UN nuclear chief delays visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi instead would visit the plant on Thursday, some sources say.
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi instead would visit the plant on Thursday, some sources say. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Rafael Grossi had been expected to visit the facility on Wednesday following talks in Kyiv
  • UN nuclear agency needs access to a site near the Zaporizhzhia plant to check water levels
Reuters

KYIV: UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has delayed a planned trip to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant until it is safer to travel, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Wednesday.
Grossi had been expected to visit the facility on Wednesday following talks in Kyiv on Tuesday, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be delayed by “some hours.” Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Russian-installed local official as saying Grossi would visit the plant on Thursday.
“He’s waiting to be able to travel safely,” said the senior Ukrainian government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Grossi would arrive at the plant in southeastern Ukraine.
Moscow and Kyiv have reported heavy fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine since the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in Kyiv on Tuesday that he was “very concerned” that the nuclear plant could be caught in Ukraine’s counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
The IAEA said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the Zaporizhzhia plant to check water levels after the nearby reservoir lost much of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.
Both sides have accused each other of sabotaging the dam, leading to catastrophic flooding. Western countries say they are still gathering evidence but believe Ukraine would have had no reason to inflict such a disaster on itself.
Russian forces captured the hydroelectric dam and the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine shortly after their February 2022 invasion.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant uses a cooling pond to keep its six reactors from potentially disastrous overheating.
Ukraine’s nuclear energy company said on Tuesday the level of the pond was stable and that the water was high enough.
Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, where he had talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Grossi said there was no immediate danger but that it was a “serious situation.” He said his visit to the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, would provide a more accurate assessment of the risk.
The Kakhovka reservoir was normally used to refill the pond but cannot do so now because of its falling water level, Ukrainian nuclear authorities have said.
Instead, the pond, which is separated from the reservoir, can be replenished using deep underground wells, they said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine IAEA Zaporizhzhia Rafael Grossi

China navy training ship visits the Philippines

China navy training ship visits the Philippines
AFP

China navy training ship visits the Philippines

China navy training ship visits the Philippines
  • Dragon dances and a brass band greet 165-meter Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour
  • The Qi Jiguang is in Manila until Saturday and will be open to the public for two hours each day
AFP
MANILA: A Chinese navy training vessel berthed in the Philippines on Wednesday for a rare port visit as the two countries contest reefs and waters in the South China Sea.
Dragon dances and a brass band greeted the 165-meter Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour through Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.
“It’s a goodwill visit,” Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian told reporters, without offering details.
Commissioned in 2017, the ship “conveys the concept of mutual trust concerning China’s peaceful development,” read a leaflet distributed by its crew to visitors.
Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea including waters close to Philippine shores, ignoring a 2016 international tribunal ruling that voided its claims.
Chinese coast guard or navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships carrying out supply missions to islands in the disputed sea that host Philippine garrisons, Manila says.
In February, Manila accused a Chinese ship of shining a military-grade laser at a Philippine coast guard boat escorting a supply vessel to the Spratly Islands.
The Qi Jiguang, which is larger than any Philippine warship or coast guard vessel, is the first Chinese navy ship to visit the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency last year.
Marcos has vowed that Manila “will not lose an inch” of territory as unease grows in the region over Chinese maritime activities.
He said last week that ties between the Philippines and China were “evolving” but denied he was shifting away from Beijing.
“As to the differences between China and the Philippines, certainly they exist, but it is not something that will define our relationship,” Marcos added.
His more assertive approach contrasts with that of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who attempted to woo the Asian power to secure infrastructure deals and other investments.
The Duterte government welcomed several Chinese navy warships to the Philippines during his term as president from 2016 to 2022.
He personally set foot on board three Chinese vessels including a destroyer and a frigate that docked in his hometown of Davao City in 2017.
In 2019 three more Chinese navy vessels, including two missile frigates, were welcomed to Manila by the Philippines’ then defense secretary.
The Qi Jiguang is in Manila until Saturday and will be open to the public for two hours each day, the Chinese embassy said.

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
AFP

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
  • Boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighboring Niger State when it went down
  • It was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: More than 100 people have drowned in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, police and local authorities said.
Details about the accident in Kwara State were still emerging, but it was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common due to overloading, lax safety procedures and heavy flooding in the rainy season.
The boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighboring Niger State when it went down, local police and the Kwara governor’s office said Tuesday, without giving the cause.
“So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident,” Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP by telephone.
“Search and rescue is still ongoing which means the toll is likely to rise.”
The Kwara State governor’s office said the victims had been returning from a wedding ceremony to Kwara’s Patigi district.
“The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi, all in Patigi,” the statement said.
“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities.”
The governor was monitoring the rescue efforts which had been underway since Monday night in search of possible survivors, it said.
“He commends the alertness of (traditional ruler) the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness AlHajji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”
Such river accidents are unfortunately common in Nigeria.
Last month, 15 children drowned and 25 others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Sokoto State as they were on their way to collect firewood.
Almost exactly a year earlier, another 29 children from a nearby village also drowned in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood for their families.
During massive flooding in the rainy season last December, at least 76 people drowned when their boat went down in a swollen river in southeastern Anambra State.
With poor road infrastructure a frequent problem and kidnapping for ransom a major issue along some highways, river boat travel for transport and trade is common in Nigeria.
The Niger River is West Africa’s main waterway running in a crescent through Guinea to Nigeria’s Niger Delta and is a key trade route for some countries.
Nigeria’s National Inland Waterways Authority has tried to ban night-time sailing on rivers to stop accidents and says overloading ships is a criminal offense, but skippers and crews often ignore the regulations.

Topics: Nigeria

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
AFP

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
  • ’China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation’
AFP

BEIJInG: China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that relations between the two countries were facing “new difficulties and challenges,” Beijing said.
“Since the beginning of the year, Sino-American relations have faced new difficulties and challenges,” Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of a phone call between the two top diplomats.
“It’s clear who is responsible,” Qin said.
“China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping,” he added.
The call between the two diplomats comes ahead of an expected visit by Blinken to China on Sunday.
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi met in Bali in November and agreed to try to stop high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing.
Blinken then abruptly canceled a trip scheduled in early February after the United States said it detected — and later shot down — a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the US mainland, drawing fury from US lawmakers and denials by Beijing.
But the two sides have more recently looked again to keep tensions in check including with an extensive, closed-door meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last month.
Tensions have risen sharply between the world’s two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

Topics: China US Qin Gang Antony Blinken

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting
Reuters

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting
  • Self-Defense Force (SDF) member is accused of shooting three people with an automatic weapon
  • Victims were transported to hospital
Reuters

TOKYO: An 18-year-old Japanese soldier was arrested on Wednesday after two people were killed and one and injured in a shooting at a military facility in central Japan, the country’s defense ministry said.
The Self-Defense Force (SDF) member is accused of shooting three people with an automatic weapon at a military shooting range in Gifu City about 9 a.m., the defense ministry said. All three were taken to a hospital, the defense ministry said, and two died of their injuries.
Ground SDF Chief of Staff General Yasunori Morishita told reporters that the man accused of the shooting joined the service in April and that the victims were instructors. Police will conduct an inquiry, he said.
“We will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Morishita said at a media briefing.
The victims included a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, and there were no reports of civilian casualties, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed with a homemade gun in July. The suspect previously worked in the Maritime SDF.
The SDF was dealt a blow in April when a helicopter crashed with 10 crew members on board in the sea off of the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

Topics: Japan

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six
Reuters

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six
  • Russia launched four cruise missiles on the city, the south command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces say
Reuters

KYIV: Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa and eastern Donetsk region overnight, killing at least six people, Ukraine’s military and local officials said early on Wednesday.

Russia launched four cruise missiles on the city of Odesa, the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said. The military said earlier that two missiles were destroyed before hitting their targets.

“As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city center were damaged,” the South command said on the Telegram messaging app.

The three people killed were working at a retail chain’s warehouse when a missile hit, setting it ablaze, the military added. Seven people were wounded there.

“Sifting through the debris continues,” the military said. “There may be people under.”

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, posted a video and photographs showing multi-story buildings with parts of their walls missing and windows blown out, as well as firefighters battling against flames in what it appeared be a warehouse.

In a separate missile strike, Russian forces killed three civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook.

He said two people were killed in Kramatorsk and another in Kostiantynivka.

“The missiles ... hit private houses in the cities and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least 5 private houses were destroyed and about two dozen damaged, in Kostiantynivka, two were destroyed and 55 damaged,” he said.

Ukrainian Air Forces said they destroyed three missiles and nine drones overnight.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their military operations.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

