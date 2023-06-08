You are here

  • Home
  • Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader
Anti ISIS Conference
Anti ISIS Conference

Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uag6

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
  • Blinken welcomed the Presidential Leadership Council’s continued support for UN-led peace efforts and for measures to bring immediate relief to Yemenis
  • Blinken also met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to discuss ties
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern on Thursday with actions by the Houthi militia that are cutting Yemenis off from resources and impeding the flow of goods inside of Yemen.

During a meeting in Riyadh with the president of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, Blinken said parties to the conflict in the country must “come together to reach a new, more comprehensive agreement to end the war.”

The secretary of state welcomed the Presidential Leadership Council’s continued support for UN-led peace efforts and for measures to bring immediate relief to Yemenis.

He also reiterated that a UN-led peace process will give Yemenis the opportunity to address critical questions facing the country, durably resolve the conflict, and chart a brighter future for Yemen.

Blinken also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein at the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh Ministerial in the Saudi capital, the US State Department said.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and “reaffirmed the principles in the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement,” Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. 

He “encouraged” the Iraqi government on its efforts to become energy independent and to increase innovation in its energy sector, and underscored US support for Iraq and Turkiye to quickly find a way to re-open the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline. 

Blinken also reiterated the US remains committed to assisting the government to achieve a secure, stable, and sovereign future, including the enduring defeat of Daesh.

Topics: Anti ISIS Conference Yemen US Houthis US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Key regional issues were on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, including conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Syria.
Saudi Arabia
US ‘committed to partners in Gulf,’ secretary of state tells Arab ministers
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh

Saudi crown prince speaks to Indian PM on telephone

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince speaks to Indian PM on telephone

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
  • A number of topics and issues of common interest were discussed
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Thursday.

During the call, they reviewed the distinguished relations within the strategic partnership between their countries, and existing joint cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance and develop it.

A number of topics and issues of common interest were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

Related

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict

Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict
  • KSrelief led the Saudi delegation, headed by Dr. Hana Omar
  • Over 800 projects benefited 163m children, at cost of $800m
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

OSLO: Saudi Arabia participated in the international conference “Protecting Children in Armed Conflict – Our Common Future” held recently in Oslo, Norway.
The Saudi delegation was led by the nation’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, represented by Dr. Hana Omar, director of the Community Support Department and acting director of the Partnerships and International Relations Department.
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the conference with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and Save the Children International.
Participants discussed the main challenges facing children in armed conflict, as the Norwegian foreign minister pledged NOK1 billion ($90.74 million) over three years.
KSrelief is working across the world to help educate and protect children in conflict-ridden areas, said Omar during the plenary session.
Omar later told Arab News that KSrelief provides psychological and mental health programs for children with disabilities and orphans, and creates awareness in communities about the importance of children’s rights, including being aware of attempts to recruit them as soldiers, and the dangers of mines.
These projects are delivered in cooperation with partners in the UN and local organizations, according to international humanitarian law, she said.
“Until today, more than 800 projects have benefited more than 163 million children with a cost of over $800 million,” she said.
A unit for the protection of children was established in the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, and a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2019 with the Office of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.
The Saudi delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Human Rights Commission, and the Child Protection Unit of the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.
Omar said: “KSrelief also offers a project for the reintegration of children formerly associated with the armed conflict since 2017 due to the increased number of child recruitment and ideological indoctrination campaigns by militias in Yemen.”
In Yemen, due to the rising number of mines, KSrelief has implemented a humanitarian clearance project since 2018. “To date, nearly 400,000 mines have been removed, benefiting more than 29 million people, including children,” said Omar.
She added that four centers are being supported for prostheses and training for local medical personnel. “Approximately 47,000 artificial limbs were installed and rehabilitated, including 8,358 for children, most of whom were affected by mines.”
The conference is in partnership with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or OCHA, the African Union, the Office of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and the Child Protection Alliance in Humanitarian Action.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Save the Children International Committee of the Red Cross Children and Armed Conflict Oslo

Related

Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh
Arab coalition condemns UN report on Children and Armed Conflict
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition condemns UN report on Children and Armed Conflict

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM

Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM
  • Ministers affirmed the strength of Saudi-Jordanian relations
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Saudi Arabia’s Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli met Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh in Amman on Thursday, Jordan News Agency reported. 

They discussed ways to boost cooperation in agriculture and on the environment and water as well as prospects for integration, trade, and knowledge exchange. It also reviewed food and water security challenges.

The ministers also affirmed the strength of Saudi-Jordanian relations, which are overseen by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah. 

Khasawneh said Jordan and its people wanted to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. He also highlighted King Abdullah's progressive approach to regional and global food security, encouraging governments to collaborate and leverage their strengths, particularly given the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Al-Fadli said there were numerous opportunities for cooperation with Jordan in agriculture and on matters of the environment and water. 

The meeting was also attended by Jordan’s Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat and Saudi Ambassador in Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.
 

Topics: Jordan Saudi Minister of Environment

Related

Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Middle-East
Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations
Middle-East
Jordan, UK ministers discuss boosting bilateral relations

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
  • Huitfeldt said she appreciated the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Norway and Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, on the sidelines of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh’s ministerial meeting in Riyadh.

They reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways in which they might be enhanced, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and important issues raised during the ministerial meeting.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Huitfeldt said she appreciated the opportunity to discuss cooperation between Norway and Saudi Arabia, the energy sector, human rights, regional development and stability, and the situations in Sudan, Yemen, Israel and Palestine.

Also present at the meeting were Saud Al-Sati, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.
 

Topics: Norway Anti-Daesh coalition

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss strategic partnership during Riyadh visit

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Holy sites ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
  • High-quality tents erected in Makkah, Madinah to accommodate visitors
  • Madinah recruits 9,900 people to ensure plans run smoothly
Updated 08 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Authorities in Makkah and Madinah have erected new, high-quality tents as part of their preparations to welcome pilgrims to the holy sites for the upcoming Hajj season.

Fitted with a special cooling system, the facilities will provide visitors with a pleasant and safe environment in which to perform their rituals, as well as offering all the support services they need.

Makkah Municipality said it had created 28 service centers, which will be fully staffed and equipped, while the Municipality of Madinah said it too had completed its preparations and was ready to implement its operational plan for the Hajj season.

Authorities in Madinah said they had recruited more than 9,900 people and would use over 800 pieces of equipment to help deliver their plan, which is focused mainly on the central area, residential neighborhoods, mosques, historical sites, markets and event zones.

They said they had also inspected fuel and service stations, barbershops and women’s hair salons, markets and street vendors to ensure high levels of hygiene.

Plans had also been put in place to tackle any emergencies that might arise during the pilgrimage season, the authorities said.

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah

Related

Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Italian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Indian authorities ‘working round the clock’ to facilitate 175,000 Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Indian authorities ‘working round the clock’ to facilitate 175,000 Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon
Uproar as Kuwaiti media writer prevented from entering Lebanon
Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt’s Hurghada
A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Saudi crown prince speaks to Indian PM on telephone
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict
Saudi Arabia highlights aid work at Oslo conference on protecting children in armed conflict
Real estate developer ROSHN becomes platinum sponsor of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad
Real estate developer ROSHN becomes platinum sponsor of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.