemen

Related

Saudi project dismantles 875 Houthi mines in Yemen within one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project dismantles 875 Houthi mines in Yemen within one week
Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears further 1,085 Houthi mines in Yemen

UK’s Beech Hall School opens in Riyadh

The UK’s Beech Hall School, one of the oldest learning institutions in England, has opened a branch in Riyadh. (SPA)
The UK’s Beech Hall School, one of the oldest learning institutions in England, has opened a branch in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 05 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah

UK’s Beech Hall School opens in Riyadh

The UK’s Beech Hall School, one of the oldest learning institutions in England, has opened a branch in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Beech Hall School is an independent institution, located in Cheshire, North West England
  • Riyadh branch has been furnished and designed by Blenheim Schools and Space Zero
Updated 05 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced on Monday the opening of the local branch of the UK’s Beech Hall School, one of the oldest learning institutions in England, established in 1926.

This is part of an initiative to attract major international schools to the Saudi capital, in partnership with the Kingdom’s education and investment ministries.

The program has already attracted several other prestigious international schools, including Reigate Grammar School, King’s College School, SEK International School, Aldenham School, Downe House School, and One World International School.

Beech Hall School is an independent institution, located in Cheshire, North West England.

Beech Hall School Riyadh has been furnished and designed by Blenheim Schools and Space Zero — two world-class designers of learning institutions. 

Hala Halawani, acting director-general of education sector development at the commission, said the international schools being brought to Riyadh would contribute to world-class learning and opportunities.

Beech Hall School considers itself to be a forward-thinking, innovative and ground-breaking institution.

Halawani added that Beech Hall School Riyadh would introduce a new learning philosophy and comprehensive curricula to the capital city.

Beech Hall includes 14 schools and nurseries belonging to the UK-based Chatsworth Group of Schools.

The founder and CEO of Chatsworth Schools, Anita Gleave, stated that the aim of the partnership is to reshape the stereotypical image of education and prepare young people for the job market. 

Located in the Al-Khuzama district, Beech Hall welcomes applications from male and female students, from early childhood, or kindergarten one, to middle school, or grade eight.

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia Riyadh Beech Hall School

Related

Reigate Grammar School in Riyadh is being established under the international schools attraction program. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
British school Reigate Grammar opens in Riyadh
Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh

First Hajj flight from Pakistan arrives in Saudi Arabia under Makkah Route initiative

The first Hajj flight that is part of the Makkah Route initiative arrived in Jeddah on Monday from Pakistan. (SPA)
The first Hajj flight that is part of the Makkah Route initiative arrived in Jeddah on Monday from Pakistan. (SPA)
Updated 05 June 2023

First Hajj flight from Pakistan arrives in Saudi Arabia under Makkah Route initiative

The first Hajj flight that is part of the Makkah Route initiative arrived in Jeddah on Monday from Pakistan. (SPA)
  • This year, Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and scrapped the upper age limit of 65 in January
Updated 05 June 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The first Hajj flight part of the Makkah Route initiative arrived in Jeddah on Monday from Pakistan, taking off from Islamabad International Airport with 340 Pakistani pilgrims aboard.

This year, Saudi Arabia reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and scrapped the upper age limit of 65 in January.

About 80,000 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme this year, and the rest will be facilitated by private tour operators.

The Makkah Route initiative allows pilgrims to go through immigration facilities at the airports of their respective countries.

“Pakistani Hajj pilgrims were warmly welcomed upon arrival at the Jeddah airport,” a spokesperson for the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry said.

“The pilgrims coming from Islamabad under the Makkah Route initiative were sent to Makkah via eight buses.”

Two more flights will leave for Saudi Arabia from Islamabad and Multan, the spokesperson said, adding that 1,050 Pakistani pilgrims will arrive in the Kingdom on Monday.

On Tuesday, 3,387 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will arrive in the Kingdom via 11 flights, according to the ministry.

More than 40,000 Pakistanis have so far arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual pilgrimage since the government initiated a special flight operation on May 21.

Pakistan last week also started direct Hajj flights from the southwestern city of Quetta, the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority said, in a first for residents of the country’s Balochistan province.

Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation will continue until June 21.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia Makkah Route initiative Pakistan

Related

Bangladeshi women pilgrims have thanked Saudi authorities for treating them with care and kindness. (Supplied)
World
Bangladeshi women praise Saudi ‘special care’ for Hajj pilgrims
First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj with hopes, prayers for crisis-hit nation
World
First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj with hopes, prayers for crisis-hit nation

Turkiye’s tourism sector pins hopes on Saudi tourist surge

Ankara’s ambassador to Riyadh, Fatih Ulusoy, speaks to Arab News. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Ankara’s ambassador to Riyadh, Fatih Ulusoy, speaks to Arab News. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Updated 05 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Turkiye’s tourism sector pins hopes on Saudi tourist surge

Ankara’s ambassador to Riyadh, Fatih Ulusoy, speaks to Arab News. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
  • “Turkiye is the home of our Saudi brothers and sisters. We are looking forward to enhancing tourism, trade and economic ties”: Ankara’s ambassador to Riyadh
Updated 05 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Turkiye is expecting a surge in Saudi tourists following high-level diplomatic visits between the two countries, Ankara’s ambassador to Riyadh has told Arab News.

The diplomatic steps Ankara took last last year as part of the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia means Turkiye is forecasting more than 1 million Saudi visitors this year, said Fatih Ulusoy.

He added: “We are focusing very much on tourism. Last year after the high-level visits between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Kingdom in April and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Ankara in June, we had around 500,000 Saudi tourists visiting Turkiye in the second half, until the end of the year.

“And this year, our target for Saudi tourists visiting Turkiye is at least 1 million. We are hoping to see Turkiye become the number one destination for Saudi tourists.”

The Turkish Embassy in Riyadh celebrated World Breakfast Day on Sunday.

“We are promoting Turkish delicacies and the Turkish breakfast. At the same time, we are focusing on tourism,” Ulusoy told Arab News.

“Turkiye is the home of our Saudi brothers and sisters. We are looking forward to enhancing tourism, trade and economic ties, and we have a lot of delegations coming in and out,” he added.

“A number of Saudi delegations are visiting Turkiye. We are very happy to boost our relations. Hopefully we will reach our targets together with Saudi brothers.”

The ambassador said: “On June 3 after the recent elections, President Erdogan started office in a big ceremony, which was attended by leaders from all around the world. We had high-level dignitaries attending it.”

Ulusoy noted that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to attend the ceremony.

“We are very happy to see this participation,” the ambassador said, adding: “We look forward to reaching new heights in our relations with Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi tourists are traveling to a variety of locations across Turkiye, with Istanbul proving the most popular destination, Ulusoy said.

Turkiye’s Black Sea region is also popular among Saudi tourists, offering mild climates across mountains and forests. In the south, beach resorts lining the Mediterranean Sea are also a Saudi favorite.

Bursa, close to Istanbul and rich in history, offers Saudi visitors access to a range of thermal baths, said Ulusoy.

The six hot spring baths on the west side of the city and in the village of Cekirge are famed across the region for their health benefits.

“This year we are also promoting Cappadocia, a region in central Turkiye. This is a very high attraction destination for tourists from around the world. It has a very unique nature. We have boutique hotels inside the caves,” said Ulusoy.

“We hope to see our Saudi brothers and sisters in the Cappadocia region as well. We hope to see our Saudi brothers and sisters in all these destinations.”

Topics: Turkiye Saudi Arabia tourism

Related

Saudi foreign minister attends Erdogan’s presidential inauguration in Turkiye
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister attends Erdogan’s presidential inauguration in Turkiye
Update Turkiye’s Erdogan sworn in for third term as Turkish president
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan sworn in for third term as Turkish president

President of Venezuela visits Saudi Arabia

President of Venezuela visits Saudi Arabia
Updated 05 June 2023
SPA

President of Venezuela visits Saudi Arabia

President of Venezuela visits Saudi Arabia
Updated 05 June 2023
SPA

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, arrived in Jeddah on Sunday.
At King Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and a number of officials.

Topics: Venezuela

Latest updates

Saudi Music Commission to attend New York’s A2IM Indie Week 
Saudi Music Commission to attend New York’s A2IM Indie Week 
BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack
BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack
Masam project clears 849 Houthi mines in Yemen
Masam saw 849 devices planted by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the last week of May. (@MasamProject)
A little too pink? ‘Barbie’ causes a global paint shortage
A little too pink? ‘Barbie’ causes a global paint shortage
Qatar’s budget surplus hit $5.4bn in Q1 exceeding expectations  
Qatar’s budget surplus hit $5.4bn in Q1 exceeding expectations  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.