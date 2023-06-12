Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds

You are here

FDI capital flows in the cultural and creative industries in Dubai were worth 7.36 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2022, ranking first in the MENA region and 12th globally in terms of total value. (AFP/File)
  • The emirate attracted 451 such projects in 2022, more than major international competitors such as London, Singapore, Paris and Berlin
  • The projects were worth $2bn, placing Dubai 1st in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally in terms of total value, an improvement from 14th place the year before
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai ranked as the top global destination for foreign direct investment in the cultural and creative industries during 2022, in terms of number of projects, according to official figures.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al-Maktoum, chair of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and a member of Dubai Council, announced on Sunday that the Dubai FDI Monitor report, compiled by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism based on data from the Financial Times’ fDi Markets database, found that the emirate attracted 451 projects in these fields last year. This represented a 107 percent increase compared with the previous year, leaving major global competitors such as London, Singapore, Paris and Berlin trailing.

“The emirate attracts innovators and talented individuals worldwide, providing them with an enabling environment where innovative projects can flourish, ground-breaking ideas can be nurtured and ambitious concepts can be transformed into thriving economic ventures,” said Sheikha Latifa.

She attributed the success to the unique approach of authorities in Dubai and the strength of the emirate’s infrastructure and its legal, legislative, creative and digital environments. She said it attracts innovators and talented individuals from around the world by providing them with a supportive environment in which innovative projects can thrive and ambitious ideas become flourishing economic enterprises.

According to the report, the leading sources of foreign direct investment in the emirate’s cultural and creative industries were the US, India, the UK, France and Switzerland, which topped the list in terms of FDI capital inflows, aligning with Dubai’s strategic focus on these markets as key partners.

FDI capital flows in the cultural and creative industries in Dubai were worth 7.36 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2022, ranking first in the Middle East and North Africa region and 12th globally in terms of total value, an improvement from 14th place in 2021.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of the Department of Economy and Tourism, said that FDI projects do not only attract capital investment but have also played a crucial role in creating 12,368 jobs, placing Dubai first in the MENA region and sixth globally in terms of jobs created by FDI.

He added that Dubai’s leading position is a testament to the emirate’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant creative ecosystem that can solidify its reputation as a thriving hub for exceptional talent, an incubator for innovation, and a prime destination for investment. He added that authorities remain steadfast in their determination to enhance the competitive nature and global appeal of the emirate’s creative sector.

LONDON: Meta on Monday found itself facing a new wave of criticism over its allegedly gender-biased algorithm for targeting users with job advertisements. The controversy comes years after the company promised to address the issue in various regions.

According to CNN, the claims stem from research conducted by international nonprofit nongovernmental organization Global Witness, which suggests that Facebook’s ad platform often targets users with job postings based on historical gender stereotypes.

Global Witness accuses Meta’s algorithm of showing women fewer ads for traditionally male-dominated fields, like engineering and construction, while also presenting men with fewer ads for traditionally female-dominated occupations, such as nursing and teaching. 

Naomi Hirst, who leads Global Witness’ campaign strategy on digital threats to democracy, expressed concern that Facebook might be “exacerbating the biases that we live with in society and actually marring opportunities for progress and equity in the workplace.”

Meta has been accused of perpetuating global gender discrimination after failing to fulfill its 2019 pledges to implement changes to prevent biased delivery of housing, credit, and employment ads based on protected characteristics like gender and race.

Experts argue that this algorithmic inefficiency may cause both women and men to miss out on potential job opportunities for which they are qualified, simply due to their gender, which could worsen existing workplace inequalities and pay disparities.

Linde Bryk, head of strategic litigation at Bureau Clara Wichmann, said: “You cannot escape big tech anymore, it’s here to stay and we have to see how it impacts women’s rights and the rights of minority groups.

“It's too easy, as a corporation, to just hide behind the algorithm, but if you put something on the market... you should also be able to control it.”

To uncover the extent of the discriminatory error and assess which job categories were most affected, Global Witness conducted tests in various countries. 

Although the degree of gender imbalance in job ad targeting varied by country, the findings showed a consistent pattern: Women were more frequently shown ads for nursery teacher and psychologist positions, while men were primarily shown ads for pilot and mechanic roles.

Meta did not specifically address the Global Witness findings but issued a statement saying it applied “targeting restrictions to advertisers when setting up campaigns for employment, as well as housing and credit ads, and we offer transparency about these ads in our Ad Library.”

It added: “We do not allow advertisers to target these ads based on gender, and we continue to work with stakeholders and experts across academia, human rights groups and other disciplines on the best ways to study and address algorithmic fairness.”

Global Witness, alongside nonprofits Bureau Clara Wichmann and Fondation des Femmes, on Monday filed complaints against Meta with human rights agencies and data protection authorities in France and the Netherlands. The groups are calling for an investigation into whether Meta’s practices violate the countries’ human rights or data protection laws.

If found guilty, Meta could face fines, sanctions, or pressure to make further changes to its product.

This is not the first time Meta has faced such controversy, as Facebook was hit with five discrimination lawsuits and charges between November 2016 and September 2018, alleging that the company’s ad systems excluded certain individuals from seeing housing, employment, and credit ads based on their age, gender, or race.

WASHINGTON: The voice on the phone seemed frighteningly real — an American mother heard her daughter sobbing before a man took over and demanded a ransom. But the girl was an AI clone and the abduction was fake.
The biggest peril of Artificial Intelligence, experts say, is its ability to demolish the boundaries between reality and fiction, handing cybercriminals a cheap and effective technology to propagate disinformation.
In a new breed of scams that has rattled US authorities, fraudsters are using strikingly convincing AI voice cloning tools — widely available online — to steal from people by impersonating family members.
“Help me, mom, please help me,” Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona-based mother, heard a voice saying on the other end of the line.
DeStefano was “100 percent” convinced it was her 15-year-old daughter in deep distress while away on a skiing trip.
“It was never a question of who is this? It was completely her voice... it was the way she would have cried,” DeStefano told a local television station in April.
“I never doubted for one second it was her.”
The scammer who took over the call, which came from a number unfamiliar to DeStefano, demanded up to $1 million.
The AI-powered ruse was over within minutes when DeStefano established contact with her daughter. But the terrifying case, now under police investigation, underscored the potential for cybercriminals to misuse AI clones.

“AI voice cloning, now almost indistinguishable from human speech, allows threat actors like scammers to extract information and funds from victims more effectively,” Wasim Khaled, chief executive of Blackbird.AI, told AFP.
A simple Internet search yields a wide array of apps, many available for free, to create AI voices with a small sample — sometimes only a few seconds — of a person’s real voice that can be easily stolen from content posted online.
“With a small audio sample, an AI voice clone can be used to leave voicemails and voice texts. It can even be used as a live voice changer on phone calls,” Khaled said.
“Scammers can employ different accents, genders, or even mimic the speech patterns of loved ones. [The technology] allows for the creation of convincing deep fakes.”
In a global survey of 7,000 people from nine countries, including the United States, one in four people said they had experienced an AI voice cloning scam or knew someone who had.
Seventy percent of the respondents said they were not confident they could “tell the difference between a cloned voice and the real thing,” said the survey, published last month by the US-based McAfee Labs.
American officials have warned of a rise in what is popularly known as the “grandparent scam” — where an imposter poses as a grandchild in urgent need of money in a distressful situation.
“You get a call. There’s a panicked voice on the line. It’s your grandson. He says he’s in deep trouble — he wrecked the car and landed in jail. But you can help by sending money,” the US Federal Trade Commission said in a warning in March.
“It sounds just like him. How could it be a scam? Voice cloning, that’s how.”
In the comments beneath the FTC’s warning were multiple testimonies of elderly people who had been duped that way.

That also mirrors the experience of Eddie, a 19-year-old in Chicago whose grandfather received a call from someone who sounded just like him, claiming he needed money after a car accident.
The ruse, reported by McAfee Labs, was so convincing that his grandfather urgently started scrounging together money and even considered re-mortgaging his house, before the lie was discovered.
“Because it is now easy to generate highly realistic voice clones... nearly anyone with any online presence is vulnerable to an attack,” Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information, told AFP.
“These scams are gaining traction and spreading.”
Earlier this year, AI startup ElevenLabs admitted that its voice cloning tool could be misused for “malicious purposes” after users posted a deepfake audio purporting to be actor Emma Watson reading Adolf Hitler’s biography “Mein Kampf.”
“We’re fast approaching the point where you can’t trust the things that you see on the Internet,” Gal Tal-Hochberg, group chief technology officer at the venture capital firm Team8, told AFP.
“We are going to need new technology to know if the person you think you’re talking to is actually the person you’re talking to,” he said.
 

RIYADH: SRMG, a global integrated media group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEOM Media Industries, a developing regional center for media and creative industries in the heart of Saudi Arabia. The MoU, which outlines a range of focus areas, underlines a shared dedication to enhancing the media ecosystem in the region.

NEOM will leverage SRMG’s media expertise, extensive portfolio and established partnerships to increase content production in Saudi Arabia. This builds on the growing success of the sector in the Kingdom, as investment into infrastructure and upskilling of talent positions NEOM as a world-class production hub. SRMG’s existing and new partners will benefit from the collaboration between both brands, including access to world-class production facilities.

Beyond production, SRMG and NEOM Media Industries will work together to design joint talent development and industry training programs to continue to uplift the breadth and depth of the media talent pool within the region – including journalism, script writing and production. These programs will build on the successful collaboration between NEOM and SRMG Academy in November last year - the “Stories to Tell” journalism bootcamp – which trained and upskilled young Saudi journalism graduates and media professionals and resulted in 22 interns being hired by SRMG.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM, said: “NEOM aims to be an accelerator of human progress – innovating across multiple industries and sectors to redefine business. NEOM Media Industries is one such example. Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that focuses on providing for screen production, gaming and digital publishing.  This partnership with SRMG complements and accelerates NEOM’s commitment to creating a regional center to establish NEOM amongst the elite global media hubs.”

Commenting on the signing, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG, added: “This partnership represents an important moment for the media ecosystem in the MENA region. Working together, NEOM and SRMG will increase capability and capacity of localized production; accelerate media technology; and create new revenue streams for the industry. Through empowering local content creators, we will ensure that home-grown talent is nurtured and that regional stories are told on a world stage. There is extraordinary untapped creativity in the MENA region, and we are delighted to have created this opportunity to champion it”

Additional aspects of the MoU include media technology development, co-organizing events at NEOM, and SRMG exploring establishing an early presence at NEOM in the long run.

Indian actor Ali Fazal with Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah attended the screening of ‘Kandahar’ in AlUla. (Supplied)
Indian actor Ali Fazal with Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah attended the screening of ‘Kandahar’ in AlUla. (Supplied)
ALULA: The riveting Hollywood action thriller “Kandahar” had a special private screening at the picturesque desert resort Banyan Tree AlUla on Thursday, in collaboration with VOX Cinemas.

The film, which stars Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, and Navid Negahban, is the first major US movie to be shot largely in Saudi Arabia. Much of the filming took place in AlUla, and the cast stayed at Banyan Tree.

Indian actor Ali Fazal with Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah attended the screening of ‘Kandahar’ in AlUla. (Supplied)

Indian actor Fazal — who regularly travelled to the Kingdom for holidays as a child — attended the screening, as did representatives from the Saudi Film Commission and The Royal Commission for AlUla.  

Speaking to Arab News, Fazal said: “AlUla is one of the best places to watch the film and I couldn’t ask for more. I came with my friend and producing partner and both of us are sitting enjoying this movie right in the middle of where we shot it. It’s surreal. I can’t believe it, as this almost feels like home now.”  

I grew up watching Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh’s movies and the fact that I worked with them is surreal to me.

Hakeem Jomah, Saudi actor

“Kandahar” was co-produced by Eagle Films, G-BASE, Thunder Road, Capstone Studios, and MBC Studios. The shoot was a reunion for Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh, who have worked together several times before. The film follows Butler’s character, Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative trapped in hostile territory Afghanistan, on his dangerous journey — alongside his Afghan translator — to his extraction point in Kandahar.  

Under the stars and in the middle of the nature in Banyan Tree Alula, the audience enjoyed the screening of the movie Kandahar. (Supplied)

Saudi actor Hakeem Jomah, who also appears in the film, said after the screening: “I grew up watching Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh’s movies and the fact that I worked with them is surreal to me. And (‘Kandahar’) is a big milestone for Saudi Arabian filmmaking.”

AlUla, the first UNESCO World Heritage site in Saudi Arabia, is expected to play a significant role in the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for its film industry.

 

ISELTWALD, Switzerland: “It’s a dream come true,” said Filipino tourist Isabel Palijon, staring in wonder at a wooden pier framed by the turquoise waters of a Swiss lake and the towering Alps behind.

And she is not alone. Ever since the hugely popular South Korean series “Crash Landing on You” aired a romantic scene shot on this very spot, the picturesque village of Iseltwald has been overrun by Asian tourists.
The Netflix hit tells the unlikely story of a South Korean billionaire heiress who accidentally paraglides into the peninsula’s demilitarised zone, crashing landing onto a chivalrous army officer serving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Several flashbacks in the show take place in Switzerland, including a riveting romantic scene on Iseltwald’s wooden pier, where the male lead plays a beautiful piano melody that echoes across the water as the girl he will later fall in love with arrives by ferry from Interlaken.

“I wish someday someone would do that for me,” said Jiah Hni Gwee, a 35-year-old from Malaysia, looking longingly at the spot on the pier where the piano stood.
“It would be amazing and romantic.”
She was among dozens of tourists milling around the lakeside on a sunny day last week, as a large steamboat bearing a giant Swiss flag pulled up to the nearby dock, teeming with visitors.
The breathtaking scenery and the romantic setting have made the pier a must-see for so-called “CLOY” fans who make it to Europe.
The 16-part series started airing just as Covid-19 began and it became a must-watch in much of Asia during pandemic lockdowns.
A South Korean culture ministry survey found that CLOY was the second-most popular K-drama show among foreign viewers in 2021 after “Squid Game.”

But its success has caused an unexpected headache for Iseltwald, especially since last year when travel restrictions were lifted across much of Asia.
“The numbers have exploded,” local tourism office manager Titia Weiland told AFP.
She said it was difficult to calculate how many CLOY tourists had come but estimated that “for every local person living here, it’s been 1,000 visitors.”
She stressed that “almost everybody in Iseltwald — population 400 — is happy to have many tourists,” but acknowledged “it has been quite overwhelming.”
Last summer, up to 20 coaches began arriving each day, clogging traffic and sometimes blocking access to the village.
And locals complain that CLOY fans typically rush to the pier for a picture before moving on, often leaving a mess but little money.
In a bid to deal with the influx, the municipality last month announced only pre-booked coaches that pay for reserved parking spots will be let in.
And it installed a turnstile at the pier, which tourists can pass for a “selfie fee” of five Swiss francs ($5.50).

Sonja Hornung, the manager of the Strand Hotel that overlooks the pier, said the measures had made a difference and her restaurant gives customers a turnstile token.
“Last year, it was terrible, (but) it has gotten much better,” she said, hailing the slot system that has dramatically reduced the number of coaches.
Some tourists, however, were a bit dismayed by the turnstile — and the price.
“Oh, five francs!” Florita Lichtensteiger, a 64-year-old Filipino living in Switzerland, exclaimed as she showed up with several visiting relatives.
She grudgingly paid for them to go through, but did not follow, saying she had been here at least 10 times before. “All my guests want to see this place.”
“It’s not worth it,” said Nayeon Park, a 21-year-old from South Korea.
Weiland insisted that the payment was needed for the upkeep of the pier, which had seen the number of people walking on it skyrocket.
“It has to be safe.”
Iseltwald “is like paradise on Earth,” she said. “We want to really try to keep it that way.”

