WASHINGTON: The Saudi Embassy in Washington welcomed the proposed US sale of F-35 fighter jets to the Kingdom, describing it as a further step in the long-standing strategic partnership and defense cooperation between the two countries.

“The proposed F-35 sale reflects the strength and enduring nature of the Saudi-US strategic partnership and the continued advancement of our defense cooperation,” the embassy said in a post on X.

“For decades, Saudi-US security cooperation has contributed to regional stability, strengthened our collective defense capabilities, and advanced our shared security interests,” it added.

The proposed F-35 sale reflects the strength and enduring nature of the Saudi-U.S. strategic partnership and the continued advancement of our defense cooperation.



For decades, Saudi-U.S. security cooperation has contributed to regional stability, strengthened our collective… https://t.co/IOurlYEcbl — Saudi Embassy USA (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) September 18, 2026

The statement came after the US Department of State approved a possible $24.3 billion Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia involving 48 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

The proposed sale, which still requires congressional approval, would include 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines — 48 installed and one spare — as well as secure communications and precision-navigation equipment, cryptographic systems, electronic-warfare support, spare parts, training systems and simulators, software, technical documentation and logistics services.

The State Department said the sale would strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ability to deter current and future threats, enhance homeland defense and improve interoperability with US forces and regional and NATO forces. It would also augment the Kingdom’s operational aircraft fleet and its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capabilities.

The department said the proposed sale would not alter the military balance in the region and would have no adverse impact on US defense readiness.

Saudi Arabia has sought the F-35 for years as it looks to modernize its air force and strengthen its ability to counter regional threats. The potential sale also comes as the Middle East faces heightened security tensions.

The Kingdom currently operates a mixed fighter fleet that includes Boeing F-15s, as well as European-made Tornado and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. The F-35 would introduce fifth-generation stealth capabilities into the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole fighter built around stealth, advanced sensors, information fusion and secure communications. The US operates three variants: the F-35A, which uses conventional takeoff and landing; the F-35B, capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings; and the carrier-based F-35C. Saudi Arabia has requested the F-35A.

The aircraft is already operated by the United States and a growing group of allied countries. Lockheed Martin says 20 nations are participating in the F-35 program, with more than 1,355 aircraft delivered and more than 1 million flight hours recorded.

The countries participating in the program include the US, Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Poland, Singapore, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece and Romania.

Among those countries, Israel is currently the only Middle Eastern operator. Japan, South Korea and Australia are among the aircraft’s major operators in the Indo-Pacific, while numerous European NATO members have also introduced the fighter.

The principal contractors for the proposed Saudi sale would be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics of Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines of East Hartford, Connecticut.

The State Department said it was not aware of any proposed offset agreement connected to the potential sale. Any such agreement would be negotiated between Saudi Arabia and the contractors.

The F-35 proposal follows a broader expansion of US-Saudi defense ties under the Trump administration. Reuters reported that Washington agreed in 2025 to an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, which the White House described as the largest defense cooperation agreement in US history.

The State Department’s announcement is an approval of a possible Foreign Military Sale and does not mean the aircraft have been delivered or that a final purchase contract has been completed. The proposal remains subject to the US arms-sales process and congressional review.