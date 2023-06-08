You are here

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar

Myanmar’s military had shown little inclination to take back any Rohingya, who have for years been regarded as foreign interlopers in Myanmar and denied citizenship. (AP)
Reuters

  • More than a million Rohingya are crammed in the camps in southeastern Bangladesh, which have become the world’s largest refugee settlement
  • Attempts to begin repatriation in 2018 and 2019 failed as the refugees, fearing prosecution, refused to go back
DHAKA: Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh protested on Thursday, demanding to be repatriated to Myanmar, so they can leave behind the squalid camps that they have lived in since fleeing a brutal military crackdown in their homeland in 2017.
More than a million Rohingya are crammed in the camps in southeastern Bangladesh, which have become the world’s largest refugee settlement.
During Thursday’s demonstrations across the sprawling camps, refugees, young and old, waved placards and chanted slogans.
“No more refugee life. No verification. No security. No interview. We want quick repatriation through UNHCR data card. We want to go back to our motherland,” the placards read. “Let’s go back to Myanmar. Don’t try to stop repatriation.”
Rohingya community leader Mohammad Jashim said he was keen to return to Myanmar but wanted citizenship rights guaranteed.
“We are the citizens of Myanmar by birth. We want to go back home with all our rights, including citizenship, free movement, livelihood, safety, and security,” he said.
“We want the United Nations to help us to go back to our motherland. We want the world community to help us to save our rights in Myanmar,” he added.
Attempts to begin repatriation in 2018 and 2019 failed as the refugees, fearing prosecution, refused to go back.
And a group of 20 Rohingya Muslims said they would not return to Myanmar to “be confined in camps” after visiting their homeland as part of pilot scheme aimed at encouraging voluntary repatriation. A Bangladesh official said the pilot scheme envisaged about 1,100 refugees returning to Myanmar, but no date had been set.
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said every refugee had “an inalienable right” to return to their home country, but that returns also had to be voluntary.
Myanmar’s military had until recently shown little inclination to take back any Rohingya, who have for years been regarded as foreign interlopers in Myanmar and denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.
Densely populated Bangladesh says that the refugees’ repatriation to Myanmar is the only solution to the crisis. Local communities have been increasingly hostile toward the Rohingya as international aid agencies funding for the refugees has been drying up.
The World Food Programme recently cut the monthly food allocation to $8 per person from $10 earlier.
“Our situation is only deteriorating. What future do we have here?” asked refugee Mohammed Taher, as he stood with other protesters.

Six children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps: security sources

Six children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps: security sources
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Six children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps: security sources

Six children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps: security sources
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday, security sources told AFP.
A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old as they played in a park near the lake in the town at around 9:45 am, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces.”

At least three of the victims were in critical condition, the security source told AFP.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office announced she was traveling to the scene and MPs in the national parliament held a minute’s silence as news of the attack broke in the French media.

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants
Updated 08 June 2023
AP

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants
  • Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered, most fleeing conflict in Syria
  • EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says Thursday’s meeting is “extremely important” to resolve what has “been a marathon” issue for Europe
Updated 08 June 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union interior ministers on Thursday made a fresh attempt to overcome one of the bloc’s most intractable political problems as they weighed new measures for sharing out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization.
Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered — most of them fleeing conflict in Syria — and overwhelmed reception capacities in Greece and Italy, in the process sparking one of the EU’s biggest political crises.
The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope.
Arriving for the meeting in Luxembourg, the EU’s top migration official, Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said it was an “extremely important day” to resolve what has “been a marathon” issue for Europe.
“Of this marathon, we have maybe 100 meters left. So, we are so close to actually find an agreement today,” Johansson said. “I expect the member states to be able to do the final extra meters to reach the agreement.”
“If we are not united, we are all losers,” she said.
Under the existing rules, countries where migrants first arrive must interview and screen them and process the applications of those who might want to apply for asylum. But Greece, Italy and Malta maintain that the burden of managing the numbers of people coming in is too onerous.
Later attempts to impose quota systems on countries to share out the migrants were challenged in court and finally abandoned. EU countries now seem to agree that the assistance they provide must be mandatory but can take the form of financial and other help rather than migration sharing schemes.
The EU’s presidency, currently held by Sweden, has proposed a system under which countries who do not want to take migrants in could pay money instead. Figures of around 20,000 euros ($21,400) per migrant have circulated in the runup to the meeting. It remains unclear if the idea will be accepted.
Diplomats said ahead of the meeting that an agreement is only likely if big member countries France, Germany and Italy back the plan. A deal requires the support of a “qualified majority” — roughly two thirds of the 27 members but crucially also making up about two thirds of the EU population.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the compromise on the table “is very difficult for us.” She said that “I am fighting for us to have a Europe of open borders,” and warned that “should we fail today ... that would be the wrong signal.”
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters that he had come with compromise proposals and that plenty of work remains to be done on what is a “very difficult” issue.
“What we want to do is completely change the situation on migration,” Darmanin said.
His Spanish counterpart, Fernando Grande-Marlaska — whose country has struggled to deal with an influx of people trying to enter from North Africa through Spanish islands in the Atlantic — warned that “if we don’t reach that agreement, I think that all of us will be losers.”
Even if a political agreement is reached Thursday, the member countries must still negotiate a full deal with the European Parliament, which has a different view of solidarity — one that requires countries to draw up detailed “annual migrant support plans” in case of emergency.
Lawmakers have warned that this is a last chance to solve the conundrum before EU-wide elections in a year, when migration is likely once again to be a hot-button issue.
Should the EU fail, the project might have to be abandoned or completely overhauled as it’s taken up by the next European Commission — the bloc’s executive branch — and the new members of parliament after next June’s polls.
“If we miss this chance to make it right, I don’t think we will have another,” Spanish Socialist lawmaker Juan Fernando López Aguilar, a leader on migration policy, said in April. “The kind of a message would be: ‘Hey, listen, it’s not going to happen. Not this time. Ever.’
The long-festering dispute has led to the collapse of Europe’s asylum system. Unable to agree, the EU has tried to outsource its migrant challenge, making legally and morally questionable deals with countries like Turkiye or Libya, which many people transit through on their way to Europe.

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar international groups from Afghan education sector

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar international groups from Afghan education sector
Updated 08 June 2023
AP

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar international groups from Afghan education sector

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar international groups from Afghan education sector
  • Latest restriction on NGOs in Afghanistan after ban imposed in December on Afghan female staff
  • Around 17,000 teachers, including 5,000 women, work in UNICEF’s education activities
Updated 08 June 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: UNICEF said Thursday it is deeply concerned by reports of the Taliban pushing out international organizations from Afghanistan’s education sector and ordering them to hand over their activities to local nongovernmental groups.
It’s the latest restriction on NGOs operating in the country after the ban imposed in December on Afghan female staff, allegedly because they weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly and weren’t complying with gender segregation in the workplace. In April, the ban was extended to the UN
A WhatsApp voice note, purportedly from a senior education official in Kabul, says all international organizations have a one-month deadline to transfer their education work to local groups.
The Education Ministry was not immediately available to verify the voice note, but aid agency officials said they are aware of the message and are taking it seriously. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
The ban on Afghan female staff working at the UN was also relayed through a WhatsApp voice note, purportedly from a senior Taliban figure.
“As the lead agency for education in Afghanistan, UNICEF is deeply concerned by reports that over 500,000 children, including over 300,000 girls, could lose out on quality learning through community-based education within a month if international non-governmental organizations working in the field of education are no longer allowed to operate and if handovers to national NGOs are done without comprehensive assessment and capacity building,” the agency said in a statement.
“UNICEF is seeking to better understand the reported directive, and what it could mean for the nationwide program that provides learning opportunities for children in some of the most remote and rural areas of Afghanistan.”
Around 17,000 teachers, including 5,000 women, work in UNICEF’s education activities.
UNICEF is meeting the Education Ministry in Kabul for further information.
Aid sources said some provinces have ordered the immediate suspension of all foreign-led education activities after officials reportedly told Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that foreigners are creating their own Education Ministry and not coordinating their work with the Taliban.
The latest voice note says the new measure affects all international organizations, even if they are Islamic, and that only ministry-approved Afghan NGOs that agree to ministry conditions can take on education work. The order also affects school construction.
In April, the Taliban closed education centers and institutes supported by NGOs in the country’s south until further notice. The centers were mostly for girls, who are banned from going to school beyond sixth grade.
The ministry did not provide an explanation for the closures at the time. But an education department spokesman in Kandahar said the decision was made in response to complaints.
Aid agencies have been providing food, education and health care support to Afghans in the wake of the Taliban takeover of August 2021 and the economic collapse that followed it.

Italy ‘must not be left alone’ on migration: Germany’s Scholz

Italy ‘must not be left alone’ on migration: Germany’s Scholz
Italy, Greece and the other Mediterranean countries are receiving a huge influx of migrants . (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2023
AFP

Italy ‘must not be left alone’ on migration: Germany’s Scholz

Italy ‘must not be left alone’ on migration: Germany’s Scholz
  • Italy, Greece and the other Mediterranean countries are receiving a huge influx of migrants
  • Scholz called for a “joint distribution of responsibility and competences between EU Member States”
Updated 08 June 2023
AFP

ROME: Italy cannot be abandoned to deal alone with migrant arrivals, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday ahead of a meeting in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
“Italy, Greece and the other Mediterranean countries are facing a huge challenge as the number of people arriving at their borders is increasing,” Scholz said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.
“We cannot leave Italy and the other countries alone, we must adopt an approach of solidarity and responsibility,” the chancellor added.
Meloni, who heads a hard-right coalition, vowed in her election campaign last year to clamp down on migrant arrivals, but the number of people crossing to Italy by boat has risen significantly since the start of 2023.
Some 52,300 people landed in Italy between January 1 and June 7, compared to 21,200 during the same period in 2022, according to figures from the Interior Ministry.
Scholz called for a “joint distribution of responsibility and competences between EU Member States”, pointing out that Germany took in “more than a million” Ukrainian war refugees in 2022 as well as “230,000 refugees from other countries”.
Italy, which has long been on the frontline of migration from North Africa, says other European Union countries should do more to help, particularly by taking in some of the arrivals.
EU interior ministers were meeting Thursday in Luxembourg to attempt to reach an agreement on a long-stalled revision of the bloc’s rules to more equally share asylum seekers and migrants.
But diplomats have cautioned that the odds of a deal were still 50-50, with more countries adopting hard-line policies on the issue.

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan
  • The deputy governor of Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters
KABUL, June 8 : An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.
Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor. (Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar Writing by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Peter Graff)

