Saudi Arabia launches AROYA Cruises to boost tourism 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s evolving tourism landscape is set to get a boost as Cruise Saudi, owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, has announced the launch of its own cruise line brand named AROYA Cruises.

Cruise Saudi has selected the name AROYA by combining the words Arabian and roya, which means vision or dream, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

Even though a part of Cruise Saudi, AROYA Cruises will operate as an independent business unit, the report added.

“This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030,” said Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi.

He added: “AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences.”

The report further noted that AROYA Cruises’ independent operations will be managed by Ghassan Khan, chief strategy officer, at Cruise Saudi.

“This is an extremely exciting time. It is a privilege to bring this cruise line to launch as a core element of Saudi Arabia’s development as an international cruising destination,” said Khan.

Developing the cruise tourism sector in Saudi Arabia is very crucial to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030, as the Kingdom eyes becoming a global tourist destination by the end of this decade.

One of Cruise Saudi’s strategic goals includes welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035 and providing 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Earlier in May, during an interview with Arab News, Clasen said that the firm is playing a pivotal role in increasing the involvement of Saudis and women in its workforce.

He also added that the company has managed to reach a Saudization rate of 71 percent since its launch in 2021.

“Cruise Saudi plans to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia by 2035, benefiting the local workforce. Establishing cruising as a new pillar to Saudi’s rapidly expanding tourism industry is a significant undertaking,” said Clasen.