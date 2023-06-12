You are here

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Speakers at a panel discussion at the Arab-China Business Conference held in Riyadh. (AN Photos)
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Arab nations will explore partnerships with China to accelerate the sustainable growth of the mining sector in the region, according to speakers at a panel discussion at the Arab-China Business Conference held in Riyadh. 

Khalid Nouh, CEO of Industrialization & Energy Services Co., also known as TAQA, said China’s know-how and technical expertise could help Saudi Arabia explore its full potential in the mining sector. 

Mining is one of the 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy known as Vision 2030, and there is an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of resources to be excavated in the Kingdom. 

Nouh said: “China has a very strong position in the mining industry. There are more than 40,000 mines in China. There are more than 1,500 mining projects going on.  

“China is the biggest consumer of lithium in the world. They are the biggest producers of nickel, cobalt and molybdenum. So, they have a strong market, and a strong know-how in the mining industry, especially in exploration and production.” 

Osama Al-Zamil, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, said the ministry is trying to incentivize the growth in the mining and industrial sector by building the capacity of the local content, along with improving and enhancing the business environment. 

He also added that the ministry is exploring opportunities with Chinese entities to strengthen the mining sector. 

“In Saudi Arabia, mineral resources are the third pillar of the industrial sector. The first pillar is oil and gas, hydrocarbons, the second is petrochemicals, and the third is mining. We are working to create Saudi-Chinese integration at many levels and many sectors,” said Al-Zamil. 

For his part, Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Fakhroo said the partnership with China is crucial for the country’s future industrial growth. 

“China is a global leader in manufacturing and advanced technologies. So definitely, there are many opportunities to collaborate with Bahrain. We also allow 100 percent ownership in particular sectors. We are also open to other structures, such as joint ventures and so on. But really, China is a very important player in our future industrial strategy,” he said. 

Fakhroo also said that Bahrain has moved away from its reliance on oil and added that the oil and gas sector is no longer the country’s top contributor to its gross domestic product. 

“Around 20 years ago, it made up around 40 percent of our GDP, and today, it makes up less than 20 percent,” said Fakhroo. 

Ali Al-Baqali, CEO of Aluminium Bahrain, also known as Alba, said that carrying out business with Chinese entities has changed positively over the last few years. 

“We had business with the Chinese a long time ago. Before, if you are dealing with China, there will be a red flag, because everybody was afraid of how to deal with the Chinese. But for the last three years, Chinese business has become more mature with Arab countries,” he said. 

The CEO also added that a cross-border solar project where Saudi Arabia will produce solar energy for Bahrain will help the country achieve its net-zero targets. 

Al-Baqali said that neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia could help Bahrain with renewable energy, as the country does not have sufficient geographical space to install solar farms. 

“There is a proposal on the table with Saudi Arabia to develop a solar farm between both countries. It will be built, for example, in Saudi Arabia, and it will be imported to Bahrain. As you know, Bahrain is a small country, and if I want to operate Alba in solar, I have to cover all of Bahrain, in order to get the required energy,” said Al-Baqali. 

He added: “The typical solution for us is to have a joint venture with our neighboring country, our brothers, in order to have renewable energy from their sides.” 

Jordan aims new projects worth $2.5bn between 2023 and 2036

Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan is eyeing new projects worth 1.8 billion Jordanian dinars ($2.5 billion) between 2023 and 2026 in Saudi Arabia and other countries as part of its investment promotion strategy, stated an official document released on Monday. 

While quoting the document, the Arabic daily Alghad said the target was the outcome of the Jordanian Investment Council’s approval of the country’s general investment policy and promotion strategy for 2023-2026. 

Devised with the help of the World Bank, the strategy targets investors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states of the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, besides India, China, Japan, the US, Canada and Germany. 

The report said the strategy is part of an economic vision targeting a capital inflow of 30.5 billion dinars in the next 10 years. 

Last week, Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf invited entrepreneurs and investors from Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the country’s attractive investment benefits and opportunities.  

During a virtual meeting organized by the Ministry of Investment and Jordan Chamber of Commerce with the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council, Saqqaf said that economic relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia had reached an “advanced” level in many areas, especially investment and trade. 

She said that Jordan was benefiting from free trade agreements it had signed with many countries, which allow exports to numerous markets, according to state-run news agency Petra.

The minister added that Saudi investments are among the most significant made by Jordan, and are spread across many high-value sectors, such as infrastructure, banking, trade, tourism, real estate development, agriculture and healthcare. 

During the Investment Council meeting last month, Saqqaf also revealed that the total amount of investments benefiting from the Investment Environment Law in Jordan increased by 49.1 percent to 288.5 million dinars during the first quarter of 2023 from 193.5 million dinars in the year-ago period. 

She added that 91 investment projects benefited from the investment law and were expected to provide 3,200 job opportunities, according to the Jordan Times report. 

The report also added that the industrial sector received the largest share of investments, accounting for about 57 percent of total investments or 165.6 million dinars.

Reuters

ZURICH: UBS on Monday said it had completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management, according to Reuters.

“This is the start of a new chapter — for UBS, Switzerland as a financial center and the global financial industry,” UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

The biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis would create “challenges” but also “many opportunities” for its clients, employees, shareholders and for Switzerland, they said.

They have no doubts that they will successfully handle the takeover, the letter added.

The group will oversee $5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager, a leading position in key markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach. The merger also brings to an end Credit Suisse’s 167-year history, marred in recent years by scandals and losses.

The two banks jointly employ 120,000 worldwide, although UBS has already said it will be cutting jobs to reduce costs and take advantage of synergies.

UBS agreed on March 19 to buy the lender for a knockdown price of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.32 billion) in stock and up to 5 billion Swiss francs in assumed losses in a rescue Swiss authorities orchestrated to prevent a collapse in customer confidence from pushing Switzerland’s no. 2 bank over the edge.

On Friday, UBS struck an agreement with the Swiss government on the conditions of a 9 billion Swiss franc public backstop for losses from winding down parts of Credit Suisse’s business.

UBS sealed the deal in less than three months — a tight timetable given its scale and complexity — to provide greater certainty for Credit Suisse clients and employees, and stave off departures.

Both UBS and the Swiss government have offered assurances that the takeover will pay off for shareholders and will not become a burden for the taxpayer. They say the rescue was also necessary to protect Switzerland’s standing as a financial center, which would suffer if Credit Suisse’s collapse triggered a wider banking crisis.

UBS is set to book a massive profit in second-quarter results on Aug. 31 after buying Credit Suisse for a fraction of its so-called fair value.

Ermotti has, however, warned the coming months will be “bumpy” as UBS gets on with absorbing Credit Suisse, a process UBS has said will take three to five years.

Presenting the first snapshot of the new group’s finances last month, UBS underscored the high stakes involved, by flagging tens of billions of dollars of potential costs — and benefits, but also uncertainty surrounding those numbers.

Since the global financial crisis, many banks have pared back their global ambitions as tougher regulations that followed large losses eroded returns and forced them to rethink their businesses.

The disappearance of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, which UBS has said it will seek to cut back significantly, marks yet another retreat of a European lender from securities trading, which is now largely dominated by US firms.

Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices declined on Monday ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting as investors tried to gauge the central bank’s appetite for further rate hikes, while concerns about China’s fuel demand growth and rising Russian crude supply weighed on the market. 

Brent crude futures fell 89 cents, or 1.19 percent, to $73.90 a barrel by 9:23 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.33 a barrel, also down 1.20 percent. 

Both benchmarks notched their second straight weekly decline last week as disappointing China economic data raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia pledging to cut production by 1 million barrels per day in July. 

The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices. 

Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. 

Pakistan receives first cargo of discounted Russian oil

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow had arrived in Karachi. 

“Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow,” Sharif tweeted. 

“This is the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation,” he added. 

Pakistan’s purchase gives Russia a new outlet, adding to Moscow’s growing sales to India and China, as it redirects oil from Western markets because of the Ukraine conflict. 

There has been no confirmation of how payment would be made, but Pakistan recently announced a plan to allow barter trade with Russia, Afghanistan and Iran. 

(With input from Reuters) 

AP

NEW YORK: Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal published online Sunday.

Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and funnels about $1.5 billion annually to groups such as those that back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, according to its website.
The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the Wall Street Journal that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father, who has been a right-wing target for his backing of liberal causes such as reducing racial bias in the justice system. But he noted that the two “think alike.”
Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity. He said he aims to keep using the family’s wealth to back left-leaning US politicians.
Alex told the Wall Street Journal that he recently met with Biden administration officials, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and heads of state, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to push for issues related to the family foundation.
In December, the board of Open Society Foundations, known as OSF, elected Alex as its chairman, succeeding his father. The newspaper also reported that Alex now directs political activity as president of Soros’ super PAC.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the younger Soros is the only family member on the investment committee overseeing Soros Fund Management, which manages money for the foundation and the family.
During the interview with the newspaper, Alex expressed concern that former President Donald Trump would return to the White House and hinted that the Soros organization would play a key financial role in the 2024 presidential race.
“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he said in the interview that took place at the fund manager’s New York offices.
Alex is the oldest of two sons from George Soros’ marriage with his second wife, Susan Weber, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The appointment passes over George Soros’ elder son Jonathan Soros, 52, a lawyer with a background in finance. He had been believed to be the clear successor until “a falling out and a change of heart,” according to the paper.

Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Business professionals from China are optimistic that events like the Arab-China Business Conference will help strengthen economic ties between the world’s second-largest economy and the region.

They urged Chinese companies to explore opportunities in the Arab world particularly Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is rapidly transforming into an economic powerhouse.

Lin Shunjie, chairman of China International Exhibition Center Group, told Arab News that his visit to the Kingdom had opened doors of new business opportunities between his country and the Arab world.

Lin is among several Chinese businessmen who are in Riyadh to take part in the 10th Arab-China Business Conference that began on Sunday. The two-day event aims to bring China and the Arab world closer by showcasing investment opportunities in the region and serve as a platform to help members of the business communities from both sides meet and share ideas.

Talking to Arab News, Lin said the trade volume between China and the Arab world is steadily increasing. He said strategies should be devised to “encourage Chinese companies to make more investments in the Arab world, particularly in Saudi Arabia.”

The businessman called on both sides to increase cooperation to improve the global supply chain as China and Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are key global players.

Lin also called on Chinese investors to invest in industrial parks that are being developed in the Kingdom. He said that Chinese companies should take advantage of the privileges being offered at these facilities.

He also emphasized the importance of energy transition and the use of clean energy. Lin was of the view that China and the Arab world can also increase cooperation on renewables as it is a fast-growing sector with huge investment potential.

“The other thing is clean energy. Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are always on the upstream of the gas and oil supply chain in the world. But I think you can do more with China to improve the added value from the upstream to the middle stream at least, and even to the downstream, which means we should move more production facilities from China to Arab countries.”

Talking to Arab News, Jessica Wong, managing partner of eWTP Arabia Capital, said the number of Chinese companies is rising in the Kingdom.

“In the last three and a half years we successfully brought 18 companies into this market. Most of them actually have already achieved quite successful benchmarks here.”

She added: “We believe that by having a commitment to the local market, by building our trust with our local partners step by step, we will definitely be able to understand what kind of governance (is needed), what kind of structure each of us will be able to develop” for smooth business operations in future.

The eWTP Arabia Capital official stressed the need to make joint efforts and share experiences for a fruitful outcome. “Venture capital, actually, always has been considered as ‘smart money,’” she said.

