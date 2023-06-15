You are here

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals
NEOM has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to propel cooperation to develop attractive investment opportunities further. (File)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

date 2023-06-15

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has signed partnership agreements with the various ministries to improve investment opportunities and boost cooperation.

NEOM has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to propel cooperation to develop attractive investment opportunities further.

The agreement will raise the volume and quality of investments to contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The new partnership falls in line with the goals of the National Investment Strategy that raises the competitiveness of the targeted sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also aligns well with the objective of strengthening partnerships in several areas, including bilateral planning and strategic projects.

The tie-up includes addressing challenges, supporting investors and participating in international conferences and forums.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Additionally, the giga-project also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economy and Planning to supervise the economic and statistical activities within NEOM while providing its necessary support.

The MoU was signed at the ministry’s headquarters in the presence of Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim and NEOM’s Al-Nasr.

The newly signed MoU comes within the framework of the ministry’s experience across several activities related to the economy and statistics sectors in all regions of the Kingdom.

According to the terms of the agreement, the two parties will form a steering committee featuring representatives from each party, whose mission will be strategic supervision, cooperation and continuous coordination.

This pact will contribute to achieving the goals of NEOM and achieving economic diversification, which is one of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning Saudi Ministry of Investment

Saudi Arabia lures Blackrock's global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand

Saudi Arabia lures Blackrock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lures Blackrock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand

Saudi Arabia lures Blackrock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been attracting the attention of the global clients of US-based asset manager BlackRock as they see strong demand in the Kingdom’s infrastructure investments, reported Reuters.

Rachel Lord, BlackRock’s senior managing director and head of the Asia-Pacific region, said the company had deployed over $15 billion in natural gas pipelines in Saudi Arabia. 

She added that the Kingdom is a very appealing destination with “a strong set of investment opportunities to come.” 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and BlackRock signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, primarily focusing on the Kingdom. 

The PIF has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power and utilities, transportation, telecommunication and social infrastructure sectors. 

The MoU comes as the PIF explores new opportunities in the Middle East while boosting the participation of the Saudi private sector. It also aligns with the fund’s objective to further bolster its domestic and regional investment portfolio.   

In May, the PIF also expanded its strategy by developing a unit with a capital of $3 billion to invest in industries across Iraq. 

According to Muteb Al-Shathri, acting CEO of the Saudi-Iraq Investment Co., the unit will be headquartered in the Kingdom. It will look for funding opportunities in infrastructure, mining and real estate development, among other areas.    

The PIF is crucial in accelerating the Kingdom’s economic diversification as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy. 

The transformational strategy aims to increase foreign direct investment contribution to the gross domestic product from 0.7 percent in 2016 to 5.7 percent by 2030. 

In addition to the PIF, platforms like Invest in Saudi have also launched initiatives to invite investors to the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia also announced a new business visa earlier this month as part of the Kingdom’s drive to attract foreign funding into the economy.  

The “visiting investor” visa is being launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, which worked closely with the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs department to develop the new permit.

Topics: BlackRock Saudi infrastructure

Investment funds in Saudi Arabia surge 35% to hit record high: CMA

Investment funds in Saudi Arabia surge 35% to hit record high: CMA
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Investment funds in Saudi Arabia surge 35% to hit record high: CMA

Investment funds in Saudi Arabia surge 35% to hit record high: CMA
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of investment funds operating in Saudi Arabia has hit a record high, with financial backers betting on the Kingdom’s economic potential, according to the Capital Market Authority.

The organization’s latest bulletin revealed that the number of investment funds in the first three months of this year surged 35.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022 — meaning there are 1,076 now operating in Saudi Arabia.

The number of public and private funds touched 260 and 816 in the first quarter of this year compared to 253 and 542, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Securing more funds into Saudi Arabia is a vital part of the Vision 2030 initiative, with the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously saying: “Our nation holds strong investment capabilities, which we will harness to stimulate our economy and diversify our revenues.”

The number of subscribers in public and private investment funds increased by 53.2 percent to hit 792,824 subscribers in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 517,346 subscribers a year earlier.

The largest number of participants in both funds was concentrated in funds operating in the real estate sector.

On the other hand, the number of firms listed on the Saudi primary stock market, also known as Tadawul, has reached 224 by the end of March 2023, reflecting a 4.2 percent surge from a year earlier.

As for the parallel market, also referred to as Nomu, the number of companies listed in the same period reached 54, reflecting an increase of 116 percent when compared to the 25 companies listed in the first three months of 2022.

During the first quarter, the CMA approved two firms in the primary market and six companies in the parallel market. 

Additionally, the authority received five requests for offerings and listings in the primary market and 61 similar proposals in the parallel market, all under study during the period.

The bulletin further noted that the ownership value of foreign investors eligible to invest in the stock market increased by 1 percent to reach SR273.54 billion ($73 billion), compared to SR270.96 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Regarding the classification of investors, according to investment behavior, the ownership percentage of institutional investors in the primary market increased to 96.18 percent, compared to 95.3 percent in the same period in 2022.

The CMA’s quarterly bulletin poses a method of making statistical information and market data available to dealers, analysts and academics in the Saudi financial market to raise transparency and further develop investments in the financial market.

Topics: Capital Market Authority Investment funds public fund private fund

Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, maintain growth amid global economic challenges: SAMA  

Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, maintain growth amid global economic challenges: SAMA  
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, maintain growth amid global economic challenges: SAMA  

Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, maintain growth amid global economic challenges: SAMA  
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As the world economy goes through a turbulent time, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will continue to be vigilant to combat any potential risks, the bank said in its latest report. 

In its Financial Stability Report 2023, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari noted that financial stability risks have increased due to geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflationary pressures and monetary tightening. 

But he stressed that Saudi Arabia will continue to grow in 2023, primarily driven by various initiatives associated with Vision 2030. 

However, he added that the bank will continue to “monitor both global and domestic developments to maintain the stability and resilience of the financial system.” 

Briefing about its tremendous growth in 2022, he said the Kingdom reported a real gross domestic product growth of 8.7 percent, as higher oil prices boosted public finances, leading to the budget surplus last year, the first in almost a decade. 

Al-Sayari credited this to the Kingdom’s robust financial system, which “played a major role in supporting that economic performance.”   

He added: “Operating under SAMA’s supervision, banks, insurers, finance companies and payment providers expanded financial services to all segments of the private sector and retail borrowers. Banks expanded their lending to meet the continued demand for mortgages.”    

The SAMA report noted that the Kingdom’s economy is expected to grow at a slower rate of 3.1 percent in 2023, primarily due to lower oil-sector growth in line with the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil output.   

In October 2022, OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, amounting to about 2 percent of the world’s demand. 

Later in April 2023, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million bpd. 

On a positive note, the report added that the non-oil GDP of the Kingdom would continue growing due to the revival of the tourism sector post-pandemic and the progress in the Vision 2030 initiatives such as privatization programs.   

SAMA predicted Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate to slow in 2023, as commodity and food prices globally will stabilize, in addition to the rise in the US dollar that will likely curb upward pressure on imported goods in the Kingdom.   

The central bank further projected that the asset growth of Saudi banks is expected to continue in 2023, driven by the expected demand for loans from the corporate segment. 

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA gross domestic product Saudi GDP OPEC

Kaspersky Lab: Saudi Arabia is an 'exceptional' partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East

Kaspersky Lab: Saudi Arabia is an ‘exceptional’ partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East
Updated 15 June 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

Kaspersky Lab: Saudi Arabia is an ‘exceptional’ partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East

Kaspersky Lab: Saudi Arabia is an ‘exceptional’ partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East
Updated 15 June 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

ST. PETERSBURG: Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab considers Saudi Arabia a key partner for promoting its technologies and services in the Middle East market, according to one of its top officials.

Answering a question from Arab News on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum about the prospects of cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the field of cybersecurity, the company’s Chief Technology Officer Anton Ivanov noted this cooperation aims to help build national capabilities within the sector in the Kingdom, and empower the workforce to effectively safeguard companies against various cyberthreats.

Ivanov said: “I believe that Saudi Arabia is an exceptional country with immense potential in the field of technology and information security. 

“We are thrilled to have a substantial client base in the Kingdom, which further reinforces the significance of this market. 

“To affirm our commitment to the country, we opened a new office in Saudi Arabia last year, which adds to our ever-expanding network and is a milestone in our roadmap to protect over 400 million users.”

Ivanov went on to say the firm will later this year introduce services exclusively tailored for the Middle East market, which will complement a training and internship program in Saudi Arabia announced earlier in 2023.

“This initiative aims to help build national capabilities within the cybersecurity sector in the Kingdom and empower the workforce to effectively safeguard companies against various cyberthreats,” he said.

Speaking about the priorities in the company’s work for the future, Ivanov said the development of immunity against new cyberthreats is crucial for Kaspersky Lab.

“Unfortunately, cyberattacks will continue to grow in volume and sophistication,” he said, adding: “As digitization grows, so does vulnerabilities in technology which are exploited for malicious reasons by known and unknown threats. 

“Therefore, it is crucial for companies and organizations to have a trusted advisor or partner that can offer robust security solutions, rich intelligence, expertise and aid in detecting, assessing and responding to all forms of threats. 

“Basically, it is important for organizations to double down on cyber resilience. And, since we believe traditional cybersecurity will become obsolete sooner or later, our newly introduced concept of ‘cyber immunity’ is an ideal way forward for organizations, especially in the industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, to build their resilience against cyberattacks.”

Ivanov described the “cyber immunity” concept as helping organizations integrate security solutions into products at the assembly line stage, and equipping infrastructure to keep pace with the evolving cyberthreat landscape.

Traditionally, Kaspersky Lab has used global business forums to promote its services and establish new partnerships. 

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has always been an extremely important platform for the world leader in the field of cybersecurity.

“As always, we firmly believe that this forum serves as an exceptional platform for engaging with our esteemed clients, prospective partners, and exploring potential collaborations,” said Ivanov, adding: “It provides us with a valuable opportunity to connect with like-minded technology companies, fostering an exchange of knowledge and insights on developing secure platforms and co-creating innovative products and services. 

“The discussions and interactions that take place here contribute to shaping the future of our industry, and we are keen on actively participating in this dynamic exchange.”

Kaspersky Lab, despite the difficulties experienced by Russian companies due to restrictive measures by Western countries, intends to further promote its product and services, relying on the promising market of the Middle East.

Topics: Kaspersky Lab

Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023 

Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023 
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters
Reuters

Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023 

Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023 
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year, as the US central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation. 

In a press conference at the end of the central bank’s latest policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell described US growth and the job market as holding up better than expected under the weight of the aggressive monetary policy tightening of the past year — likely lengthening the Fed’s fight to lower inflation but also letting it proceed with less economic damage. 

The pause was out of caution, Powell said, to allow the Fed to gather more information before determining if rates do need to rise again, with the pace of its moves now less important than finding a proper endpoint that slows price increases while minimizing any rise in unemployment. 

After a year in which many economists and analysts argued recession was imminent and the economy about to crack, under the Fed’s latest quarterly projections “growth estimates moved up a bit, unemployment estimates moved down a bit, inflation estimates moved up,” Powell said. 

Taken together, the data suggested “more restraint will be necessary than we thought,” Powell said of new projections which showed a uniform shift higher in policymakers’ interest rate outlook for the year. Nine of 18 officials see the benchmark overnight interest rate moving up another half of a percentage point beyond the current 5.00 percent-5.25 percent range, while three others feel it needs to go even higher. 

But Powell also said he felt that the pieces of the inflation puzzle were beginning to fall into place, with the Fed focused on “getting the policy right” as it contemplates what may be its final rate increases before declining inflation allows possible rate cuts next year. 

“The conditions we need to see ... to get inflation down are coming into place,” Powell told reporters, including below-trend growth, a somewhat weaker labor market, and improving supply chains. “But the process of that actually working on inflation is going to take some time.”  

It was a subtly optimistic message that tempered otherwise hawkish projections that see the policy rate rising higher than market participants anticipated. 

Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale, said she thought that was no mistake, with the Fed now keeping its options open in case further rate increases are needed, but not committed if inflation does decline faster than anticipated. 

“The ‘dots’ are hawkish, but he did a good job of telling markets not to see it as such,” she said. 

In fact, investors in contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate see the central bank delivering only one quarter-percentage-point increase by the end of the year. They see about a 65 percent chance of a rate hike next month, up only slightly from before this week’s meeting. 

‘Live meeting’ 

Though Powell repeated the Fed’s standard warning about “upside” risks to inflation, the decision to hold steady at this time was also an effort to try to ease the pace of price increases “with the minimum damage” to the job market. The new projections showed the unemployment rate rising by the end of 2023 to 4.1 percent from the current 3.7 percent, but that is a significantly smaller increase than the 4.6 percent jobless rate officials projected in March.  

“Holding the target (interest rate) range steady at this meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy” before taking another step, the central bank’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a unanimous policy statement at the end of its two-day meeting.  

Powell said that even as officials have not decided what they will do with rates, the July 25-26 gathering is a “live meeting” which could bring another increase. 

“This looks like a meeting where the Committee was split, everybody got something, and nobody got everything. A dovish decision, a hawkish statement, and very hawkish dots,” wrote economists at the analytics firm of Larry Meyer, a former Fed governor. “Ultimately ... though Powell was vague on many points, we see his press conference as relatively dovish.” 

US stocks fell after the policy decision, but by the end of the day, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes had closed slightly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.68 percent. 

Stronger economic outlook  

The Fed’s higher rate outlook coincides with an improved view of the economy and, consequently, slower progress in returning inflation to the central bank’s 2 percent target. It is currently more than double that. 

Fed officials at the median more than doubled their outlook for 2023 economic growth to 1 percent, from 0.4 percent in the March projections. 

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is seen dropping from the current 4.7 percent to 3.9 percent by the end of 2023, compared to a 3.6 percent year-end rate seen in the March policymaker projections. 

The policy decision on Wednesday snapped a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes delivered as the Fed responded to the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years with a matching set of aggressive moves, including four outsized increases of three-quarters of a percentage point last year. 

The central bank’s policy rate, which influences household and business borrowing costs throughout the economy, rose a full 5 percentage points from the onset of the tightening cycle in March 2022, reaching the highest level since just before the start of the 2007-2009 recession. 

Topics: US Fed Interest Rate Inflation

