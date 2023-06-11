Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia

RIYADH: The Makkah Route initiative, launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, has continued to offer its services to Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The scheme includes a tagging service to code and sort luggage at airports in Indonesia to streamline the transport of items to Makkah or Madinah. Stickers are placed on bags and passports containing information on each pilgrim’s flight data and place of residence.
The tagging service is carried out by a specialized team working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Teams at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah receive the luggage and deliver it to visitor accommodation.
The Makkah Route initiative was launched in 2019 and allows pilgrims from seven countries to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at their respective airports.