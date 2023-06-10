Nuggets now in full command of NBA Finals, top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 lead

Saudi firm sponsors Newcastle United in £25m-a-year deal

NEWCASTLE: Saudi company Sela has been announced as Newcastle United’s new front of shirt sponsor in a multi-year deal worth around £25 million ($31.4 million) a year to the club.

The Magpies announced the record-breaking deal on Friday as they launched their new kit for the 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

#NUFC is delighted to announce a new multi-year front of shirt partnership with @Sela!

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2023

Sports event agency Sela, which describes itself as “the driving force behind a wide range of spectacular events, iconic destinations, and attractions in the Middle East”, replaces Chinese betting firm Fun88.

The deal dwarfs the near £6 million-a-year agreement with Fun88, and further strengthens the club’s Saudi connections, with Noon the club’s sleeve sponsor again next season. While the length of the deal was not disclosed, it is widely expected to make Newcastle upwards of £100 million over the contract.

Ibrahim Mohtaseb, Senior Vice President at Sela, said: “This partnership is about Sela being part of the next chapter for the club.

“It’s about us supporting the men’s, women’s and academy teams. And it’s about bringing to life world-class experiences, which is at the heart of what we do as a company.

“For Sela, it all started with football more than 25 years ago. Today, we have grown into a multi-faceted company creating experiences that millions of people enjoy each year, across a range of sport, entertainment, hospitality and retail settings. Now we are embarking on the next stage of our international growth.

“Where we can put our resources and innovation to good use for the benefit of fans, the club and the wider communities it serves, we will do so.”

The club’s new home shirt, a nod to the retro kit worn by club legend Kevin Keegan in the 1980s, is set to go on sale online and at the club shop from Saturday.

News is still awaited on the away and third kits, however Arab News has been told one of those will be a reverse of the third kit from this campaign, described by many as the “Saudi strip.” Instead of white with green trim, this will instead be reversed, a near exact copy of Saudi Arabia’s main kit.

The Sela deal was approved by the Premier League, which ruled that the price was fair and there were no concerns over the company’s links to Newcastle’s Saudi owners PIF.

Darren Eales, CEO at Newcastle United, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sela. This partnership follows a highly competitive commercial process.

“We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organizations. Both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally.

“Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United and in Sela, we are partnering with an organization with shared interests.

“Closer to home, we will work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St. James’ Park, taking inspiration from Sela’s incredible properties elsewhere.”

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Sela joins us on our exciting journey back into the UEFA Champions League, enabling us to reach and engage with an even greater global audience together.

“We are proud to put their brand at the front and center of our next stage of growth as an elite global Premier League club.

“We believe they will market our club and brand accordingly, boosting our aim to be the most supported Premier League club in Saudi Arabia – a country with a young, digitally savvy population that is hugely passionate about football.”