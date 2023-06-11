Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia

US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist

RIYADH: A leading American academic, specializing in US policy in the Middle East, has urged President Joe Biden’s administration to extend a “respectful” and “genuine hand of cooperation” to Saudi Arabia’s forward-thinking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“(America) can have no better friend than Mohammed bin Salman,” wrote S. Rob Sobhani in an op-ed in The Washington Times. “More than ever, the US needs partners as it navigates challenges, from Russia, China and Iran and as it responds intelligently and constructively to cross-border pandemics, global supply chain constraints, and the recent rise of artificial intelligence as the fourth industrial revolution.”

Sobhani, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, said the Saudi crown prince “is leading an unprecedented and groundbreaking set of reforms that are transforming the country that is most consequential for global energy security.”

With the crown prince motivated to create a “New Saudi Renaissance,” the US can find no better partner in addressing global challenges.

Sobhani urged US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to invite the crown prince to address a joint session of Congress and give “the visionary leader of one of the most important countries in the world the opportunity to share his vision with the American government and its people.”

The academic said it was important for Americans to understand that the crown prince is driven by his love for, and pride in, Saudi Arabia and its people. “This explains why he is determined to catapult his country into a trillion-dollar economic powerhouse so that the prosperity of its citizens can be guaranteed,” he wrote.

US academic Rob Sobhani



As the leader of a country in which 60 percent of the population is under 30 years of age, the crown prince is on a mission to lay a foundation for the next generation of Saudis and transform the nation into a force for positive change on the global stage. This quest to tackle global challenges provides Washington with a unique opportunity to address conflicts in such theaters as Ukraine and Sudan.

“Indeed, the energetic leader of Saudi Arabia can become a true partner of the US in the resolution of global conflict,” Sobhani wrote.

He also highlighted the crown prince’s unwavering commitment to empowering the talented women of Saudi Arabia. “It is truly incredible to meet so many Saudi women in the workforce, all of whom are playing a significant role in helping Saudi Arabia become a $1 trillion economy,” he said.

As a supporter of innovation, the crown prince also aims to leverage technology for the common good, Sobhani wrote: “He loves creativity, and this enthusiasm comes across when one speaks with Saudi scientists and sees their desire to use AI for better global health outcomes. Now is the time to embrace this impulse for innovation because a partnership between Saudi Arabia and America in delivering responsible and ethical AI for the benefit of humanity represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”