KAPSARC launches second batch of Graduate Development Program  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s talent pool for the energy sector is set to widen with the second cohort of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center’s Graduate Development Program commencing studying, according to a statement.
The program, designed to last one year, consists of three tracks to enhance professional skills and develop talents that can propel the Kingdom’s energy ecosystem.
“The program aims to empower fresh graduates and equip them with the necessary skills to meet the needs of the future job market,” said KAPSARC President Fahad Al-Ajlan in a statement.
He added: “KAPSARC GDP seeks to transfer knowledge which is considered one of the core values of the center.”
In addition, the program aims to improve the skills of new generations and involve them in finding practical solutions and developing models that help in facing energy challenges while securing a sustainable future, Al-Ajlan explained.
Through its focus on knowledge, analysis, consulting, and enabling, the program is focused on developing the capabilities of fresh graduates in achieving the objectives of the Vision 2030 blueprint.
According to Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi, KAPSARC’s human resources director, the knowledge and analysis track targets those wishing to start their professional career and build expertise in energy, climate, sustainability, macro and microeconomics.
The consulting track is dedicated to those wishing to work in the advisory services sector and develop business solutions for current and future challenges.
Meanwhile, the enabling track is specialized in developing graduates’ skills in different functional areas.
Last month, KAPSARC organized a ceremony to mark the graduation of the first batch of its Public Leadership Executive Program.
The institution offers the scheme in collaboration with the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development.
KAPSARC is a leading advisory think tank that aims to advance the Kingdom’s energy sector and inform global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research.