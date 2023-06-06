You are here

Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 

Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 
Brent crude futures slipped 70 cents, or 0.91 percent, to $76.01 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 

Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 
Updated 06 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices edged lower early on Tuesday, coming off gains made the previous day as concerns about the global economic backdrop outweighed the supply worries raised when Saudi Arabia announced its biggest output cut in years. 

Brent crude futures slipped 70 cents, or 0.91 percent, to $76.01 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 74 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $71.41 a barrel. 

Brent gained as much as $2.60 on Monday and US crude as much as $3.30 after Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, said at the weekend its output would drop by 1 million barrels per day to 9 million in July. 

The benchmarks pulled back, though, to more modest gains by the end of the day. 

Saudi Arabia raises July flagship crude price for Asia 

Saudi Arabia has increased the price of its flagship crude Arab Light to Asian buyers in July to a six-month high.  

The official selling price for July-loading Arab Light to Asia was increased by 45 cents a barrel from June to $3 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, according to a statement issued by state oil giant Saudi Aramco. 

Meanwhile, Russian crude oil continued flooding into Asia at steep discounts. In May, China and India brought in an all-time-high volume of Russian crude, according to preliminary assessments from ship trackers. 

Saudi Arabia also raised the July OSPs of other grades to Asia, all by 45 cents from the June levels. For the second straight month, the price for Arab Extra Light is set lower than Arab Light, according to the price document, Reuters reported.  

For other regions, the top oil exporter increased its July Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe by 90 cents to $3 a barrel above ICE Brent. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude arab light

Closing bell: Saudi bourses stay steady for the 3rd consecutive day  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses stay steady for the 3rd consecutive day  
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses stay steady for the 3rd consecutive day  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses stay steady for the 3rd consecutive day  
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained steady for the third consecutive day, as it edged up 23.28 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 11,316.87 on Tuesday.  

While parallel market Nomu gained 112.78 points to reach 21,428.78, the MSCI Tadawul Index went up 0.05 percent to close at 1,497.65.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.69 billion ($1.78 billion) as 104 listed stocks advanced, while 106 retreated.  

The best-performing stock on the day was Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co., whose share price surged 8.19 percent to SR14.80.  

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail, and Yanbu and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. were the other top gainers, as their share prices soared 7.07 percent and 6.96 percent, respectively.  

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst performer with its share price dropping 2.52 percent to SR19.36.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority approved the public listing of Fad International Co., Atlas Elevators General Trading & Contracting Co., Clean Life Co., and Riyal Investment & Development Co. on Nomu.  

According to bourse filings, Riyal Investment and Clean Life will offer 720,000 and 300,000 shares, representing 9 percent and 20 percent of their capital, respectively.  

On the other hand, Fad International and Atlas Elevators will float 240,000 and 1.2 million shares, accounting for 20 percent of each of their capital.  

Meanwhile, CMA issued a resolution to approve Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance’s request to increase its capital from SR400 million to SR1 billion by giving 1.5 bonus shares for every existing share owned by the shareholders. Its share price edged up 0.98 percent to SR123.60.  

The authority also approved a request by Takween Advanced Industries Co. to reduce its capital from SR950 million to SR464.65 million.   

According to a statement to Tadawul, the move will bring down the company’s number of shares to 46.464 million from 95 million. Its share price edged up 1.42 percent to SR10. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock Saudi

Saudi real estate fund signs deals worth $3.64bn to boost housing market   

Saudi real estate fund signs deals worth $3.64bn to boost housing market   
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi real estate fund signs deals worth $3.64bn to boost housing market   

Saudi real estate fund signs deals worth $3.64bn to boost housing market   
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aiming to boost Saudi Arabia’s housing market, the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inked finance agreements worth SR13.7 billion ($3.64 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.   

The deals sought to offer housing benefits to 21,000 citizens during the first quarter, according to the National Development Fund’s quarterly report. 

Such agreements are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy that aims to provide adequate and affordable housing opportunities for Saudi families.   

The fund also deposited over SR2.7 billion into the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries during the first quarter of 2023, the report said.   

The Sakani program was launched in 2017 by REDF to facilitate home ownership in the Kingdom by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase.   

Furthermore, the fund’s real estate advisor service recorded over 36,000 recommendations for housing and financing during the first quarter, in addition to approximately 53,000 new beneficiaries, showed the report.   

Saudi Arabia’s NDF provided over SR30 billion funding support in the first quarter of 2023, according to the report.   

The funding was allocated through a number of cooperation agreements and financing support for various economic sectors with an aim to achieve the social, economic and cultural goals envisioned in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.    

This comes after the fund approved over SR135 billion in financing support for 2022, its annual report released in January showed.     

Additionally, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved financing agreements valued at SR875 million with 24 businesses to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry.    

Various achievements, agreements and new initiatives that helped in maximizing the developmental impact on the Saudi economy were also highlighted in the report.   

In May, the Kingdom’s housing market got a fresh stream of liquidity, with Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. announcing SR3.5 billion in sukuk issuances.  

The latest issuance of SRC, owned by the Public Investment Fund, marked the sixth tranche under its upsized SR20 billion sukuk program. 

The real estate finance company will keep boosting market liquidity and assisting lenders and investors, which will stabilize the Saudi mortgage market, stated SRC CEO Fabrice Susini. 

Furthermore, this move will also speed up the rise of homeownership in the country, he added.   

“The positive response from investors to SRC’s latest sukuk issuance is a clear testament to the strength of the Kingdom’s housing market and economy,” Susini said. 

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

Egypt’s foreign reserves rise by $110m in May  

Egypt’s foreign reserves rise by $110m in May  
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s foreign reserves rise by $110m in May  

Egypt’s foreign reserves rise by $110m in May  
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s foreign reserves saw a month-on-month increase in May of around $110 million to hit $34.66 billion, the latest data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed. 

After the economic breakdown following the Ukraine-Russia war, Egypt’s net international reserves dropped from a high of $40.9 billion in February 2022 to a record low of $33.14 billion in August of that year.   

However, the North African country’s NIR gradually increased in the past nine months.   

According to the central bank, Egypt’s international reserves comprise approximately $26.7 billion in foreign currencies, $7.95 billion in gold and $27 million in special drawing rights.   

The International Monetary Fund defines the SDR as an international reserve asset created to supplement the official reserves of its member countries. 

The IMF is currently assessing Egypt’s economic environment to release the second installment of a $3 billion loan approved in December 2022.   

According to data announced by the country’s central bank last month, Egypt’s net foreign assets deficit increased by $1.66 billion to $24.42 billion in March 2023 from 22.76 billion in February.   

Egypt’s current account deficit also dropped 77.2 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of its fiscal year.   

The financial institution revealed this deficit reduction was fueled by Egypt’s current account turning a $1.41 billion surplus in the October to December quarter of 2022 as imports dropped and exports rose. 

This shift came after the country saw a $3.19 billion deficit between July and September — the first quarter of Egypt’s fiscal year. 

During most of 2022, import restrictions were in place to tackle the country’s current account shortfall.

Topics: Egypt Foreign reserves

KAPSARC bags key UN Environment Program role

KAPSARC bags key UN Environment Program role
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

KAPSARC bags key UN Environment Program role

KAPSARC bags key UN Environment Program role
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon become an active partner in global ecological governance after the UN granted the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center a key role in its environmental activities. 

According to a KAPSARC press note, the think tank will now be able participate in global energy, climate and environment dialogues, as well as adopt an observer status, after being handed a place in the UN Environment Program.

Building on its accreditation by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, KAPSARC’s new status will enable it to deliver evidence-based reporting and policy recommendations, particularly in this crucial phase of climate change conversations. 

Brian Efird, director of strategic partnerships at KAPSARC, highlighted that this accreditation grants the center “the privilege of receiving unedited working documents of the UN Environment Assembly at the same time as the Committee of the Permanent Representatives.” 

He added: “Moreover, KAPSARC gains the ability to submit written contributions, actively participate in official UNEA meetings, and make valuable oral and written contributions during these sessions.” 

KAPSARC has already embraced its commitment to the UNEP by participating in the second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in Paris from May 29 to June 2. 

The discussion focused on developing an international framework to address plastic pollution. 

During the conference, KAPSARC played a significant part in the discussions, contributing expertise and insights to help shape effective global strategies and policies in the area.

KAPSARC highlighted the value of a circular plastic economy, including reduction, reuse, recycling and removal strategies. The center expressed support for technologies that can contribute to these goals. 

Topics: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) UN Environment Program

Top Saudi banks maintain profitability in Q1 despite global headwinds: Alvarez & Marsal

Top Saudi banks maintain profitability in Q1 despite global headwinds: Alvarez & Marsal
Updated 06 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Top Saudi banks maintain profitability in Q1 despite global headwinds: Alvarez & Marsal

Top Saudi banks maintain profitability in Q1 despite global headwinds: Alvarez & Marsal
Updated 06 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s top banks have continued to register steady earnings growth while maintaining profitability despite global headwinds amid rising interest rates, according to global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal.

The analysis by the New York-headquartered company revealed the Kingdom’s leading 10 banks collectively recorded 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in net profits during the first three months of the year to hit SR17.3 billion ($4.61 billion).

The report noted that the boost in profitability was driven by significant growth in non-core income and a rise in cost efficiencies.  

The Saudi banks managed to enhance and maintain the return on equity well above the pre-pandemic levels as their aggregate RoE increased by 67 basis points to 15.2 percent in the first quarter against the previous three months. 

Their return on assets remained stable at 2 percent, with average total assets growing by 3.7 percent during the same period, the report noted. 

“We consider the Saudi banks’ capital position to be strong. Profitability for the quarter marginally improved due to an increase in operating income, mainly owing to a growth in non-core income which was further supported by higher impairments,” said Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East financial services at Alvarez & Marsal, in a statement. 

He noted the higher interest rate environment is causing customers to migrate to interest-bearing instruments that could likely affect the cost of funding for some banks in the coming months.  

“Looking ahead, we expect banks to face a slowdown in credit growth and a possible uptick in non-performing loans due to the higher interest rate environment. Saudi Central Bank has maintained its interest rates in line with the US Federal Reserve, and we expect this to continue,” added Ahmed.  

The report further revealed that Saudi banks recorded a 4.7 percent growth in deposits and a 3.2 percent rise in loans and advances. 

Highlighting the growth of the private sector in the Kingdom, the analysis found that retail loans and corporate loans witnessed a quarter-on-quarter growth of 2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.  

The report further pointed out that the net interest margin of these top banks in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter remained stable at 3.08 percent, although it is slightly down from the 3.15 percent recorded in the previous three-month period.  

Saudi Arabia’s top 10 listed banks analyzed in the report include Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, and Riyad Bank, as well as Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Arab National Bank.  

The other banks examined by Alvarez & Marsal were Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Bank Aljazira. 

The analysis looked at these banks’ key performance areas, including size, liquidity, income, operating efficiency, risk, profitability, and capital.

Topics: Alvarez & Marsal Saudi banks

