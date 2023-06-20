You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
The deal will be QatarEnergy’s third agreement to supply LNG from its expansion plan to an Asian buyer (QatarEnergy)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w74mq

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar on Tuesday secured its second large gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled company in less than a year, putting Asia clearly ahead in the race to secure gas supplies from Doha’s massive production expansion project, according to Reuters.

China National Petroleum Corporation and QatarEnergy signed a 27-year agreement, under which China will purchase 4 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas a year from the Gulf Arab state.

CNPC will also take an equity stake in the eastern expansion of Qatar’s North Field LNG project, QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi said at the signing.

The stake is the equivalent of 5 percent of one LNG train with the capacity of 8 million tons a year.

“Today we are signing two agreements that will further enhance our strong relations with one of the most important gas markets in the world and a key market for Qatari energy products,” Kaabi said.

In an identical deal, QatarEnergy sealed a 27-year supply agreement with China’s Sinopec in November for 4 million tons a year. The state-owned Chinese gas giant also took an equity stake equivalent to 5 percent of one LNG train of 8 million tons a year capacity.

Asia, with an appetite for long-term sales and purchase agreements, has outpaced Europe in locking in supply from Qatar’s two-phase expansion plan that will raise its liquefaction capacity to 126 million ton a year by 2027 from 77 million.

Tuesday’s deal will be QatarEnergy’s third agreement to supply LNG from the expansion to an Asian buyer.

Other Asian buyers are also in talks for equity stakes in the expansion, Kaabi said.

Qatar is the world’s top LNG exporter and competition for LNG has ramped up since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40 percent of the continent’s imports.

Reuters had earlier reported that CNPC was close to finalizing a deal to buy LNG from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the North Field expansion project.

QatarEnergy had previously said that it could give up to 5 percent stakes in the gas trains linked to its North Field expansion to what Kaabi, the Gulf state’s energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, described as “value-added partners.”

In April, China’s Sinopec became the first Asian energy company to become a “value-added” partner in the project.

QatarEnergy has also signed equity partnerships on the project with international oil companies but has said it plans to retain a 75 percent stake in the North Field expansion, which will cost at least $30 billion including construction of liquefaction export facilities.

As Beijing’s ties with the US and Australia, Qatar’s two biggest LNG export rivals, are strained, Chinese national energy firms increasingly see Qatar as a safer target for resource investment. 

Topics: Qatar Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) China

Related

Energy Wrap — QatarEnergy expands operation with Shell deal; Iraq’s March oil revenue at $7.4bn 
Business & Economy
Energy Wrap — QatarEnergy expands operation with Shell deal; Iraq’s March oil revenue at $7.4bn 
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The ongoing economic reforms in Saudi Arabia have elevated the Kingdom’s ranking to 17th position in the World Competitiveness Index 2023, placing it much higher than its G20 peers. 

The Kingdom jumped seven places from 24th rank in 2022. It held 32nd rank in 2021, according to the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development. 

Supported by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s elevation in the world ranking is driven by significant progress in all major areas, including economic performance, government efficiency and business environment.  

This ascent helped the Kingdom grab a spot much higher than its G20 peers, including South Korea, France and India.

The Kingdom also towered over Japan, Italy, Argentina, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkiye. 

First published in 1989, the World Competitiveness Ranking is based on 336 criteria selected from comprehensive research, according to its website.

The annual report is considered a reference point for the competitiveness of countries. It analyzes and ranks countries based on their ability to manage their competencies to create long-term value.

Denmark retained the first spot in the list this year, followed by Ireland, which climbed nine places to grab the second rank. Switzerland held the third position. 

Singapore held the fourth spot, while the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong were placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

“Navigating today’s unpredictable environment requires agility and adaptability. Countries which excel are building resilient economies, such as Ireland, Iceland and Bahrain,” said Christos Cabolis, chief economist at the IMD’s World Competitiveness Center.

He said the governments of these countries could also adapt policies based on current economic conditions in a timely fashion.

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Singapore are also key examples of this,” added Cabolis. 

The index put Sweden in eighth place, followed by the US and the UAE, which claimed ninth and 10th ranks, respectively. 

“An increasing number of countries are pursuing their own interests. We are seeing winners and losers in a context in which multiple crises are overlapping, and the world is increasingly divided between protectionist and open-trade economies,” said Arturo Bris, director of the WCC. 

In the Middle East region, Qatar climbed six places in the list to grab the 12th spot, while Bahrain rose five notches to the 25th rank. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations. The Kingdom has made remarkable progress in various sectors, including digitization, regulatory and business environment, and women’s participation in the workforce. 

The IMF mission also praised the structural reforms happening in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.

Topics: World Competitiveness Index

Related

Update Saudi Arabia rises eight places in World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia rises eight places in World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Farmers in Saudi Arabia attained SR1.5 billion ($400 million) worth of funding after the Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund signed off a tranche of development loans. 

According to a statement made on Tuesday, the fund approved the payouts for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming. 

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, dates manufacturing and marketing centers also received funding. 

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity by its strategic objectives. 

It is also in alignment with the policies of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Kingdom’s food security strategy in supporting and developing the agricultural sector and related logistical services and boosting supply chains.

In the first three months of this year, the fund signed off on development and investment loans worth more than SR2.3 billion, compared to the SR861 million handed out in the same period of 2022. 

This conveys a surge of 167 percent year over year in the first three months of 2023, according to a statement made in March. 

Those receiving loans range from small farmers and breeders to poultry sector projects in Hail and Asir and the governorates of Shaqra, Al-Aflaj and Tathleeth.

Nairiyah, Rabigh, Al-Ghat and Al-Olaya also benefited from the loans.

There was also loan disbursal for greenhouse projects in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region and Al-Muzahimiyah governorate, for breeding and producing fish in inland waters in the Al-Dawadmi governorate and for marketing agricultural products in the Khamis Mushayt governorate.

The fund doled out loans worth SR4.2 billion in 2022.

Topics: Saudi Agriculture Development Fund farm productivity

Related

Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades
Business & Economy
Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected, sowing further concern over the oil demand outlook in the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was down 19 cents at $75.90 a barrel at 9 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 83 cents to $71.10 per barrel.

China on Tuesday cut its one-year loan prime rate and the five-year LPR by 10 basis points each.

The rate reductions follow recent economic data that showed China’s retail and factory sectors are struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

The Chinese government met last week to discuss measures to spur economic growth, and several prominent banks have cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China amid concerns its post-COVID recovery is faltering.

China’s crude imports from Russia surge to 2.29m bpd in May

China’s oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May, as private refiners snapped up sanctioned oil transported through Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean pipeline and Urals crude shipments at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totaled 9.71 million metric tons in May or 2.29 million barrels per day. 

According to the General Administration of Customs data, shipments were up 15.3 percent from 1.50 million bpd in the same month last year.

This import represented the highest level on record and a 32.4 percent increase on April’s figure of 1.73 million bpd.

Imports of Saudi crude totaled 7.32 million tons in May, equivalent to 1.72 million bpd, down 16.0 percent from last month’s 2.05 million bpd. 

Saudi Arabia had been China’s largest source of crude in April.

Much of the uptick in demand for Russian crude has come from China’s private refiners, including major players such as Hengli Petrochemical. 

Hengli’s 400,000 bpd refinery in northeast Dalian received its first Urals shipment of 730,000 barrels in early May, alongside a total of 3.71 million barrels of ESPO over the month.

Customs data also showed that imports from Malaysia were 1.34 million bpd in May, up 158.6 percent from the same period last year. 

Malaysia is often an intermediary point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela.

Nigeria’s Tinubu needs quick US funding for energy transition

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that the US should help with more funding to help Africa’s leading oil producer accelerate its energy transition plans as he pledged to meet the country’s climate change goals.

Oil remains Nigeria’s biggest foreign exchange earner. Like many African nations, it still needs to exploit its hydrocarbons to help provide power to millions of citizens without electricity.

In a meeting with Geoffrey Praytt, US assistant secretary of state, Bureau of Energy Resources, the Nigerian president said the US should speed up funding to help the West African nation achieve its energy transition goals.

“There are bottlenecks that must be unbottled in terms of how the US bureaucracy responds to our needs. Help must be given when it is needed. Please take it home that we need help and very quickly, too,” Tinubu said.

“I want to assure you that Nigeria will honor her obligations on climate change and renewables,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeking to explore partnerships and investment opportunities at the Paris Air Show 2023, which began on Monday in France.

The General Authority for Military Industries, along with its partners Saudi Military Industries and the International Defense Exhibition, is taking part in the event to showcase the Kingdom’s progress in the defense industry. Saudi Arabia is keen on localizing the sector in line with its Vision 2030 goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

GAMI Gov. Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali said the authority’s participation in the event is part of its efforts to enable the sector achieve its objectives by creating strategic partnerships and networking with international investors interested in investing in the Kingdom.

Al-Ohali noted that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the military industries, following the directives of its wise leadership to localize various industries to enrich the national economy and boost the country's strategic independence.

He added that GAMI officials will meet representatives of international defense companies to discuss localization projects, promote investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s military industries and facilitate their entry into the Kingdom in partnership with the private sector.

The official said a meeting is also scheduled with the director general of the Directorate General of Armament in France, which is GAMI’s peer agency, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Paris Air Show

Related

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
Business & Economy
Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
  • Paris Air Show begins with a flurry of deals as aviation industry seeks to rebound
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has signed a $3.73 billion agreement with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

The deal was signed at the Paris Air Show by Bandar Al-Mohanna, flynas CEO and managing director, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Ayed Aljeaid, chairman of the board of NAS Holding.

Looking to reach new long-haul destinations across its route map, flynas’ agreement includes 10 A321XLRs. These planes will join the airline’s existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s. Between January and the end of this year, 19 A320neos would have been added to the operator’s fleet. Four have already been delivered in 2023 alone.

In a statement, Al-Mohanna said: “The A320neo Family brings unmatched benefits to our passengers, offering exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits while helping us provide unique travel experiences at low-cost.”

Commenting on the deal, Scherer said: “Unbeatable economics, longer range capability, and the most spacious single aisle cabin have made the A320neo Family the preferred choice of airlines worldwide.”

The planemaker also announced a record 500-plane deal with Indian airline IndiGo on the first day of the air show. The world’s largest air show, which alternates with Farnborough in Britain, is at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the 2021 edition fell victim to the pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to the packed aerospace bazaar by helicopter and watched a flying demonstration including Airbus’ latest jet development, the A321XLR, and air power including the French Rafale fighter.

On the civilian side, plane makers arrived with growing demand expectations as airlines rush for capacity to meet demand and help reach industry goals of net zero emissions by 2050.

Industry executives say as many as 2,000 jet orders are up for grabs worldwide in a resurgent commercial jet market, on top of those provisionally announced already, as airlines try to fill a void left by sharp falls in activity in the COVID-19 crisis.

Only a portion of these potential fresh deals will be ready in time for this week’s air show, which could see a mixture of new and repeat announcements, they said.

IndiGo’s deal highlights the growing importance of India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, to plane makers.

American Airlines ordered 460 single-aisle aircraft: 260 Airbus A320s and 200 Boeing 737, at a catalog price of $38 billion. Four Chinese airlines — Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines — placed simultaneous orders for a total of 292 A320neo aircraft from Airbus worth $37 billion at list prices.

United Airlines ordered 270 medium-haul aircraft: 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo worth $35.4 billion at catalog prices.

Defense side

France’s Thales also announced a contract from Indonesia for 13 long-range air surveillance radars.

Looking ahead to the rest of the show, Airbus is expected to confirm that Qantas is exercising options for nine more A220s, as announced by the airline this year.

The plane maker is also close to a potentially large order for narrow-body jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.

The number of planes being discussed was more than 100, they said, though by Monday some sources said the number in the final deal could settle closer to 60.

The Mexican carrier has long been a fierce battleground between Boeing and Airbus.

Topics: Paris Air Show Flynas Airbus Boeing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas records 47% rise in Q1 revenue 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas records 47% rise in Q1 revenue 

Latest updates

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
KAUST researcher receives Norwegian Letten Prize for disease surveillance
KAUST researcher receives Norwegian Letten Prize for disease surveillance
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Alfanar largest single investor in record ppp for social infrastructure in NEOM
Alfanar largest single investor in record ppp for social infrastructure in NEOM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.