Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour

Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour
Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, right, meets his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Muscat on June 21, 2023. (Iran’s foreign ministry/WANA via Reuters)
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

  • Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a tour of the Gulf that will see the Iranian foreign minister also making stops later in Kuwait and the UAE
MUSCAT: Iran’s top diplomat arrived Wednesday in Oman where he is to meet senior officials, a day after discussing his country’s nuclear program with his Qatari counterpart in Doha.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a tour of the Gulf that will see the Iranian foreign minister also making stops later in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
On Wednesday, he met Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of Oman’s royal office, for talks on ties between their countries and “several areas of cooperation,” the official Oman News Agency said.
Iran said last week it had been engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States through Oman, with nuclear issues, US sanctions and detainees on the agenda.
The following day, Iran’s nuclear negotiator said he had met with diplomats from three European countries in Abu Dhabi to discuss a number of issues including the country’s nuclear program.
A landmark deal reached in 2015 between Iran and world powers was designed to prevent Tehran from secretly developing a nuclear bomb, a goal the Islamic republic has always denied.
The United States under then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018, before Iran began backing away from its own commitments, including by stepping up its enrichment of uranium.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal, but the process has stalled in on-off talks since 2021.
In recent weeks, the two sworn enemies have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.

Jordan condemns Israeli aggression and plan to build more settler homes

Jordan condemns Israeli aggression and plan to build more settler homes
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • Amman says Israeli plans in occupied West Bank undermine prospects of peace
  • Israel announced 1,000 new units day after four settlers killed by Palestinian gunmen
AMMAN: Jordan has condemned Israel’s announcement it will build 1,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, calling it the latest affront to Palestinians amid a spiral of violence.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the plan a day after two Palestinian gunmen killed four people near the illegal settlement of Eli, in what Hamas said was a reprisal for raids by Israeli forces and settler attacks on Palestinians.
Amman denounced the settler attacks and called on Israel’s government to halt the violence “immediately,” reported the Jordan News Agency.
Jordan’s foreign ministry spokesman, Sinan Majali, said the new settlement plan was a further provocation that “undermines prospects for realizing the two-state solution.”
“Continuous violations and attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories herald further escalation,” he said. “The international community should work to avoid further violence.”
Israel meanwhile deployed additional forces across the occupied West Bank in response to rising threats following the violence in Jenin and Eli.

UK probes report of universities working with Iran on drones

UK probes report of universities working with Iran on drones
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago

LONDON: Britain’s government said Wednesday it was investigating allegations that UK universities have collaborated with Iran on drones and other sensitive technology despite a legal ban.
With Russia accused of unleashing Iranian-made attack drones in Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was grilled in parliament about the report by the Jewish Chronicle newspaper earlier this month.
“We take all allegations of breaches of export controls seriously and my understanding is that officials in the Department for Business and Trade are currently now investigating the allegations made in the recent press article cited,” Sunak said.
“We will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security,” he said, pointing to stepped-up controls on academic collaborations in technology.
At least 11 British universities, including Cambridge, Cranfield, Glasgow and Imperial College London, were named by the Jewish Chronicle as taking part in studies with potential Iranian military applications.
Citing analysis of thousands of papers published in scientific journals since 2017, the newspaper said that in one Iranian-funded project, UK researchers worked to improve the altitude, speed and range of drones.
Another university worked with Iranian scientists to test new control systems for jets, aimed at increasing their manoeuvrability and response times in “military applications,” it said.
Britain bans the export of military and “dual-use” technology to Iran, and has imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations accused of supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
The United States says that Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Kyiv and “terrorize” Ukrainians, a charge denied by Tehran.
The White House said it would release a new government advisory to assist businesses and governments “to ensure they are not inadvertently contributing to Iran’s (drone) program.”
British universities cited in the Jewish Chronicle report insisted they complied with legal and academic obligations in their international collaborations.

Druze opposing Golan wind farm clash with Israeli police

Druze opposing Golan wind farm clash with Israeli police
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

  • The erection of several wind turbines is viewed by the Golan villagers as an encroachment
  • Police said protests shut down roads in northern Israel as well as the Golan
BUQATA, Golan Heights: Hundreds of men from Druze Arab villages on the occupied Golan Heights protested on Wednesday against Israeli plans to set up a wind farm, some facing off with riot police in an unusually violent confrontation that injured several people.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed it, a move not recognized by most world powers. Ties between the Israeli state and the plateau’s Druze community, whose members profess loyalty to Damascus, are generally placid.
Yet the Druze have complained of bureaucratic neglect by Israel. The erection of several wind turbines is viewed by the Golan villagers as an encroachment.
Saying he was monitoring events “with gravity and concern,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Druze leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif for talks, according to the premier’s office.
Earlier, as protesters burned tires on a road in Buqata village and, in a nearby orchard, threw rocks at police from behind makeshift shields, Tarif had told Ynet news agency: “The writing was on the wall.”
Video distributed by police showed them firing tear gas and using a high-pressure water hose against the Druze protesters.
Police said protests shut down roads in northern Israel as well as the Golan. That suggested some of Israel’s Druze citizens — who make up 1.5 percent of the population and have representation in its military and public office — were among the demonstrators.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the government was moving ahead on a “major plan” to redress Druze complaints. But, he added in a statement, there was no justifying violence against a wind farm being lawfully built.
Medics said two people were evacuated for treatment in the confrontations. Police said several officers were injured.

NYU Abu Dhabi develops fast test for COVID-19 

NYU Abu Dhabi develops fast test for COVID-19 
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

  • Method is affordable and could potentially be modified to detect as-yet unknown pathogens in future pandemics
DUBAI: Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi have developed a sticking plaster that can detect COVID-19 infections in “real time.”

Blood is drawn from a pinprick to a finger, the plaster is applied, and then embedded gold “nanoparticles” indicate the presence of antibodies. 

The researchers said that results were almost immediate, the method is affordable, and the test could potentially be modified to detect as-yet unknown pathogens in future pandemics.

The most commonly used at-home tests for COVID-19 take 15-20 minutes and are prone to false readings due to factors such as improper use and contamination.

Lead researcher Prof. Mohammad Qasaimeh said that “real-time” screening for viral infection with the new method could play “a crucial role in preventing future outbreaks and pandemics by enabling early detection.” 

“It opens up possibilities for generating location-based heat maps to allow for the early identification of infected individuals, including those who are asymptomatic.

“By promptly isolating and treating these individuals, the spread of the virus can be significantly reduced.”

Muhammedin Deliorman, one of the authors of the study, said the NYU Abu Dhabi team would explore the new test’s potential for detecting and screening other viruses.

“We also plan to incorporate biodegradable porous microneedles, enabling efficient finger pricking,” he said.

The research was published in the Microsystems and Nanoengineering journal.
 

Palestinian villagers say Israeli settlers have torched dozens of homes and cars in revenge attack

Palestinian villagers say Israeli settlers have torched dozens of homes and cars in revenge attack
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

  • The attack on Wednesday comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement
  • Witnesses said the Israeli army entered the town and settlers were withdrawing
JERUSALEM: Palestinian residents of a West Bank village say hundreds of Israeli settlers have entered the community and set fire to dozens of homes and cars.
The attack on Wednesday comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement.
Residents in Turmus Ayya said the settlers rampaged through the main road of the town.
Witnesses said the Israeli army entered the town and settlers were withdrawing.
The Israeli military on Wednesday deployed additional forces across the occupied West Bank, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 1,000 new settler homes in an initial response to a Palestinian shooting attack that killed four Israelis a day earlier.
The Israeli settlement announcement threatened to further raise tensions after two days of deadly fighting in the territory. The Palestinians and the international community oppose settlement construction on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future state.
Netanyahu said the homes would be built in Eli — the site of Wednesday’s deadly attack in which a pair of Palestinian gunmen opened fire outside a gas station. His far-right government is dominated by settler leaders and supporters.
“Our answer to terror is to strike it hard and to build our country,” Netanyahu said.
The shooting came a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a daylong battle against Israeli troops in the militant stronghold of Jenin. The worsening violence has created a test for Israel’s government and prompted calls for a widespread military operation in the West Bank.
Israeli media identified the four killed as Harel Masood, 21, Ofer Fayerman, 64, and Elisha Anteman, 18, Nahman-Shmuel Mordoff, 17. An Israeli civilian killed one assailant at the scene, while Israeli troops chased and killed the second shooter after he fled.
The army said it was beefing up its troop presence in the West Bank. On Wednesday morning, it said troops arrested three suspects in the Palestinian village of Urif in connection to the attack and mapped out the homes of the two gunmen ahead of their likely demolition.
Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as part of a policy it says aims to deter others, but critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.
Hamas did not officially claim responsibility for the attack, although it identified the two gunmen — Mohannad Faleh, 26, who was killed by a civilian at the scene and Khaled Sabah, 24, who was killed by the army as he fled — as its members.
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian property in adjacent villages, causing extensive property damage. At least five Palestinians were wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers, Israel’s army radio reported.
Tuesday’s shooting followed a massive gunbattle between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops in the northern Jenin refugee camp a day earlier. Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 90 others were wounded in that clash. On Wednesday, the death toll from the raid rose to seven when 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh succumbed to wounds sustained in the gunbattle, Palestinian health officials said.
Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded in the shootout.
Tuesday’s deadly shooting was the latest in a long string of violence in the region over the past year and half that shows no sign of relenting. At least 130 Palestinians and 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed so far this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a string of deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israeli civilians early in 2022. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.

