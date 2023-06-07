Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned football club Newcastle United has extended its sleeve sponsorship agreement with the e-commerce platform Noon.

According to a press release, the logo of Saudi-based Noon will continue to be displayed on the sleeve of Newcastle’s first-team kit across all competitions.

Newcastle United has been owned by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund since 2021, with PIF holding 80 percent of the club’s shares, while RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners hold a 10 percent stake each.

The press release further noted that fans will be able to access the kits of the team via the noon.com mobile application, with next-day delivery in Saudi Arabia and within 15 minutes in the UAE.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Newcastle United Football Club for a second season after the tremendous success of our first year together,” said Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com.

He added: “We truly believe that the sky truly is the limit with Newcastle United FC, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we bring even more value to our customers and fans.”

Peter Silverstone, chief commercial officer at Newcastle, said the club’s partnership with the company has played a crucial role in elevating the fanbase of the team across Saudi Arabia.

Silverstone added: “Newcastle United’s ambition is to become the most supported Premier League football club in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

“Partnering with noon.com undoubtedly helps us achieve this ambition. The club has the fastest growing fanbase in Saudi Arabia, having grown over 600 percent in the last year, and noon has contributed to this extraordinary growth.”

He added: “This is truly a partnership where both parties are supporting each other in achieving shared objectives. One of the Middle East’s most popular and trusted digital companies, partnering with the fastest-growing Premier League club in Saudi Arabia, is a recipe for success.

“We thank noon.com for their continued support and trust in our partnership.”