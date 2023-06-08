You are here

  • Home
  • GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more
Anti ISIS Conference
Anti ISIS Conference

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan gives a speech at the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. (Reuters)
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan gives a speech at the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6bdv

Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more
  • Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would chair the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh
  • Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the security of the region
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The GCC Council members and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a joint statement on achieving political and economic stability in the region after a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday.

The committee highlighted the importance and promise of infrastructure projects to promote regional integration and interconnectivity, contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Navigational rights and freedoms were also discussed and the security of vessels traveling through the region was highlighted.

The ministers reiterated the importance of confronting terrorism and violent extremism worldwide and welcomed the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting, held today in Riyadh.

Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would chair the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh.

Bin Farhan encouraged the establishment of a focus group to combat the organization of ISIS Khorsasan in Afghanistan and limit the spread of the terrorist organization in the area.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the security of the region, recognizing the region’s vital role in the global economy and international trade.

The GCC Council and the United States confirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime security in the region and to counter illegal actions at sea that might threaten shipping lanes, international trade and oil installations in the GCC.

The two sides reaffirmed their support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and renewed their call for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Yemen the committee expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UN.

They also expressed their hope to see a Yemeni political process resulting in a lasting end to the conflict.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the committee pointed towards reaching a lasting state of peace in the Middle East in accordance with the two-state solution and the 1967 borders and emphasized Jordan’s role in this situation.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that is in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 issued in 2015, the ministers welcomed Arab efforts to resolve the crisis.

For Iraq, the ministers discussed the importance of civilian-led efforts, including economic reforms to ensure Iraq’s people benefitted from the country’s natural resources, stabilization to ensure communities can recover from conflict and Daesh violence, measures to prevent the financing of terrorism, and efforts to counter Daesh narratives, which complement ongoing work to enhance the Government of Iraq’s counterterrorism capabilities.

On the war in Ukraine, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting the principle of sovereignty and international law, including the UN Charter and the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Support for refugees and displaced people affected by the war in Ukraine was also emphasized.

Another round of the GCC-US integrated air and missile defense and maritime security working groups was agreed to be held later this year.

Topics: Anti ISIS Conference GCC US Saudi Arabia

Related

Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
Middle-East
Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian. (Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Saudi Arabia
Fight against Daesh must continue: Czech deputy foreign minister

Saudi crown prince speaks to Indian PM on telephone

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 58 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince speaks to Indian PM on telephone

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
  • A number of topics and issues of common interest were discussed
Updated 58 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Thursday.

During the call, they reviewed the distinguished relations within the strategic partnership between their countries, and existing joint cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance and develop it.

A number of topics and issues of common interest were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

Related

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict
Updated 08 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict
  • KSrelief led the Saudi delegation, headed by Dr. Hana Omar
  • Over 800 projects benefited 163m children, at cost of $800m
Updated 08 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah

OSLO: Saudi Arabia participated in the international conference “Protecting Children in Armed Conflict – Our Common Future” held recently in Oslo, Norway.
The Saudi delegation was led by the nation’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, represented by Dr. Hana Omar, director of the Community Support Department and acting director of the Partnerships and International Relations Department.
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the conference with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and Save the Children International.
Participants discussed the main challenges facing children in armed conflict, as the Norwegian foreign minister pledged NOK1 billion ($90.74 million) over three years.
KSrelief is working across the world to help educate and protect children in conflict-ridden areas, said Omar during the plenary session.
Omar later told Arab News that KSrelief provides psychological and mental health programs for children with disabilities and orphans, and creates awareness in communities about the importance of children’s rights, including being aware of attempts to recruit them as soldiers, and the dangers of mines.
These projects are delivered in cooperation with partners in the UN and local organizations, according to international humanitarian law, she said.
“Until today, more than 800 projects have benefited more than 163 million children with a cost of over $800 million,” she said.
A unit for the protection of children was established in the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, and a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2019 with the Office of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.
The Saudi delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Human Rights Commission, and the Child Protection Unit of the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.
Omar said: “KSrelief also offers a project for the reintegration of children formerly associated with the armed conflict since 2017 due to the increased number of child recruitment and ideological indoctrination campaigns by militias in Yemen.”
In Yemen, due to the rising number of mines, KSrelief has implemented a humanitarian clearance project since 2018. “To date, nearly 400,000 mines have been removed, benefiting more than 29 million people, including children,” said Omar.
She added that four centers are being supported for prostheses and training for local medical personnel. “Approximately 47,000 artificial limbs were installed and rehabilitated, including 8,358 for children, most of whom were affected by mines.”
The conference is in partnership with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or OCHA, the African Union, the Office of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and the Child Protection Alliance in Humanitarian Action.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Save the Children International Committee of the Red Cross Children and Armed Conflict Oslo

Related

Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh
Arab coalition condemns UN report on Children and Armed Conflict
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition condemns UN report on Children and Armed Conflict

Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
  • Blinken welcomed the Presidential Leadership Council’s continued support for UN-led peace efforts and for measures to bring immediate relief to Yemenis
  • Blinken also met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to discuss ties
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern on Thursday with actions by the Houthi militia that are cutting Yemenis off from resources and impeding the flow of goods inside of Yemen.

During a meeting in Riyadh with the president of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, Blinken said parties to the conflict in the country must “come together to reach a new, more comprehensive agreement to end the war.”

The secretary of state welcomed the Presidential Leadership Council’s continued support for UN-led peace efforts and for measures to bring immediate relief to Yemenis.

He also reiterated that a UN-led peace process will give Yemenis the opportunity to address critical questions facing the country, durably resolve the conflict, and chart a brighter future for Yemen.

Blinken also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein at the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh Ministerial in the Saudi capital, the US State Department said.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and “reaffirmed the principles in the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement,” Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. 

He “encouraged” the Iraqi government on its efforts to become energy independent and to increase innovation in its energy sector, and underscored US support for Iraq and Turkiye to quickly find a way to re-open the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline. 

Blinken also reiterated the US remains committed to assisting the government to achieve a secure, stable, and sovereign future, including the enduring defeat of Daesh.

Topics: Anti ISIS Conference Yemen US Houthis US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Key regional issues were on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, including conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Syria.
Saudi Arabia
US ‘committed to partners in Gulf,’ secretary of state tells Arab ministers
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM
  • Ministers affirmed the strength of Saudi-Jordanian relations
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Saudi Arabia’s Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli met Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh in Amman on Thursday, Jordan News Agency reported. 

They discussed ways to boost cooperation in agriculture and on the environment and water as well as prospects for integration, trade, and knowledge exchange. It also reviewed food and water security challenges.

The ministers also affirmed the strength of Saudi-Jordanian relations, which are overseen by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah. 

Khasawneh said Jordan and its people wanted to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. He also highlighted King Abdullah's progressive approach to regional and global food security, encouraging governments to collaborate and leverage their strengths, particularly given the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Al-Fadli said there were numerous opportunities for cooperation with Jordan in agriculture and on matters of the environment and water. 

The meeting was also attended by Jordan’s Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat and Saudi Ambassador in Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.
 

Topics: Jordan Saudi Minister of Environment

Related

Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Middle-East
Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations
Middle-East
Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
  • Huitfeldt said she appreciated the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Norway and Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, on the sidelines of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh’s ministerial meeting in Riyadh.

They reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways in which they might be enhanced, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and important issues raised during the ministerial meeting.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Huitfeldt said she appreciated the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Norway and Saudi Arabia, the energy sector, human rights, regional development and stability, and the situations in Sudan, Yemen, Israel and Palestine.

Also present at the meeting were Saud Al-Sati, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.
 

Topics: Norway Anti-Daesh coalition

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cuts support oil prices
Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cuts support oil prices
Economic integration key to African peace, says Egyptian president
Economic integration key to African peace, says Egyptian president
Lebanon recalls France envoy after rape accusation: ministry
Lebanon recalls France envoy after rape accusation: ministry
Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon
Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon
Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt’s Hurghada
A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.