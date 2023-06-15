You are here

  • Home
  • China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May
Analysts say the figures also reinforce the case that more stimulus is needed as China faces deflationary risks. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xsvr

Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s economy stumbled in May with industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery.

The economic rebound seen earlier this year has lost momentum in the second quarter, prompting China’s central bank to cut some key interest rates this week for the first time in nearly a year, with expectations of more to come.

“The post-pandemic recovery appears to have run its course, an economic double dip is nearly confirmed, and we now see significant downside risks to our below-consensus GDP growth forecasts of 5.5 percent and 4.2 percent for 2023 and 2024, respectively,” analysts at Nomura said in a research note after the latest disappointing data.

Industrial output grew 3.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, slowing from the 5.6 percent expansion in April and slightly below a 3.6 percent increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, as manufacturers struggle with weak demand at home and abroad.

Retail sales — a key gauge of consumer confidence — rose 12.7 percent, missing forecasts of 13.6 percent growth and slowing from April’s 18.4 percent.

“All the data points so far sent consistent signals that the economic momentum is weakening,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management.

Data ranging from factory surveys and trade to loan growth and home sales have shown signs of weakness in the world’s second-biggest economy. Crude steel output extended both year-on-year and month-on-month falls in May while daily coal output fell from April too, NBS figures showed.

The soft run of data has defied analysts’ expectations for a sharper pickup, given comparisons with last year’s very weak performance, when many cities were under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Analysts say the figures also reinforce the case that more stimulus is needed as China faces deflationary risks, mounting local government debts, record youth unemployment and weakening global demand.

“Insufficient domestic demand and sluggish external demand could interrupt the momentum in the ongoing months, leaving China with a more gradual U-shape recovery trajectory on its month-on-month growth path,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle.

Introducing stimulus with large-scale policy easing would be the first step, Pang said. “But it could need two to three years to shore up a slowing economic recovery.”

Following the downbeat data, JP Morgan trimmed its forecast for China’s 2023 full-year gross domestic product growth to 5.5 percent from 5.9 percent. The government has set a modest GDP growth target of around 5 percent for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.

Interest rate

China’s central bank on Thursday cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility, the first such easing in 10 months, paving the way for cuts in the benchmark loan prime rates next week. The move was expected after it trimmed some short-term rates earlier in the week.

The yuan hit a fresh six-month low after the rate cut and China’s stock markets rose, with the benchmark CSI 300 gaining 1.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 2.2 percent.

Markets are also betting on more stimulus, including measures targeting the floundering property sector, once a key driver of growth.

Topics: China

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award
Updated 15 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award
  • Amwal Tech takes prize for new authentication system
  • Lamaa, a Saudi financial tech firm, was runner-up with prize money of SR100,000
Updated 15 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A Riyadh start-up has won top prize in a Visa-sponsored competition that seeks to improve digital shopping.
Amwal Tech, which was set up last year, came top in the Saudi heat of the Visa Everywhere Initiative, taking a SR150,000 ($40,000) prize for its all-in-one encrypted transaction and identity app that processes payments quickly and safely.
Lamaa, a Saudi financial tech firm, was runner-up with prize money of SR100,000, and also won a separate “social impact award” with a SR50,000 prize. Monak, a “digital lifestyle” company, came third and won SR50,000.
The competition was also open to firms from Bahrain and Oman.
Fascano, an app that helps track orders, won the Omani contest while the price comparison app Daleel won first place among Bahrain-based firms. Both were awarded $40,000 in prize money.
Winners will also be given priority access to Visa’s network of partners in banking and government sectors.
The awards were presented at a ceremony in Riyadh on June 14.
Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said he had witnessed “remarkable advancements in the Saudi fintech industry.
“The presence of such outstanding fintechs and startups at this year’s VEI was truly exhilarating,” he added.
Amwal will now compete in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regional final on July 27. First place is worth SR75,000 and an “audience favorite” award offers a SAR37,500 prize.
The winners will go on to global finals on Sept. 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.
Nezar Alhaidar, Director of Fintech Saudi, said the caliber of Saudi entrants this year was “deeply impressive. We extend our warmest congratulations to Amwal and eagerly anticipate their representation of Saudi Arabia at the regional level.”

 

Topics: Riyadh Visa Everywhere Initiative Lamaa

Related

Visa launches initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Visa launches initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco and Raed invests $5.5m in emerging fintech startup Lamaa
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco and Raed invests $5.5m in emerging fintech startup Lamaa

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Updated 15 June 2023

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply has surged 5.59 percent to SR2.63 billion ($700 billion) in the week ending June 8, up from SR2.5 billion on Dec. 31, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The M3 money supply — the broadest measure of liquidity in the monetary system — went up 0.83 percent to $2.61 billion in the week ending June 8 compared to the preceding week. 

The SAMA data also revealed that the money supply in Saudi Arabia has been stable at SR2.6 billion in the past seven weeks.

Generally, central banks use M3 money supply figures to direct monetary policy, thereby controlling inflation, consumption, growth, and liquidity over medium- and long-term periods.

Additionally, the M2 money supply recorded a 5.04 percent rise in the week ending June 8 compared to Dec. 31.

The M2 is a measurement of the nation’s money supply that estimates all the cash individuals have in hand or short-term bank deposits. It is usually used to indicate possible increases or decreases in inflation levels.

Meanwhile, the M1 money supply, comprising currency, demand and other liquid deposits, rose 1.46 percent in the week ending June 8 compared to the end of December 2022.

The M1 money supply contains currency and assets that can be quickly converted to cash.

Topics: M3 money supply SAMA saudi central bank

Related

Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens
Business & Economy
Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance trade and economic cooperation, Egypt has officially applied to join the five-member BRICS bloc of emerging economies, according to Georgy Borizenko, the Russian ambassador to Cairo. 

The BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Egypt has applied to join the BRICS group because one of the initiatives that BRICS is currently engaged in is the maximum transfer of trade to alternative currencies, whether national or the creation of some kind of joint currency. Egypt is very interested in this,” said Borizenko. 

The Russian envoy also added that Egypt wants to boost ties with Russia.

“New payment mechanisms are being created for trade transactions,” he added.

The confirmation regarding Egypt’s request to join BRICS comes a few days after the foreign ministers of member states held a meeting in Cape Town, which also witnessed the attendance of diplomats from other countries, including Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

In February, Egypt joined the BRICS New Development Bank, which could boost the country’s infrastructure and solve its ongoing economic crisis. Lawmakers of the country welcomed this step as it could help the crisis-hit nation to reduce demand for US dollars.

On June 13, Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said that the country is planning to pay for imports from India, China and Russia in their local currencies instead of the US dollar.

“Nothing of the sort has been implemented, but there are discussions so that we can trade in local currencies of countries like India, Russia or China,” said Moselhy, according to Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7 percent from 30.6 percent in April, primarily driven by increased food prices, according to the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS. 

The report stated that Egypt’s month-on-month urban inflation also witnessed a surge, as it went up to 2.7 percent in May from 1.7 percent in April.

Topics: BRICS Egypt

Related

Special BRICS sees strength in numbers as it envisions a multipolar world order
World
BRICS sees strength in numbers as it envisions a multipolar world order

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for offices remained strong in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2023 as global and local businesses continued to scout for quality spaces in the key cities despite limited supply in the market, the latest report from global consultancy firm CBRE showed.  

Most of the offices in Riyadh witnessed nearly 100 percent occupancy, resulting in Grade A and Grade B properties recording a year-on-year rise in average rental rates of 9.3 percent and 14 percent, respectively, in the first quarter.  

Jeddah saw its Grade A office rents increase by 13.8 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, whereas Grade B rents slightly rose by 1 percent, the CRBRE report said.   

The Kingdom’s second-largest city witnessed occupancy rates for Grade A and Grade B offices rising to 91.8 percent and 79.3 percent, respectively, in the first quarter.

“Despite heightened levels of demand from occupiers, which continues to be centered towards Riyadh, there is a considerable lack of Grade A stock available for immediate occupation. This is driving strong performance in this segment of the market across the Kingdom,” said Taimur Khan, CBRE’s head of research for the Middle East and North Africa.  

Residential sector 

In the residential sector, the average apartment price in Riyadh increased by 17.3 percent annually. However, in Jeddah, Dammam and AlKhobar, the average apartment prices dropped by 0.7 percent, 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.   

In the villa segment, the CBRE report said major cities in Saudi Arabia mainly saw positive performances in the first quarter, with average prices improving in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh by 28.1 percent, 10.2 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In the first quarter, the volume of residential transactions reached 30,213 deals, with the overall value hitting SR22.8 billion ($9.58 billion).   

As for the Kingdom’s new loans, houses made up the majority share with 68.8 percent, apartments retained 25.8 percent and land accounted for the remaining 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023.   

Khan added: “In the residential market, due to higher costs of financing and lack of suitably affordable options, we have seen a marked decrease in transaction activity and fragmented price performance, with Riyadh being the only location to continue to see price growth in both the apartment and villa segments of the market.”  

Tourism sector 

Saudi Arabia’s tourism markets exceeded pre-pandemic levels amid a massive push to develop the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors, revealed the report.

All key performance indicators of hotels improved in the first quarter of 2023, with the average occupancy rate in the year to date to March 2023 increasing by 11.5 percentage points.  

This helped hotels improve their average daily rates, which increased by 32.3 percent, resulting in their revenue per available room seeing massive growth of 58.6 percent over the same period last year.

Topics: CBRE property rates

Related

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped slightly on Thursday as it shed 16.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 11,516.14.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR9.25 billion ($2.47 billion), as 89 stocks advanced, while 116 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its spectacular performance for the third consecutive day as it soared 2,048.72 points, or 8.21 percent, to reach 26,977.60.

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.05 percent to close at 1,518.74.

The best performer of the day was Sadr Logistics Co., whose share price soared 9.95 percent to SR4.86.

Other top gainers include Thob Al Aseel Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices surged by 5.92 percent and 5.71 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Alinma Tokio Marine Co., with the company’s share price dipping 9.93 percent to SR15.96.

Future Care Trading Co. drove Nomu’s performance on Thursday, as the firm’s share price soared 30 percent to SR45.50.

Another top gainer on the parallel market was Banan Real Estate Co., whose share price increased 30 percent to SR8.58.

On the announcements front, the board of directors of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. approved an 18 percent cash dividend for the first half of 2023 at SR1.8 per share.

Earlier in May, SABIC had reported a 127.59 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.

Meanwhile, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. reported a 49 percent rise in its net profit to SR310.46 million in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, compared to the net profit of SR209.05 million a year earlier.

In a statement to Tadawul, SADAFCO noted that this leap in profit was driven by a 22 percent year-over-year increase in sales volume.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel Saudi Stock Exchnage

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Latest updates

Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver
Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
Wind-driven rain pelts shores of India, Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushes into coast
Wind-driven rain pelts shores of India, Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushes into coast
Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Bilateral relations, regional issues and energy to top agenda as Saudi crown prince meets Macron
Bilateral relations, regional issues and energy to top agenda as Saudi crown prince meets Macron

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.