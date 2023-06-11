You are here

Saudi Arabia's Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia

Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia
Stickers are placed on bags and passports containing information on each pilgrim’s flight data. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia

Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia
  Scheme includes a tagging service to code and sort luggage at airports in Indonesia
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Makkah Route initiative, launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, has continued to offer its services to Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The scheme includes a tagging service to code and sort luggage at airports in Indonesia to streamline the transport of items to Makkah or Madinah. Stickers are placed on bags and passports containing information on each pilgrim’s flight data and place of residence.

The tagging service is carried out by a specialized team working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Teams at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah receive the luggage and deliver it to visitor accommodation.

The Makkah Route initiative was launched in 2019 and allows pilgrims from seven countries to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at their respective airports.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Route initiative

First Chadian pilgrims depart for Hajj Season 2023

About 9,000 Chadians will perform Hajj this year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
About 9,000 Chadians will perform Hajj this year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 37 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

First Chadian pilgrims depart for Hajj Season 2023

About 9,000 Chadians will perform Hajj this year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  9,000 Chadians will perform Hajj this year
Updated 37 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first batch of Chadian pilgrims, comprising 250 people, left Hassan Jamous N’Djamena Airport for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to perform this year’s Hajj, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pilgrims were seen off at the airport by president of the High Council for Islamic Affairs in Chad, Sheikh Dr. Mahamat Issa Khatir, the head of Chad’s Pilgrims Affairs Office, Omar Adouma Abdullah, and the Saudi Ambassador to Chad Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri

About 9,000 Chadians will perform Hajj this year.

Topics: Hajj 2023 chad

Updated 54 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

18,000 pilgrims receive medical care in Madinah

Hajj pilgrims are pictured at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)
  Pilgrims were treated at seasonal health centers and local hospitals
Updated 54 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 18,00 pilgrims have received medical care in Madinah since the start of the current Islamic month, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing figures from the Ministry of Health.

Of the total, 16,101 people, of different nationalities, were treated at seasonal health centers near the Prophet’s Mosque, while 2,188 were cared for at local hospitals.

The medical procedures provided included cardiac catheterizations, open heart surgeries, dialyses and endoscopies, the ministry said.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Madinah

US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist

US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist

US needs partners to face challenges, it has no better friend than MBS: Washington Times columnist
  In Washington Times column, Rob Sobhani gives valuable advice to Biden administration
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A leading American academic, specializing in US policy in the Middle East, has urged President Joe Biden’s administration to extend a “respectful” and “genuine hand of cooperation” to Saudi Arabia’s forward-thinking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“(America) can have no better friend than Mohammed bin Salman,” wrote S. Rob Sobhani in an op-ed in The Washington Times. “More than ever, the US needs partners as it navigates challenges, from Russia, China and Iran and as it responds intelligently and constructively to cross-border pandemics, global supply chain constraints, and the recent rise of artificial intelligence as the fourth industrial revolution.”

Sobhani, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, said the Saudi crown prince “is leading an unprecedented and groundbreaking set of reforms that are transforming the country that is most consequential for global energy security.”
With the crown prince motivated to create a “New Saudi Renaissance,” the US can find no better partner in addressing global challenges.
Sobhani urged US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to invite the crown prince to address a joint session of Congress and give “the visionary leader of one of the most important countries in the world the opportunity to share his vision with the American government and its people.”
The academic said it was important for Americans to understand that the crown prince is driven by his love for, and pride in, Saudi Arabia and its people. “This explains why he is determined to catapult his country into a trillion-dollar economic powerhouse so that the prosperity of its citizens can be guaranteed,” he wrote.

US academic Rob Sobhani 


As the leader of a country in which 60 percent of the population is under 30 years of age, the crown prince is on a mission to lay a foundation for the next generation of Saudis and transform the nation into a force for positive change on the global stage. This quest to tackle global challenges provides Washington with a unique opportunity to address conflicts in such theaters as Ukraine and Sudan.
“Indeed, the energetic leader of Saudi Arabia can become a true partner of the US in the resolution of global conflict,” Sobhani wrote.
He also highlighted the crown prince’s unwavering commitment to empowering the talented women of Saudi Arabia. “It is truly incredible to meet so many Saudi women in the workforce, all of whom are playing a significant role in helping Saudi Arabia become a $1 trillion economy,” he said.
As a supporter of innovation, the crown prince also aims to leverage technology for the common good, Sobhani wrote: “He loves creativity, and this enthusiasm comes across when one speaks with Saudi scientists and sees their desire to use AI for better global health outcomes. Now is the time to embrace this impulse for innovation because a partnership between Saudi Arabia and America in delivering responsible and ethical AI for the benefit of humanity represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Topics: Rob Sobhani MBS

Saudi commerce minister concludes visit to UK to enhance economic partnership

Saudi commerce minister concludes visit to UK to enhance economic partnership
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi commerce minister concludes visit to UK to enhance economic partnership

Saudi commerce minister concludes visit to UK to enhance economic partnership
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi held a number of meetings with British ministers and leaders of major companies in the UK aimed at boosting trade and economic partnership between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
During his visit, Al-Qasabi met with Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps, Minister of Trade and Business Kimi Badinosh, Minister of Investment Dominic Johnson, Minister of State for Middle East and North African Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed, and Minister of State at the Department of Education Nick Gibb.
The meetings were attended by Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar and Deputy Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Competitiveness Center Dr. Iman bint Habbas Al-Mutairi.
Al-Qasabi also held meetings with undersecretary of the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology Viscount Camrose, adviser to the British Prime Minister for business and investment Frank Petitgas, the Prime Minister’s special representative for education, Sir Steve Smith, and CEO of the British Accreditation Authority Matt Gantley.
The meetings tackled the strategies and programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to expand business opportunities and investments between the two countries, and encouraging British companies to expand their businesses in Saudi Arabia.
They also discussed ways to encourage and finance emerging companies to enter promising fields of research and innovation and reviewed British expertise in developing entrepreneurship.
Al-Qasabi also held meetings with leaders of the British business sector, including CEO of Rolls-Royce Tufan Erginbilgic, and participated in a dialogue session with members of the Asian House, a think-tank concerned with promoting trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
The Saudi delegation had a scheduled visit to Dulwich College where it was briefed on the British practices and expertise in the field of education.
The minister’s visit to UK coincided with the third meeting of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council, which convened in the capital, London.
The forum, which consisted of 45 officials from 22 government, non-profit and private agencies, was organized by the National Competitiveness Center, the Joint Saudi-British Business Council, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.
The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund, the Mohammed bin Salman “Misk” Foundation, Roshan Real Estate Group, the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the joint Saudi-British Business Council all took part in the event.

Topics: United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi Britain

Saudi Arabia launches Makkah Route initiative in Cote d’Ivoire

Saudi Arabia launches Makkah Route initiative in Cote d’Ivoire
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches Makkah Route initiative in Cote d'Ivoire

Saudi Arabia launches Makkah Route initiative in Cote d’Ivoire
  The Makkah Route initiative aims to receive pilgrims and help them complete their procedures from their countries with ease
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the Makkah Route initiative in Cote d’Ivoire at Abidjan International Airport on Saturday.

The event was attended by the chairman of the supervisory committee of the initiative and director general of the General Directorate of Passports, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, Saudi Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire Saad bin Bakheat Al-Qathami, and several other key officials.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to receive pilgrims and help them complete their procedures from their countries with ease. The process begins with the issuance of electronic visas and collection of vital information, followed by streamlined passport procedures in before departure for the Kingdom.

These steps are fulfilled after verifying health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accomodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Upon their arrival, they go directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, while service agencies deliver their luggage.

The Ministry of the Interior has implemented the initiative in seven countries this year, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Morocco, Bangladesh, Turkiye, and Cote d’Ivoire, with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Pilgrim Experience Program and the General Directorate of Passports.

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Route initiative Makkah Madinah

