First Yemeni Hajj flight lands in Jeddah from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

A flight from Sanaa carrying 275 Yemeni pilgrims landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (SPA)
A flight from Sanaa carrying 275 Yemeni pilgrims landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The airport was opened for commercial flights to Amman in May last year under the UN-brokered truce, and the Houthis were requested to reciprocate by abandoning their siege of Taiz, a term that they have not met
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemenia Airways plane carrying 275 Yemeni pilgrims departed Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Saturday evening for Saudi Arabia for the first time in years.

The Yemeni national airline said that the flight landed at Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, and that two additional flights scheduled for Monday and Wednesday would transport more pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Sanaa airport has been closed to commercial flights since the first day of the Arab coalition military intervention in March 2015, as the Yemeni government and the Arab coalition have repeatedly accused the Houthis of smuggling weapons and turning the airport into a military base for storing explosive-rigged drones and ballistic missiles.

The airport was opened for commercial flights to Amman in May last year under the UN-brokered truce, and the Houthis were requested to reciprocate by abandoning their siege of Taiz, a term that they have not met.

The first commercial flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Saudi Arabia have spurred praise for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis while also laying the groundwork for the end of the war.

The EU delegation to Yemen on Sunday welcomed the resumption of commercial flights between Sanaa and Saudi Arabia, and commended Saudi Arabia for “the gestures” that would lead to the war’s end.

“Very important Hajj flight from Sanaa to KSA yesterday, the first in years, permitting Yemenis to perform religious obligations. Gestures such as this by Saudi Arabia are most welcome, and should help bring an end to the conflict,” the EU delegation said on Twitter.

The UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, on Sunday urged Yemenis to take advantage of the spiritual atmosphere during the annual Hajj season to reach an agreement to ease restrictions on movements of citizens and launch a comprehensive peace process, thanking Saudi Arabia for its assistance in facilitating the departure of flights from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia.

“I hope this positive step and the spirit of peace of the Hajj season encourage the parties to take more steps to ease freedom of movement restrictions including inside Yemen, reach a nationwide ceasefire and start an inclusive political dialogue under UN auspices,” Grundberg tweeted.

The US also praised the Kingdom for facilitating Hajj flights from Houthi-controlled Sanaa, as well as other related measures to foster peace in Yemen.

“We credit Saudi Arabia for its efforts to support the truce over recent months, including the historic Hajj flights today that enable Yemenis to perform their religious obligations and other flights soon to follow,” the US National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.

“The US remains engaged with all parties to consolidate the ongoing benefits from the truce, and to ultimately end the war altogether through a Yemeni-led political process.”

Similarly, the Yemen government’s officials said that 19,366 Yemeni pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia, including 18,173 pilgrims who entered the Kingdom through the Al-Wadea border crossing.

 

Tuwaiq Academy launches metaverse training camps in Riyadh

Tuwaiq Academy launches metaverse training camps in Riyadh
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

  • The Tuwaiq Academy has partnered with multinational corporations including Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Offensive Security to launch training programs
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Tuwaiq Academy has opened registration for the Metaverse Academy camps for students in Riyadh.

The camps, the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa, will be held in partnership with Meta and will teach trainees to build and develop metaverse systems.

Three educational tracks will vary in duration, with one-day, four-week and nine-month options available, and will be held at the academy's head office in Riyadh.

The one-day online course will introduce the concept of virtual worlds, and technologies in the field of augmented and virtual reality.

HIGHLIGHT

The one-day online course will introduce the concept of virtual worlds, and technologies in the field of augmented and virtual reality. The second track, a four-week course, will allow trainees to develop their skills in metaverse technologies using Meta Spark software.

The second track, a four-week course, will allow trainees to develop their skills in metaverse technologies using Meta Spark software.

The third track is an intensive nine-month program that will immerse trainees in the world of the metaverse by offering experience as a developer of 3D immersive real-time applications and creating AR effects using Meta Spark Studio.

The Tuwaiq Academy has partnered with multinational corporations including Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Offensive Security to launch training programs.

More than 3,000 people benefit from the Tuwaiq Academy through camps and programs it holds in partnership with major international companies specializing in digital, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, programming and drones.

Those interested in participating in the Tuwaiq Academy’s programs  courses can register on https://metaverse.tuwaiq.edu.sa/

 

KSrelief stages heart operation campaign in Yemen

KSrelief stages heart operation campaign in Yemen
Arab News

  • Since June, KSrelief performed 27 open-heart operations, inserted 14 diagnostic catheters and 66 therapeutic catheters
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded the fifth Saudi Pulse voluntary program for heart disease and surgery in Yemen’s Al-Mukalla, Hadramout, on Saturday.

Since its launch on June 11, KSrelief’s volunteer medical team successfully performed 27 open-heart operations and inserted 14 diagnostic catheters and 66 therapeutic catheters.

The campaign was an extension of the aid and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief, aimed at helping individuals and families with low incomes in countries in need.

Meanwhile, KSrelief also implemented the Saudi Noor volunteer program to combat blindness in Kabul, Afghanistan, in cooperation with the Al-Basar International Foundation from June 13-17.

During the program, voluntary medical teams carried out 4,700 examinations and successfully performed 412 surgeries.

Additionally, as part of the efforts made by the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering of people affected by floods in Somalia, KSrelief distributed 3,000 food baskets in the city of Beledweyne, benefiting 18,000 individuals affected by flooding.

On Friday, KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez met the regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Africa, Patrick Youssef, at the center’s headquarters in the presence of Jalal Alowaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

They reviewed topics of common interest related to aid and humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Africa, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between KSrelief and the ICRC to provide humanitarian and assistance services to countries in need.

Youssef commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian aid projects and praised the center’s significant role in helping needy people worldwide.

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Saudi Arabia 

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Saudi Arabia 
Arab News

  • Saudi authorities arrested two citizens in Jazan, two Pakistani residents in Jeddah
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several people across the country for drug-related offenses in recent days.

On Sunday, Border Guard land patrols in Jazan’s Al-Ardah governorate thwarted an attempt to smuggle 90 kg of qat.

Then the land patrols foiled an attempt to smuggle 400 kg of qat, in a second operation.

In addition, the authorities arrested two citizens for attempting to sell 151 kg of qat, which had been found hidden in their vehicle.

In a separate operation, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested two Pakistani residents in the Jeddah governorate for attempting to sell 9.5 kg of methamphetamine.

Also, police officers in the Makkah region arrested two Ethiopian nationals attempting to sell 2 kg of hashish.

In the Rafha region, the police arrested a resident, a member of a displaced tribe, for attempting to sell 18 kg of hashish that was found hidden in his vehicle.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed and all seized narcotics handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports, 1910 from within the country, or +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to the discovery of a crime.
 

Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday June 28

Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday June 28
Arab News

  • The day of Arafah will be observed on Tuesday June 27
  • Eid Al-Adha will fall on Wednesday June 28
Arab News

RIYADH: The crescent for the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah during which the annual Hajj pilgrimage takes place has been sighted, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Sunday.

This means that the pilgrimage, which all healthy and able Muslims are required to undertake once in a lifetime, will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27. 

Those Muslims who are not performing the pilgrimage this year will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday June 28.

