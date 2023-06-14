You are here

Saudi Cabinet intends Sudan donor conference to support humanitarian efforts

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host on June 19 the “Donor Conference for Sudan and the Region” to provide humanitarian support for Sudan during the ongoing crises.

A Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia would co-chair the conference with Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the EU, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Cabinet on Tuesday expressed the Kingdom’s aspiration for a wide participation in the conference, reaffirming its continued efforts to bring the conflicting sides closer to end the crisis through political dialogue.

In a different arena, the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of the ministerial meeting to defeat Daesh, which was held in Riyadh, regarding mechanisms and procedures aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordinating joint efforts in this field. It backed the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh, and working to establish a focus group to combat the organization of ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the ministerial meeting that threat of the terrorist organization is not limited to Sahel countries, but rather extends to the whole world. 

He added that the Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh.

Blinken said that the US would provide nearly $150 million in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq that were liberated from the Daesh extremist group.

The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh includes more than 80 countries and continues to coordinate action against the extremist group, which at its height controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq. 

At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the officials discussed the results of the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC foreign ministers and the United States, citing aspects of the strategic partnerships between aimed at enhancing peace, security, stability, integration and economic prosperity in the Middle East.

The Cabinet reiterated, during the second ministerial meeting between the Arab League and the Pacific Small Island Developing States, the Kingdom’s keenness to confront the mutual and urgent global challenges, including food security, supply chains, climate change and sustainable development.

The meeting, which was hosted in Riyadh, expressed support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030. 

Discussing the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, the ministers commended the unprecedented number of attendance, which exceeded 3,500 participants representing 26 countries, and the signing of agreements with a total value of over $10 billion. 

The agreements signed in the Kingdom focused on various sectors including technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains, tourism, and healthcare.

According to the Investment Ministry, the Saudi government signed deals with several Chinese entities for projects including a joint venture for automotive research, development, manufacturing and sales, development of tourism and other apps, and production of rail wagons and wheels in the Kingdom.

Locally, The ministers commended the IMF’s praising of the remarkable growth in the Saudi economy as a result of the continued development of the non-oil sector at a high pace, the tangible recovery in investments, and the continued implementation of economic reforms aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable growth.

RIYADH: A delegation from the Solomon Islands, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, recently concluded a six-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Kingdom’s government.

During their trip, from June 5 to 10, the delegates held talks with Saudi ministers, sources said, at which they discussed the relationship between their nations and ways in which it might be developed further in various fields, including energy, tourism, investment, health and education. They also discussed issues of mutual concern, including the effects of climate change.

In addition, delegates took part in meetings and business forums with CEOs and other business people in the Kingdom, during which they highlighted the important role the private sector can play in enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides agreed it is critical that efforts are made to increase the frequency of bilateral visits and joint investment forums, to encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of the investment opportunities in both countries.

They also stressed a mutual desire to enhance bilateral coordination on issues of mutual interest within international forums and organizations.
 

JEDDAH: A Saudi artist and photographer has volunteered with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to support refugees through art in the Zaatari Camp in Jordan.

Nabila Abuljadayel, who specializes in portraying royal families through the medium of silk, decided to use her skills for humanitarian purposes.

Sharing her volunteer experience at the camp with Arab News, Abuljadayel said: “Teaching art inspired a hope in me to give a creative outlet and bring people together through the universal language of art, while documenting, through my lens, the great efforts held by KSrelief and the stories of many faces at the camp. Their strength and perseverance inspire me every day.”

Abuljadayel’s painting ‘Wa isjod Wa iqtareb’ (Supplied).

She taught art courses to students of different ages based on their level of skill and knowledge.

Abuljadayel created a coloring book specifically for Syrian refugees that included culturally relevant elements such as a girl wearing her hijab and a boy sitting on his praying mat reading the Qur’an.

She also taught them the basics of drawing and trained them to draw the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

Abuljadayel’s painting ‘Wa isjod Wa iqtareb’. (Supplied)

Some of the students tried to recreate her artwork “Wa Isjod Wa Iqtareb” (Prostrate and Draw Near) in their own way.

The painting captures a moment of stillness and contemplation as a cleaner kneels in the courtyard of the Grand Mosque, the only worshipper at the normally bustling holy site.

KSrelief provides art lessons to help refugees cope with trauma, build personal growth, and develop skills that can help them secure employment opportunities in the future.

Nabila Abuljadayel, Saudi artist

“One student, named Ibrahim, showed up early on the last day, very excited to give me a farewell gift of a very beautiful drawing of the Grand Mosque of Makkah on a piece of cardboard since he didn’t have a canvas to draw on,” she said.

“It was inspiring to see how he quickly learned and progressed, working with what resources were available to him. When you get to know the people of Zaatari Camp, you see that glimmer of hope in their eyes, despite what they went through while making the best out of their circumstances.”

Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel spent time at Zaatari Camp in Jordan with a KSrelief team to support and empower refugee children with art lessons. (Instagram/elnabila)

She was touched by the positive attitude of the students who expressed excitement for the coloring activities and even asked her to give them additional coloring books for their siblings to enjoy at home.

Abuljadayel believes that among many other challenges, these refugees face, one often overlooked aspect is the need for emotional and psychological healing. Therefore, art helps refugees in their journey toward recovery and self-expression.

“KSrelief provides art lessons to help refugees cope with trauma, build personal growth, and develop skills that can help them secure employment opportunities in the future.”

KSrelief provides a sense of community to the refugees in the camp, offering various options such as medical, psychological, social, artistic, and educational programs that provide an opportunity for expression and healing, which contributes to the improvement of their living conditions.

The supervisor general of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, presented Abuljadayel’s artwork “Salman the Humanitarian” to King Salman at the opening ceremony of the Saudi humanitarian aid platform launched by the King as part of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum in 2018.

 

RIYADH: The second “Scripts and Calligraphy: Paths of the Soul” exhibition is being held at Irqah Hospital in Riyadh until Sept. 2, highlighting the spiritual dimensions of the art form through historical and contemporary works.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition includes art by Saudi calligrapher and visual artist Bayan Barboud and Egyptian jewelry designer Azza Fahmy.

Acclaimed architects and scenographers Jean-Paul Boulanger, Margo Renisio, and Tang Tu designed the exhibition, while 34 calligraphers from 11 countries, as well as 19 artists from 12 countries, are participating under four themes: light, letters, space, and poetry.

The exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to explore the history of Arabic calligraphy through the ages, highlighting its aesthetic and functional dimensions as an art form and a symbol of identity and heritage.

The ‘Scripts and Calligraphy: Paths of the Soul’ exhibition is being held at Irqah Hospital in Riyadh until Sept. 2. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Speaking on the inspiration behind her designs, Fahmy said: “We always do culture-specific collections inspired by either important books, civilizations, persons or writers. We take quotes from them, and we design them in our jewelry.”

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia led a successful collaboration with 15 Arab countries to include Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, consolidating its status as a global symbol of Arab culture.

• Organized by the Ministry of Culture, acclaimed architects and scenographers Jean-Paul Boulanger, Margo Renisio, and Tang Tu designed the ‘Scripts and Calligraphy: Paths of the Soul’ exhibition.

• 34 calligraphers from 11 countries, as well as 19 artists from 12 countries, are participating under four themes: light, letters, space, and poetry.

Lara Assouad, a Lebanese type and graphic designer, is participating in the exhibition with a collection of calligraphic letters.

On the spiritual dimension of her work, Assouad commented that the letters "represent values or the name of somebody we love, or some word that we want to keep being reminded of."

The ‘Scripts and Calligraphy: Paths of the Soul’ exhibition is being held at Irqah Hospital in Riyadh until Sept. 2. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Explaining the creative process behind her pieces, she added: “When it comes to the actual size of the letters in the scale, they are supposed to be small intimate letters. But you have to design, and when you design, you design big — you design on a screen. It doesn’t matter if you print the letters to be small or large.”

She digitally designs the type, which is then printed, fashioned into a decorative item or used in a variety of other ways.

“One is made to be embroidered. This one is made to be cast like an object. And the other one is made to be engraved, as on a copperplate.”

(The letters) represent values or the name of somebody we love, or some word that we want to keep being reminded of.

Lara Assouad, Lebanese graphic designer

Mei Ling, a teacher from Shanghai visiting the exhibition, said that the calligraphy displays had given her new insight into the attention to detail that goes into designing Arabic letters with the correct proportions.

The event opens its doors daily, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., except on Sundays, and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays.

In 2021, the Ministry of Culture organized the first edition of the exhibition titled: “Scripts and Calligraphy: A Timeless Journey” at the National Museum in Riyadh.

Some of Azza Fahmy’s designs at the exhibition. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

In recognition of the distinctive tradition, the ministry has launched several programs and initiatives to celebrate its significance, such as the designation of 2020 as the Year of Arabic Calligraphy.

Saudi Arabia also led a successful collaboration with 15 Arab countries to include Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, consolidating its status as a global symbol of Arab culture.

 

JEDDAH: Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah, on Tuesday briefed Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the work the Kingdom has been doing to prepare for this year’s Hajj season and the new and enhanced services and infrastructure that are in place.
The Saudi minister highlighted many initiatives that have been introduced and steps that have been taken to ensure the best possible conditions and services to help pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and in safety.
“The Hajj and Umrah system witnessed a series of great successes in which all organizational services, and health, logistical and security agencies participated,” said Al-Rabiah.
“King Salman inaugurated the Guests of God Service Program as one of the most important programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, with the aim of raising the level of quality and efficiency of services for pilgrims and enriching their experience.”
Taha said: “Saudi Arabia is honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of being the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques and serving the pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
“The country is committed to overcoming all obstacles and utilizing its resources, skills and workforce to ensure the success of the Hajj season every year and provide a unique spiritual journey for the pilgrims while prioritizing their health and safety.”
Al-Rabiah provided details of a number of major projects that have been implemented to better serve pilgrims and deliver an enriching spiritual experience. They included the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the largest mosque in the world, at a cost of more than SR200 billion ($53 billion); the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which cost an estimated SR60 billion and has improved the experience of pilgrims by cutting the travel time between Makkah and Madinah to about two hours; improvements to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at a cost of more than SR64 billion; and the development of historical mosques and Islamic archaeological sites.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom has taken steps to encourage greater competition between Hajj service providers, which has helped to reduce costs for pilgrims and improved the quality of services, the minister added. As a result, the cost of insurance for Umrah performers has fallen by 63 percent and for pilgrims by 73 percent, without affecting the sustainability or quality of health services, he said.
Also present during the meeting, which took place at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, were Abdul Fattah Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, and delegates and other representatives of the organization’s member states and subsidiary organizations.
Other recent initiatives launched by the Kingdom including a process for issuing visas within 24 hours; extension of the validity of an Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days; and the introduction of a four-day transit visa that allows holders of all types of visa to perform Umrah and move easily through the Kingdom to explore its unique cultural diversity.
In addition, Saudi authorities introduced the Nusuk digital platform last year, which offers more than 120 services in nine languages to help pilgrims plan and organize their visits to the Kingdom.
Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, the ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia and a permanent representative to the OIC, told Arab News after the meeting: “The minister of Hajj and Umrah is a global minister because Hajj is highly significant to all Islamic countries.
“The Kingdom has provided, since the dawn of its founding at the hands of King Abdulaziz and until the current era, services and expansions for the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, and has secured the arrival of pilgrims, visitors and worshipers to the holy sites to perform their rituals with security, peace and tranquility, and it still provides a lot.”
The number of pilgrims attending Hajj will return to prepandemic levels this year, with 2 million Muslims from around the world expected to participate, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Numbers were greatly restricted in 2020 and 2021, and last year 1 million visas were issued as services began to return to normal.
Ali Dieye, Niger’s ambassador to the Kingdom, told Arab News that more than 16,000 pilgrims from his country will visit Saudi Arabia this year to perform Hajj.
“Almost 45 percent of them have arrived in the Kingdom and the rest are coming,” he said, as he praised authorities for their “tremendous” efforts to improve the Hajj experience.
Yahya Lawal, Nigeria’s ambassador, that the total number of people from his country participating in Hajj this season is “100,000 pilgrims and we need more (places) — there are many, many people who wanted to come but they have not got the slots for this year Hajj.”

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Kingdom will co-chair the high-level “Donor Conference for Sudan and the Region” on June 19, to provide humanitarian support for Sudan in the ongoing crises.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan tweeted: “We look forward to a wide participation of donor countries to contribute to mitigating the effects of this crisis.”

The foreign minister added that the Kingdom was continuing its endeavors to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and it hoped the tragedy would end soon.

A statement on Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia would co-chair the conference with Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the EU, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Prince Faisal said in a tweet on Tuesday: “Since the beginning of the crisis in the Republic of Sudan, and under the directives of the wise leadership, the Kingdom has been present to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people by providing humanitarian aid, evacuating those affected, and facilitating political talks.”

The Kingdom announced on May 7 that the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid would provide aid worth $100 million to the Sudanese people.

The Kingdom also supports efforts to facilitate talks alongside the US to bring about an end to the conflict.

The two facilitators managed to bring the two sides to the discussion table in May to sign the Jeddah Declaration, a commitment to peace which agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

There have been multiple ceasefires facilitated by the Kingdom and the US to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians, but the violence has continued.

A joint statement on Sunday said that the Kingdom and the US had noted the reduction in the intensity of the fighting during a 24-hour ceasefire that concluded on June 10.

However, the two facilitators said they had been disappointed at the resumption of intense violence since, and both parties have condemned it.

Saudi Arabia and the US have reiterated their pledge to stand by the people of Sudan.

