Saudi Cabinet intends Sudan donor conference to support humanitarian efforts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host on June 19 the “Donor Conference for Sudan and the Region” to provide humanitarian support for Sudan during the ongoing crises.

A Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia would co-chair the conference with Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the EU, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Cabinet on Tuesday expressed the Kingdom’s aspiration for a wide participation in the conference, reaffirming its continued efforts to bring the conflicting sides closer to end the crisis through political dialogue.

In a different arena, the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of the ministerial meeting to defeat Daesh, which was held in Riyadh, regarding mechanisms and procedures aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordinating joint efforts in this field. It backed the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the focus group on African affairs to confront Daesh, and working to establish a focus group to combat the organization of ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the ministerial meeting that threat of the terrorist organization is not limited to Sahel countries, but rather extends to the whole world.

He added that the Kingdom is making great efforts to combat the financing of Daesh.

Blinken said that the US would provide nearly $150 million in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq that were liberated from the Daesh extremist group.

The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh includes more than 80 countries and continues to coordinate action against the extremist group, which at its height controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq.

At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the officials discussed the results of the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC foreign ministers and the United States, citing aspects of the strategic partnerships between aimed at enhancing peace, security, stability, integration and economic prosperity in the Middle East.

The Cabinet reiterated, during the second ministerial meeting between the Arab League and the Pacific Small Island Developing States, the Kingdom’s keenness to confront the mutual and urgent global challenges, including food security, supply chains, climate change and sustainable development.

The meeting, which was hosted in Riyadh, expressed support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Discussing the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, the ministers commended the unprecedented number of attendance, which exceeded 3,500 participants representing 26 countries, and the signing of agreements with a total value of over $10 billion.

The agreements signed in the Kingdom focused on various sectors including technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains, tourism, and healthcare.

According to the Investment Ministry, the Saudi government signed deals with several Chinese entities for projects including a joint venture for automotive research, development, manufacturing and sales, development of tourism and other apps, and production of rail wagons and wheels in the Kingdom.

Locally, The ministers commended the IMF’s praising of the remarkable growth in the Saudi economy as a result of the continued development of the non-oil sector at a high pace, the tangible recovery in investments, and the continued implementation of economic reforms aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable growth.