You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Norwegian FM Anniken Huitfeldt. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zz5jh

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
  • Huitfeldt said she appreciated the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Norway and Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, on the sidelines of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh’s ministerial meeting in Riyadh.

They reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways in which they might be enhanced, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and important issues raised during the ministerial meeting.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Huitfeldt said she appreciated the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Norway and Saudi Arabia, the energy sector, human rights, regional development and stability, and the situations in Sudan, Yemen, Israel and Palestine.

Also present at the meeting were Saud Al-Sati, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.
 

Topics: Norway Anti-Daesh coalition

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
  • High-quality tents erected in Makkah, Madinah to accommodate visitors
  • Madinah recruits 9,900 people to ensure plans run smoothly
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Authorities in Makkah and Madinah have erected new, high-quality tents as part of their preparations to welcome pilgrims to the holy sites for the upcoming Hajj season.

Fitted with a special cooling system, the facilities will provide visitors with a pleasant and safe environment in which to perform their rituals, as well as offering all the support services they need.

Makkah Municipality said it had created 28 service centers, which will be fully staffed and equipped, while the Municipality of Madinah said it too had completed its preparations and was ready to implement its operational plan for the Hajj season.

Authorities in Madinah said they had recruited more than 9,900 people and would use over 800 pieces of equipment to help deliver their plan, which is focused mainly on the central area, residential neighborhoods, mosques, historical sites, markets and event zones.

They said they had also inspected fuel and service stations, barbershops and women’s hair salons, markets and street vendors to ensure high levels of hygiene.

Plans had also been put in place to tackle any emergencies that might arise during the pilgrimage season, the authorities said.

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah

Related

Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Indian authorities ‘working round the clock’ to facilitate 175,000 Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Indian authorities ‘working round the clock’ to facilitate 175,000 Hajj pilgrims

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more
Updated 26 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more

GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more
  • Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would chair the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh
  • Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the security of the region
Updated 26 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The GCC Council members and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a joint statement on achieving political and economic stability in the region after a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday.

The committee highlighted the importance and promise of infrastructure projects to promote regional integration and interconnectivity, contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Navigational rights and freedoms were also discussed and the security of vessels traveling through the region was highlighted.

The ministers reiterated the importance of confronting terrorism and violent extremism worldwide and welcomed the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting, held today in Riyadh.

Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would chair the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh.

Bin Farhan encouraged the establishment of a focus group to combat the organization of ISIS Khorsasan in Afghanistan and limit the spread of the terrorist organization in the area.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the security of the region, recognizing the region’s vital role in the global economy and international trade.

The GCC Council and the United States confirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime security in the region and to counter illegal actions at sea that might threaten shipping lanes, international trade and oil installations in the GCC.

The two sides reaffirmed their support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and renewed their call for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Yemen the committee expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UN.

They also expressed their hope to see a Yemeni political process resulting in a lasting end to the conflict.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the committee pointed towards reaching a lasting state of peace in the Middle East in accordance with the two-state solution and the 1967 borders and emphasized Jordan’s role in this situation.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that is in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 issued in 2015, the ministers welcomed Arab efforts to resolve the crisis.

For Iraq, the ministers discussed the importance of civilian-led efforts, including economic reforms to ensure Iraq’s people benefitted from the country’s natural resources, stabilization to ensure communities can recover from conflict and Daesh violence, measures to prevent the financing of terrorism, and efforts to counter Daesh narratives, which complement ongoing work to enhance the Government of Iraq’s counterterrorism capabilities.

On the war in Ukraine, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting the principle of sovereignty and international law, including the UN Charter and the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Support for refugees and displaced people affected by the war in Ukraine was also emphasized.

Another round of the GCC-US integrated air and missile defense and maritime security working groups was agreed to be held later this year.

Topics: Anti ISIS Conference GCC US Saudi Arabia

Related

Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
Middle-East
Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian. (Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Saudi Arabia
Fight against Daesh must continue: Czech deputy foreign minister

Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj

Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Updated 45 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj

Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
  • After landing, the pilgrims were greeted with a welcome ceremony and gifted flower bouquets, dates and Zamzam water bottles
  • The arrival of the first flights of registered pilgrims was fulfilled through the Nusuk electronic platform
Updated 45 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of pilgrims using the Nusuk Hajj platform arrived on Thursday at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport from Italy.
After landing, the pilgrims were greeted with a welcome ceremony and gifted flower bouquets, dates and Zamzam water bottles.
The arrival of the first flights of registered pilgrims was fulfilled through the Nusuk electronic platform, which was launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah four months ago to facilitate entry procedures.
Hajj has seen an increase in the number of pilgrims since the pandemic, the lifting of age restrictions, in addition to the ending of guardianship rules for women.
The Nusuk platform, available in seven languages, allows pilgrims from 67 countries to register and book electronically. Service packages consisting of housing, food, flight guidance, and transportation are available for purchase and booking.
The platform has additional services such as interactive maps, a calendar dedicated to offers and activities, a digital guide, and information and health services.
Nusuk is part of the initiatives launched by one of the Saudi Vision 2030 schemes, the Guests of God Service Program. The program aims to enrich religious and cultural experiences in the Kingdom.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia Nusuk Italy

Related

The meeting drew attention to the portal where pilgrims can access various services. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Nusuk platform opens up for Iraqi pilgrims
Nusuk platform promoted in Algeria during ministerial visit
Saudi Arabia
Nusuk platform promoted in Algeria during ministerial visit

Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that threat of the terrorist organization is not limited to Sahel countries, but rather extends to the whole world.

He added that it is unfortunate that developed countries are refusing to take back their citizens from Syria’s Al-Hol displacement camp that houses refugees and families of Daesh fighters, including thousands of foreigners.

The foreign minister affirmed the strength of Saudi-American relations during the conference and Blinken in turn expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s contributions to the coalition against Daesh.

Developing 

Topics: US Saudi Arabia

Related

Key regional issues were on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, including conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Syria.
Saudi Arabia
US ‘committed to partners in Gulf,’ secretary of state tells Arab ministers
Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group
Middle-East
Blinken: US to give $150m in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combating Daesh group

Saudi film chiefs to stage industry conference, exhibition in Riyadh

Saudi film chiefs to stage industry conference, exhibition in Riyadh
Updated 08 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi film chiefs to stage industry conference, exhibition in Riyadh

Saudi film chiefs to stage industry conference, exhibition in Riyadh
Updated 08 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is to stage an industry conference and exhibition in Riyadh later this year.

Officials attending the recent Cannes International Film Festival announced that the first edition of the Saudi Film Confex would run from Oct. 1 to 4.

The event, expected to attract movie-sector professionals from around the world, will include film exhibitions, workshops, and conference sessions, with one of the workshops focussing on self-development and skill enhancement.

Investment and financing solutions, regulatory procedures, infrastructure development, film archiving, and the use of technology will be among conference topics for discussion.

The commission’s chief executive officer, Abdullah Al-Eyaf, told the Saudi Press Agency: “Since the establishment of the Film Commission, we have come a long way in developing the film industry, and we are promised a prosperous future for it, as we continue to attract more production projects to the Kingdom, and we strive to launch the Saudi Film Confex.”

Topics: film Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Film Festival opens with glamor and gratitude on the red carpet video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Festival opens with glamor and gratitude on the red carpet
Saudi industry leaders explore evolution of Kingdom’s film scene at Cannes
Lifestyle
Saudi industry leaders explore evolution of Kingdom’s film scene at Cannes

Latest updates

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply jumps 4.7% since Dec. 31
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply jumps 4.7% since Dec. 31
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas
GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more
GCC, US ministerial meeting issues joint statement on Ukraine, Syria and more

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.