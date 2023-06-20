You are here

Saudi bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh envisions a forum reflecting sustainability and global diversity

Special Saudi bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh envisions a forum reflecting sustainability and global diversity
Saudi bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh envisions a forum reflecting sustainability and global diversity

Saudi bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh envisions a forum reflecting sustainability and global diversity
  • High-level Saudi delegation addressed General Assembly of Bureau International des Expositions in Paris
  • Delivering expo that reflects transition to sustainable and more equal future described as strategic priority
PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s location as a “bridge connecting north, south, east and west” means it could host a “truly inclusive” World Expo, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, told the 172nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday.

Speaking as part of a high-level Saudi delegation deployed to the French capital this week to present the Kingdom’s plan for Riyadh Expo 2030, Prince Faisal said the city could provide a forum that would reflect global diversity and the world’s move towards a sustainable future. 

“It is a strategic priority for the Kingdom to deliver an expo built by the world, for the world, an expo which recognizes global diversity, and we seek the opportunity to organize an expo that continues the legacy of international exhibitions at a time when the international community seeks to prepare for a transition to a sustainable and more equal future,” he said.

Saudi Arabia officially submitted its full bid to host the expo last October. Riyadh is up against Busan in South Korea and Rome in Italy. The final selection is due to take place in November.

Riyadh intends to host the World Expo from Oct. 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, at a purpose-built complex covering an area of 6 million square meters, under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

“Our expo will be built by the world, for the world,” Ibrahim Al-Sultan, acting CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told the assembly. “The work has already begun.”

Preparations to host the expo are due for completion in February 2028, with capacity to welcome some 120 million visitors in 2030 alone if the city is selected. 

Riyadh has experience in building world-class projects with the assistance of international partners, said Al-Sultan. Furthermore, it is “on the road” to becoming a global, top-10 economy and a hub for finance, commerce, sport and entertainment.

A BIE delegation visited Riyadh in March to review the technical aspects of its candidacy. During his five-day visit, Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the BIE, said the Kingdom has “everything needed” to host a successful expo.

The Saudi bid fits Vision 2030, the social reform and economic diversification agenda unveiled by the crown prince in 2016 to move the country’s economy away from hydrocarbons to develop other high-value sectors including tourism and entertainment.

Khalid Al-Falih, the Kingdom’s investment minister, told Tuesday’s assembly that Expo 2030 would create an opportunity “in line with the investment environment in Saudi Arabia, which knows no limits.”




Lamia Al-Muhanna, on the left, director of landscape architecture, Royal Commission for Riyadh City. (Screenshot/BIE Paris)

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is targeting investment worth $3.3 trillion by the end of the decade, 30 percent of which would be in the city of Riyadh, said Al-Falih.

“The Expo 2030 budget of $7.8 billion is catalytic to our broader Riyadh investment plan.”

The private sector would be given a large role in organizing the event, said Al-Falih, adding the expo site would be a “global forum for companies to search for opportunities in the Kingdom.”

Tourism is a key pillar of Vision 2030 and would form an important part of a successful Riyadh Expo, Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US, told the assembly.

She said a special visa would be issued to those attending an Expo 2030 in Riyadh.




Ibrahim Al-Sultan, acting CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. (Screenshot/BIE Paris)

Saudi Arabia is no stranger to hosting millions of visitors, given that it is home to the Two Holy Mosques which bring in millions of pilgrims every year for Hajj in Makkah for one of the largest mass gatherings in the world.

Princess Reema said the Kingdom was “a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by the world,” that was fully dedicated to organizing the “greatest expo in history.” Riyadh is an “exceptional” global tourist destination, she added.

On Monday, the crown prince attended Saudi Arabia’s official reception in Paris hosted by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City for delegates of the 179 member states of the BIE — an important part of the nomination procedure. 

The event was held to showcase Riyadh’s readiness to host the expo and to outline its plans ahead of the BIE’s next general assembly in November, during which the 2030 expo’s host city will be put to a vote.

More than 60 countries and organizations, including China, France, Turkiye, Greece, Morocco, Nigeria, Djibouti, Armenia, Cuba, Costa Rica, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, have endorsed the Saudi bid.

Saudi Arabia first took part in a World Expo in 1958 when the event was hosted in the Belgian capital, Brussels and has participated in World and Specialized Expos ever since. World Expos are held every five years, with Specialized Expos in the in-between years.

The Kingdom’s enthusiasm and engagement in these events has not gone unnoticed. At a Specialized Expo 2008 in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, Saudi Arabia was handed a silver award for its pavilion design. This was topped two years later with a gold award at the World Expo 2010 Shanghai in China.

The tradition of World Expos began in London in 1851 with the Great Exhibition — a celebration of scientific and technological advancement, but also a fascinating display of curiosities from around the world that reflected an age of accelerating transport and communications and seemingly boundless potential.

Since then, World Expos have been occasions to share and celebrate the innovations and discoveries of the day. It takes visitors on immersive journeys built around a common theme.

Welcoming tens of millions of visitors, they allow participating countries to build extraordinary pavilions, transforming host cities for years to come.

The last was hosted by Dubai from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The next is due to be held in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

Having earned a reputation for breathtaking architecture and displays featuring high-tech innovations following the success of its multi award-winning pavilion at the Dubai Expo, Saudi Arabia appears very well placed to secure its bid for 2030.

Malaysia grateful for 'smooth' Hajj operations under Makkah Route

Malaysian pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 18. (Supplied)
Malaysian pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 18. (Supplied)
Malaysia grateful for ‘smooth’ Hajj operations under Makkah Route

Malaysian pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 18. (Supplied)
  • Special Hajj flights will conclude in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday
  • 31,600 Malaysians will perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is grateful for being part of Saudi Arabia’s flagship Makkah Route initiative, the chief of its Hajj operations has told Arab News, with the last batch of pilgrims set to depart from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Malaysia is among seven Muslim-majority countries — alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, Turkey and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened its Makkah Route initiative.

“We are deeply grateful to Saudi Arabia for continuing the initiative in Malaysia for the fifth year. The Makkah Route initiative has indeed helped ease the journey of our hajj pilgrims significantly,” said Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, executive of Tabung Haji — Malaysia’s Hajj board — and head of the Malaysian Hajj delegation.

“The Makkah Route initiative has proven to be very smooth, effective and helpful for Malaysian pilgrims. This could not have been done without the assistance rendered by various parties especially the Saudi Arabian government and its relevant government agencies.”

The program, launched in 2019, is dedicated to Hajj pilgrims, allowing them to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter the Kingdom without waiting, having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.

This year, 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam. Most of them have already reached the Kingdom.

Rahman said they “admired and praised” Saudi efforts, which had “provided tremendous convenience” for the pilgrims, especially the elderly who, without the Makkah Route, would have spent long hours on immigration procedures at home and upon arrival.

When Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah saw off the first batch of pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia via the initiative earlier this month, he expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s Hajj services and assistance.

“We hope that the close relationship that has been established for a long time between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will continue to serve the pilgrims,” the king said.

The special Hajj flights under the Makkah Route initiative will conclude in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

“The first phase of Hajj operations involving departure flights is almost completed and will end on June 21, 2023,” Rahman said.

“All praise to Allah, everything is progressing according to plan and the Hajj operation has been smooth.”

The beloved birds of the Grand Mosque

The beloved birds of the Grand Mosque
The beloved birds of the Grand Mosque

The beloved birds of the Grand Mosque
  • Enjoying special status and protection, sanctuary pigeons have been welcoming pilgrims for years
RIYADH: Flocks of pigeons at Makkah’s Grand Mosque roam the courtyards, flapping their wings as they receive Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The birds are known by many names, including sanctuary pigeons, fever pigeons, and quiet pigeons.

Samir Ahmed Barqah, a researcher specializing in Makkah’s history, said: “Pigeons of the Grand Mosque are called fever pigeons because of how they hover around God’s safe sanctuary; they’re called sanctuary pigeons because of how reassured those pigeons are of their safety in Makkah.

Pigeons have become one of Makkah’s most famous landmarks and can often be seen in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque where pilgrims feed and interact with them. (SPA)

“The distinctive features of sanctuary pigeons differ from the other types of pigeons and other birds in the world.”

These features include their beautiful shape, unique colors, drawn eyes, and long necks.

The pigeons do not fear visitors, no matter how packed the area becomes.

• The birds at the Grand Mosque are known by many names, including sanctuary pigeons, fever pigeons, and quiet pigeons.

• Sanctuary pigeons do not defecate on the Kaaba or its surroundings, which earns them further appreciation from both pilgrims and caretakers.

Sanctuary pigeons do not defecate on the Kaaba or its surroundings, which earns them further appreciation from both pilgrims and caretakers.

The birds have become one of Makkah’s most famous landmarks and are always seen either flying over visitors or standing between the sides of buildings searching for kind people who might offer them something to eat.

The loving relationship between the pigeons and visitors goes back hundreds of years.

Pigeons have become one of Makkah’s most famous landmarks and can often be seen in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque where pilgrims feed and interact with them. (SPA)

Barqah added: “Some have traced the origin of the sanctuary pigeons way back to the pigeons whose nest was placed in the cave of Mount Thawr during the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah.

“As a reward, God rewarded these pigeons and their descendants by letting them live safely in the holy sanctuary of Makkah.”

Historian Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Al-Kurdi says the sanctuary pigeons can be traced to descendants of the ababil birds, which were sent by God to destroy and expel the army led by Abraha Al-Ashram.

The army tried to destroy the Kaaba, but God sent flocks of birds that dropped small stones on them, eventually destroying and expelling them from Makkah.

Al-Ashram and his army are commonly known as the people of the elephant, and their story is briefly mentioned in a chapter in the Qur’an.

Barqah added: “This is most likely the correct narration regarding this matter.

“There are those who believe that the sanctuary pigeons are a descendant of the two pigeons that were in Noah’s Ark. Nonetheless, these beliefs are mentioned in history books and need to be looked at.”

The sanctuary pigeons hold a special place in Islam, and it is not permissible for either pilgrims or non-pilgrims to kill them.

Muslim jurists have also forbidden turning them away, breaking their eggs, or expelling them from the place in which they nest.

Barqah said: “Some say that the sanctuary pigeons fly peacefully in the sky until they die on land, without any force from the Earth daring to deliberately harm them, except in cases such as when the pigeons are the reason behind disease, which has not yet occurred.”

 

47th Grand Hajj Symposium fosters culture of innovation, service in Saudi Arabia

47th Grand Hajj Symposium fosters culture of innovation, service in Saudi Arabia
47th Grand Hajj Symposium fosters culture of innovation, service in Saudi Arabia

47th Grand Hajj Symposium fosters culture of innovation, service in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: The 47th Grand Hajj Symposium, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, took place in Jeddah on Tuesday, under the title “Jurisprudence Facilitation in Hajj.”

The symposium was attended by prominent Saudi ministers including Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah; Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques; Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah; and Ayed Al-Gwinm, deputy minister for Hajj affairs, in addition to a group of scholars and intellectuals from the Islamic world, and representative delegations from Muslim countries.

The symposium aimed to advance the values of peace, understanding, and cooperation, and sought to establish a platform for discussing pressing and pivotal matters that could potentially impact the pilgrims’ journey as they engaged in the rituals.

Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat,
Deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah

Through the event the ministry attempted to highlight the cultural and civilizational role that Saudi Arabia had played in serving Hajj pilgrims since the founding of the Kingdom.

It also highlighted the most significant achievements, pioneering projects, and developments.

Al-Rabiah said in his opening remarks that the symposium would allocate a special session in which senior leaders could discuss operational programs that had been prepared for the Hajj season.

Hajj in the past was not like Hajj in our time, and it will be different in the future ... information technology is one of the key elements in Hajj.

Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah

Four panel discussions were held at the symposium, including a session called “Service Readiness and Operational Plans: Key Enablers and Opportunities.”

Al-Gwinm said that there were more than 400 service packages offered by various companies, utilized by more than 1.4 million pilgrims.

He added that the ministry had worked with its partners to license service providers in order to achieve targets in regard to housing, food, and catering.

Hani Jokhdar, the deputy minister for public health, said that 32,000 health practitioners were providing services to pilgrims during the Hajj season through four regions and 14 health centers through land, air and sea ports.

Additionally, there are 32 hospitals and more than 140 health centers, which include 46 health centers in Arafat, 26 in Mina, 6 on pedestrian roads of the holy sites, and 16 in Jamarat.

Jokhdar advised pilgrims to use umbrellas due to the high temperatures expected.

He added: “I advise those who suffer from chronic diseases and pregnant women not to go to stone the Jamarat by themselves, and to appoint someone on their behalf to carry out this task because it involves walking long distances while it is sunny, which will pose a great risk to their health.”

Mashat, in his closing remarks, said that some 20,000 buses would serve pilgrims this year.

He added: “If these buses were lined up behind each other, it would form a distance of 350 km. We are talking about 2 million people traveling five times in five days.

“Hajj in the past was not like Hajj in our time, and it will be different in the future ... information technology is one of the key elements in Hajj.”

Regarding technology, Al-Gwinm told Arab News: “The Hajj smart bracelet will serve in tracking pilgrims and managing crowds.

“Nusuk platform will help the pilgrim to choose the service operator for performing the rituals, as well as issuing the necessary permits and visas. It is the comprehensive application for the Hajj journey.

“We also use the Tafweej platform, in which all transportation-related issues are included, to ensure that the pilgrims move from their homes in Makkah to the holy sites, and from there to the Grand Mosque easily.”

The Grand Hajj Symposium was established in 1970 and highlights Saudi Arabia’s esteemed regional and international position as a beacon of religion and culture.

 

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin raid that led to the death of 6 Palestinians

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin raid that led to the death of 6 Palestinians
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin raid that led to the death of 6 Palestinians

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin raid that led to the death of 6 Palestinians
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned Israeli aggression in the city of Jenin the previous day that led to the death of six Palestinians and injured dozens of others.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement denouncing and condemning the Israeli escalation of actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Kingdom expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Palestine, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the serious violations committed by Israeli occupation forces.

News agency Associated Press reported that Israeli military forces raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank which left six Palestinians dead, including a 15-year-old boy, while injuring more than 90, according to Palestinian health officials.

AP originally reported five Palestinian fatalities, but the toll increased when 48-year-old Amjad Abu Jaas succumbed to wounds sustained in a gun battle. Eight Israeli soldiers were wounded while a dozen Palestinians were left in a critical condition.

Last month the Kingdom condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm position toward the Palestinian people.

Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs” and other slogans, paraded through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council have reiterated their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Saudi foreign minister spoke about the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian cause during a panel discussion on “The Geostrategic Role of Middle Eastern Countries” at the Munich Security Conference in February.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “We have a moral responsibility to try to find a pathway to peace because the suffering that will come both in Palestine and in Israel if we don’t find a pathway to peace is indescribable.

“Therefore, we will do what we can. We will engage with whomever we can to find that pathway.”
 

French scientific research team spends 40 days in Saudi desert

French scientific research team spends 40 days in Saudi desert
French scientific research team spends 40 days in Saudi desert

French scientific research team spends 40 days in Saudi desert
  • The study of Saudi Arabia’s climate is the third and final mission for the Deep Climate expedition, which started with the study of tropical heat and humidity at Guiana Amazonian Park in French Guiana, followed by the study of dry cold in Lapland, Finland
RIYADH: The Deep Climate team, led by researcher and explorer Christian Clot, traveled through the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve in the north of Saudi Arabia to study human resilience to climate change.

The team of 33 volunteers studied the hot-dry climate for 40 consecutive days in May and June, which fall during the summer season at the royal reserve. The Deep Climate team walked 320 km from Al-Jouf in the north to Jubbah in Hail in the south of the reserve.

They carried out scientific tests on the impact of heat on the human body and mind in the Saudi desert’s extreme conditions, in cooperation with Alfaisal University and with the support of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority.

The team of 33 volunteers studied the hot-dry climate for 40 consecutive days in May and June, which fall during the summer season at the royal reserve. (Supplied)

The study of Saudi Arabia’s climate is the third and final mission for the Deep Climate expedition, which started with the study of tropical heat and humidity at Guiana Amazonian Park in French Guiana, followed by the study of dry cold in Lapland, Finland.

Deep Climate is interested in carrying out research in Saudi Arabia given the importance of the team’s work to various other areas of scientific research under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to make the country one of the top ten nations in scientific competitiveness by 2030 and have five Saudi universities ranking among the top 200 universities in the world by the end of the decade.

The Kingdom boasts a vast wildlife reserve that extends across four regions: Al-Jouf, Hail, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders. It also features archaeological sites registered by UNESCO in Al-Jubbah, dating back more than eight centuries BC, adding to its appeal as a research destination.

 

