You are here

  • Home
  • Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwjp9

Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital security in Saudi Arabia is set to be strengthened after global technology firm Cisco announced a new data center for the Kingdom to better protect users, infrastructure and investments.

The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access.

This product automates decisions about how users connect to the internet, Software as a Service products and private applications, a move which the firm claims helps increase productivity.

The data center will be carrier-neutral, and available on any internet service provider in the Kingdom. Cisco intends for the data center to have service availability by mid-2024.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly taken the lead in boosting cybersecurity, and in November last year a special forum was held in Riyadh dedicated to the issue.

Announcing the new data center, Salman Faqeeh, managing director of Cisco in Saudi Arabia, said: “Today’s announcement reconfirms Cisco’s alignment to provide advanced cloud security protection and services to the Saudi community.

“It builds on Cisco’s long-standing commitment to our customers and reflects our continued support for digital transformation, by using the power of technologies to create a secured thriving digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Findings of the latest Cisco Security Outcomes Report underscore the importance of security resilience.

The report revealed that 54 percent of organizations surveyed in Saudi Arabia experienced a security event that impacted business.

The most common incidents were distributed denial of service attacks at 60 percent, network or system outages at 54 percent and malicious insider abuse events at 40 percent.

The global report also states that converging networking and security into a mature, cloud-delivered secure access services protocol boosted security resilience scores by 27 percent.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree to establish a new institute for the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

The institute aims to harness the potential of cyberspace and support efforts to boost cybersafety on a global scale.

Topics: Cybersecurity Cisco

Related

PIF invests in DigitalBridge to set up data centers across Saudi Arabia and GCC
Business & Economy
PIF invests in DigitalBridge to set up data centers across Saudi Arabia and GCC

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeking to explore partnerships and investment opportunities at the Paris Air Show 2023, which began on Monday in France.

The General Authority for Military Industries, along with its partners Saudi Military Industries and the International Defense Exhibition, is taking part in the event to showcase the Kingdom’s progress in the defense industry. Saudi Arabia is keen on localizing the sector in line with its Vision 2030 goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

GAMI Gov. Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali said the authority’s participation in the event is part of its efforts to enable the sector achieve its objectives by creating strategic partnerships and networking with international investors interested in investing in the Kingdom.

Al-Ohali noted that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the military industries, following the directives of its wise leadership to localize various industries to enrich the national economy and boost the country's strategic independence.

He added that GAMI officials will meet representatives of international defense companies to discuss localization projects, promote investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s military industries and facilitate their entry into the Kingdom in partnership with the private sector.

The official said a meeting is also scheduled with the director general of the Directorate General of Armament in France, which is GAMI’s peer agency, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Paris Air Show

Related

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
Business & Economy
Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
  • Paris Air Show begins with a flurry of deals as aviation industry seeks to rebound
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has signed a $3.73 billion agreement with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

The deal was signed at the Paris Air Show by Bandar Al-Mohanna, flynas CEO and managing director, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Ayed Aljeaid, chairman of the board of NAS Holding.

Looking to reach new long-haul destinations across its route map, flynas’ agreement includes 10 A321XLRs. These planes will join the airline’s existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s. Between January and the end of this year, 19 A320neos would have been added to the operator’s fleet. Four have already been delivered in 2023 alone.

In a statement, Al-Mohanna said: “The A320neo Family brings unmatched benefits to our passengers, offering exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits while helping us provide unique travel experiences at low-cost.”

Commenting on the deal, Scherer said: “Unbeatable economics, longer range capability, and the most spacious single aisle cabin have made the A320neo Family the preferred choice of airlines worldwide.”

The planemaker also announced a record 500-plane deal with Indian airline IndiGo on the first day of the air show. The world’s largest air show, which alternates with Farnborough in Britain, is at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the 2021 edition fell victim to the pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to the packed aerospace bazaar by helicopter and watched a flying demonstration including Airbus’ latest jet development, the A321XLR, and air power including the French Rafale fighter.

On the civilian side, plane makers arrived with growing demand expectations as airlines rush for capacity to meet demand and help reach industry goals of net zero emissions by 2050.

Industry executives say as many as 2,000 jet orders are up for grabs worldwide in a resurgent commercial jet market, on top of those provisionally announced already, as airlines try to fill a void left by sharp falls in activity in the COVID-19 crisis.

Only a portion of these potential fresh deals will be ready in time for this week’s air show, which could see a mixture of new and repeat announcements, they said.

IndiGo’s deal highlights the growing importance of India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, to plane makers.

American Airlines ordered 460 single-aisle aircraft: 260 Airbus A320s and 200 Boeing 737, at a catalog price of $38 billion. Four Chinese airlines — Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines — placed simultaneous orders for a total of 292 A320neo aircraft from Airbus worth $37 billion at list prices.

United Airlines ordered 270 medium-haul aircraft: 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo worth $35.4 billion at catalog prices.

Defense side

France’s Thales also announced a contract from Indonesia for 13 long-range air surveillance radars.

Looking ahead to the rest of the show, Airbus is expected to confirm that Qantas is exercising options for nine more A220s, as announced by the airline this year.

The plane maker is also close to a potentially large order for narrow-body jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.

The number of planes being discussed was more than 100, they said, though by Monday some sources said the number in the final deal could settle closer to 60.

The Mexican carrier has long been a fierce battleground between Boeing and Airbus.

Topics: Paris Air Show Flynas Airbus Boeing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas records 47% rise in Q1 revenue 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas records 47% rise in Q1 revenue 

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Updated 19 June 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Updated 19 June 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Generative artificial intelligence is set to expand the global enterprise software market from $1 trillion currently to $14 trillion by 2030, said Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the massive growth in generative AI would present a considerable opportunity for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France. 

“This represents an unprecedented opportunity for both nations to join hands and see how we can double down on talent and technology that have proven to us to be the largest social equalizer and economic multiplier,” said Al-Swaha.   

He further noted that since the start of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s technology and digital markets have risen to $40 billion and are one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world.   

“If we equate this to the eurozone, we’ll be the third-highest concentration of tech force within the eurozone,” added Al-Swaha, noting that Saudi Arabia’s tech force has increased to 340,000. 

As for women empowerment, the country surged from 7 percent to 33 percent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. 

“You’re talking about sending the first Arab Muslim woman astronaut to the international space station, galvanizing and inspiring more than a billion women on the face of the earth,” said Al-Swaha.   

The minister added: “These are live proof points of how the Kingdom is emerging to be the next big tech hub globally.” 

The forum will address critical issues across various sectors to create visibility for new investment opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.  

Significant investment opportunities in tourism, culture, technology and clean energy are up for discussion among top Saudi and French officials.   

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities.     

Through these interactions, both parties aim to unlock new avenues, drive economic growth and strengthen the bilateral relationship.     

The forum is the latest in a series of high-level French-Saudi engagements over the last year designed to enhance the bilateral partnership.  

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 19 June 2023
Reem Walid

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 19 June 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France need to intensify joint work and develop new projects as both countries have a lot of scope for synergy and collaboration under their 2030 investment goals, said a top official of the French Treasury. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum, Denis Le Fers, head of bilateral trade relations at the French Treasury, explained that partnership has a central role to play in France 2030. 

With a budget of €54 billion ($59 billion), the government launched the national investment plan in 2021 aimed at transforming the country’s key sectors, including energy, automotive and aeronautics.  

“Today’s forum is a demonstration of the momentum we are reaching in the bilateral relations between the two countries, but we are still below our potential when it comes to the economic and investment dimension,” Le Fers stressed.   

“So, let’s intensify our joint work and develop new joint projects serving both France 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.  

As part of France 2030, the European country aims to become the world’s most attractive destination for low-carbon industry.  

“Half of the $54 billion invested in France 2030 will be dedicated to projects that promote the decarbonization of industry and the other half will be directed to emerging players who are driving breakthrough innovations,” the French Treasury official said. 

He went on to talk about other goals and objectives under France 2030 that will help the country become a leader in the climate change environmental transition.  

“We aim to become the leader of green hydrogen, and with the objective in 2030, France will have at least two giga factories of electrolyzer, mass producing hydrogen, and all useful associated technologies,” Le Fers highlighted during his presentation.   

The France-Saudi Investment Forum, which kicked off on Monday, will address key issues across an array of sectors to create visibility for new opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.     

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities with the European country.   

Both countries are also going to discuss ways to increase collaboration in the areas of tourism and culture, and clean energy during the meeting in Paris this week.   

Topics: #investment Saudi 2030 vision #france

Related

Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, as it shed 95.19 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 11,421.70.  

The upward movement of the Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, also came to an end after four days as it dipped 2.81 percent or 813.22 points, to close at 28,174.84.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.71 percent to close at 1,508.36. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.07 billion ($1.62 billion), as 32 stocks advanced, while 188 retracted.  

The top performer of the day was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared by 30 percent to SR83.20.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and ACWA Power Co. were the other top gainers whose share prices edged up by 5.11 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively.  

The worst-performing stock was Sadr Logistics Co. as its share price dropped by 9.94 percent to SR4.44.  

In the parallel market, Amwaj International Co. became the top gainer as it rose by 10.28 percent to close at SR118.20. 

The worst performer in Nomu was Banan Real Estate Co. The firm’s share prices dropped by 13.47 percent to SR7.  

On the announcements front, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. revealed that it recorded a net profit of SR11.56 million before zakat, compared to a net loss of SR9.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.  

Meanwhile, Tadawul announced that Morabaha Marina Financing Co. will start its trading in the main market on June 21.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

AME Co. for Medical Supplies announced that its shareholders approved a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022. In 2022, the company reported a net profit of SR26.7 million, up 26 percent compared to 2021.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing bell: Saudi stocks remain steady; TASI edges down 0.02%
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi stocks remain steady; TASI edges down 0.02%

Latest updates

Mayar Sherif says becoming highest-ranked Egyptian in tennis history is ‘no coincidence’
Mayar Sherif. (BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia)
Saudi Arabia launches exhibitions showcasing services for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia launches exhibitions showcasing services for pilgrims
Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education
Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education
Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
Saudi Arabia welcomes resumption of diplomatic representation between UAE, Qatar
The newly reopened Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.