You are here

  • Home
  • Alfanar to inject $2.7bn to develop residential communities in NEOM

Alfanar to inject $2.7bn to develop residential communities in NEOM

Alfanar to inject $2.7bn to develop residential communities in NEOM
The five residential communities will cover 4 million sq. meters and accommodate 50,000 occupants upon completion. (NEOM Gallery)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vjz7

Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Alfanar to inject $2.7bn to develop residential communities in NEOM

Alfanar to inject $2.7bn to develop residential communities in NEOM
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to reshape the residential landscape in Saudi Arabia, Alfanar Global Development has announced that it will inject SR10 billion ($2.7 billion) to develop five residential communities in NEOM, the smart city currently under construction in the Kingdom.

The announcement from Alfanar comes following an array of agreements inked by NEOM with investors for the first-phase construction of its residential communities to accommodate the growing workforce in the region.

Earlier this month, NEOM revealed that it had finalized contracts worth SR21 billion to develop these residential communities, and Alfanar was one of the preferred bidders.

Alfanar Global Development, a part of Alfanar Group, said it had achieved financial closure with three major commercial banks in the Kingdom — Riyad Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank and Alinma Bank.

The company revealed that the scope of the contract includes the development, construction and operation of these residential communities within NEOM.

The five residential communities will cover 4 million sq. meters and accommodate 50,000 occupants upon completion.

“The region of NEOM is born from the ambition of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to transform industries. We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to this transformation and to deliver solutions that will redefine the future of smart communities,” said Sabah Al-Mutlaq, vice chairman of Alfanar.

He added: “Our fully integrated engineering teams bring a wealth of experience and are dedicated to delivering quality and maintaining safety while successfully fulfilling all requirements for these communities.”

These temporary residential projects, used by the workforce during the construction period of the futuristic city, will be built sustainably as relocatable modular units which can be repurposed once the communities are no longer needed.

They will include many lifestyle facilities, such as multi-purpose sports fields, cricket ovals, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, swimming pools and entertainment venues.

NEOM is widely considered Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious project, as the Kingdom is eyeing to diversify its economy aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The $500 billion giga-project construction is progressing steadily in the Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Upon completion, it is expected to become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Kingdom.

Topics: NEOM Alfanar Global Development

Related

NEOM secures $5.6bn to develop 1st phase of residential communities for workforce
Business & Economy
NEOM secures $5.6bn to develop 1st phase of residential communities for workforce

KSA, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

KSA, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

KSA, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

KSA, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France need to intensify joint work and develop new projects as both countries have a lot of scope for synergy and collaboration under their 2030 investment goals, said a top official of the French Treasury. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum, Denis Le Fers, head of bilateral trade relations at the French Treasury, explained that partnership has a central role to play in France 2030. 

With a budget of €54 billion ($59 billion), the government launched the national investment plan in 2021 aimed at transforming the country’s key sectors, including energy, automotive and aeronautics.  

“Today’s forum is a demonstration of the momentum we are reaching in the bilateral relations between the two countries, but we are still below our potential when it comes to the economic and investment dimension,” Le Fers stressed.   

“So, let’s intensify our joint work and develop new joint projects serving both France 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.  

As part of France 2030, the European country aims to become the world’s most attractive destination for low-carbon industry.  

“Half of the $54 billion invested in France 2030 will be dedicated to projects that promote the decarbonization of industry and the other half will be directed to emerging players who are driving breakthrough innovations,” the French Treasury official said. 

He went on to talk about other goals and objectives under France 2030 that will help the country become a leader in the climate change environmental transition.  

“We aim to become the leader of green hydrogen, and with the objective in 2030, France will have at least two giga factories of electrolyzer, mass producing hydrogen, and all useful associated technologies,” Le Fers highlighted during his presentation.   

The France-Saudi Investment Forum, which kicked off on Monday, will address key issues across an array of sectors to create visibility for new opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.     

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities with the European country.   

Both countries are also going to discuss ways to increase collaboration in the areas of tourism and culture, and clean energy during the meeting in Paris this week.   

Topics: #investment Saudi 2030 vision #france

Related

Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420
Updated 50 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420
Updated 50 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, as it shed 95.19 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 11,421.70.  

The upward movement of the Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, also came to an end after four days as it dipped 2.81 percent or 813.22 points, to close at 28,174.84.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.71 percent to close at 1,508.36. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.07 billion ($1.62 billion), as 32 stocks advanced, while 188 retracted.  

The top performer of the day was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared by 30 percent to SR83.20.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and ACWA Power Co. were the other top gainers whose share prices edged up by 5.11 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively.  

The worst-performing stock was Sadr Logistics Co. as its share price dropped by 9.94 percent to SR4.44.  

In the parallel market, Amwaj International Co. became the top gainer as it rose by 10.28 percent to close at SR118.20. 

The worst performer in Nomu was Banan Real Estate Co. The firm’s share prices dropped by 13.47 percent to SR7.  

On the announcements front, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. revealed that it recorded a net profit of SR11.56 million before zakat, compared to a net loss of SR9.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.  

Meanwhile, Tadawul announced that Morabaha Marina Financing Co. will start its trading in the main market on June 21.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

AME Co. for Medical Supplies announced that its shareholders approved a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022. In 2022, the company reported a net profit of SR26.7 million, up 26 percent compared to 2021.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing bell: Saudi stocks remain steady; TASI edges down 0.02%
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi stocks remain steady; TASI edges down 0.02%

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital security in Saudi Arabia is set to be strengthened after global technology firm Cisco announced a new data center for the Kingdom to better protect users, infrastructure and investments.

The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access.

This product automates decisions about how users connect to the internet, Software as a Service products and private applications, a move which the firm claims helps increase productivity.

The data center will be carrier-neutral, and available on any internet service provider in the Kingdom. Cisco intends for the data center to have service availability by mid-2024.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly taken the lead in boosting cybersecurity, and in November last year a special forum was held in Riyadh dedicated to the issue.

Announcing the new data center, Salman Faqeeh, managing director of Cisco in Saudi Arabia, said: “Today’s announcement reconfirms Cisco’s alignment to provide advanced cloud security protection and services to the Saudi community.

“It builds on Cisco’s long-standing commitment to our customers and reflects our continued support for digital transformation, by using the power of technologies to create a secured thriving digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Findings of the latest Cisco Security Outcomes Report underscore the importance of security resilience.

The report revealed that 54 percent of organizations surveyed in Saudi Arabia experienced a security event that impacted business.

The most common incidents were distributed denial of service attacks at 60 percent, network or system outages at 54 percent and malicious insider abuse events at 40 percent.

The global report also states that converging networking and security into a mature, cloud-delivered secure access services protocol boosted security resilience scores by 27 percent.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree to establish a new institute for the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

The institute aims to harness the potential of cyberspace and support efforts to boost cybersafety on a global scale.

Topics: Cybersecurity Cisco

Related

PIF invests in DigitalBridge to set up data centers across Saudi Arabia and GCC
Business & Economy
PIF invests in DigitalBridge to set up data centers across Saudi Arabia and GCC

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf
  • Saudia, Emirates, Qatar Airways to run new flights from West Midlands from July
  • ‘With 35m people within 2 hours’ train journey or drive we are UK’s best-connected airport’: CEO
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Birmingham Airport is set to launch three new services between the UK and the Gulf starting from next month including, for the first time, direct flights to Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s national carrier Saudia will begin running services from the West Midlands to Jeddah from July, as Birmingham bids to offer alternative options for passengers away from London’s main airports in the south of the UK and Manchester to the north.

Emirates’ Airbus A380 superjumbo flights to Dubai will begin from the first week of July, alongside regular flights to Doha run by Qatar Airways, which are returning to the airport following their suspension as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A significant amount of interest in the new routes is expected, with Birmingham home to large communities of people of Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the Gulf providing a key connection hub between Europe and Asia. 

“In Birmingham and the West Midlands, Emirates, Qatar and Saudia see what many other global brands see, with the likes of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Accenture and HSBC who have recently established headquarters in Birmingham,” said the airport’s CEO Nick Burton.

“This is a region home to 6 million people and with 35 million people within two hours’ train journey or drive we are the UK’s best-connected airport.

“The West Midlands is an economy the size of Hungary’s and on a strong trajectory of growth.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Birmingham Saudi Arabia Saudia

Related

Saudia Cargo wins ‘Best Digital Customer Experience’ award
Corporate News
Saudia Cargo wins ‘Best Digital Customer Experience’ award
Birmingham sparkles as Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran
Sport
Birmingham sparkles as Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb
Updated 19 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb
Updated 19 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism industry has grown 12 percent over its pre-pandemic market size, reaching an all-time high, said the Kingdom’s tourism minister. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday, Ahmed Al-Khateeb highlighted the tourism sector’s exponential growth and record-breaking figures.   

“We’re expecting 2024 to be another record year in travel and tourism. We plan to move forward to reach a growth of 130 percent of the current level by 2032,” said Al-Khateeb. 

With the Saudi tourism sector currently contributing 3 to 4 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, Al-Khateeb aimed to increase its contribution to 10 percent, the industry’s global average share of the GDP.  

France, for instance, relies on tourism for 14 percent of its GDP, showcasing the vast opportunity in Saudi Arabia. 

“That is why we decided to open our doors and hearts and announce the electronic visa. We identified 49 countries where they could get visas online. Those countries represent 80 percent of the global travel and tourism market,” said Al-Khateeb.    

He added that the Kingdom achieved a record of 7.8 million international arrivals this year, with ambitious targets of 30 million arrivals by the end of 2023 and 70 million by 2030. 

The changing trajectory of tourism in Saudi Arabia has positively influenced visitor behavior. Al-Khateeb pointed out the growing trend of combining business trips with leisure activities, resulting in more extended stays and increased spending.   

“People are extending their stays up to two weeks, compared to the previous average of nine nights,” he said. 

Al-Khateeb emphasized that tourism plays a pivotal role in achieving economic growth and diversification, as outlined in Vision 2030. 

The sector’s continuous expansion contributes to the nation’s GDP and enhances Saudi Arabia’s position as a global tourism destination and investment hub. 

Topics: Ahmed Al-Khateeb #tourism

Related

Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih

Latest updates

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Jordanian companies to participate in Saudi Food Show 2023
Jordanian companies to participate in Saudi Food Show 2023
Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Pakistan’s religion minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements
Pakistan’s religion minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements
Pakistan Hajj mission supervises food arrangement for pilgrims through 13 catering companies
Pakistan’s chief food coordinator Mohammed Farooq Haider inspects food in Makkah. (Pakistan Hajj Mission)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.