Kaaba kiswa raised in preparation for Hajj

In keeping with tradition, the lower part of the kiswa — the black cloth covering the Kaaba in Makkah — has been raised about three meters and the area beneath has been covered with white cotton fabric. (SPA)
Updated 29 sec ago
Kaaba kiswa raised in preparation for Hajj

  • Every year, on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Dul Hijjah, the black silk cloth is removed and a new kiswa is draped in its place
Updated 29 sec ago
RIYADH: In keeping with tradition, the lower part of the kiswa — the black cloth covering the Kaaba in Makkah — has been raised about three meters and the area beneath has been covered with white cotton fabric, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The same procedure is repeated annually before Hajj season in order to protect the kiswa, as some pilgrims touch it when circling the Kaaba.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, was present when the kiswa was raised.

Sultan Al-Qurashi, assistant to the president general for the affairs of the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, exhibitions, engineering, technical, and operational affairs, said that “raising the lower part of the kiswa serves to preserve its cleanliness and (integrity) and preventing tampering.” He added that the kiswa is also raised to prevent some pilgrims’ practices “based on false beliefs.”

Every year, on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Dul Hijjah, the black silk cloth is removed and a new kiswa is draped in its place.

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Saudi Arabia Kaaba Makkah

Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts

  • Royal Institute of Traditional Arts stages special carving workshops
  • Saudi International Handicrafts Week runs until Monday
Updated 23 sec ago
RIYADH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts staged several workshops this week as part of the activities of Saudi International Handicrafts Week.
The events focused on the carving of wood, gypsum and clay and sought to highlight and preserve some of the Kingdom’s traditional arts.
The wood carving workshop challenged participants to produce pieces inspired by the traditional doors found in different parts of the country, each of which is made from a particular type of wood, such as tamarisk, teak or juniper.
The gypsum carving event sought to produce pieces influenced by the historic houses of Jeddah, while the clay workshop aimed to create works inspired by the wall paintings of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri.
Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is an art form practiced exclusively by women and deeply rooted in the identity of the Kingdom’s southern region. It can be seen decorating the interior walls of guest rooms in Asiri homes.
In 2017, UNESCO added Al-Qatt Al-Asiri to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Students from the institute also sold traditional fashion items, jewelry, wooden crafts and Al-Qatt Al-Asiri products at the event.
The Saudi International Handicrafts Week is organized by the Heritage Authority and runs until Monday at the Riyadh Front.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Saudi International Handicrafts Week workshops

Riyadh to host international project management forum

Riyadh to host international project management forum
Riyadh to host international project management forum

  • The two-day forum’s title is “Project Management Ecosystem: The Journey to Excellence” is an initiative intended to support sustainable development in Saudi Arabia
  • The event will also include the announcement of the winners of the Global Project Excellence Awards
Updated 53 min 50 sec ago
RIYADH: The Project Management Institute will host the second Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh on June 12.
The two-day forum’s title is “Project Management Ecosystem: The Journey to Excellence” and, according to a press release, is an initiative intended to support sustainable development in Saudi Arabia.
Participants include Areej Naqshbandi, senior director at the Public Investment Fund, and Park Joon-yong, South Korean ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who is this year’s guest of honor.
Besides a number of workshops and talks, the event will also include the announcement of the winners of the Global Project Excellence Awards.
Badr M. Burshaid, president of the PMI’s Saudi chapter, said in a statement: “The forum provides an opportunity for institutions and companies to showcase their services, tools, and technologies that support and empower the project ecosystem, as well as to talk about the best practices and the latest technology and research in the field of project management.”
He added that the forum is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to boost economic growth and diversity through non-oil sectors in the Kingdom.
“The forum will also explore giga-projects from a different perspective in the ecosystem, such as governance, value-chain economics, and sustainable social impact,” Burshaid said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Project Management Institute Global Project Management Forum Riyadh

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom
Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom

  • Preliminary legal procedures have been completed, and all seized narcotics were handed over to the authorities
Updated 10 June 2023
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have reportedly arrested a number of people across the country for drug-related offenses in recent days.

On Saturday, Border Guard patrols in the Al-Aridhah governorate of Jazan arrested five Yemenis system for smuggling the narcotic plant, qat, having previously thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 100 kilograms of qat. In Al-Rabwa in Asir, the Border Guard arrested 27 Yemenis attempting to smuggle qat into the Kingdom.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control announced that it had arrested a citizen in Tabuk for dealing amphetamine, methamphetamine and hashish, and another person in Hail for dealing amphetamine.

Jeddah police announced that they had arrested Yemeni residents for hashish dealing, and Al-Khurma police arrested three citizens in Makkah for the same offense.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed, and all seized narcotics were handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations of the customs system in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports: 1910 from within the country, +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to discovery of a crime.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya’s agreement on electoral laws

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya’s agreement on electoral laws
Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya’s agreement on electoral laws

  • Saudi Arabia praised Morocco’s efforts in facilitating dialogue between rival Libyan factions
Updated 10 June 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has welcomed the agreement reached by the Libyan 6+6 Joint Committee on presidential and parliamentary election laws, the foreign ministry said.
The committee, which is made up of MPs from the House of Representatives and members of the High Council of State, held talks in Morocco to draft legislations that would eventually serve as the legal framework for holding elections in the country. On June 7, the 6+6 Committee unanimously voted in favor of the laws during meetings in Morocco’s Bouznika.
Saudi Arabia, in a foreign ministry statement, praised Morocco’s efforts in facilitating dialogue between rival Libyan factions and reaching an agreement to achieve a political settlement in Libya.

 


“The Kingdom hopes Libyan parties would formally sign the electoral laws as an important step to end the crisis and enhance security and stability in Libya,” said the foreign ministry.
The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts to strengthen Libya’s status as an influential state in the Arab region and the world, and achieve the aspiration of its people for stability and prosperity.

 

Topics: Libya Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims

Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims
Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims

Updated 10 June 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinians pilgrims to participate in this year’s Hajj season from the families of martyrs, injured and captives. 

The Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday that the initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in the kingdom. 

In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, thanked the King and Crown prince for their continuous support towards the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs and those wounded.

“The continuation of this generous gesture towards the pilgrims of Palestine who perform Hajj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques comes as an affirmation to the depth of the relationship and his appreciation of the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people.” he said.

The program for the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques includes all aspects of performing the blessed ritual.

Topics: #Hajj2023 Saudi Arabia King Salman

