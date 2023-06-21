You are here

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones
Participants of the Arab League’s Emergency Committee for the Protection of Women in Armed Conflicts in the Arab Region. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones
  • Hana Omar Salem Omar, director of KSrelief’s community support department, said the Kingdom supports all efforts that help safeguard women’s rights and dignity
  • The workshop in Cairo on June 20 and 21 brought together representatives of regional and international organizations, civil society, and other important stakeholders
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, this week took part in a two-day regional workshop organized by the Arab League’s Emergency Committee for the Protection of Women in Armed Conflicts in the Arab Region.

The event, which took place at the League’s headquarters in Cairo on June 20 and 21, brought together representatives of regional and international organizations, civil society, and other important stakeholders, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

KSrelief was represented by Hana Omar Salem Omar, the director of its community support department. She said that the center has, in collaboration with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, established a strategy covering the period from 2022 to 2027 that emphasizes the importance of girls having access to quality education.

KSrelief has also developed initiatives designed to improve the social cohesion between refugees and their host communities by increasing awareness of women’s rights and combating the exploitation and abuse that they might face, she explained. The center also provides psychological and social support for women, as well as legal referrals, training programs, and family counseling.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has had a significant effect on women and girls, who have been displaced in large numbers, Omar said. Saudi Arabia is hosting refugees from the country and will provide them with all the care they require until they can return to their home country, she added.

The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts that contribute to safeguarding women’s rights and dignity in communities affected by conflict, Omar said, and she called for the coordination of regional and international efforts to establish more comprehensive solutions.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Road connecting Riyadh to Qassim region to be named after King Fahd

A view of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. (File/SPA)
A view of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. (File/SPA)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Road connecting Riyadh to Qassim region to be named after King Fahd

A view of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. (File/SPA)
  • King Fahd Road is one of the most important roads in the Kingdom as it connects the capital with the Qassim region
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The road connecting the city of Riyadh to the Qassim region is to be named “King Fahd Road” after a royal order was issued on Wednesday.

The highway, an extension of the King Fahd Road located in Riyadh, is 337 kilometers long and is being named after King Fahd bin Abdulaziz in recognition of his role in supporting investment in roads and the successes achieved during his reign.

King Fahd Road is one of the most important roads in the Kingdom as it connects the capital with the Qassim region.

The road is also essential to the economy as it links agricultural and industrial areas and supports tourism.

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan, managing director of Future Outlook

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan, managing director of Future Outlook
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Who's Who: Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan, managing director of Future Outlook

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan, managing director of Future Outlook
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Ibrahim Abdulaziz Alswidan has been the managing director of Riyadh-based business consultancy Future Outlook since January 2021.

His professional experience includes strategic planning, economic analysis, market analysis, business modeling, policy appraisal, economic modeling, and project management. He has created long-term business plans and strategies, and negotiated contracts with clients and vendors.

Between December 2020 and December 2021, Alswidan served as senior strategic advisor to the Institute of Research and Consulting Services in Riyadh, where he was responsible for planning and implementing projects, problem-solving, and facilitating decision-making and consensus-building as part of a team.

He was senior director at the Decision Support Center in Riyadh from October 2018 to December 2020, where he was in charge of the research and analysis, future insight, and strategy departments.

Between February 2017 and October 2018, he was a strategic advisor to the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, where he managed teams to ensure deliverables were achieved in strategic projects covering 268 municipalities. He also served as the official representative of the ministry at meetings of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He worked as director of strategy and performance at the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority in Riyadh from January 2016 to January 2017, where he was in charge of communication and the implementation of the organization’s strategy. Before that he held a number of positions in banks and other businesses, through which he built his experience.‎

Alswidan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2003. He earned a diploma in English in 2006 from the University of Central Florida in the US, followed by a master’s degree in management of technology in 2009 from Murray State University in Kentucky.

He received a master’s degree in economics in 2011 from Southern Illinois University where, from January 2011 until February 2012, he was vice president of the Economics Association.

Saudi minister attends G20 tourism meeting in India 

Saudi minister attends G20 tourism meeting in India 
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister attends G20 tourism meeting in India 

Saudi minister attends G20 tourism meeting in India 
  • Al-Khateeb said Saudi Arabia was a pioneer in tourism, with 7.8 million people visiting the first quarter of 2023
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister has taken part in the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb told the meeting that the Kingdom supported India’s “Goa Tourism Plan” to sustainably grow tourism industries. He said the plan was consistent with the Kingdom’s tourism strategy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said that Saudi Arabia was a pioneer in tourism, with 7.8 million people visiting the country in the first quarter of 2023, up 64 percent on the same period in 2019.

The meeting was held under the slogan “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The ministers discussed progress made at the 4th G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, which coincided with the ministerial meeting. They also reviewed the five key priorities for strengthening international cooperation in tourism.

Al-Khateeb invited his G20 counterparts to the World Tourism Day celebrations hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sept. 28.

The minister also had a number of meetings with the heads of the attending delegations to discuss further cooperation and exchange experiences.
 

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
Updated 21 June 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
  • The yoga event kicked off at 6 a.m. and welcomed enthusiasts from across the city
  • As a part of the celebrations, dance academies performed yoga-themed dances alongside the yoga sessions
Updated 21 June 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: The Embassy of India in Riyadh hosted a yoga session celebrating the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday in Al-Mahdi Park.
“This year, International Day of Yoga is being celebrated under the theme ‘Yoga for Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,’ which is in unison with the theme of India’s G20 presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News.
The yoga event kicked off at 6 a.m. and welcomed enthusiasts from across the city including students and teachers from various schools in the Kingdom, Saudi citizens and other nationals, Indian Embassy officials, and Indian residents living in the Kingdom.
The event was led by trained instructors from the International Yoga Club based in Riyadh and hosted by Ritu Yadav.
“Approximately 600 people participated in today’s celebrations held at Al-Madi Park,” the ambassador said.
As a part of the celebrations, dance academies performed yoga-themed dances alongside the yoga sessions.
Padma Shri awardee Guruji Dr. H.R. Nagendra, chancellor of Svyasa University, was the chief guest for the event. Dr. Manjunath Sharma, vice-chancellor and director of research at the same university, also attended the event.
On Dec. 11, 2014, the UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, and it has been celebrated worldwide ever since.
“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity,” Khan said.
The embassy session aimed to promote yoga and celebrate it as a holistic exercise valuable to a person’s health and well-being.
“The philosophy behind the ancient Indian practice of yoga has influenced various aspects of how society in India functions, whether it be in relation to areas such as health and medicine or education and the arts,” Khan told Arab News.
The ambassador explained that yoga is based on unifying the mind with the body and soul to allow for greater mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.
He said: “Yoga is already popular in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi Arabia has adopted yoga as a sport as part of a holistic health initiative under Vision 2023. India and Saudi Arabia also signed a memorandum of understanding on yoga cooperation in June 2021.
“We would like to thank all the Saudi authorities for the excellent support extended toward us in organizing this event, especially to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Madi Park authorities, and the Saudi Yoga Committee.”
 

Malaysia king arrives in Madinah

Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Malaysia king arrives in Madinah

Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived in Madinah on Wednesday.

The king and his accompanying delegation will pray at the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city and pay their respects to the prophet and his two companions Abu Bakr and Umar.

