KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, this week took part in a two-day regional workshop organized by the Arab League’s Emergency Committee for the Protection of Women in Armed Conflicts in the Arab Region.

The event, which took place at the League’s headquarters in Cairo on June 20 and 21, brought together representatives of regional and international organizations, civil society, and other important stakeholders, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

KSrelief was represented by Hana Omar Salem Omar, the director of its community support department. She said that the center has, in collaboration with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, established a strategy covering the period from 2022 to 2027 that emphasizes the importance of girls having access to quality education.

KSrelief has also developed initiatives designed to improve the social cohesion between refugees and their host communities by increasing awareness of women’s rights and combating the exploitation and abuse that they might face, she explained. The center also provides psychological and social support for women, as well as legal referrals, training programs, and family counseling.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has had a significant effect on women and girls, who have been displaced in large numbers, Omar said. Saudi Arabia is hosting refugees from the country and will provide them with all the care they require until they can return to their home country, she added.

The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts that contribute to safeguarding women’s rights and dignity in communities affected by conflict, Omar said, and she called for the coordination of regional and international efforts to establish more comprehensive solutions.

