Mona Tougaard attends Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show

Mona Tougaard attends Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show
The model — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — wore an oversized purple set. (Getty Images)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News/ Reuters

DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard attended the celebrity-packed outdoor Louis Vuitton show in Paris, which was musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams’ first runway as the men’s creative director at the French luxury fashion house. 

The model — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — wore an oversized purple set, white sneakers and a pearl necklace as she took in the brand’s menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection. 

Tougaard was joined by US Palestinian model Fai Khadra, Romanian Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi and British Oscar winner Riz Ahmed. 

A long list of A-list celebrities sat front row included Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, LeBron James, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto and Kelly Rowland. 

In a show that further anchored the LVMH-owned label in popular culture, models strode across the gold-painted runway to live music. They paraded pearl-embellished tracksuits, furry outerwear and sparkling jackets with the label’s signature checkmark pattern, in all colors and sizes, including shades of camouflage.

A couple of souped-up karts even made their way down the catwalk carrying piles of classic Vuitton luggage.

The soundtrack made its way from stately classical music to full-blown gospel disco.

Crowds gathered along the Seine River, craning for a glimpse of the looks, which continued LV’s approach of mixing street style with luxury.

“I’m the second Black man to ever experience this on the planet, the biggest fashion house in the world,” Williams said in an interview before the show, referring to the role he has held since February.

Best known as the singer and writer of pop hits “Happy” and “Blurred Lines,” the 50-year-old Williams ended months of speculation by filling the shoes of his friend Virgil Abloh, who held the job from March 2018 until his death in November 2021. Abloh had been the industry’s highest-profile Black designer. 

“The idea was to instill the idea that Louis Vuitton is also the master of tailoring of a dandy man who wants to be somewhat more elegant,” Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari said of his brief to Williams. “That was not difficult because that’s him. ... What you see on the catwalk is Pharrell, multiplied by 70 looks.”

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission and Manga Productions company have joined hands to launch the second round of the Manga Industry program, which began on June 12 and will continue until Feb. 1 next year.

Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, has initiated various programs to support the creative arts industry in Saudi Arabia.

Comprising three phases and two competitions, the Manga Industry program has been developed to evaluate the skills of artists.

In the initial phase, participants will engage in three workshops on enhancing creativity in drawing, designing comic characters, and expressing emotions through anime and manga characters.

The second phase, a comprehensive six-week training program, will delve into the intricacies of manga design and character drawing. Its primary objective is to encourage participants to bring their imagination to life through comic storytelling.

The finalists who qualify for the last stage will be awarded scholarships to pursue their studies in Japan, where they will receive training from renowned manga artists.

The training program will also feature two virtual competitions, aimed at enriching creative content.

The competitions, which will award prizes to the winners, center on adapting popular Saudi cultural proverbs and poems in manga style.

DUBAI: Film AlUla announced on Wednesday that the production team of the cryptocurrency drama “Paper Empire” will film the entirety of the show’s 10-episode third season in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla. 

The high-profile cast will feature Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Kelsey Grammar, Carole Alt, Helena Mattsson, Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer, Richard Grieco, Robert Knepper, Steve Guttenberg and more. 

The action-drama series, based entirely in the region, is produced by Robert Gillings Productions, Tadross Media Group and Inner Circle Films.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film AlUla (@filmalula)

The series is produced by Robert Gillings, Michael Tadross Jr, Bernard Salzman and Edward Pershing who have already embarked on pre-production activities in AlUla, with filming set to commence later this year.  

Charlene Deleon-Jones, the executive director of Film AlUla, said in statement: “We are delighted the ‘Paper Empire’ team will be basing their new season in AlUla, we’ve worked with the creative team to provide locations which underscore the glamour, opulence and world-class production value of the series.” 

Tadross Jr added: “After visiting AlUla earlier this year, we immediately knew we had to film here. The incredible landscapes and incomparable scenery are a perfect backdrop for the narrative’s progression, as the stakes become higher and more suspenseful, and the characters journey outside the US for the first time.”

“We are very much looking forward to working with an experienced team at Film AlUla and are sure the cast are going to be just as blown away by the setting as we were,” he added.

DUBAI: The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list was announced in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, with two Dubai eateries making the cut.

The awards ceremony honors restaurants from 24 territories across five continents.

Dubai's Tresind Studio — which also holds two Michelin stars — was named the Best Restaurant in Middle East and Africa and was placed 11th on the overall list.

Meanwhile, Orfali Bros Bistro came in at number 46.

Lima’s Central won the award for World’s Best Restaurant.

“Cooking was something I always loved. I grew up in a big family, living in my grandparents’ house with about 50 people — extended family. So even though it was a home kitchen, it was run like a professional kitchen where everybody has an assigned job. Growing up in those surroundings, and in Delhi — which is a big foodie hub with lots of unique street food — I was always surrounded by food,” Tresind Studio’s chef Himanshu Saini previously told Arab News.

“In India, being a chef — 10 or 20 years back — wasn’t really a career your parents wanted you to pursue,” he continues. “Everybody in India wanted their children to become a doctor or an engineer, or a lawyer. But I wasn’t good at anything else. This career wasn’t really a choice so much as a necessity.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

DUBAI: Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced this week that she has given her daughter with Egyptian equestrian husband Nayel Nasser an Arabic name.

Gates took to Instagram to share the name — Leila — with her 554,000 followers, posting a photo of the four-month-old baby girl. 

“Leila, 4 months (pronounced LAY- luh),” she wrote. 

The couple announced that they welcomed their baby girl in February, after revealing the pregnancy in November.

“Sending love from our healthy little family,” they wrote.

The two tied the knot in North Salem, New York, in 2021.

The couple has been together since January 2017, bonding over their passion for equestrian sports, with Gates also being an equestrian athlete who competes frequently, but not on a professional level. Both belong to the Paris Panthers, a riding club which competes in different forms of equestrian sporting events.

Nassar was born to millionaire parents in Chicago in the US, but was raised in Kuwait.

His parents run an architecture and design firm which relocated to the US in 2009.

Nassar, who graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics, began riding when he was five, and was jumping by the age of 10. He first qualified in 2013 for the FEI World Cup Finals, an annual international competition which includes the most skilled and talented show jumping horses and riders.

LOS ANGELES: Having starred in a number of hit films and TV shows, including “Gangs of London” and “Baghdad Central,” US actor Waleed Zuaitar is no stranger to the limelight. 

The actor, who is of Palestinian descent, spent his formative years in Kuwait and is known for portraying characters from both American and Arab cultures in notable films and shows, including "London Has Fallen” and Golden Globe-winning “Ramy,” among others.

The actor sat down with Arab News to discuss the impact his roots have had on his career, as well as his latest venture. 

“My father is from Nablus, my mother is from Haifa. I grew up in Kuwait, although I was born in the States … the union of my culture and my heritage and my Americanness found its way through a lot of the work that I've done,” he said, adding “‘Baghdad Central' is a show, I'm very proud of. I got to play a heroic, noble anti-hero and a very complex character, (and) it was also very, very important to tell that perspective of the Iraq war from the Iraqis’ perspective.”

Zuaiter exhibits versatility through his performances, as demonstrated in his role in "Baghdad Central.” He is also lauded for his ability to master various dialects and accents, driven by his dedication to authenticity.

“I think actors should be trained in different dialects. Like you look at actors in the UK, part of their acting training is to learn all the UK dialects and and the American. I think Arab actors should be doing the same. I learned Iraqi for ‘Baghdad Central’ and I'm willing to learn any dialect because it's about storytelling and authenticity.”

In a bid to champion authenticity when it comes to storytelling in the region, Zuaitar and his wife founded Flip Narrative with the aim of connecting the Middle East and North African markets with the US film industry.

Their latest undertaking, titled "The Valley," occupies a compelling space reminiscent of the acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" and "The Sopranos." This project presents a fictionalized exploration of Lebanon's illicit drug trade.

“There are so many Arab filmmakers that we've recently been in contact with since we started our company. And it's just exciting to see the level of talent of storytelling out there,” he said. 

