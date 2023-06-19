Macron envoy heads to Lebanon in bid to end crisis

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron’s new special envoy for Lebanon heads to Beirut in the coming week as France seeks a new push to end a political crisis that has left the country without a president for over half a year, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, appointed by Macron to the role earlier this month, is to fly to Beirut on Wednesday, the source told AFP, asking not to be named.
Another source close to the issue also said Le Drian would leave on Wednesday but it was not clear how long he would stay in Beirut or who he would meet.
His visit comes after Lebanese lawmakers last week failed for a 12th time to elect a new president, an impasse that is causing increasing exasperation in Paris as the country faces an economic and financial crisis.
France, the former colonial master, retains some sway in Lebanon but has to contend with a host of other powers, notably Saudi Arabia, which is influential among the Sunni community, and Iran which can count on the Tehran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.
Former president Michel Aoun’s term expired last October with no successor lined up. The bitter divisions between Hezbollah and its opponents now risk miring Lebanon in a protracted power vacuum at the worst possible time.
Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after talks on Friday called for a “rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon.”
The prolonged absence of a president “remains the major obstacle to resolving the country’s severe socio-economic crisis,” the French presidency said.
Macron won praise from observers for heading to Beirut in the immediate aftermath of the deadly 2020 port explosion explosion to push Lebanon’s leaders into radical reform.
But he now faces pressure to follow up on these promises. Le Drian is a political heavyweight who served as foreign minister throughout Macron’s first mandate and previously as defense minister.
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
Clashes in Sudan had intensified before both sides pledged to respect the truce on Saturday
Saudi Arabia threatened on Saturday to postpone negotiations on its soil “should the parties fail to respect the 72-hour cease-fire“
Updated 57 min 33 sec ago
AFP
Khartoum: An international donors’ conference for Sudan was set to kick off in Geneva on Monday, one day into a 72-hour cease-fire between the country’s warring generals aimed at allowing for the delivery of desperately needed aid.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling paramilitary forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle.
Multiple truces have been agreed and broken in the war, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and driven another two million from their homes, including at least 528,000 who fled abroad.
The latest cease-fire came into force at 6 am on Sunday, with mediators saying the two sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and allow freedom of movement and the delivery of aid.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a cease-fire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.
Witnesses in Khartoum said the situation was “calm.”
“We want a full cease-fire,” Sami Omar, who lives in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, told AFP.
“A truce is not sufficient for us to return to our lives. They may stop fighting, but the RSF will not leave the homes (they occupy).”
The United Nations in Geneva, meanwhile, was preparing to convene an international pledging conference for Sudan in conjunction with several state partners, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among those scheduled to address the Monday afternoon meeting.
Donors were expected to “announce financial commitments to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis and reiterate the need for the parties to the conflict in Sudan to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.
“To date, this year’s revised Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan has received less than 16 percent of the $2.57 billion required, while the Regional Refugee Response Plan for $470 million is just 17 percent funded.”
Clashes in Sudan had intensified before both sides pledged to respect the truce on Saturday.
The RSF said it would abide by it, while the army said that despite its “commitment to the cease-fire, we will respond decisively to any violations the rebels commit.”
Saudi Arabia had threatened on Saturday to postpone negotiations on its soil “should the parties fail to respect the 72-hour cease-fire.”
The warring generals have also sent envoys to regional capitals.
In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday hosted former rebel leader Malik Agar, who replaced Daglo as Burhan’s deputy.
Warplanes on Saturday struck residential districts of Khartoum, killing “17 civilians, including five children,” according to a citizens’ support committee. AFP was unable to independently confirm the figures.
The RSF accused the army of targeting residential areas and claimed to have shot down a fighter jet.
A video the paramilitary forces posted online showed destroyed homes and blankets covering what appeared to be dead bodies.
Multiple diplomatic missions in the capital have come under attack or been looted, most of them having ceased operations since the fighting began.
Tunisia on Sunday protested looting by “armed groups” at the ambassador’s residence in Khartoum.
Since battles began, the death toll across Sudan has topped 2,000, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project says.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — now depend on humanitarian aid, the UN says.
Intense fighting has rocked the western region of Darfur, with the United States saying as many as 1,100 people have been killed in the West Darfur state capital of El Geneina alone.
The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity issued an urgent call for more beds and staff across the border in Chad, where it said more than 600 patients — most with gunshot wounds — had arrived.
Chadian leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the border town of Adre to assess the scale of “the influx of refugees and ensure that the borders with Sudan are effectively closed,” his office said.
The International Organization for Migration says at least 149,000 people have fled from Darfur into Chad, among the roughly 2.2 million uprooted by the fighting.
The United States attributed this week’s atrocities in Darfur “primarily” to the RSF and said alleged rights violations were an “ominous reminder” of the region’s previous genocide.
A years-long war in Darfur began in 2003 with a rebel uprising that prompted then-strongman Omar Al-Bashir to unleash the Janjaweed militia, whose actions led to international charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The RSF have their origins in the Janjaweed.
Frankly Speaking: Does Europe still care about Yemen?
Peter Semneby says humanitarian aid and contact with Iran give Europe sway over the peace process
Swedish diplomat lauds Saudi-Iran deal, but says it is still too early to expect results in the Yemen context
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Despite the war in Ukraine dominating the foreign-policy agenda, Europe has a lot of reasons to care about what is happening in Yemen beyond just the humanitarian ones, Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy to Yemen, has said.
Appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show that features interviews with leading policymakers, Semneby cited maritime trade, counterterrorism and energy security as factors behind Europe’s continued interest in the conflict.
“One of the most important reasons is the humanitarian imperative. We’re engaged in any country in the world where the population is suffering for whatever reason, be it war or be it for natural reasons,” he told “Frankly Speaking” host Katie Jensen.
“But there are also a lot of more hard-nosed interests for Sweden and the EU to engage on Yemen. Yemen is important for security, not only for its immediate neighbors but also for us.”
Elaborating on the point, Semneby said: “The Middle East is a neighboring region. We trade a lot with the Middle East. We get a lot of our energy supplies from the Middle East.
“And if you look at the map, Yemen sits right on the most important maritime supply route there is.
“And this is something that has become even more important, and rather paradoxically, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one might assume that more faraway conflicts would be relegated to the backburner from our point of view. But that’s not the case. Energy security is more important than ever as a result of that conflict.”
Semneby continued: “Then I can add other security-related issues as well: counterterrorism, for example. Any country with weak institutions involved in civil war, where the political system threatens to erode as has been the case in Yemen, of course, would provide opportunities for terrorists if there isn’t the kind of support both in terms of security systems, but also in the longer term — in institution building — the EU can definitely provide in cooperation with its partner countries in the Gulf area.”
According to Semneby, the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia, which resulted in soaring energy prices on the continent, actually made Europe’s energy interests in the Middle East an even more important consideration.
“The war in Ukraine has definitely made us think a lot harder about how we secure our trade routes, how we secure, in particular, energy supplies. And Yemen has a strategic location with immense importance for energy supplies,” he said.
“I’d also say that the humanitarian imperative is always there, and there has been a lot of additional attention to humanitarian issues in other conflicts as a result of the disruptions of the delivery of the supplies of wheat and grain that we’ve seen as a result of the Ukraine war.”
The continued provision of humanitarian assistance to Yemen — a nation gripped by near-famine conditions — is viewed by some as a form of leverage over the peace process.
Semneby said one impact of the Ukraine war has been a decline in the amount of aid available for Yemen.
He urged the Gulf states to channel their existing humanitarian contributions into UN funds to bolster the international response.
“What has changed — and which is unfortunate — is that there are less funds available for assistance of various kinds,” he said.
“There has been an enormous effort, as we know, for support in Ukraine from many countries. And we’ve seen, as we’ve asked, as the UN has asked, for funding for its humanitarian appeal in Yemen and in other countries, that it’s more difficult to get those funds.
“This has to be done through a joint effort, and it’s of course not only Sweden, Europe, countries in the north that should provide funding to the UN efforts. We’re having a constant discussion with our partners in the Gulf area.
“And I’d expect that this would become an even more important topic for our joint strategizing about Yemen and all the conflicts that the Gulf countries should also contribute a larger share to the joint UN effort.
“What we see today is that they often prefer … making their contributions through their own bilateral channels, which deprives us, we believe, of some of the many opportunities that we have for taking care of synergies by working together.”
“A ceasefire has held for more than a year, and peace talks are advancing with real momentum, including prisoner exchanges and other positive expressions of diplomacy,” wrote Grim.
“Yet the US appears very much not to want the war to end; our proxies have been thumped on the battlefield and are in a poor negotiating position as a result. Reading between the lines, the US seems to be attempting to slow-walk and blow up the peace talks.”
Asked whether US President Joe Biden could end the war today, and whether he believes the US is doing enough to resolve the conflict, Semneby would not respond with a categorical “yes” or “no.”
He defended Washington’s efforts, while adding that Europe’s open channels with Iran could help foster talks in Yemen.
“I think the US has done quite a lot in terms of getting attention to the conflict in Yemen and supporting the conflict resolution efforts,” said Semneby.
“You may remember that President Biden, in his very first speech on foreign policy that he held at the State Department just a couple of weeks after the inauguration in 2021, mentioned Yemen.
“I think it was the second country that he mentioned in that speech, and Yemen has been on the agenda constantly in discussions with both Saudi Arabia and other partner countries.
“Of course, it’s important that the Americans do this in cooperation with others. We’re working very closely with the Americans as well.
“The Americans don’t have direct communication channels with the Iranians. Others have. So I think it’s not correct to assume that the Americans by themselves would be able to do this if they did so.”
Semneby said Saudi Arabia’s restoration of formal diplomatic relations with Iran is welcome news, but the international community must wait and see what impact it will have on the situation in Yemen.
“The Saudis and the Houthis have engaged in quite extensive talks after the Saudi-Iranian agreement was announced, so it obviously opened up possibilities that weren’t there before,” he said.
“But I still think it’s still too early to say whether the two sides in those talks have adjusted their expectations sufficiently in order to actually reach a UN agreement.
“It seems that the Houthis are still … insisting on 100 percent of what they want to achieve, or maybe even increasing their demands, asking for 110 percent. That won’t do the trick, obviously — they’ll have to strike a compromise in the end.”
Iran has long been arming and funding the Houthi militia. Officially called Ansar Allah, the militia seized control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014, sparking a protracted civil war against the UN-recognized government.
The China-brokered agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was a major breakthrough that lowered the chances of further conflict and raised the possibility of a lasting ceasefire in Yemen.
However, analysts believe that much depends on the Houthis’ openness to negotiation and the sides’ willingness to find a compromise solution.
“We still have a window of opportunity, and it has been pushed a little bit more open after the Saudi-Iranian agreement,” said Semneby.
“So I’m mildly hopeful that we can see a more permanent and a more formal monitored ceasefire being negotiated.
“I do think there’s hope. We’re in a better place than we were a year and a half ago, before the Saudi-Iranian agreement.”
One solution being mooted is the partitioning of Yemen into separate northern and southern states, as they had been from 1918 until 1990, when they unified as a single republic.
Some of Yemen’s neighbors are eager that it remain a single entity, while others appear to be gravitating toward partition.
Asked how likely a split might be, Semneby said it could be “messy” but it would be a matter for the Yemeni people to decide.
“I don’t want to make any predictions. What I’d like to say is that this is a question that will have to be decided by Yemenis themselves, and this can only be done as part of a comprehensive political process.
“It may very well be that that process will result in a partition, and then the world should respect it. I’d also add that I believe that most countries would prefer a unified Yemen.
“I think the partitions of countries are, although they’ve happened, are always difficult and messy matters. But ultimately this has to be for the Yemenis.
“But … it’s a secondary issue. The primary issue that all Yemenis need to focus on at this moment is to bring an end to the war and to sit together at one table, or in one room, to discuss all the very important and very difficult issues that Yemen is faced with.”
There is even a danger that splitting Yemen in two could lead to further, regional fractures, with provinces such as Hadramout peeling off to form their own state.
“If you start separating one part of the country, there are always those who aren’t going to be happy with the people in charge of that part separating, so … there’s always the risk of a chain reaction,” said Semneby.
“Today we need to focus on the more urgent problems. And I think that those making decisions in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, they agree on this.
“Their prime concern is that Yemen will be stable, that it won’t be a source of insecurity anymore, that it will be sufficiently prosperous economically to support itself to a much larger extent than is the case now, that it will be able to export its natural resources and so on.
“So these are all the things to concentrate on. And I’m sure that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi agree on this most important and most urgent task in Yemen.”
Israel govt will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan, PM says
Updated 18 June 2023
AP
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country’s judicial system after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling.
The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year. Negotiations between the government and opposition parties somewhat alleviated the crisis with attempts to find a middle ground over proposed changes to the country’s justice system.
Those talks were jolted last week over a crisis surrounding the powerful regular committee responsible for picking the country’s judges. Opposition leaders said negotiations were frozen until the committee is formed.
At a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said the opposition hadn’t been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously on the overhaul.
“This week, we will begin the practical steps. We will do them in a measured way, responsibly, but in accordance with the mandate we received to make corrections to the justice system,” he said.
Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it. The decision to move ahead is likely to flare
tensions and fuel the protest movement that has continued to demonstrate each Saturday, despite the plan being paused.
Protest leaders said they were ready for another round of demonstrations that would make sure “every attempt to harm Israel’s democratic justice system will fail.”
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose party had been negotiating with Netanyahu, said moving ahead unilaterally on the plan “will critically harm the economy, endanger security and rip the Israeli people to shreds.”
Netanyahu’s government, composed of ultranationalist and ultra-religious parties, faced harsh opposition to the overhaul plan when it was announced earlier this year. Leading economists, top legal officials and former defense officials warned of dangerous consequences to the country’s future. Even Israel’s chief international ally, the US, expressed concern.
The government says the plan is necessary to restore power to elected officials and weaken, what it says, is an interventionist Supreme Court.
Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Netanyahu backed down after mass spontaneous protests erupted and a general strike was called for after he fired his defense minister who dissented from the plan over widespread threats by military reservists to not show up for duty if the overhaul was approved.
The committee for appointing judges — which, among other things, approves the makeup of the Supreme Court — has been a central battleground in the overhaul plan.
Israel PM gives nod to Gaza Marine gas development, wants security assurances
Any pact must include Hamas, the Gaza Strip ruler, says analyst
Field is part of ongoing talks between Palestinians, Tel Aviv, Cairo, US
Updated 18 June 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: Israel has given preliminary approval for the development of a gas field off the Gaza Strip.
If concluded, the agreement would be a boost for the Palestinian economy.
Announcing the move on the Gaza Marine project, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said progress would hinge on “preserving the State of Israel’s security and diplomatic needs.”
The office added in a press statement in Arabic and Hebrew that the project — 36 kilometers from the Gaza coast in the waters of the Mediterranean — falls within the framework of the ongoing negotiations between Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority.
On May 4, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the government was in secret talks with the Palestinian Authority to extract gas from the field off the coast of the Gaza Strip, with the approval of Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The channel claimed that the Israeli government held internal discussions about the gas field after the administration was formed at the end of last year.
It reported that the talks were renewed as part of the political and security process that began recently between Israel and the Palestinian Authority under US mediation.
The issue of developing the Gaza Marine field and preparing it for gas extraction was at the heart of the talks that took place in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh.
The talks brought together security and political officials from the Palestinian and Israeli sides, under the auspices of the US. Jordan and Egypt were part of the talks.
Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the Israeli National Security Council — who headed the Israeli delegation — and Ghassan Alyan, coordinator of government operations in the Palestinian territories, took a leading role in the meetings.
The deal would see an Egyptian company facilitating natural gas production in the offshore fields.
Gaza Marine is estimated to hold over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, much more than is needed to power the Palestinian territories.
The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority — represented by the sovereign wealth vehicle Palestine Investment Fund or PIF — will gain 27.5 percent of profits from the field.
The PIF’s partner, the Palestinian-owned Consolidated Contractors Company or CCC, will get another 27.5 percent.
The remaining 45 percent will go to the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. or EGAS, which will operate the project.
The Israeli TV channel indicated that Tel Aviv expects Palestinians to gain economically from the latest step, which might contribute to reducing security tensions in the long run.
Economist Hamed Jad hoped a deal could be finalized by the end of the year.
“The Palestinian attempts, since the discovery of gas fields off the shores of Gaza, have continued ever since but every time there are new obstacles. Now the issue has come up again,” Jad told Arab News.
He said that a final agreement should include an understanding with Hamas — the de facto ruler of Gaza — to avoid further challenges in the field’s operations.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Arab News: “We are following up on all developments related to the gas issue and the agreements.”
He added: “Our people’s right to benefit from its natural resources and gas is guaranteed in all international laws and resolutions.”
The Gaza gas fields were first discovered in 1999 in Palestinian territorial waters.
The first discovery was called Gaza Marine 1 and contains an estimated 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
The second field — located on the sea border area between Gaza and Israel — was called Gaza Marine 2 and contains an additional 3 billion cubic meters.
The fields have long been seen as a major stepping stone toward Palestinian energy independence but they remained untapped mainly due to Israeli objections and obstacles.
The offshore fields can help Gaza’s power station switch from oil to gas, which would increase its operational capacity.
In November 1999, a 25-year contract for gas exploration and development of gas fields was signed between the British Gas Group or BG Group, the CCC and the PIF.
BG Group withdrew from the project in 2016 and handed it over to Shell, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018 due to various disputes.
In 2021, the PA signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt to develop the Gaza gas field and the necessary infrastructure.
Since 2016, the Gaza Strip has been suffering from a severe shortage of electricity as a result of the Israeli bombing of the only station at the time.
There has also been a lack of funds to finance the petrol needed to operate the station amid the 16-year-long Israeli-led blockade.