Saudi authorities arrest drug smugglers in multiple raids

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several people across the country for drug-related offenses in recent days.
On Monday, Makkah police in Al-Qunfudhah governorate arrested an Indian resident for attempting to sell 199 kg of qat found hidden in a vehicle.
In Riyadh, police officers arrested a citizen for attempting to sell narcotic pills, and for being in possession of firearms and live bullets.
Border Guard land patrols in the Asir region have arrested three Yemenis for attempting to smuggle qat.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control officers in Hail have arrested a citizen for attempting to sell amphetamine, hashish and other narcotic pills.
In Jazan, the directorate officials arrested two Ethiopians for attempting to sell 39 kg of hashish and for being in possession of firearms and live ammunition.
In Abha, security patrols in Sarat Ubaida governorate arrested a citizen for attempting to smuggle narcotic pills.
Preliminary legal procedures have been completed and all seized narcotics handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports, 1910 from within the country, or +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to the discovery of a crime.
JEDDAH/RIYADH: An Indian man has fulfilled a lifelong dream to walk all the way from his hometown in Kerala to Makkah for Hajj — a distance of 8,640 kilometers.
Shihabudeen Sayid Alawi, also known as Shihab Chottur, crossed five countries — India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait — to reach Makkah in one year and 17 days.
He left Kerala on June 2, 2022, and reached Makkah on June 7.
“It was a Ramadan day when I made it to the Kuwaiti-Saudi borders at 5:17 a.m. I bent the knee and I touched the sands of Saudi Arabia,” Alawi told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
Alawi first traveled to Madinah. “I felt like my journey (was) accomplished once I reached the Prophet’s Mosque. I visited (the) Rawdah, and I was sure I would be able to reach Makkah and perform Hajj.”
Once Alawi reached Makkah, he forgot all the challenges and hardships he had endured during the year-long journey. He “prayed for hours” for those who offered him support, and who had asked for prayers in front of the Kaaba. “I have prayed for the entire Muslim Ummah.”
Speaking of his journey, Alawi said: “In India and Pakistan, people supported me and gathered around me. In Iran and Iraq no one recognized me, but once I crossed the Kuwaiti borders people who knew about the journey started contacting me, asking to see me and supporting me.”
“At every country I stopped by I received assistance from officials, police, military, and those who recognized me, invited me over to stay at their homes.”
The 31-year-old father of three daughters said he took a year to prepare for the arduous journey. To ensure smooth access to all the countries he needed to cross, Alawi visited diplomatic missions in New Delhi to obtain visas.
“I had a legal visa in all countries. Iran gave me an entry visa, Pakistan gave me a transit visa, and Kuwait police also gave me clearance, and for Saudi Arabia, I received a multiple-entry visa. Authorities here gave me a warm welcome. I have got all facilities to perform Hajj through one of (the) Hajj service providers who offered me an A-category. This shows the great love that Saudi authorities deliver to all Hajj pilgrims. I am so grateful,” he said.
The minimalist traveler carried a hiking stick, and a backpack equipped with four items of clothing, pepper spray to protect himself from wild animals, an extra pair of shoes, utensils, official documents and some money for Hajj.
“I used branded shoes for walking, I used six pairs before I crossed into Pakistan because it was the monsoon in India. After that, I used only one pair till I reached Madinah.”
“I used money from my savings for this trip, but I could hardly use that money as my Muslim brothers from all the countries I have crossed took good care of me all the time,” he said.
During his solo walking trip, Alawi lost 18 kilograms. He said he only ate traditional food which he described as “good for (the) soul and body.”
To reach Makkah and Madinah was my dream, and to reach there by footsteps was my goal.
Shihabudeen Sayid Alawi, Indian pilgrim
“No proteins or special food. If I got halal food, I ate it. I was utterly comfortable and mentally relaxed.”
While Alawi explored different cultures and cuisines along the route, he also had to brave nature’s various dangers.
“There were circumstances of fear often, mainly due to the presence of wild animals like tigers, bears and more. In Iran, I saw the footprints of some wild animals and I recorded what I saw with my phone camera. But only when I showed it to some people there, I realized it was footprints of a tiger. After that incident, fear started to develop inside my mind,” he said.
He added: “In Iran, it was a different experience as I had to walk across the entire Iran in snow solo, the weather condition was changing every now and then, and that was the main challenge.”
“I stayed once on a goat farm with shepherds. Those who invited me to their homes gave me food and shelter in Iran and Iraq knowing that I am a Muslim traveler.”
Alawi was motivated by his strong faith and trust in Allah. “To reach Makkah and Madinah was my dream, and to reach there by footsteps was my goal. I kept my goal always in front of my eyes and I worked hard for it and it came true.”
Alawi said he wants to be an example to others. “Many people were inspired to perform Hajj because of this journey. Hajj is a holy ritual, and I want to inspire others to perform Hajj no matter what.”
Alawi would often share snippets of his journey on social media, where he has more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million on YouTube, and a verified Facebook page.
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches exhibition on Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques
The exhibition aims to present important aspects of Hajj culture in Arab and Islamic heritage and will be open for a month
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh is hosting an exhibition of historical documents and artifacts related to Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques.
The exhibition also explores the significance of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and the most important sites of the Hajj pilgrimage, including the Kaaba to Mina and Mount Arafat.
Manuscripts, rare books, pictures, coins, and miniatures from the library’s holdings are also on display.
The exhibition aims to present important aspects of Hajj culture in Arab and Islamic heritage and will be open for a month.
The library owns an extensive archive of 8,100 rare photographs taken by famous photographers of the East, Arab, and Islamic world since 1740.
Forty rare pictures document renowned travelers who visited the Kingdom before and after its foundation.
The photographs include those of Major General Mohammed Sadiq Pasha and Indian pilgrim Ahmed Mirza, which date back 115 years.
Other photographs document various scenes captured by the Egyptian Hajj mission in 1936.
The library also holds rare manuscripts from 1505 written by Egyptian Imam Al-Suyuti, which boast the sanctity of the holy cities.
In addition to the exhibition, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais inaugurated 20 field and digital exhibitions to enrich the experience of the pilgrims this hajj season.
Some of these exhibitions will be held inside the Grand Mosque, others will be mobile touring the holy sites in Makkah and Jeddah. It will provide the largest possible number of visitors and pilgrims the opportunity to learn about the history of the Two Holy Mosques and their stages of development.
Saudi-French relations are experiencing a ‘quantum leap,’ Adel Al-Jubeir tells Arab News en Francais
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs says both nations have “young leaders who have visions, ambitions and courage to move their countries to a better level”
Kingdom is “well placed” to secure World Expo 2030, boosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Paris visit, he adds
Climate envoy lauds Kingdom’s moves toward supplying Europe with clean, renewable energy, and partnerships on hydrogen power
PARIS: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and France is going through a “quantum leap,” Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, told Arab News en Francais in Paris, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continues his official visit to the French capital this week.
“We’re witnessing a quantum leap in Saudi-French relations,” said Al-Jubeir. “Saudi Arabia and France have been strategic partners and allies for many, many decades. We have commonality of outlook with regards to international relations, with regards to the sovereignty of nations, the principle of non-interference, respect for international law.
“We both believe in our people. We both believe in empowering youth and women. We both believe in providing opportunity. We both believe in connecting with the world. And we both are working to connect with the world and be connected with the world.
“The relationship between our two countries is very strong, has been very strong. And we’re looking forward to elevating the relationship on a personal level between our leaders. It is a very strong personal relationship.”
The crown prince arrived in Paris for an official visit at the end of last week, meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Friday to discuss bilateral, regional and international affairs.
In Al-Jubeir’s view, the strength of the Saudi-French relationship is owed, to a great extent, to the shared values of the two leaders, who are of a similar age and outlook.
“We have young leaders who have visions and ambitions and courage to move their countries to a better level. And this is all the coming together of all of these different elements,” he said.
“We have tremendous opportunities to further our trade and investment relationship. We have tremendous opportunities to further our cultural and educational relationships. We have tremendous opportunities to further our people-to-people relationships, and nothing comes better, more clearly, than when you have a summit.
“And this is what we have during this visit: His royal highness’s meeting at the Elysee with the president of France, the Saudi business and investment delegation in France with the accompanying events, the meeting of the Bureau of International Exhibitions, and the bid announcement for Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.”
One issue on which France seeks Saudi support is Ukraine. French media outlets recently indicated that Paris wants Riyadh to leverage its relationship with Russia to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict.
Asked by Arab News en Francais whether there was any basis to these reports, or any progress on the issue, Al-Jubeir highlighted the Kingdom’s proactive role in prisoner exchanges, the facilitation of grain exports from Ukrainian ports, and engagement with the international community to try and bring a negotiated end to the conflict.
“There is a dialogue and an exchange of views on how to deal with any challenges and how to overcome obstacles. And we do this through a serious and intensive consultation mechanism. The objective of both countries is to bring peace and stability to the Middle East region and to the world,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s relationship with France and other European nations goes beyond strategic partnerships. Energy security, particularly as the world makes the transition to cleaner sources of energy, has become a significant area of cooperation.
Long a major supplier of hydrocarbons, Saudi Arabia is now moving to supply Europe and its neighbors in the Middle East with clean and renewable sources of energy.
“We are one of the largest investors in the world in renewable energy, whether it’s solar energy, whether it’s wind, whether it’s hydro,” said Al-Jubeir.
“We are working on building, as we speak, transmission lines into neighboring countries so we can more efficiently distribute the energy to other countries. We are working with Europe to see how we can provide Europe’s requirements for green hydrogen.
“We are, in particular, working with Germany and with the Netherlands, because of the Port of Rotterdam, and Germany is a strategic partner in technologies for green hydrogen. We are building the largest green hydrogen plant in the world in NEOM.
“We are also working on providing Europe with electricity generated from renewable energy because Europe requires up to 30 percent of its electricity (to come from renewables) in the coming decades. They may require that that be important and we want to be the supplier of that energy.
“And we have agreements with, or understandings with, Cyprus and Greece with regards to energy cooperation and with regards to transmission lines, so we can deliver this energy efficiently to Europe.”
Saudi Arabia’s investment in renewables is part of a wider environmental strategy, implemented through the Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, and the Kingdom’s embrace of the circular carbon economy.
“Saudi Arabia’s climate agenda is very clear and very, very ambitious,” said Al-Jubeir. “The issue is really to employ what we call the circular carbon economy approach, where we look at environmental and climate issues in a holistic manner and we seek a solution to it in a holistic manner, rather than in a one-size-fits-all approach.
“The approach we take is producing energy more efficiently and more cleanly, capturing carbon, sequestering carbon, working on redesigning our cities to make them more efficient so we reduce the amount of time that people drive … We work on better standards for energy consumption in all aspects, whether it’s household appliances, whether it’s public buildings.
“The other part of the circular carbon economy is also to use nature in order to capture carbon more effectively. We have designated 30 percent of Saudi Arabia as protected areas and we’re working on making sure that that’s in place.
“We have committed to designating 30 percent of our oceans as designated protected areas. We are now at about 22 percent. We will be reaching 30 percent in the next very few years.
“We are part of the global methane pledge and we doubled our commitment to reducing methane; that was announced last year, where we doubled our goal because we were able to acquire the technology and the ability to do more. We were one of only three G20 countries to do so.”
Given the breadth of achievements that Saudi Arabia has to share, it is perhaps no surprise that the Kingdom has made its bid to host World Expo 2030 such a high priority. Indeed, the event would coincide with the completion of the Vision 2030 reform drive.
The crown prince himself is presenting the Saudi bid during the International Bureau of Exhibitions meeting in Paris this week, and on Monday night he participated in an official reception for 179 countries as part of the Kingdom’s bid.
Asked by Arab News en Francais whether the crown prince’s personal presence in Paris to promote Riyadh’s bid is a signal that Saudi Arabia feels it has already secured the nomination, Al-Jubeir said: “The vote will be in November. We are in a good position. We will be in a much, much better position thanks to the presence of his royal highness here in Paris to talk to delegates and to oversee the opening of the Saudi bid for hosting Expo 2030.
“Having his royal highness the crown prince here at the presentation of our bid is very significant because he is the driving force behind Vision 2030 … I have no doubt that his presence here, during the launch of Saudi Arabia’s bid, is going to have a huge impact on signaling the commitment of Saudi Arabia to this expo, signaling the commitment of his royal highness to this expo and to his Vision 2030.”
If Riyadh secures the nomination, Al-Jubeir said the World Expo venue would become a permanent part of the city’s cultural fabric and a monument to its achievements.
“The exhibition that Saudi Arabia has in mind, and that his royal highness charted out, is that this is going to be an unprecedented exhibition,” he said.
“It will be an exhibition like no other. We are allocating tremendous resources to this exhibition. We want this exhibit to be a permanent exhibit, not a temporary exhibit. We want it to become part of the cultural scene of Riyadh.”
He added: “I have no doubt that the world will be positively stunned by what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is able to do, should we have the honor of receiving the votes to be able to host this important event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the city of Riyadh, in 2030.”
Experts at InnoXera EdTech Summit discuss innovation, future of education
InnoXera aims to highlight trends in education technology and smart learning for governments, schools, corporations and individuals
Classera, widely regarded as an influential innovator in educational technology, will also debut its revolutionary AI solution, Sera, powered by GPT
Updated 19 June 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Driving innovation and shaping the future of education are indispensable in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence as humanity prepares for significant shifts in technology-based learning, said Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology.
Speaking at the opening session of the InnoXera Global EdTech Summit 2023 in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Ohali highlighted the role of the Saudi capital in fulfilling Vision 2030 goals for innovation and emphasized the importance of smart learning.
Held under the patronage of the MCIT and the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and organized by leading e-learning company Classera, InnoXera aims to highlight trends in education technology and smart learning for governments, schools, corporations and individuals.
Mohammed S. Al-Madani, co-founder and CEO of Classera, said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s edition of InnoXera Saudi with the theme of ‘Learning in the AI Era,’ where we will explore over the two days the world of innovative smart learning and highlight the transformative power of artificial intelligence in education.
“We have brought together all stakeholders from the Ministry of Education, MCIT, Bureau of Education and other experts to explore opportunities, discuss latest technology and innovative trends in edu-tech and harness the benefits.
“Together with our partners, we look forward to (pushing) the boundaries of educational possibilities and empowering learners for a brighter future.
“We hope to be a beacon of smart learning, attracting experts from all over the world as we firmly believe in the transformative power of education and the limitless possibilities that technology and artificial intelligence can offer.”
The annual global summit has brought thought leaders from across the Kingdom and the region including Abdulrahman Al-Asimi, director-general at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and Maen Al-Qatameen, founder and chairman of EntreViable, to share their views on how technology is affecting learning.
Jaye Richards-Hill, Microsoft’s director of the education industry for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, touched on AI and its impact on the fifth industrial revolution.
“Education is now entering a brave new world of technology, with data analytics and AI both offering huge potential to support school and system improvement, and great learning and teaching. Generative content tools are changing the education landscape like nothing we’ve seen since the printing press hundreds of years ago. It’s a super exciting time to be working in the sector, and I’m delighted to be a part of the InnoXera event in Saudi Arabia in June 2023,” she said.
Through keynote talks and panel discussions over the two-day summit, experts will explore a wide range of topics, from the pillars of educational technology to success stories in smart learning, highlighting concerns and challenges.
The summit aims to address these challenges, offering holistic end-to-end solutions that leverage the transformative power of technology, all within the rich ecosystem curated by Classera.
InnoXera supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of advancing the Kingdom’s technology sector. Through promoting AI education and digital learning, InnoXera actively supports the Kingdom’s progress in the modern tech sector.
Classera, widely regarded as an influential innovator in educational technology, will also debut its revolutionary AI solution, Sera, powered by GPT.