Saudi Arabia to become an attractive destination for Chinese travelers, predicts Diriyah CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will become an attractive destination for Chinese tourists in the next 20 years, said the group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

Speaking on the first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, Gerard Inzerillo said Chinese travel enthusiasts are raised in one of the most culturally rich countries in the world, as it is home to a unique cuisine, music, dance, literature and calligraphy.

“Chinese want to see what’s unique, want to see what’s different and that is why I think the Kingdom will be very appealing to them,” the official said.

Inzerillo said: “What Singapore was able to accomplish in 60 years; what the Emiratis accomplished from a tourism point of view in 30 years, we hope to accomplish that in 15 years.”

Speaking on the ongoing giga-projects in Saudi Arabia, he said the Chinese firms have a great role to play in a lot of the strategic projects taking place in the Gulf country.

“We have relationships with over 43 Chinese companies. Because of the super relationship between China and the Kingdom, the Chinese have been very helpful in all the giga-projects,” he affirmed.

Moreover, the CEO explained that the giga-projects will help Saudi Arabia achieve its goal of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is a very large country; so, in order to have tourism and to attract 100 million visits, we have to have these strategic projects in our different provinces,” he disclosed.

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations are on the agenda at the two-day business event which seeks to explore synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate and strategic minerals.

The conference is organized by Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Arab League, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers. It is touted to be the largest Arab-Chinese business gathering with more than 2,000 participants.

The conference is expected to catalyze the trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the Asian giant, as both countries are currently focused on developing several strategic sectors.