GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
This contract is in keeping with the objectives of the civil aviation sector’s strategy to enhance the scope of cooperation in technology and digital transformation, which the GACA is keen to activate with specialized international institutions and companies in advanced technical fields. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to give further impetus to its digitization drive, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation signed a contract with the Public Investment Fund-owned Elm Co. to develop a comprehensive digital platform to serve the authority’s customers in various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

One of the leading digital security firms in Saudi Arabia, Elm provides modern solutions and services to its strategic partners in the government and private sectors to improve their business and enhance customer experience. 

The contract was signed at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Elm CEO Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai. 

This contract is in keeping with the objectives of the civil aviation sector’s strategy to enhance the scope of cooperation in technology and digital transformation, which the GACA is keen to activate with specialized international institutions and companies in advanced technical fields. It is also in line with the directions of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

The contract will include automating electronic transactions, improving procedures and business performance of the authority, governance and control of processes and promptly providing decision-makers with relevant reports. 

It will also help in achieving operational excellence and ensuring that the expectations of beneficiaries are met, in addition to establishing confidence in the authority’s work. 

Furthermore, this contract will strengthen the authority’s roles in supervising the implementation of the aviation sector’s strategy, applying global best practices in technology and innovation, and driving digital transformation in the industry by developing the GACA’s platform and automating its services. 

All this will enable GACA to complete its path in digitizing the services provided to its customers completely from start to finish in various sectors, facilitating procedures and improving performance. 

Last November, Elm also signed a SR207 million ($55 million) contract with the Ministry of Interior to install vehicle security systems and field inspection gates.   

Topics: GACA Elm Company #digitization

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City is set to feature a luxury resort on the shoreline of the Red Sea as the Kingdom’s upcoming manufacturing and logistics hub is ramping up its hospitality offerings to attract various business operations.

KAEC signed an agreement with Vivienda, a Saudi hospitality brand owned by the Forus Real Estate Investment and Development Co., to build the project, which will feature a mix of a 60-key boutique hotel, 20 luxury villas and 24 serviced apartments on a 29,000 sq. m of land spanning over 275 meters shoreline.

The investment destination with over 100 multinational and Saudi companies operating in the city is being developed by its master planner Emaar, The Economic City, a Tadawul-listed firm that is 25 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Vivienda’s sixth prime destination in the Kingdom will boast “bespoke amenities and facilities,” further enhancing the tourism landscape in the region, the company said in a press release.

Mohammed Al-Malik, CEO of Forus Real Estate, said: “KAEC’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations make it an ideal platform for realizing our vision. We are confident that our luxury resort will provide an exceptional experience for our guests, incorporating the highest standards of privacy and comfort within the Kingdom’s captivating cultural ambiance.”

The luxury resort will feature a range of facilities, including restaurants, outdoor pools, recreational lounges and gyms. The company said the project is aimed at expanding the hospitality brand’s footprint and contributing to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

“This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector and augment our existing assets,” said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC.

He said KAEC is a multi-faceted lifestyle residential community, tourist, entertainment, and leisure destination catering to visitors and residents of all ages.

“Our strategy involves working with esteemed third-party operators like Vivienda to create exceptional experiences and further position KAEC as a global tourism hub,” Piaia added.

With over 40 km of pristine coastline along the Red Sea, KAEC’s leisure and tourism district is being developed to attract domestic and international visitors.

Located a short distance north of the commercial capital Jeddah, KAEC is a 185 sq. km city anchored by King Abdullah Port and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on developing the Kingdom’s logistics and light manufacturing capacities.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City

Investment capital of Middle East's top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO
Updated 16 min ago
Reem Walid

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO
Updated 16 min ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: A $10 trillion investment boom from Middle East sovereign funds will be targeted at China, according to the CEO of the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Speaking during the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, Nicolas Aguzin — head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd — said the top 10 sovereign funds in the region will see their resources increase by 150 percent by 2030, up from the $4 trillion available now.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Arab nations will explore partnerships with China to accelerate the sustainable growth of the mining sector in the region, according to speakers at a panel discussion at the Arab-China Business Conference held in Riyadh. 

Khalid Nouh, CEO of Industrialization & Energy Services Co., also known as TAQA, said China’s know-how and technical expertise could help Saudi Arabia explore its full potential in the mining sector. 

Mining is one of the 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy known as Vision 2030, and there is an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of resources to be excavated in the Kingdom. 

Nouh said: “China has a very strong position in the mining industry. There are more than 40,000 mines in China. There are more than 1,500 mining projects going on.  

“China is the biggest consumer of lithium in the world. They are the biggest producers of nickel, cobalt and molybdenum. So, they have a strong market, and a strong know-how in the mining industry, especially in exploration and production.” 

Osama Al-Zamil, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, said the ministry is trying to incentivize the growth in the mining and industrial sector by building the capacity of the local content, along with improving and enhancing the business environment. 

He also added that the ministry is exploring opportunities with Chinese entities to strengthen the mining sector. 

“In Saudi Arabia, mineral resources are the third pillar of the industrial sector. The first pillar is oil and gas, hydrocarbons, the second is petrochemicals, and the third is mining. We are working to create Saudi-Chinese integration at many levels and many sectors,” said Al-Zamil. 

For his part, Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Fakhroo said the partnership with China is crucial for the country’s future industrial growth. 

“China is a global leader in manufacturing and advanced technologies. So definitely, there are many opportunities to collaborate with Bahrain. We also allow 100 percent ownership in particular sectors. We are also open to other structures, such as joint ventures and so on. But really, China is a very important player in our future industrial strategy,” he said. 

Fakhroo also said that Bahrain has moved away from its reliance on oil and added that the oil and gas sector is no longer the country’s top contributor to its gross domestic product. 

“Around 20 years ago, it made up around 40 percent of our GDP, and today, it makes up less than 20 percent,” said Fakhroo. 

Ali Al-Baqali, CEO of Aluminium Bahrain, also known as Alba, said that carrying out business with Chinese entities has changed positively over the last few years. 

“We had business with the Chinese a long time ago. Before, if you are dealing with China, there will be a red flag, because everybody was afraid of how to deal with the Chinese. But for the last three years, Chinese business has become more mature with Arab countries,” he said. 

The CEO also added that a cross-border solar project where Saudi Arabia will produce solar energy for Bahrain will help the country achieve its net-zero targets. 

Al-Baqali said that neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia could help Bahrain with renewable energy, as the country does not have sufficient geographical space to install solar farms. 

“There is a proposal on the table with Saudi Arabia to develop a solar farm between both countries. It will be built, for example, in Saudi Arabia, and it will be imported to Bahrain. As you know, Bahrain is a small country, and if I want to operate Alba in solar, I have to cover all of Bahrain, in order to get the required energy,” said Al-Baqali. 

He added: “The typical solution for us is to have a joint venture with our neighboring country, our brothers, in order to have renewable energy from their sides.” 

Topics: Saudi china forum Mining ARab Investment

Jordan aims new projects worth $2.5bn between 2023 and 2036

Jordan aims new projects worth $2.5bn between 2023 and 2036
Updated 35 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan aims new projects worth $2.5bn between 2023 and 2036

Jordan aims new projects worth $2.5bn between 2023 and 2036
Updated 35 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan is eyeing new projects worth 1.8 billion Jordanian dinars ($2.5 billion) between 2023 and 2026 in Saudi Arabia and other countries as part of its investment promotion strategy, stated an official document released on Monday. 

While quoting the document, the Arabic daily Alghad said the target was the outcome of the Jordanian Investment Council’s approval of the country’s general investment policy and promotion strategy for 2023-2026. 

Devised with the help of the World Bank, the strategy targets investors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states of the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, besides India, China, Japan, the US, Canada and Germany. 

The report said the strategy is part of an economic vision targeting a capital inflow of 30.5 billion dinars in the next 10 years. 

Last week, Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf invited entrepreneurs and investors from Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the country’s attractive investment benefits and opportunities.  

During a virtual meeting organized by the Ministry of Investment and Jordan Chamber of Commerce with the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council, Saqqaf said that economic relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia had reached an “advanced” level in many areas, especially investment and trade. 

She said that Jordan was benefiting from free trade agreements it had signed with many countries, which allow exports to numerous markets, according to state-run news agency Petra.

The minister added that Saudi investments are among the most significant made by Jordan, and are spread across many high-value sectors, such as infrastructure, banking, trade, tourism, real estate development, agriculture and healthcare. 

During the Investment Council meeting last month, Saqqaf also revealed that the total amount of investments benefiting from the Investment Environment Law in Jordan increased by 49.1 percent to 288.5 million dinars during the first quarter of 2023 from 193.5 million dinars in the year-ago period. 

She added that 91 investment projects benefited from the investment law and were expected to provide 3,200 job opportunities, according to the Jordan Times report. 

The report also added that the industrial sector received the largest share of investments, accounting for about 57 percent of total investments or 165.6 million dinars.

Topics: Jordan

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

ZURICH: UBS on Monday said it had completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management, according to Reuters.

“This is the start of a new chapter — for UBS, Switzerland as a financial center and the global financial industry,” UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

The biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis would create “challenges” but also “many opportunities” for its clients, employees, shareholders and for Switzerland, they said.

They have no doubts that they will successfully handle the takeover, the letter added.

The group will oversee $5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager, a leading position in key markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach. The merger also brings to an end Credit Suisse’s 167-year history, marred in recent years by scandals and losses.

The two banks jointly employ 120,000 worldwide, although UBS has already said it will be cutting jobs to reduce costs and take advantage of synergies.

UBS agreed on March 19 to buy the lender for a knockdown price of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.32 billion) in stock and up to 5 billion Swiss francs in assumed losses in a rescue Swiss authorities orchestrated to prevent a collapse in customer confidence from pushing Switzerland’s no. 2 bank over the edge.

On Friday, UBS struck an agreement with the Swiss government on the conditions of a 9 billion Swiss franc public backstop for losses from winding down parts of Credit Suisse’s business.

UBS sealed the deal in less than three months — a tight timetable given its scale and complexity — to provide greater certainty for Credit Suisse clients and employees, and stave off departures.

Both UBS and the Swiss government have offered assurances that the takeover will pay off for shareholders and will not become a burden for the taxpayer. They say the rescue was also necessary to protect Switzerland’s standing as a financial center, which would suffer if Credit Suisse’s collapse triggered a wider banking crisis.

UBS is set to book a massive profit in second-quarter results on Aug. 31 after buying Credit Suisse for a fraction of its so-called fair value.

Ermotti has, however, warned the coming months will be “bumpy” as UBS gets on with absorbing Credit Suisse, a process UBS has said will take three to five years.

Presenting the first snapshot of the new group’s finances last month, UBS underscored the high stakes involved, by flagging tens of billions of dollars of potential costs — and benefits, but also uncertainty surrounding those numbers.

Since the global financial crisis, many banks have pared back their global ambitions as tougher regulations that followed large losses eroded returns and forced them to rethink their businesses.

The disappearance of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, which UBS has said it will seek to cut back significantly, marks yet another retreat of a European lender from securities trading, which is now largely dominated by US firms.

Topics: UBS Credit Suisse

