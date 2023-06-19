Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism industry has grown 12 percent over its pre-pandemic market size, reaching an all-time high, said the Kingdom’s tourism minister.

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday, Ahmed Al-Khateeb highlighted the tourism sector’s exponential growth and record-breaking figures.

“We’re expecting 2024 to be another record year in travel and tourism. We plan to move forward to reach a growth of 130 percent of the current level by 2032,” said Al-Khateeb.

With the Saudi tourism sector currently contributing 3 to 4 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, Al-Khateeb aimed to increase its contribution to 10 percent, the industry’s global average share of the GDP.

France, for instance, relies on tourism for 14 percent of its GDP, showcasing the vast opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

“That is why we decided to open our doors and hearts and announce the electronic visa. We identified 49 countries where they could get visas online. Those countries represent 80 percent of the global travel and tourism market,” said Al-Khateeb.

He added that the Kingdom achieved a record of 7.8 million international arrivals this year, with ambitious targets of 30 million arrivals by the end of 2023 and 70 million by 2030.

The changing trajectory of tourism in Saudi Arabia has positively influenced visitor behavior. Al-Khateeb pointed out the growing trend of combining business trips with leisure activities, resulting in more extended stays and increased spending.

“People are extending their stays up to two weeks, compared to the previous average of nine nights,” he said.

Al-Khateeb emphasized that tourism plays a pivotal role in achieving economic growth and diversification, as outlined in Vision 2030.

The sector’s continuous expansion contributes to the nation’s GDP and enhances Saudi Arabia’s position as a global tourism destination and investment hub.