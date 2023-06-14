You are here

  • Home
  • 110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
1 / 2
Halime Adam Moussa, Sudanese refugee seeking shelter in Chad, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP). (Reuters)
110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
2 / 2
Sudanese evacuee carries her son as they disembark from the USNS Brunswick at Jeddah port, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7vun

Updated 39 sec ago
AP

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
  • More than 11 million fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine
  • Majority of the displaced globally have sought refuge within their nation’s borders
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

KHARTOUM: Some 110 million people have had to flee their homes because of conflict, persecution, or human rights violations, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees says. The war in Sudan, which has displaced nearly 2 million people since April, is but the latest in a long list of crises that has led to the record-breaking figure.
“It’s quite an indictment on the state of our world,” Filippo Grandi, who leads the UN refugee agency, told reporters in Geneva ahead of the publication Wednesday of UNHCR’s Global Trends Report for 2022.
Last year alone, an additional 19 million people were forcibly displaced including more than 11 million who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what became the fastest and largest displacement of people since World War II.
“We are constantly confronted with emergencies,” Grandi said. Last year the agency recorded 35 emergencies, three to four times more than in previous years. “Very few make your headlines,” Grandi added, arguing that the war in Sudan fell off most front pages after Western citizens were evacuated.
Conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Myanmar were also responsible for displacing more than 1 million people within each country in 2022.
The majority of the displaced globally have sought refuge within their nation’s borders. One-third of them — 35 million — have fled to other countries, making them refugees, according to the UNHCR report. Most refugees are hosted by low to middle-income countries in Asia and Africa, not rich countries in Europe or North America, Grandi said.
Turkiye currently hosts the most refugees with 3.8 million people, mostly Syrians who fled the civil war, followed by Iran with 3.4 million refugees, mostly Afghans. But there are also 5.7 million Ukrainian refugees scattered across countries in Europe and beyond. The number of stateless people has also risen in 2022 to 4.4 million, according to UNHCR data, but this is believed to be an underestimate.
Regarding asylum claims, the US was the country to receive the most new applications in 2022 with 730,400 claims. It’s also the nation with the largest backlog in its asylum system, Grandi said.
“One of the things that needs to be done is reforming that asylum system so that it becomes more rapid, more efficient,” he said.
The United States, Spain and Canada recently announced plans to create asylum processing centers in Latin America with the goal of reducing the number of people who trek their way north to the Mexico-US border.
As the number of asylum-seekers grows, so have the challenges facing them. “We see pushbacks. We see tougher and tougher immigration or refugee admission rules. We see in many countries the criminalization of immigrants and refugees, blaming them for everything that has happened,” Grandi said.
Last week European leaders renewed financial promises to North African nations in the hopes of stemming migration across the Mediterranean while the British government insists on a so-far failed plan to ship asylum-seekers to Rwanda, something UNHCR is opposed to. But there were also some wins, Grandi said, pointing to what he described as a positive sign in the European Union’s negotiations for a new migration and asylum pact, despite criticism from human rights groups.
Grandi also celebrated the fact that the number of refugees resettled in 2022 doubled to 114,000 from the previous year. But he admitted this was “still a drop in the ocean.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Nations (UN)

Related

Saudi Cabinet intends Sudan donor conference to support humanitarian efforts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet intends Sudan donor conference to support humanitarian efforts
Sudan’s warring factions not taking advantage of talks to achieve agreed truce: US
Middle-East
Sudan’s warring factions not taking advantage of talks to achieve agreed truce: US

Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
  • The source did not provide details on the targets and said the strikes “severely wounded” a soldier and caused material damage
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israeli carried out air strikes near Damascus early Wednesday, wounding a Syrian soldier, state news agency SANA said.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, an AFP correspondent reported.
“At around 01:05 am (2205 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions southwest of Damascus,” SANA cited a military source as saying.
The source did not provide details on the targets and said the strikes “severely wounded” a soldier and caused material damage.
Syria’s air defense intercepted some of the Israeli missiles, the source added.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch foe Iran to extend its footprint there.

 

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American
Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack
Middle-East
Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack

Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour

Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour

Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

MANAGUA: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday, according to state media, marking his second stop on a three-nation Latin American tour.
Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada received Raisi at the airport, state media said, adding the Iranian leader traveled with his wife and a delegation made up of ministers and officials.
Raisi had earlier visited Venezuela, where he pledged to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion, from $3 billion, within an unspecified time frame.
Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in petrochemicals with a view to carrying out joint projects, building on their cooperation in oil.
He is set to travel next to Cuba.

 

Topics: Iran Nicaragua

Related

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Middle-East
Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
Middle-East
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh

Iraqi immigrant pleads guilty in federal court in Oregon to supporting Daesh
  • An indictment handed down in November 2020 by a federal grand jury alleged that Mothafar conspired with Daesh group members to create and edit publications and articles supporting the group
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

SALEM, Oregon: An immigrant from Iraq pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Portland, Oregon, to conspiring to provide material support to the Daesh group by producing and distributing propaganda and recruiting materials online.
Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11 by US District Court Judge Marco A. Hernández. Mothafar was arrested in November 2020 following an FBI investigation.
The case underscores the Daesh group’s focus on maintaining an online presence, or “digital caliphate,” after the group — also known as Daesh — lost most of its self-declared caliphate in territory it seized in Iraq and Syria by late 2017.
“One of the primary mechanisms Daesh uses to threaten the West is its media outlets,” Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said in January. “The most prolific Daesh threat to the United States or other Western countries is through inspired attackers who are vulnerable to influence by Daesh messaging.”
Mothafar immigrated to the US from Iraq in 2014. An indictment handed down in November 2020 by a federal grand jury alleged that Mothafar conspired with Daesh group members to create and edit publications and articles supporting the group, and also provided technical support to its members overseas on social media and email accounts. Authorities said he distributed articles about how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraged readers to carry out attacks.
The resident of the Portland suburb of Troutdale had originally pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide that support. After several postponements, the trial was supposed to have started on June 6, but Mothafar’s attorney instead told the court that Mothafar intended to change his plea.
On Tuesday, Mothafar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the US attorney’s office in Oregon said in a statement.
Mothafar was accused of providing assistance to Al Dura’a al Sunni, or Sunni Shield, a pro-Daesh Internet-based media organization that published Al-Anja! newspaper, including by moderating private chat rooms.

Topics: Daesh Hawazen Sameer Mothafar Iraqi immigrant

Related

Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group
Middle-East
Iraq urges countries to repatriate their citizens from camp housing families of extremist Daesh group
Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
Middle-East
Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American

Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American
  • Israel announced its decision not to file charges in Assad’s case just before 11 p.m. local time. The news did not surprise Nawaf Assad, Omar’s brother living in Virginia
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday that it would not bring criminal charges against soldiers involved in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at an impromptu checkpoint last year.
The army said that the soldiers would not face prosecution because military investigators could not directly link their actions to the death of American citizen Omar Assad. It said that the soldiers would face only disciplinary measures.
Two commanders would be dismissed and barred from serving in senior military positions for two years, the military said. One of the commanders would be “reprimanded,” the army added, without elaborating.
Human rights groups long have argued that Israel rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians, with military investigations often reflecting a pattern of impunity. B’Tselem, a leading Israeli watchdog, grew so frustrated with the system that in 2016 it dismissed the probes as a whitewash and halted its decades-long practice of assisting investigations.
Even in the most shocking cases — and those captured on video — soldiers often get relatively light sentences. The deaths of American citizens have drawn outsized attention, such as the killing of prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last year in the Jenin refugee camp last year. Several independent investigations determined that Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire. Israeli officials eventually conceded that an Israeli soldier probably killed her but ruled out any criminal investigation into her death.
High-profile cases, like those of Abu Akleh and Assad, have sparked outrage over the dangers of life in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians say they suffer systematic mistreatment living under military occupation.
Israel announced its decision not to file charges in Assad’s case just before 11 p.m. local time. The news did not surprise Nawaf Assad, Omar’s brother living in Virginia.
“Israel somehow gets away with anything it wants,” he said. “It’s still clear to us that the soldiers acted criminally.”
Assad died in January 2022 after Israeli soldiers bound, temporarily gagged, blindfolded and left him on the cold ground. Assad had refused to show the Israeli soldiers identification when they stopped him at a checkpoint while he was driving home late one night, according to the Israeli military investigation.
Investigators said soldiers were forced to restrain Assad because of his “aggressive resistance.” Assad’s family has expressed skepticism that the behavior of an ailing 78-year-old could justify such harsh treatment.
The military investigation said that Israeli soldiers assumed that Assad was asleep when they cut off the cables binding his hands. They didn’t offer medical help when they saw that he was unresponsive and left the scene without checking to see if he was alive. An autopsy said Assad died of a heart attack.
Last year, the Israeli military said the soldiers at the scene were guilty of a “moral failure and poor-decision making” — a rare concession of error.
On Tuesday, the military again acknowledged the soldiers’ misconduct, saying their actions “did not correspond with what is required and expected” of the Israeli military.
But the army argued that it was “not possible to determine that Assad’s death was caused specifically by the soldiers’ conduct.” Troops could not have been aware of Assad’s medical condition, it added.
Nawaf Assad said his family needed time to determine their next steps. “I still want to see justice somehow,” he said.

Topics: Israeli soldiers Palestinian-American Omar Assad Palestinians Israel

Related

Family of Palestinian-American who died in Israeli detention reject deal claim
Middle-East
Family of Palestinian-American who died in Israeli detention reject deal claim
Israel to remove two commanders over death of Palestinian-American
Middle-East
Israel to remove two commanders over death of Palestinian-American

‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears

‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears
Updated 14 June 2023
Zeina Zbibo

‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears

‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears
  • Opening remarks at event in Paris by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire underscored close relationship between France and Gulf states
  • Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef said “it is clear today that we have great stories to tell”
Updated 14 June 2023
Zeina Zbibo

PARIS: As he opened the Vision Golfe event in Paris on Tuesday, Bruno Le Maire, the French minister of economy, finance and industrial and digital sovereignty, said the business conference represented “the most striking testimony of the relationship between France and the Gulf states.”

The inaugural two-day event aims to showcase opportunities for commercial partnerships between the European nation and its partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council area. More than 700 people attended on day one, including 350 from the Gulf.

By inviting key economic experts, government ministers, small business managers, representatives of startups, and senior executives, the event offered a platform for the promotion of cooperation in a wide range of sectors, from trade, sport and culture to energy and the environment.

Given the threats posed by climate change to health, well-being and economic stability, Le Maire told delegates, Gulf countries have a vital role to play in the green-energy transition, cutting greenhouse-gas emissions, and water conservation.

As he pointed out, in recognition of these challenges and the need to mobilize the necessary resources to tackle them, a Gulf state, the UAE, was chosen to host the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in November this year.

French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef and Laurent Saint Martin – Director general of Business France. (AN Photo)

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments in the past several years.

During a panel discussion on geopolitics and new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges, which was moderated by Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, Laurent Saint-Martin, the director-general of Business France, highlighted the potential value of working with Gulf nations.

“In a world plagued by crises of all kinds, Gulf countries offer a considerable reservoir of opportunities for our companies in terms of exports, and for our regions in terms of potential investments,” Saint-Martin told the audience.

“For our exporters, there are extremely numerous business opportunities in all sectors of activity: food products; equipment and solutions for the agri-food industry; equipment and solutions for livestock or aquaculture, agrotech and foodtech; aerospace industry; environment and sustainable cities; transportation and mobility; security and defense; energy transition; hydrocarbons; artificial intelligence; fintech; retail tech; cultural and creative industries; video games and metaverse; healthcare; lifestyle; sports; decoration; fashion and apparel; tourism.

“In terms of attractiveness, the very significant capacities for both public and private investments, coupled with the ‘visions’ — the national plans for development, modernization and investment developed by most of these states — offer beautiful prospects for partnerships.”

INNUMBERS

• 0.7% France’s GDP growth forecast for 2023, followed by 1.4% in 2024. (European Commission)

• 2.5% The GCC’s expected growth in 2023, followed by 3.2% in 2024. (World Bank)

France is a favored investment destination for GCC countries and has been for decades — owing to its strategic geographical location and importance to the EU, in addition to its state-of-the-art infrastructure, quality public services, skilled workforce, and diversified economy — with active players ranging from large multinationals to high-tech startups.

In 2021, investment by GCC nations in France reached &euro;16 billion ($17.3 billion) across a range of sectors, notably real estate, luxury goods and infrastructure. French exports to the GCC were valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region experiencing considerable growth in trade.

Saint-Martin said he wants to implement an ambitious strategy that helps support a broadening of the French economy through support for the international development of exporters, and by attracting foreign investments that can create jobs in France.

“France has never been more attractive,” he said. “For the fourth-consecutive year, we are ranked first in EY’s (Ernst and Young) ranking of the most attractive countries in Europe. As you know, the last edition of the Choose France Summit, last May, broke all records, with &euro;13 billion of announced investments and over 8,000 jobs created throughout France.

“The ambition carried by France 2030 has become a benchmark for investors worldwide,” Saint Martin added as he urged “friends from the Gulf” to seize this opportunity.

A recurring theme among the development policies of Gulf states is sustainable growth. Saudi Arabia’s investment in green hydrogen, for example, has set the pace in the region for the transition to clean energy.

“Between my first visit to Davos as a minister in 2020, and my last visit to Davos in 2023, the discussion changed,” Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, the Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, told delegates.

“In 2020, people were accusing Saudi Arabia of talking too much and not delivering. It is clear today that we have great stories to tell.”

Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery. (AN photo)

Indeed, the GCC is no longer a mere supplier of natural resources but is also participating in the global effort to address climate challenge and offering solutions through more and better partnerships, he added.

Like Gulf countries, France, both as a nation and as a member of the EU, is committed to building partnerships that are “strategic and comprehensive,” Anne Gueguen, the Middle East and North Africa director at the French Foreign Ministry, told the audience.

Faced with global and systemic challenges, France and GCC nations are pursuing similar policies focusing on sustainability, in addition to economic, political and geopolitical issues. Given that many threats and crises are interconnected and global in scope, addressing them in isolation cannot provide solutions, she added.

“We have an urgent need to reinject the spirit of cooperation and partnership at the center of our strategies, and this is what we want to do with the GCC,” said Gueguen. “We have comprehensive relations with each GCC member state, in the way of elaborating plans of action.”

French companies and institutions are heavily involved in business and development in the Gulf, from the agriculture and food-production industries to energy, and from the preservation of cultural heritage sites and tourism to the mining industry.

According to Alkhorayef, the Kingdom’s industrial strategy is designed to promote resilience in food security, pharmaceuticals and the military.

It also aims to create more value in the development of mining operations and the processing of raw materials, while also branching out into the industries of the future, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and automation. France is already proving to be a strong partner in the development of these sectors, he added.

Panel Geopolitics of resources in 2023: What common responses to global challenges? as part of Vision Golfe and in the presence of  French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef,  and Faisal Abbas, Arab News Editor-in-Chief. (AN photo)

“In pharmaceuticals today … there’s great collaboration with French companies,” said Alkhorayef. “Automation and advanced manufacturing, the future of our industry, will be very much betting on technology, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing.

“There’s genuine interest from different partners to have a positive view of the country and how the country can be not only a strong market, but also a window to other markets. Saudi Arabia is becoming an industrial powerhouse. But also, we see it becoming a strong logistical hub for different players.

“We are looking at companies to bring technology, and research and development, and innovation to Saudi Arabia.”

Such collaborations with French partners will not only benefit Saudi Arabia and other GCC states, delegates heard, other nations in the wider Middle East, such as Iraq, also stand to benefit from partnerships in trade and security.

“The Jeddah summit had serious indicators of positivity in the region,” said Albudaiwi, highlighting as an example a recent agreement to connect Iraq’s electrical grid with that of the GCC.

“The integration with the GCC’s electricity grid is a major sign of cooperation, and there’s also cooperation on a bilateral basis on electricity with other countries,” he added.

French firms are already benefiting from strategies launched by the Saudi government in renewable energy, tourism, waste management, and other fields of development implemented under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s social reforms and economic diversification agenda.

Magali Cesana, the head of bilateral affairs at the French Treasury, said the growth of such partnerships is a reflection of the positive perception of France among Gulf investors.

Topics: Vision Golfe Saudi Arabia France Editor’s Choice

Latest updates

More than 100 wedding guests dead in Nigeria river boat accident
More than 100 wedding guests dead in Nigeria river boat accident
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
Japan Self Defense Force member arrested after shooting, two dead
Japan Self Defense Force member arrested after shooting, two dead
110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis
Russian missile attack on Odesa kills at least three civilians – Ukraine’s military
Russian missile attack on Odesa kills at least three civilians – Ukraine’s military

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.