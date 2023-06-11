You are here

Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown
Becky G showed off a gown by Zuhair Murad. (Getty Images)
Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown
DUBAI: US singer and actress Becky G showed off a chic gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the Los Angeles screening of Searchlight Pictures’ “Flamin’ Hot” this week.  

The black gown featured cut out detailing on the waist and hailed from the designer’s Resort 2023 collection.  

“Singer @iamBeckyG attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in a black jersey dress with side cut outs and ‘ZM’ emblem detailing from the #ZuhairMuradRTW Resort 2023 collection,” the label posted on Instagram.  

The film tells the story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant, who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavours of his community, revitalised Frito-Lay and disrupted the food industry. The film, which was released on June 9, was directed by Eva Longoria.  

It is not the first time Becky G has stepped out in a creation by Murad.  

She opted for a show-stopping dress by the celebrity-loved designer at 2022’s MTV Video Music Awards where she wore a beaded column gown with a tarot embroidered motifs and side cut outs from his fall 2022 collection. 

In November, she wore a gown by Murad to the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Becky G opted for a vibrant organza ballgown in shades of green, blue, purple and red from the label’s fall/winter 2021 couture collection.  

The music sensation also wore black sheer gloves to add a princess feel to her look. 

Last week, US actress Sofia Carson cut an elegant figure in a Zuhair Murad gown as she reunited with her “Descendants” co-stars Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart to remember one of their own. 

The “Descendants” stars gathered at the second annual Cam for a Cause event in memory of their co-star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure. 

The actress and singer showed up in a black Zuhair Murad fall 2023 draped, pleated cape gown with gold button detailing. 

Murad also dressed a number of A-listers at May’s Cannes Film Festival in the south of France, where the likes of Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, Canadian model Winnie Harlow and British actress Kate Beckinsale showed off creations by the Lebanese couturier. 

L’Oreal’s Women of Worth Award to spotlight Mideast changemakers as gala marks launch in Riyadh

Celebrities and public personalities united to celebrate Arab women’s achievements at the Women of Worth Gala. (Arab News)
L’Oreal’s Women of Worth Award to spotlight Mideast changemakers as gala marks launch in Riyadh
RIYADH: The black carpet sparkled this weekend as celebrities and public personalities united to celebrate Arab women’s achievements at the Women of Worth Gala and Award launch in Riyadh. 

“Women are important and influential members of society, and in some cases, the role they play is overlooked. Thus was born the Women of Worth program with the slogan ‘Because You’re Worth It,’” said L’Oreal’s Middle East General Manager of Consumer Products Ahmed Wagih during a speech. 

The evening promoted the Middle East edition of the campaigns’ award, recognizing mothers, daughters, and changemakers making a notable impact within the community. A panel of judges including L’Oreal’s Middle East spokesperson Aseel Omran, Adwa Al-Dakheel, and others will select four women nominated by the public, each of them receiving a $10,000 award to support their initiatives.

Omran told Arab News: “It’s also an award for empowering and supporting women in all fields. Today, not all women are on social media or have that spotlight, so we need initiatives like this that highlight creators who are making great achievements behind the scenes.” 

Omran is a singer and actress and has worked with industry giants such as Jennifer Lopez and Jason Derulo. She’s also a UNHCR ambassador and aids in voicing some of the organization's major campaigns like the Winter Appeal and the Monsoon Appeal. 

“No one can deny, today, that the light is being shed on the Arab Woman globally —everyone is watching and awaiting our achievements, especially Saudi women with all the changes that are happening, so we need a lot more support,” she said.

During a panel talk, Omran discussed breaking barriers of fear, generational empowerment, and community building alongside Founding Member of the Family Protection Association Dr. Samira Elghamdi, entrepreneur and author Adwa Al-Dakheel, sports marketeer Budreya Faisal, and Wagih. 

“In an age of opportunities and societal acceptance, females are proving day in and day out that we don’t need favors — we compete regardless of gender, and market timing just happened to put a spotlight on that,” Al-Dakheel told Arab News. 

A version of the gala was held at the Cannes Film Festival last month in the presence of Eva Longoria, Heidy Klum, Alessandra d'Ambrosio, and other women changemakers. 

Attending the lavish Middle East edition at Riyadh Boulevard’s Music Mansion were public personalities including Emirati actress Mahira Abdelaziz, fitness trainer Zenah Kazim, Saudi actress Helda Yassin, influencer Karina Komil, and travel power couple Pasu and Poo. 

“I’m so proud of all the women in the world. This century is your century … a woman can do anything now — the impossible is possible,” influencer and luxury traveler Dr. Hasan Ghoneim told Arab News. 

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand

Bella Hadid launches affirmations hotline through Kin Euphorics brand
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has launched a hotline through the brand she co-founded, Kin Euphorics.  

A collaboration between Kin Euphorics and The Mayfair Group led to the launch of a hotline that provides callers who dial into +1(332)-222-4444 with daily positive affirmations dreamt up by Hadid herself.  

“Getting to connect @kineuphorics and @themayfairgroup for this special collaboration is a blessing for me — our angels on speed-dial crewneck is live now! The affirmations on our hotline came straight from us - I hope they inspire you to spread kindness and be someone's angel today. If you see this sweater on the street , please go do one thing to make someone’s day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Thank you @samabrahart @devonnemcfarland and the Mayfair team for your love, connection, patience and heart. I adore you. Thank you to my partner in heart crime and kin @jenofkin and our magical team. I feel lucky. I love you all,” Hadid posted on Instagram.  

Brooklyn-based Kin Euphorics, founded by Saudi Arabia-raised Jen Batchelor, boasts non-alcoholic tonics that were “made to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a conscious act of better being,” according to the beverage brand’s official website. 

The name Kin Euphorics is a nod to the Greek word “euphoros” – meaning a state of well being. 

The brand claims that many of its key ingredients, such phenylethylamine and rhodiola rosea root extract, improve cognitive function and increase energy levels. Kin drinks will also soon be infused with lavender grown on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. 

“Throughout my whole life, I have only wanted to promote products and business’ that I wholeheartedly stand by,” wrote Hadid on Instagram following the announcement of her new role as co-founder in 2021. “If it feels unauthentic to me, it’s hard for me to do what I do best. That’s why I am so passionate about sharing with you my newest endeavor, so we can help bring happiness back into the world, through brain health.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Since starting her meteoric career at the age of 17, the Palestinian-Dutch model has suffered with social anxiety and depression, which she has been transparent about with her fans.  

“Since I was 14, I had tried everything to help myself feel better… so I searched and scoured for anything holistic that would help with my chronic exhaustion, depression and anxiety… This is THE drink to make you feel good. Before anything, I was a passionate consumer. It has benefited me for over a year now,” Hadid claimed on social media. 

Lindsay Lohan opens up about life in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan opens up about life in Dubai
DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan has opened up about her life in Dubai, telling Allure magazine the city “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”

Lohan, who has lived in the UAE for almost eight years, spoke to the American magazine about her pregnancy and life in Dubai.

“Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about.” Dubai, she said, “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”

Every morning brings tea, breakfast, and a workout. “Sometimes, I call it “The Truman Show,” because it’s the same thing every day,” she joked with the magazine, referring to the Jim Carrey-starring film. “But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.” 

The actress lives in the emirate with her husband, Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas.

Shammas, whose Instagram is on private mode, previously worked as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management up until 2017, according to Elle magazine. Educated in the US, he reportedly holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business, which is connected with the University of Tampa.

The couple announced Lohan’s pregnancy in March.

Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi to take McLaren F1 x Vuse studio residency in Dubai

Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi. (Supplied)
Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi to take McLaren F1 x Vuse studio residency in Dubai
DUBAI: Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi says she feels lucky to have become one of the first artists to be awarded a residency at Dubai’s Studio Thirteen – a special initiative led by the McLaren F1 team and Vuse to help underrepresented artists. 

“I'm still in the process of creating my own style as well as my identity. And because I have changed my style from hyper realistic to abstract, I feel that luckily that change came at the right time in my life to help me extend my knowledge,” the 35-year-old told Arab News.

“Every artist, in their emergent time, needs a mentor to support them and to guide them. Especially in residency, there will also be a community of partners who will help one open my eyes and I will be able to gain more knowledge. Being a part of an artist community is amazing,” she added.

Through the residency, Al-Otaibi will have access to the funded studio space housed in Studio Thirteen, the home of artist Rabab Tantawy, who designed the McLaren car livery at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Tantawy will mentor other artists in the residency.

With affordable studios becoming rare, this studio space aims to provide a creative hub for artists like Al-Otaibi to hone their craft over the next five to six months.

For Al-Otaibi, who is known for her work inspired by her own hearing loss at the age of five, the residency is also a platform for her to affect change and inspire others to live in their own truth.

“I feel like the more people go out and talk about themselves and the challenges they face, the more it inspires others. So, I feel like other people would understand and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we have to help people who have challenges. I want to encourage creatives with disabilities to step out and not be ashamed or scared of people’s judgements,” she said.

“After expressing my emotions and telling my story, everyone was very supportive. I was not expecting that. I thought no one would support me, no one would understand. But once I let it out, it was amazing. So, now, I wish I can tell everyone that you can do it, too.”

Miss World 2023 to be held in India, not UAE

Miss World 2023 to be held in India, not UAE
DUBAI: The Miss World 2023 event has found itself a new host country.

Only four months after announcing the UAE as its host for this year, organizers of the beauty pageant have returned with a new host country: India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

The announcement was made at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of Julia Morley, chairperson and chief executive of Miss World Organization, with Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty in attendance.

“The decision to award India with this prestigious honour recognises the nation’s rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women,” the Miss World Organization said in an Instagram post.

The 71st edition of Miss World is expected to take place in November this year. The final dates are yet to be revealed.

“India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here … and you make me feel like home,” said Bielawska at the announcement.

India last hosted the Miss World pageant in 1996, in Bangalore, where Greece’s Irene Skliva won the title.

The country has also produced six Miss World winners: Reita Faria in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000 and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.

Miss World 2022 was held in March last year in Puerto Rico, where Bielawska was crowned, beating runners-up Miss USA Shree Saini and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yace.

