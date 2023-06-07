You are here

First pilgrims from Kashmir depart for this year's Hajj 

First pilgrims from Kashmir depart for this year’s Hajj 
A pilgrim is embraced by his relative before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Srinagar on June 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago

First pilgrims from Kashmir depart for this year’s Hajj 

First pilgrims from Kashmir depart for this year’s Hajj 
  • 12,000 Kashmiris are going to perform the pilgrimage this year 
  • The group is the region’s largest-ever Hajj contingent 
Updated 24 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The first batch of pilgrims from Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to perform this year’s Hajj. 

Special Hajj flights from India started in the last week of May, catering to 175,000 pilgrims. 

Among them, 12,000 are departing from the Himalayan region that is part of the larger Kashmir — a Muslim-majority territory between India and Pakistan, both of which claim it in full and rule in part.  

The number, nearly double Kashmir’s Hajj contingent in 2022, is the region’s largest-ever group embarking on the spiritual journey that is one of the five pillars of Islam. 

“We have the highest quota this year,” Safina Baig, chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, told Arab News, as the first group of 630 pilgrims departed from Kashmir’s main airport in Srinagar. 

“It was an emotional scene with many feeling overwhelmed by the opportunity to perform Hajj in their lifetime.” 

Most of the pilgrims were selected through a draw, except for the elderly and women traveling without a mahram, or male guardian. 

“Generally, the selection process happens through a draw, but as a special gesture, we are allowing single women and people above 70 to apply directly without going through the process,” Baig said. 

“For women without a mahram, the Indian government has made special arrangements. They will stay separately, and they will have separate helpers for them. We have also sent a lady to take care of them.” 

Shamima Akhter, 56, a widow from the southern Pulwama district of Kashmir, is one of the 120 Kashmiri women pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia alone after the Kingdom’s decision last year to lift a rule that required them to be accompanied by a mahram. 

“By Allah’s grace, I got the opportunity to travel alone to perform Hajj. This is a good decision to allow single women to travel,” she told Arab News. 

She was supported by her three daughters in collecting about $5,000 to pay for her Hajj package, as the cost of the trip was more than $1,000 higher than in other regions of India.

Baig, of the local pilgrimage authority, said she had raised the issue with the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Haj Committee of India. 

“What I understand is that the rise in the total expenses is due to the higher prices of airfare from Kashmir,” she said, hoping that there will be some assistance for the region’s pilgrims.   

“Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region, and the government should be more considerate,” Baig added. “I feel that the government should provide some relief to the Kashmiri Hajjis. It sends a good message.” 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia

Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector

Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector
Updated 19 sec ago
Dhai Almutairi

Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector

Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector
  • The forum brings together prominent organizations and figures in the world of esthetic medicine
  • Speakers on the opening day discussed safe methods in cosmetic treatment
Updated 19 sec ago
Dhai Almutairi

RIYADH: The Esthetic Medical Forum began on Tuesday in Riyadh to promote esthetic medicine pioneers in the Kingdom as well as the latest technology in the world of beauty and cosmetic treatment.
The three-day forum is being held under the patronage of Princess Adwaa bint Fahad Al-Saud, ambassador of global peace and goodwill, at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center.
The forum brings together prominent organizations and figures in the world of esthetic medicine.
Speakers on the opening day discussed safe methods in cosmetic treatment, the latest developments in plastic surgery, the importance of raising public awareness about esthetic medicine, supporting Saudization in the beauty sector, and medical insurance experiences in the cosmetic sector.
Other sessions discussed activating fitness culture, building a healthy food culture and its role in beauty and health, and establishing and equipping cosmetic centers and clinics.
The forum is being attended by health care professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and pioneers in the world of esthetic medicine, highlighting the promising future of the sector in the Kingdom, including expanding on advanced laser treatment techniques for specific skin conditions and navigating patient care with expert tips for in-person and virtual consultations.
CEPCO Medical, one of the many Saudi companies to showcase its work at the forum, provides skin analysis using cutting-edge technology to analyze age-related changes.
“The skin analysis machine uses advanced imaging techniques to capture in-depth, high-resolution images of your skin, and details information about the condition of your skin,” said Ghadi Ternati, a product specialist at CEPCO.
“The forum is a great way to see the best of esthetic medical products and services all in one place; it definitely saves me time from browsing online to find the best of the best,” said Rawan Saud, a visitor at the forum.

Topics: Esthetic Medical Forum Riyadh esthetic medicine

Saudi Arabia to establish an institute for International Cybersecurity Forum

Saudi Arabia to establish an institute for International Cybersecurity Forum
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to establish an institute for International Cybersecurity Forum

Saudi Arabia to establish an institute for International Cybersecurity Forum
  • The institute aims to harness the potential of cyberspace and support efforts to boost cyber safety on a global scale
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued on Wednesday a royal decree to establish a new institute for the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.
The institute aims to harness the potential of cyberspace and support efforts to boost cyber safety on a global scale.
“The GCF Institute will tackle the most challenging cybersecurity issues facing governments, businesses, and individuals. It will be a catalyst for the exchange of ideas, driving thought leadership and developing research to inform policy solutions and action,” added SPA.
Through the Institute, the annual GCF will convene experts and decisionmakers from around the world to meet and discuss protecting the most vulnerable in cyberspace, while maximizing its benefits for everyone.
The establishment of the institute came after “the dialogue among key global cybersecurity stakeholders has underscored the need for a new entity that can provide an action-oriented platform, designed to develop solutions to the most pressing issues in cyberspace,” said SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity

Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts

Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts
Saudi authorities have arrested three nationals in two separate attempts to smuggle and sell illegal drugs in the Kingdom. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts

Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested three nationals in two separate attempts to smuggle and sell illegal drugs in the Kingdom.

In Jazan, patrol authorities arrested a citizen who attempted to smuggle khat, which were hidden in the vehicle he was driving.   

In Al-Qurayyat Governorate of Al-Jawf region, Road Security Special Forces personnel arrested two nationals who attempted to sell an undisclosed amount of amphetamine and narcotic tablets. An undisclosed amount of money was also found in their possession.

Amphetamines are favored for abuse among drug dependents across the Middle East, and the money raised through their sale narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade while some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]

Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.


 

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Zamzam to deliver water to Makkah pilgrims

Zamzam to deliver water to Makkah pilgrims
Updated 07 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Zamzam to deliver water to Makkah pilgrims

Zamzam to deliver water to Makkah pilgrims
  • Zamzam water is to help keep thirsty pilgrims in Makkah hydrated with nine field service centers operating around the clock
Updated 07 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Zamzam water is to help keep thirsty pilgrims in Makkah hydrated with nine field service centers operating around the clock.

Ryan Darwish Zamzami, deputy supervisor, told Arab News that almost 1,000 employees “will provide 330 ml bottles of Zamzam water to all pilgrims. They give three bottles to each pilgrim a day throughout their stay.”

He said Zamzam’s online platform takes data from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which is used by a control center manned by a team of 12 female employees to assign jobs to service center staff. 

“The vehicle will then be on its way and can be tracked online until it reaches its destination, then the delivery will be completed by scanning the assigned code,” he said.

Zamzami said that the project first started with four women and the number increased to 12 women this year. 

“The field service centers operate around the clock in Makkah and the holy sites with more than 950 employees managed by a group of supervisors, center managers, supporters, Zamzam water providers, and a fleet of trucks.”

Up to 137 trucks will transport Zamzam water to the pilgrims’ residences, while abiding by the highest safety standards.

The company is also using new 270 ml bottles made of glass, with a black and golden design inspired by the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba.

Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, Managing Director of the company managing the delivery project, said that the bottles were first displayed during the “Hajj Expo 2023.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince, US state secretary discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, US state secretary discuss cooperation
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, US state secretary discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, US state secretary discuss cooperation
  • Pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Wednesday.

The pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields, and efforts toward the latest regional and International developments.

Senior Saudi and US officials attended the meeting.

Blinken arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday.

His trip comes as the Kingdom and US seek to broker a durable cease-fire between Sudan’s warring generals in ongoing talks in Jeddah.

Blinken will participate in a US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting to discuss growing cooperation with Gulf partners and how they can promote security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration, and economic opportunities across the Middle East, spokesman Matt Miller said.

The state secretary and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh “to address the continuing threat of (Daesh) and reaffirm our commitment to ensure its enduring defeat,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Anti ISIS Conference Antony Blinken

