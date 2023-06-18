You are here

  • Home
  • Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior (C) fights for the ball with Guinea's defenders Saidou Sow (L) and Antoine Conte during the international friendly football match between Brazil and Guinea at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona on Saturday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zq7mk

Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
  • The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has been subjected to frequent racist abuse this season
  • Brazil decided the friendly was a good opportunity to strike back as the match was staged in Espanyol’s stadium
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: On a night in which Brazil wore an all-black strip to protest racism in football, Vinicius Junior was on the score sheet and in the spotlight in a 4-1 international friendly win over Guinea.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has been subjected to frequent racist abuse this season and Brazil decided the friendly was a good opportunity to strike back as the match was staged in Espanyol’s stadium near Barcelona.

In a powerful move Brazil abandoned their iconic yellow and green shirts and were instead kitted out in an all-black strip in a stand against racism for the first half of the game.

The Brazilian Football Confederation was behind the gesture accompanied by the slogan of “Com racismo nao tem jogo” (With racism, there is no game).

Vinicius himself, wearing the No. 10 shirt, got on the score sheet with an 88th minute spot-kick, by this time kitted out in Brazil’s usual colors.

Newcastle forward Joelinton was well placed to tap in the opener on the goalline on 27 minutes while Rodrygo curled home the second two minutes later.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy pulled a goal back with a close range header on 35 minutes but Eder Militao restored the two-goal lead shortly after the restart rising high to meet a cross at the far post.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro escaped with a yellow card for a late tackle on Francois Kamano that was at odds with the party atmosphere in the stadium.

Late in the game Brazil substiture Malcom was brought down in the box and Vinicius was urged to take the penalty, which he hit hard and low enough to beat ‘keeper Ibrahim Kone who had dived the right way.

Earlier in the week the Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism following global outrage at the abuse of Vinicius Junior.

Topics: Vinicius Junior real madrid Brazil racism

Related

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Football
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Football
Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
  • Portugal, who visit Iceland on Tuesday, are top of Group J with nine points out of a possible nine
  • Scotland snatched the winner with a minute left, McGinn and Dykes combining to set up Norwich City’s Kenny McLean to slot in
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal won in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday after Scotland produced a stunning late comeback to beat Erling Haaland’s Norway in Oslo.

Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon to make it three wins out of three in Group J, with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva opening the scoring a minute before halftime.

Fernandes headed in the second from a Ruben Neves cross in the 77th minute and scored his second, and Portugal’s third, in added time.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the captain’s armband and played all 90 minutes as the 38-year-old men’s international appearance record-holder won his 199th cap.

However, the forward now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia did not manage to add to his record 122 international goals — he found the net with a header midway through the first half only to be denied by an offside flag.

Portugal, who visit Iceland on Tuesday, are top of Group J with nine points out of a possible nine having scored 13 goals and conceded none.

They are two points clear of Slovakia, who beat Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik with Tomas Suslov unwittingly scoring the winner 20 minutes from time after an Alfred Finnbogason penalty for the hosts canceled out Juraj Kucka’s opener.

Luxembourg beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in the same six-team group, from which the top two sides qualify for the finals in Germany.

Scotland have three wins out of three in Group A following a famous victory over Spain in March by coming from behind late on to beat Norway 2-1 on Saturday.

It looked as if Norway would get their first win of the campaign after Erling Haaland was fouled in the box on the hour mark by Ryan Porteous and converted the resulting penalty.

It was Haaland’s 22 goal in 24 games for Norway, and he was taken off six minutes from time by coach Stale Solbakken with the job seemingly done.

But then Scotland equalized in the 87th minute when Leo Ostigard failed to deal with a John McGinn pass, allowing Lyndon Dykes to stab home.

And Scotland were not finished as they snatched the winner with a minute left, McGinn and Dykes combining to set up Norwich City’s Kenny McLean to slot in, leaving Norway with just one point from three outings.

Scotland, who went 23 years without appearing at any major tournament before going to Euro 2020, are now in a fantastic position on top of Group A, five points clear of Georgia and six ahead of Nations League finalists Spain.

They have played a game more than both of those sides, however, and welcome Georgia to Glasgow on Tuesday.

“Sometimes when it’s your moment you just have to ride the wave. The boys believe in themselves and kept going,” said Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Georgia, coached by ex-France international Willy Sagnol, won 2-1 in Cyprus with Zuriko Davitashvili scoring the decisive goal late on.

That was after Georges Mikautadze’s opener was canceled out by a penalty from Ioannis Pittas for Cyprus.

Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Austria in Brussels, with captain Romelu Lukaku turning and firing in from the edge of the box just after the hour mark for the hosts.

They had been trailing after Orel Mangala deflected a shot past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and into his own net.

“After the first goal we saw the heads go down, which is something we need to learn from because this team is young,” said Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco. “But in the end, I honestly saw good things as well.”

Eden Hazard, the former Belgium captain who quit international football after the World Cup, attended the match and did a lap of honor around the stadium at half-time.

Belgium are three points behind group leaders Austria but have a game in hand. They are back in action on Tuesday in Estonia, who drew 1-1 with Azerbaijan on Saturday.

In other action, the Czech Republic cemented their position at the top of Group E after a 3-0 win in the Faroe Islands in which Vaclav Cerny scored twice.

Topics: Euro 2024 Portugal Scotland Norway Bosnia Bruno Fernandes

Related

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Football
What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Broadhead to the rescue as Wales draw Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia
Football
Broadhead to the rescue as Wales draw Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent
  • As some of the world’s most famous players look to move from Europe, the Kingdom’s clubs should not ignore talent to the East
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi Arabian football has changed, and is changing the face of Asian football with it.

Few could have predicted the pace of change within the country as recently as six months ago, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo accelerated plans to reshape football in the country; plans that have been turbocharged in recent weeks.

While missing out on the prized signature of Lionel Messi was a blow, a host of other big names are on the verge of joining Karim Benzema as headline arrivals this off-season.

With Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 2027, bidding for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, and having had Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal elected to both the AFC and FIFA executive committees, the desire for the Kingdom to play a leading role in Asian football is clear for all to see.

With the stated ambition of making the Saudi Pro League one of the top 10 leagues in the world within the next decade, achieving that would mean it being regarded as the best in Asia.

If that is the ambition, and if it wants to take its role as a leader of the continent seriously and develop Asian football as a collective, then there is one thing it can do to ensure that is the case – become a hothouse of the best regional talent.

As leagues around the continent, including, regrettably, the AFC Champions League itself, are removing the previous “plus one” quota for AFC players, Saudi Arabia could lead by example if it ensured that some of the money it is spending on foreign talent extended to offering opportunities to the best players of Asia.

It need not come at the expense of headline names like N’Golo Kante, Sergio Ramos or Neymar. With eight foreign spots per club, there is plenty of room across the league.

And with so many headline names coming in, players all over the continent would naturally be attracted to the Kingdom to play with stars they could only dream of coming up against in Europe.

The SPL is no stranger to some of the best names in Asian football.

Syrian pair Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khrbin took the league by storm with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively, the latter even being named Asian Player of the Year in 2017, while Al-Somah won three consecutive Golden Boots on his way to becoming one of the continent’s most feared competitors.

This off-season already, we have seen some of Asia’s biggest names linked to Saudi Arabia.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi are reportedly two names high on the list of those the Kingdom would like to attract, and with good reason given their pedigree.

But if clubs showed a little imagination and adventure, they could also unlock enormous markets to grow the reach of the league.

At just 18 years of age, Indonesia’s Marselino Ferdinan is regarded as one of his nation’s most promising young talents. A precocious player, he is now a regular with the senior national team, having made his debut aged just 17, and will be the headline act for Indonesia at next year’s AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

In football-mad Indonesia, his every move is followed and chronicled by fans desperate to develop a major international star. He already has an Instagram following of 1.7 million – more than Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli combined.

Providing a platform for Marselino to flourish, and opening the SPL up to the football-crazy market of Indonesia, would be a win-win.

At the other end of the age spectrum, a player like Maya Yoshida would add plenty of experience and leadership.

Still only 34, the former Japan national team captain is on the lookout for a new club after departing German outfit Schalke last month.

As one of Japan’s most capped players, having played well over 100 times for his country, including at three World Cups including last year in Qatar, he comes with a wealth of European experience having played in the Eredivisie, Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

With Al-Nassr in need of experienced defenders, and with a tour of Japan just a few weeks away, they could do far worse than the former Southampton captain.

Given the large Indian population within Saudi Arabia, estimated to be close to three million, it would make sense to look to the South Asian nation to tap into that huge market.

A player like defender Sandesh Jhingan would fit the bill perfectly. A quality defender, who had a stint in Europe cut short by injury, the 29-year-old is ambitious and would embrace the chance to play at a higher level and test himself against some of the world’s best attacking talent.

As reported last month, Emirati sensation Yahya Al-Ghassani has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in the Kingdom, including champions Al-Ittihad.

Whoever it may be, and wherever they come from, if Saudi Arabia is serious about being a leader within Asian football, that should extend to developing and providing opportunities to some of this continent’s best players.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Karim Benzema ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

Related

Update Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans photos
Sport
Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
Sport
Benzema happy to be in ‘beloved and beautiful’ Saudi Arabia and ready to push his limits

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship
  • Jordan complete last four as the best of second-placed teams in group stage
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

The lineup for the semifinals of the 2023 WAFF U-23 Championship is complete after Iraq, Oman and Iran won their respective groups and Jordan joined them as the best second-placed team of the round.

The semifinals of the three-group, nine-team tournament — organized by the West Asia Football Federation — will be played on Sunday with Iraq facing Oman and Jordan taking on Iran.

In Group A, hosts Iraq cruised to a 3-0 win over the UAE to finish top of the standings with four points, ahead of runners-up Jordan only on goal difference.

Group B saw a dramatic end as Palestine led Iran 1-0 deep into stoppage, a scoreline that would have ensured progress to the last four with a maximum of six points from two matches. However, Iran equalized in the 97th minute to break Palestinian hearts and finish top of the group instead.

Despite still claiming four points and second place, the Palestinians missed out on a semifinal spot as Jordan — who also finished with +1 goal difference — had scored more goals in Group A.

Meanwhile in group C, Yemen defeated Lebanon 2-1 in what turned out to be a dead rubber as both teams were eliminated. Oman had already guaranteed top spot with six points from their two matches.

Topics: U-23 WAFF Championship Iraq Oman Iran Jordan

Related

Jordan, Iran and Oman claim wins at U-23 WAFF Championship
Sport
Jordan, Iran and Oman claim wins at U-23 WAFF Championship
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia
  • Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd
  • Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: England and France cruised to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales saw their hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Germany suffer a setback in a 4-2 home defeat by Armenia.

Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd in the world and kept up their perfect record in Group C.

Malta defender Ferdinando Apap turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net to give England an early lead, and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a superb strike.

Harry Kane, who became England’s all-time top scorer during the last international window in March, made it three goals in three games in this campaign with a penalty to make it 3-0.

Substitute Callum Wilson then completed the scoring late on from another spot-kick awarded for a handball following a VAR check.

“Of course we know we have the quality to win the game and then it’s about the mentality. I thought that was excellent from the start,” said Southgate.

England are six points clear of Ukraine, Italy and North Macedonia, albeit having played one match more.

While Italy are currently involved in the Nations League finals, Ukraine got their first points with a stunning comeback to win 3-2 in North Macedonia.

An Enis Bardhi penalty and a brilliant curling strike from Napoli’s Eljif Elmas had North Macedonia — who qualified for Euro 2020 — two goals up.

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi pulled one back for Ukraine just after the hour mark and they then equalized through Yukhym Konoplia.

North Macedonia, who visit England on Monday, were reduced to 10 men before Viktor Tsygankov headed in a cross from Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk with seven minutes left to complete the comeback.

Kylian Mbappe put speculation over his future at Paris Saint-Germain to one side as he captained France and scored in their 3-0 win over Group B outsiders Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal.

Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time.

France got their third late on when Aymen Mouelhi scored an own goal, turning in Mbappe’s low cross.

“The objective was to win and get the job done but we should have scored more goals,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

The World Cup runners-up are top of Group B with a maximum nine points from three games, leaving them three points clear of Greece, who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Athens.

Captain Tasos Bakasetas gave the hosts the lead from a penalty before Nathan Collins equalized, but Giorgos Masouras got the winner for Greece, who visit France on Monday.

Ireland ended the game with 10 men after Matt Doherty’s late sending-off.

Wales have qualified for the last two European Championships and reached the knockout stages both times, but their chances of making Euro 2024 are in the balance after going down to Armenia in Cardiff.

Daniel James put Wales ahead but Argentina-born Lucas Zelarayan and German-born youngster Grant-Leon Ranos both scored twice for Armenia.

Harry Wilson pulled another one back for Wales, but they had Kieffer Moore sent off toward the end and are currently third in Group D, two points behind leaders Turkiye, who won 3-2 in Latvia.

Turkiye twice threw away a lead, with Kristers Tobers scoring Latvia’s second goal in the 94th minute. However, Irfan Can Kahveci headed in the winner a minute later.

Denmark edged out Northern Ireland 1-0 in Copenhagen to sit at the top of four teams all on six points in Group H.

Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg scored the winner, although Callum Marshall was denied an injury-time equalizer for Northern Ireland after a lengthy VAR check discovered an offside.

Kazakhstan and Finland also moved onto six points after beating San Marino (3-0) and Slovenia (2-0) respectively.

Switzerland won 2-1 in Andorra to make it three victories out of three in Group I.

They are two points above Romania, who drew 0-0 in Kosovo, while Israel scored two late goals to beat Belarus 2-1 in Budapest.

Topics: Euro 2024 Gareth Southgate Ferdinando Apap Harry Kane Callum Wilson

Related

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
Football
Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
Football
Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro
  • Scolari will take over at Atletico Mineiro from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet
  • Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which his team lost to Flamengo
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari came out of retirement on Friday to take charge of Atletico Mineiro.

The 74-year-old Scolari announced the end of his coaching career in November but has contracted with the Brazilian club for 18 months.

Soon after Athletico Paranaense informed that Scolari was leaving his job there as technical director, Atletico announced the signing with the coach who won the 2002 World Cup.

Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which his team lost to Flamengo. He worked at the club last year from May to November and said he achieved all of his goals in football.

Scolari will take over at Atletico Mineiro from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet, who left the job this week after bad results and public disagreements with club executives.

Scolari told The Associated Press in October that he no longer thought of himself as a coach. He has yet to comment about the deal with Atletico Mineiro.

Atletico said in a statement they signed Scolari due to his “gregarious profile” and success. The team was fourth in the Brazilian championship after 10 matches, six points behind leader Botafogo.

Atletico were knocked out of the Brazilian Cup this month and was close to achieving a spot in the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores.

As well as his World Cup title with Brazil and two Copa Libertadores trophies, Scolari took Portugal to the final of the 2004 European Championship. A career low point came when Germany humiliated tournament hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup.

Topics: Luiz Felipe Scolari Atletico Mineiro Athletico Paranaense Copa Libertadores

Related

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Football
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Football
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final

follow us

Latest updates

Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer
Royal Ascot hopeful Chaldean lines up for Balding, Juddmonte’s newest trainer
Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
Jordanian father who joined daughter for school performance goes viral
Jordanian father who joined daughter for school performance goes viral
Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times
Evidence suggests Russia blew Kakhovka dam in Ukraine — New York Times
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.