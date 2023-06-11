Becky G attends ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Los Angeles screening in Zuhair Murad gown

DUBAI: US singer and actress Becky G showed off a chic gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the Los Angeles screening of Searchlight Pictures’ “Flamin’ Hot” this week.

The black gown featured cut out detailing on the waist and hailed from the designer’s Resort 2023 collection.

“Singer @iamBeckyG attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in a black jersey dress with side cut outs and ‘ZM’ emblem detailing from the #ZuhairMuradRTW Resort 2023 collection,” the label posted on Instagram.

The film tells the story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant, who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavours of his community, revitalised Frito-Lay and disrupted the food industry. The film, which was released on June 9, was directed by Eva Longoria.

It is not the first time Becky G has stepped out in a creation by Murad.

She opted for a show-stopping dress by the celebrity-loved designer at 2022’s MTV Video Music Awards where she wore a beaded column gown with a tarot embroidered motifs and side cut outs from his fall 2022 collection.

In November, she wore a gown by Murad to the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Becky G opted for a vibrant organza ballgown in shades of green, blue, purple and red from the label’s fall/winter 2021 couture collection.

The music sensation also wore black sheer gloves to add a princess feel to her look.

Last week, US actress Sofia Carson cut an elegant figure in a Zuhair Murad gown as she reunited with her “Descendants” co-stars Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart to remember one of their own.

The “Descendants” stars gathered at the second annual Cam for a Cause event in memory of their co-star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure.

The actress and singer showed up in a black Zuhair Murad fall 2023 draped, pleated cape gown with gold button detailing.

Murad also dressed a number of A-listers at May’s Cannes Film Festival in the south of France, where the likes of Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, Canadian model Winnie Harlow and British actress Kate Beckinsale showed off creations by the Lebanese couturier.