Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son: WSJ

Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son: WSJ
Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros delivers a speech on the sideline of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 23, 2020. (AFP / File Photo)
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son: WSJ

Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son: WSJ
  • Soros’ business holdings include the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which supports groups that promote the growth of democracies worldwide
  • In December, the board of OSF, elected 37-year-old Alexander Soros as its chairman, succeeding his father
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal published online Sunday.

Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and funnels about $1.5 billion annually to groups such as those that back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, according to its website.
The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the Wall Street Journal that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father, who has been a right-wing target for his backing of liberal causes such as reducing racial bias in the justice system. But he noted that the two “think alike.”
Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity. He said he aims to keep using the family’s wealth to back left-leaning US politicians.
Alex told the Wall Street Journal that he recently met with Biden administration officials, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and heads of state, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to push for issues related to the family foundation.
In December, the board of Open Society Foundations, known as OSF, elected Alex as its chairman, succeeding his father. The newspaper also reported that Alex now directs political activity as president of Soros’ super PAC.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the younger Soros is the only family member on the investment committee overseeing Soros Fund Management, which manages money for the foundation and the family.
During the interview with the newspaper, Alex expressed concern that former President Donald Trump would return to the White House and hinted that the Soros organization would play a key financial role in the 2024 presidential race.
“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he said in the interview that took place at the fund manager’s New York offices.
Alex is the oldest of two sons from George Soros’ marriage with his second wife, Susan Weber, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The appointment passes over George Soros’ elder son Jonathan Soros, 52, a lawyer with a background in finance. He had been believed to be the clear successor until “a falling out and a change of heart,” according to the paper.

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties
Updated 11 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Ghadi Joudah

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties
Updated 11 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Business professionals from China are optimistic that events like the Arab-China Business Conference will help strengthen economic ties between the world’s second-largest economy and the region.

They urged Chinese companies to explore opportunities in the Arab world particularly Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is rapidly transforming into an economic powerhouse.

Lin Shunjie, chairman of China International Exhibition Center Group, told Arab News that his visit to the Kingdom had opened doors of new business opportunities between his country and the Arab world.

Lin is among several Chinese businessmen who are in Riyadh to take part in the 10th Arab-China Business Conference that began on Sunday. The two-day event aims to bring China and the Arab world closer by showcasing investment opportunities in the region and serve as a platform to help members of the business communities from both sides meet and share ideas.

Talking to Arab News, Lin said the trade volume between China and the Arab world is steadily increasing. He said strategies should be devised to “encourage Chinese companies to make more investments in the Arab world, particularly in Saudi Arabia.”

The businessman called on both sides to increase cooperation to improve the global supply chain as China and Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are key global players.

Lin also called on Chinese investors to invest in industrial parks that are being developed in the Kingdom. He said that Chinese companies should take advantage of the privileges being offered at these facilities.

He also emphasized the importance of energy transition and the use of clean energy. Lin was of the view that China and the Arab world can also increase cooperation on renewables as it is a fast-growing sector with huge investment potential.

“The other thing is clean energy. Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are always on the upstream of the gas and oil supply chain in the world. But I think you can do more with China to improve the added value from the upstream to the middle stream at least, and even to the downstream, which means we should move more production facilities from China to Arab countries.”

Talking to Arab News, Jessica Wong, managing partner of eWTP Arabia Capital, said the number of Chinese companies is rising in the Kingdom.

“In the last three and a half years we successfully brought 18 companies into this market. Most of them actually have already achieved quite successful benchmarks here.”

She added: “We believe that by having a commitment to the local market, by building our trust with our local partners step by step, we will definitely be able to understand what kind of governance (is needed), what kind of structure each of us will be able to develop” for smooth business operations in future.

The eWTP Arabia Capital official stressed the need to make joint efforts and share experiences for a fruitful outcome. “Venture capital, actually, always has been considered as ‘smart money,’” she said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Business Conference China BRI SaudiVision2030

Digitization is the cornerstone of success in Saudi tourism strategy: top official

Digitization is the cornerstone of success in Saudi tourism strategy: top official
Updated 11 June 2023
REEM WALID 

Digitization is the cornerstone of success in Saudi tourism strategy: top official

Digitization is the cornerstone of success in Saudi tourism strategy: top official
Updated 11 June 2023
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Highlighting the fast-growing digital landscape of Saudi Arabia, the chief of the Saudi Tourism Authority said the introduction of the latest technology will ensure a seamless and authentic cultural experience for visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Fahd Hamidaddin was speaking at a panel titled “Tourism and Entertainment for Diversification” on the first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

The official said digitization is the cornerstone of the Kingdom’s tourism sector. Saudi Arabia’s e-visa was recognized as the best digital platform, the CEO said.

“We usually say digitize the expected and humanize the unexpected. So, while digitizing services that provide seamless experience and journey, we need to remain true to Arabia, uniquely Saudi, and authentically local in every destination,” Hamidaddin said.

“Today, we have 26 agreements in place with online travel agencies from China; so, throughout the value chain, we take digital-first,” the CEO added.

During the same panel, Amr Al-Madani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, talked about how investors need people to de-risk their investments.

He said that domestic tourism is forecast to account for around 75 percent of the Gulf country’s gross domestic product.

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations are on the agenda at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, concluding in Riyadh on Monday.   

The two-day event explores synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, and strategic minerals.   

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and a host of other regional associations, the conference will welcome more than 2,000 private sector leaders and government officials.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

First day of Arab-China conference sees signing of 30 deals worth $10bn

First day of Arab-China conference sees signing of 30 deals worth $10bn
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

First day of Arab-China conference sees signing of 30 deals worth $10bn

First day of Arab-China conference sees signing of 30 deals worth $10bn
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference saw the signing of 30 investment agreements worth $10 billion across various sectors including technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains, tourism, and healthcare.

According to the Investment Ministry, the Saudi government signed deals with several Chinese entities for projects including a joint venture for automotive research, development, manufacturing and sales, development of tourism and other apps, and production of rail wagons and wheels in the Kingdom.

Several business-to-business deals were also signed at the key business event that began in Riyadh on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “I would not be surprised if you will hear more announcements soon on Saudi-Chinese investment.”

He said the Kingdom seeks collaboration with the world’s second-largest economy instead of competition.

HIGHLIGHTS

A $5.6 billion agreement between the Kingdom’s Investment Ministry and Human Horizons, a Chinese developer of autonomous driving technologies and manufacturer of electric cars under the HiPhi brand, to establish a joint venture for automotive research, development, manufacturing and sales.

A $266 million deal signed by Saudi Arabia with Hong Kong-based Android developer Hibobi Technology Ltd. to develop tourism and other apps.

A $250 million deal facilitated by Investment Ministry between Saudi railway company SABATCO and Chinese state-owned and publicly traded rolling stock manufacturer CRRC to manufacture rail wagons and wheels in the Kingdom.

A $150 million deal between Investment Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chinese industrial manufacturer Sunda to manufacture caustic soda, chlorine and derivatives, chlorinated paraffin, calcium chloride, poly vinyl chloride, and related conversion products in the Kingdom.

Prince Abdulaziz said there are synergies between the two countries, as the Kingdom is progressing steadily with its Vision 2030 plan, while China is pursuing its Belt and Road Initiative.

The two-day event has been organized by Saudi Arabia’s investment and foreign ministries in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Arab League, the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who inaugurated the conference on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said: “The crown prince has continually amplified efforts to enhance the long-standing and advanced partnership between the Arab world and China in all sectors.”

He said the conference outlines methods for achieving mutual compatibility, exchanging experience, and launching new opportunities that enable growth and investment, resulting in prosperity and progress for all.

The program of plenaries, workshops, special meetings, and side events dedicated to topics such as environmental, social and governance, and supply chain resilience attracted more than 3,500 business leaders, innovators, and policymakers from 26 countries.

In a bid to further boost trade ties with China, Saudi Arabia announced the revival of the Silk Route on the sidelines of the event.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom can serve as China’s gateway to the Arab world as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to elevate trade ties with the region.

The Kingdom represents 25 percent of the $432 billion trade between China and Arab countries in 2022.

Commenting on the revival of the Silk Route, the minister said the initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s future vision that seeks to diversify its economy and use modern technology to elevate the skills of its youth.

The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and China hit $106 billion in 2022, registering a 30 percent increase over 2021.

The second day of the program will include a closing keynote from Dilma Rousseff, former president of Brazil and current president of New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing economies.

 

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference SaudiVision2030 BRI

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week on a steady note  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week on a steady note  
Updated 11 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week on a steady note  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week on a steady note  
Updated 11 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was steady on Sunday, as it just dropped 1.01 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 11,396.13.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion), as 120 stocks advanced, while 91 retracted.   

While the parallel market Nomu dropped by 21.25 points to 21,828.43, the MSCI Tadawul Index shed 1.40 points to close at 1,508.01.   

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best-performing stock as its share price edged up by 9.87 percent to SR36.75.   

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Astra Industrial Group were other top gainers whose share prices soared by 7.53 percent and 6.69 percent respectively.   

In a Tadawul statement, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. noted that its board of directors recommended the repurchase of a maximum of 815,000 shares.  

The statement added that the repurchased shares, which account for almost 0.68 percent of the firm’s total shares, will be allocated to the long-term incentive program for employees.   

The worst performer of the day was National Gas and Industrialization Co. with its share price dropping by 4.38 percent.   

Meanwhile, the shareholders of Maharah Human Resources Co. approved the board’s recommendation to raise capital by 26.7 percent from SR375 million to SR475 million.   

The company in a statement said that the capital raise is being done to strengthen the financial position of the firm.   

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. also announced that its board of directors proposed to increase its capital from SR200 million to SR300 million through the distribution of one bonus share for every two shares held. 

Topics: Saudi stocks shares Tadawul

Energy transition in the spotlight at Arab-China Business Forum 

Energy transition in the spotlight at Arab-China Business Forum 
Updated 11 June 2023
Nour ElShaeri

Energy transition in the spotlight at Arab-China Business Forum 

Energy transition in the spotlight at Arab-China Business Forum 
Updated 11 June 2023
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: Sustainable energy transition and measures to mitigate the effects of climate change were on top of the agenda at the 10th Arab-China Business Forum that began in Riyadh on Sunday.  

Dashing common misconceptions about energy transition, the panelists at the event underscored that investing in sustainability does not inherently imply reducing investments in oil and gas.    

Speaking at a panel on clean energy and renewables and the pathways to reduce emissions, Yasser Mufti, senior vice president of strategy at Saudi Aramco stressed that people in the industry have misunderstood the term energy transition.  

Yasser Mufti, senior vice president of strategy at Saudi Aramco. (AN Photos)

“How we look at the energy transition, it is a transition to lower emissions, not a transition necessarily away from oil and gas as that definition has been adopted, unfortunately, by some in the industry,” he explained. 

Another panelist from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center said the world needs a huge investment to achieve its energy transition goals.    

“Our estimation for investment needed in the next 30 years until 2050 is between $3 trillion to $8 trillion per year,” said Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC.  

He added: “That’s equivalent to around 3 to 8 percent of the global gross domestic products. Today, clean energy investment is about $1 trillion, leaving us short of the goals that we need to set.” 

Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC.  (AN Photos)

While the oil and gas sector had experienced a 50 percent decrease in investment, he clarified that this doesn’t signify a direct shift toward sustainable investments.  

“We still need oil and gas to ensure that we have energy security and affordability,” he stressed.  

While renewable energy plays a crucial role in the transition, industry experts stressed that it encompasses a broader transformation of the entire energy system, including energy generation, distribution, storage and consumption.  

Topics: Saudi China clean energy Investment

