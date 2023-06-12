You are here

  UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth
UBS agreed on March 19 to buy the lender for a knockdown price (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

ZURICH: UBS on Monday said it had completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management, according to Reuters.

“This is the start of a new chapter — for UBS, Switzerland as a financial center and the global financial industry,” UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

The biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis would create “challenges” but also “many opportunities” for its clients, employees, shareholders and for Switzerland, they said.

They have no doubts that they will successfully handle the takeover, the letter added.

The group will oversee $5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager, a leading position in key markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach. The merger also brings to an end Credit Suisse’s 167-year history, marred in recent years by scandals and losses.

The two banks jointly employ 120,000 worldwide, although UBS has already said it will be cutting jobs to reduce costs and take advantage of synergies.

UBS agreed on March 19 to buy the lender for a knockdown price of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.32 billion) in stock and up to 5 billion Swiss francs in assumed losses in a rescue Swiss authorities orchestrated to prevent a collapse in customer confidence from pushing Switzerland’s no. 2 bank over the edge.

On Friday, UBS struck an agreement with the Swiss government on the conditions of a 9 billion Swiss franc public backstop for losses from winding down parts of Credit Suisse’s business.

UBS sealed the deal in less than three months — a tight timetable given its scale and complexity — to provide greater certainty for Credit Suisse clients and employees, and stave off departures.

Both UBS and the Swiss government have offered assurances that the takeover will pay off for shareholders and will not become a burden for the taxpayer. They say the rescue was also necessary to protect Switzerland’s standing as a financial center, which would suffer if Credit Suisse’s collapse triggered a wider banking crisis.

UBS is set to book a massive profit in second-quarter results on Aug. 31 after buying Credit Suisse for a fraction of its so-called fair value.

Ermotti has, however, warned the coming months will be “bumpy” as UBS gets on with absorbing Credit Suisse, a process UBS has said will take three to five years.

Presenting the first snapshot of the new group’s finances last month, UBS underscored the high stakes involved, by flagging tens of billions of dollars of potential costs — and benefits, but also uncertainty surrounding those numbers.

Since the global financial crisis, many banks have pared back their global ambitions as tougher regulations that followed large losses eroded returns and forced them to rethink their businesses.

The disappearance of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, which UBS has said it will seek to cut back significantly, marks yet another retreat of a European lender from securities trading, which is now largely dominated by US firms.

Topics: UBS Credit Suisse

UBS, Swiss government agree on Credit Suisse loss guarantee
Business & Economy
UBS, Swiss government agree on Credit Suisse loss guarantee

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chinese visitors will play a key role in helping the Kingdom achieve its goal of becoming a leading global tourism destination, said Ali Rajab, CEO of Air Connectivity Program.

Riyadh and Beijing are stepping up efforts to improve air connectivity between the region’s emerging markets and the world’s second-largest economy.

Rajab said: “ACP is bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. Chinese visitors will, indeed, play a key role in achieving this ambition.”

At the two-day Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, aviation officials, entrepreneurs, and investors met to discuss ways to establish stronger air links to boost tourism growth and unlock new opportunities.

“By ensuring that our customer service and operational readiness meet the high standards that Chinese visitors expect, Air Connectivity Program is creating a seamless travel experience between China and the Kingdom. For these travelers, like all others to Saudi Arabia, we prioritize cultural understanding and the highest levels of quality assurance,” Rajab said.

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism leaders, including stakeholders such as ACP, are actively working to turn the Kingdom into a sought-after air connectivity destination.

Last year, twenty-three new routes connected Saudi Arabia with three continents resulting in the expansion of seat capacity by 700,000. Several partnership agreements were also signed with government bodies in the Kingdom, as well as with international entities to boost air connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

According to an official press release, ACP plans to add 17 new routes in 2023 and the seat capacity is likley to be expanded to 730,000 for priority markets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia aviation China conference ACP

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties
Business & Economy
Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share gained 27 points, or 0.24 percent, on Monday to close at 11,423.13. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index hit SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion), as 119 stocks advanced, while 83 retracted. 

The parallel market Nomu edged up by 701.23 points to 22,529.66, and the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.78 points to close at 1,509.79. 

The best-performing stock on Monday was Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. The firm’s share price soared by 8.91 percent to SR12.22. 

Another gainer of the day was Elm Co. as its share price went up by 5.06 percent to SR585.20. 

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. were other top gainers as their share prices edged up by 4.73 percent and 4.24 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., with the company’s share price dipping by 3.91 percent to SR123. 

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. revealed that it has acquired a 51 percent stake in Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., also known as First Fix, for SR544.17 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, RSI will pay a sum of SR250 million as an initial consideration to sellers in cash in proportions. A further SR294.17 million will be settled within four months from the signing date subject to certain conditions.

“As an established brand in residential, industrial and commercial modular construction, this is a positive amalgamation with First Fix who share the same vision of providing comprehensive and excellent quality housing and building services while being conscious of sustainability and environmental concerns, locally and internationally,” said RSI in the Tadawul statement. 

First Fix is a mechanical, electrical and plumbing firm which made a net profit of SR148 million in 2022. 

Meanwhile, shareholders of Future Trading Co. approved the splitting of the nominal value of a company share from SR10 to SR0.1, according to a statement. The decision will increase the number of shares from 5 million to 500 million.

Topics: Tadawul #Saudi stock exchange

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show

PIF-owned Riyadh Air showcases its livery ahead of debut at Paris Air Show
  • Aircraft livery design and colors reflects Saudi warmth and hospitality in a fresh, modern design
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The latest player in the global aviation industry, Riyadh Air, made an appearance with its remarkable livery at the King Khaled International Airport in the Saudi capital on Monday.

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted aircraft flew at low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline, including King Abdullah Financial District, Boulevard City, and some of the iconic main towers, thrilling residents with a glimpse of the Public Investment Fund-owned airline ahead of its public debut at the 54th Paris Air Show on June 19.

A ceremony was organized to mark the beginning of a new era in the Kingdom’s aviation industry. Top officials and notable personalities attended the event.

Riyadh Air will build connectivity from the Saudi capital to over 100 destinations around the world due to its convenient location with over 60 percent of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time. The airline aims to be significantly innovative in providing travel services in the sector while being instrumental in delivering the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe. 

Earlier this month, the PIF-owned airline obtained “RX” as the airline designator code. It aims to facilitate 100 million visits to Saudi Arabia by 2030 by welcoming travelers from around the world. The establishment of Riyadh Air is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors that can help drive the diversification of the local economy, adding $20 billion to non-oil gross domestic product and creating more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan, enabling a more financially resilient aviation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, and supporting the industry’s global competitiveness in line with Vision 2030.

According to a press release, the brand identity of Riyadh Air reflects the modern and forward-thinking theme of the Kingdom. “It is inspired by the warmth and hospitality of the Kingdom and the vibrant lavender colors that carpet the desert in the spring, the beautiful livery is one of a series that will continue to push boundaries in aviation. It has been designed to incorporate visual references to the Kingdom and the city which include the sweeping curves of Arabic script with the global campaign tagline ‘The Future Takes Flight.’” 

Topics: Riyadh Air aviation PIF Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Business & Economy
GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn

Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A cloud storage company, an iron sheet manufacturer, and a logistics management center are among the firms being established by Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s Industrial Investments Program, Namaat. 

The initiative, launched by the oil giant in 2021, is helping to launch 31 local and international companies with an estimated total value of SR92 billion ($24.53 billion), it has been announced. 

Of those firms, 13 have started their operations, while five other companies are still in the implementation and construction phase, according to Al-Arabiya. 

The latest developments come a year on from Namaat revealing it had reached 55 investments, and in 2021 it announced it had signed 22 memorandums of understanding to drive forward the initiative. 

Speaking in July 2022, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco’s senior vice president of technical services, said: “Namaat enables Aramco to be a catalyst for change across the Kingdom’s economy while maintaining our reliability as a global energy supplier at a time of market uncertainty.” 

Namaat, meaning “collective growth” in Arabic, was formed to “tap into the vast opportunities in Saudi Arabia to create new value.” 

Companies that signed the deals with Aramco in September 2021 included DHL, Samsung, Hyundai, Honeywell and British technology firm AVEVA. 

According to Aramco’s website, Namaat is the “natural next step” to the company’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program, which is focused on enhancing supply-chain efficiencies and reliability. 

“It also complements other initiatives that aim to create a world-class energy and industrial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, such as the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, and King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), a sustainability-focused energy park being built by Aramco,” says the website. 

Other companies to previously sign deals with Namaat include Armorock and AlKifah Precast, which created a joint venture to localize the use of polymers in concrete production and a consortium involving Accenture, Al Gihaz Holding and Impulse Partners for establishing and operating the Spark Digital Center. 

Topics: Namaat industrial investment Aramco

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Updated 12 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Updated 12 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The rapid expansion of the Kingdom’s logistics sector is driving a major transformation in the region, according to a top official of Kuwait-based Agility Logistics.

Speaking on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, the chairperson of the company, Henadi Al-Saleh, praised the Kingdom’s progress in the field of logistics.

Powered by the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, the industry is one of the key economic growth levers that have attracted substantial investments in infrastructure and technology.

“From our point of view, Saudi Arabia is leading and is at the center of a major transformation spearheading this region. It is literally pivoting and transforming the logistics landscape,” Al-Saleh said during a panel discussion.

“Agility issues an emerging market index every year and scans 50 emerging markets and Saudi Arabia hands down ranks at the top, it is in the top five in overall markets, top five in business fundamentals, and top 10 in digital readiness,” she added.

Al-Saleh highlighted that the sector’s growth puts it in the forefront of investment appeal, making it the “easiest market to do business in,” she said.

Touching on Al-Saleh‘s remarks, Loay Mashabi, Saudi deputy minister for logistics services, said the industry still holds vast areas of untapped potential.

Mashabi highlighted that the Kingdom‘s youthful demographic, forward-looking strategies, and robust investment potential, along with its strategic geographical positioning at the juncture of three continents, offers tremendous opportunities for growth.

He further explained that while the Kingdom’s diversification strategy primarily emphasizes the industrial, tourism, and investment sectors, it positions the logistics industry as a crucial catalyst to accelerate growth in other areas.

Saudi Arabia is setting its sights on becoming a global logistics hub, targeting a market size of $15.31 billion by 2030.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference logistics

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Business & Economy
Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud
Dubai court finds 30 people, 7 firms guilty of $8.7m online fraud
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

