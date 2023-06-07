You are here

  • Home
  • Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF
The growth of the non-oil sector is considered very crucial for the Kingdom’s future as it is currently pursuing its economic diversification journey. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jju89

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Thanks to a strong currency and a ceiling on gasoline prices, the International Monetary Fund has kept its inflation projection for Saudi Arabia unchanged at 2.8 percent in 2023.

The Kingdom’s non-oil sector is predicted to remain strong and grow at an average of 5 percent this year, the Washington-based lender noted.

The growth of the non-oil sector is considered very crucial for the Kingdom’s future as it is currently pursuing its economic diversification journey. 

In May, the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia also echoed similar views. It stated that the possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil-exporting countries remain low.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said the IMF in the report.  

The IMF mission to the Kingdom also welcomed the Saudi government’s efforts to decouple spending from oil price fluctuations “by establishing and implementing a fiscal rule decisively.” 

In April, the IMF also revised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to its previous projection of 2.6 percent in January. 

The fund, however, downgraded its projection for the Kingdom by about 0.3 percent to 3.1 percent in 2024, down from 3.4 percent in January. 

The IMF mission which concluded its visit to Saudi Arabia also praised the structural reforms which are happening in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. 

IMF noted that Saudi Arabia has witnessed remarkable progress in digitization, regulatory and business environment, and women’s participation in the workforce. 

According to the lender, Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations, and pointed out that the Kingdom has made remarkable progress in reducing unemployment rate. 

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics revealed that the unemployment rate among Saudis has dropped to its lowest level since records began in 1991.

According to the report, unemployment fell to 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 9.9 percent in the previous three months. 

IMF also lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to go net zero, and it welcomed various initiatives of the Kingdom to go sustainable which include the increased use of renewable energy, embracing carbon capture and storage technology, along with the ambitious plan to become the world’s largest hydrogen exporter. 

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development upgraded Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth to 2.9 percent in 2023, from its initial forecast of 2.6 percent in March.  

Earlier in May, a report released by GASTAT suggested that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in April compared to March 2023.  

In October 2022, the IMF noted that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the G20 countries, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates.

Topics: #inflation IMF

Related

Kuwait’s non-oil sector to grow 3.8% in 2023: IMF  
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s non-oil sector to grow 3.8% in 2023: IMF  

Masdar-led consortium secures land for $10bn wind project in Egypt  

Masdar-led consortium secures land for $10bn wind project in Egypt  
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Masdar-led consortium secures land for $10bn wind project in Egypt  

Masdar-led consortium secures land for $10bn wind project in Egypt  
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Egypt’s $10-billion wind energy project announced last year moved one step closer to its execution after the consortium responsible for the renewable project signed a deal on June 6 to secure the required land. 

Led by the UAE government-owned renewable energy company Masdar, the consortium signed an agreement with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority to secure a site for the construction of the 10-gigawatts capacity onshore wind farms in the country. 

The consortium also includes Infinity Power, which is Africa’s largest renewable energy developer, and Egypt’s Hassan Allam Utilities, an investment platform for power, renewables and water-related opportunities.  

The deal will help Egypt move toward achieving its annual goal of slashing carbon emissions by 9 percent as the onshore wind farms will produce 47,790 GWh of clean energy per year while displacing 23.8 million tons of carbon dioxide. 

The North African country has set a goal of sourcing 42 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030. 

That said, the new plant is estimated to save Egypt an estimated $5 billion in natural gas costs on a yearly basis.  

Masdar said the deal cements its commitment toward supporting African nations such as Egypt to meet their ambitious renewable energy objectives.  

“This 10 GW onshore wind project is set to be one of the largest wind farms in the world, and largest on the African continent,” said the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, Sultan Al-Jaber.  

He added: “It is a sign of the strong partnership between the UAE and Egypt, with great potential to create jobs, cut emissions and power homes with clean electricity at competitive economical costs.”   

From Egypt’s side, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker Al-Markabi stressed that renewable energy in the country has the potential to attract direct foreign investments.  

“National Egyptian entities play a vital role in creating an environment that is supportive of investment with low risks, and high interaction with the financing institutions and development partners,” he explained.  

During COP27 last year, Masdar, Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities also signed agreements with several Egyptian state-backed organizations to develop green hydrogen and derivatives’ production facilities. 

Topics: Masdar Egypt wind firm

Related

Masdar acquires 50% stake in renewable project in California  
Business & Economy
Masdar acquires 50% stake in renewable project in California  
Egypt’s foreign reserves rise by $110m in May  
Business & Economy
Egypt’s foreign reserves rise by $110m in May  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues upward movement

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues upward movement
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues upward movement

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues upward movement
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 55.96 points, or 0.49 percent, to close yet another session up on Wednesday.

The trading turnover of the Tadawul All Share Index reached SR6.92 billion ($1.85 billion) as 115 stocks advanced while 86 retreated. The index continued to enjoy a steady week to close at 11,372.83.

While Nomu, the parallel equity market, gained 52.80 points to 21,481.58, the MSCI Tadawul Index went up by 0.62 percent to close at 1,506.94.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. emerged as the top performer with its share price rising 7.57 percent to SR78.20.

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Theeb Rent a Car Co. were the other top gainers whose share prices surged by 6.69 percent and 6.59 percent respectively.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. was the worst performer of the day, as its share price edged down by 2.97 percent to SR14.36.

Meanwhile, Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture, and Contracting started trading on the parallel market. The company which opened its trading with a share price of SR70 ended the session at SR64.70, down by 7.57 percent.

On the announcements front, Watani Iron Steel Co. said that its shareholders approved increasing the company’s capital by 50 percent through a one-for-two bonus share distribution.

According to a Tadawul statement, the capital will be raised to SR181.65 million by distributing one bonus share for every two shares held through the capitalization of SR60.55 million of retained earnings. Its share price edged down by 0.99 percent to SR35.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi bourses stay steady for the 3rd consecutive day  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi bourses stay steady for the 3rd consecutive day  

Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia

Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia

Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkish decor group Serdur has finalized an agreement with Dubai-based real estate developer Andalusia Courtyard to establish an office in the UAE and a $10 million factory in Saudi Arabia.  

The strategic partnership with Andalusia Courtyard will pave the way for the Turkish group’s expansion into the Middle East, with a primary focus on the UAE and Saudi markets.  

“We believe that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are now considered strategic attraction poles for the luxurious real estate development, which befits all clients, be they local or global,” said Serdur CEO Serkan Durdu.  

He added that the company is committed to bringing its expertise to the region by showcasing its fit-out and furniture products.  

Founded in 2006, Serdur specializes in luxurious furniture with an emphasis on five-star hotels and large-scale projects worldwide. The group has provided services to prominent brands including Swiss Hotels, Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Rixos, and W Hotels.  

“We are proud of this partnership, as it will add new dimensions for our clients, and comes after the launch of our real estate development services. We will proceed to contact the investors and landlords to offer them our services,” said Saleh Tabbakh, CEO of Andalusia Courtyard, in a statement.  

Tabbakh said the company aims to invigorate investment in the region through partnerships and opportunities.  

“This partnership is deemed a significant step in the context of our plan to be a provider of fully integrated real estate services, to offer the investors and landlords comprehensive property services,” he said.  

 

Topics: decors #SAUDI ARABIA

Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season

Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season
Updated 32 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season

Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season
Updated 32 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned football club Newcastle United has extended its sleeve sponsorship agreement with the e-commerce platform Noon.

According to a press release, the logo of Saudi-based Noon will continue to be displayed on the sleeve of Newcastle’s first-team kit across all competitions. 

Newcastle United has been owned by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund since 2021, with PIF holding 80 percent of the club’s shares, while RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners hold a 10 percent stake each. 

The press release further noted that fans will be able to access the kits of the team via the noon.com mobile application, with next-day delivery in Saudi Arabia and within 15 minutes in the UAE. 

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Newcastle United Football Club for a second season after the tremendous success of our first year together,” said Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com. 

He added: “We truly believe that the sky truly is the limit with Newcastle United FC, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we bring even more value to our customers and fans.” 

Peter Silverstone, chief commercial officer at Newcastle, said the club’s partnership with the company has played a crucial role in elevating the fanbase of the team across Saudi Arabia. 

Silverstone added: “Newcastle United’s ambition is to become the most supported Premier League football club in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

“Partnering with noon.com undoubtedly helps us achieve this ambition. The club has the fastest growing fanbase in Saudi Arabia, having grown over 600 percent in the last year, and noon has contributed to this extraordinary growth.”

He added: “This is truly a partnership where both parties are supporting each other in achieving shared objectives. One of the Middle East’s most popular and trusted digital companies, partnering with the fastest-growing Premier League club in Saudi Arabia, is a recipe for success. 

“We thank noon.com for their continued support and trust in our partnership.” 

Topics: Newcastle United Noon.com Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Noon.com to become Newcastle shirt sponsor
Sport
Noon.com to become Newcastle shirt sponsor
Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions
Football
Eddie Howe calls on PIF to dig deep to fulfil Newcastle United’s Champions League ambitions

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Updated 42 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Updated 42 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with its economic diversification plan, Saudi Arabia has signed a deal with Latvia to promote bilateral trade and encourage Latvian investors to explore opportunities in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia in Riyadh on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Mousa, FSC’s board member, and Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone inked the deal during the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum, which was attended by representatives of various government entities, members of the local business community, and 20 Latvian companies.

The forum emphasized the opportunities for Latvian businesses in Vision 2030 projects and the overall Saudi market.

The event discussed opportunities in Latvia and the prospects for cooperation in logistics, construction, pharmaceuticals, and information and communication technology.

Latvia also intends to develop its commercial and cultural relations with Saudi Arabia, focusing on education, economy, culture, food, and food processing.

According to the UN Comtrade database on international trade, Latvia’s exports to Saudi Arabia were worth $149.35 million in 2022, while Saudi Arabia’s exports to Latvia stood at $1.41 million in 2021.

Trade efforts between nations date back to August 2021, when Khaled Al-Yahya, then secretary-general of FSC, welcomed an official trade delegation from Latvia.  

Al-Yahya noted that Latvia contained many commercial features and favorable investment opportunities. He also expressed a desire to establish future relations and cultivate trade exchange.

He said that the Kingdom implemented several reforms and legislative procedures to enhance the role of the private sector in the economic development process, improve the business environment and offer incentives for investors.

The meeting then discussed mechanisms to exchange investment opportunities through private sector institutions in both countries, increasing the number of trade delegations to each country, holding joint exhibitions, and exchanging information to know the available investment opportunities better.

Topics: Saudi-Latvia trade

Related

Saudi FM meets Latvian president, other officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets Latvian president, other officials

Latest updates

Masdar-led consortium secures land for $10bn wind project in Egypt  
Masdar-led consortium secures land for $10bn wind project in Egypt  
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues upward movement
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues upward movement
CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave — report
CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave — report
Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia
Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia
Running clubs building community spirit in Gulf for locals and expats
Running clubs building community spirit in Gulf for locals and expats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.