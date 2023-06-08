Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more

RIYADH: The GCC Council members and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a joint statement on achieving political and economic stability in the region after a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday.

The committee highlighted the importance and promise of infrastructure projects to promote regional integration and interconnectivity, contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Navigational rights and freedoms were also discussed and the security of vessels traveling through the region was highlighted.

The ministers reiterated the importance of confronting terrorism and violent extremism worldwide and welcomed the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting, held today in Riyadh.

Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would chair the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh.

Bin Farhan encouraged the establishment of a focus group to combat the organization of ISIS Khorsasan in Afghanistan and limit the spread of the terrorist organization in the area.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the security of the region, recognizing the region’s vital role in the global economy and international trade.

The GCC Council and the United States confirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime security in the region and to counter illegal actions at sea that might threaten shipping lanes, international trade and oil installations in the GCC.

The two sides reaffirmed their support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and renewed their call for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Yemen the committee expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UN.

They also expressed their hope to see a Yemeni political process resulting in a lasting end to the conflict.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the committee pointed towards reaching a lasting state of peace in the Middle East in accordance with the two-state solution and the 1967 borders and emphasized Jordan’s role in this situation.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that is in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 issued in 2015, the ministers welcomed Arab efforts to resolve the crisis.

For Iraq, the ministers discussed the importance of civilian-led efforts, including economic reforms to ensure Iraq’s people benefitted from the country’s natural resources, stabilization to ensure communities can recover from conflict and Daesh violence, measures to prevent the financing of terrorism, and efforts to counter Daesh narratives, which complement ongoing work to enhance the Government of Iraq’s counterterrorism capabilities.

On the war in Ukraine, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting the principle of sovereignty and international law, including the UN Charter and the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Support for refugees and displaced people affected by the war in Ukraine was also emphasized.

Another round of the GCC-US integrated air and missile defense and maritime security working groups was agreed to be held later this year.