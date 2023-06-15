5 things learned from Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship glory

Riyadh: Fuelled by an unwavering commitment to nurturing their own talent, the Denver Nuggets embarked on an awe-inspiring journey to NBA championship glory which saw them beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the finals.
In doing so, they claimed the first NBA championship in their 47-year history, drawing inspiration from the success stories of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, who drafted — and built around — Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013; and the 2022 Golden State Warriors, with the formidable trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, drafted in the 2009 – 2012 period.
The Nuggets prioritized the cultivation of exceptional players from within, forging an inspiring path to triumph. Here are five things learned from their success this season.
Unwavering faith in coach Malone
In 2015, the Nuggets made a crucial decision by hiring coach Michael Malone. Despite a lack of playoff appearances in his initial three seasons, the organization showed unwavering faith in Malone, and the patience paid off.
The front office believed in him and retained him, a decision that proved pivotal in the journey to success.
Malone played a key role in the Nuggets’ success, supporting Nikola Jokic throughout his journey.
The team dedicated eight years to building through the draft, and Malone witnessed Jokic’s remarkable transformation from a second-round pick to the NBA’s best player today.
The rise of The Joker
Jokic, chosen as the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, had a humble beginning in the league. Despite ESPN’s lack of his trade coverage, with his name and information briefly appearing at the bottom of the screen during a Taco Bell commercial, Jokic quickly proved his incredible talent.
With each passing season, he blossomed into an unstoppable force, leading the Nuggets to their historic first-ever franchise championship.
Jokic’s impressive resume includes five All-Star appearances, two league MVP awards, and the coveted NBA Finals MVP title, firmly establishing his status among the all-time basketball greats.
Overcoming injuries and adversities
The Nuggets came close to reaching the NBA Finals in 2020, only to be beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semis.
Unfortunately, injuries hampered their championship aspirations in the following seasons. Jamal Murray, drafted by the Nuggets in 2016, endured an ACL injury that forced him to miss the playoffs in 2021 and the entire following season.
But Murray’s determination and resilience shone through as he made a triumphant return, fortifying the team’s playoff run and their quest for the championship.
Michael Porter Jr., the 14th overall pick in 2018, also battled injuries resulting in him missing 201 games out of a possible 387 in his five-season career, but the Nuggets remained persistent in their belief in his potential.
Support cast steps up
On their path to glory, the Nuggets utilized all available possibilities to construct a championship-caliber roster over the past few years.
They bolstered their bench through impactful free agency signings, acquiring key players such as Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.
Strategic trades further enhanced their star-studded lineup, adding talents such as Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The collective efforts of both the star players and role players were instrumental in the Nuggets’ championship triumph, as they consistently stepped up and made crucial plays when it mattered most.
Future looks bright
Armed with a team championship pedigree and an understanding of what it takes to win, the Nuggets are favorite to repeat in the upcoming season.
Jokic and his dynamic sidekick Murray, both in their prime and under 30 years old, are poised to elevate their game to new heights. The role players have expressed unwavering commitment to defend their hard-earned championship.
The significance of the 2023 championship runs deep, serving as a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and the triumph of a team built from within.
The Denver Nuggets stand as a shining example to teams across the league, showcasing the power of developing homegrown heroes and achieving success in the right way.