Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
The Embassy of India in Riyadh hosted a yoga session celebrating the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday in Al-Mahdi Park. (Supplied)
Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
600 participates took part in the celebratory International Day of Yoga event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
600 participates took part in the celebratory International Day of Yoga event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
600 participates took part in the celebratory International Day of Yoga event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Lama Al-Hamawi

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout

Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout
  The yoga event kicked off at 6 a.m. and welcomed enthusiasts from across the city
  As a part of the celebrations, dance academies performed yoga-themed dances alongside the yoga sessions
Updated 12 sec ago
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: The Embassy of India in Riyadh hosted a yoga session celebrating the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday in Al-Mahdi Park.
“This year, International Day of Yoga is being celebrated under the theme ‘Yoga for Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,’ which is in unison with the theme of India’s G20 presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News.
The yoga event kicked off at 6 a.m. and welcomed enthusiasts from across the city including students and teachers from various schools in the Kingdom, Saudi citizens and other nationals, Indian Embassy officials, and Indian residents living in the Kingdom.
The event was led by trained instructors from the International Yoga Club based in Riyadh and hosted by Ritu Yadav.
“Approximately 600 people participated in today’s celebrations held at Al-Madi Park,” the ambassador said.
As a part of the celebrations, dance academies performed yoga-themed dances alongside the yoga sessions.
Padma Shri awardee Guruji Dr. H.R. Nagendra, chancellor of Svyasa University, was the chief guest for the event. Dr. Manjunath Sharma, vice-chancellor and director of research at the same university, also attended the event.
On Dec. 11, 2014, the UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, and it has been celebrated worldwide ever since.
“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity,” Khan said.
The embassy session aimed to promote yoga and celebrate it as a holistic exercise valuable to a person’s health and well-being.
“The philosophy behind the ancient Indian practice of yoga has influenced various aspects of how society in India functions, whether it be in relation to areas such as health and medicine or education and the arts,” Khan told Arab News.
The ambassador explained that yoga is based on unifying the mind with the body and soul to allow for greater mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.
He said: “Yoga is already popular in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi Arabia has adopted yoga as a sport as part of a holistic health initiative under Vision 2023. India and Saudi Arabia also signed a memorandum of understanding on yoga cooperation in June 2021.
“We would like to thank all the Saudi authorities for the excellent support extended toward us in organizing this event, especially to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Madi Park authorities, and the Saudi Yoga Committee.”
 

Topics: Yoga International Day of Yoga Riyadh

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones

KSrelief participates in Arab League workshop on protection of women in conflict zones
  Hana Omar Salem Omar, director of KSrelief's community support department, said the Kingdom supports all efforts that help safeguard women's rights and dignity
  The workshop in Cairo on June 20 and 21 brought together representatives of regional and international organizations, civil society, and other important stakeholders
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, this week took part in a two-day regional workshop organized by the Arab League’s Emergency Committee for the Protection of Women in Armed Conflicts in the Arab Region.

The event, which took place at the League’s headquarters in Cairo on June 20 and 21, brought together representatives of regional and international organizations, civil society, and other important stakeholders, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

KSrelief was represented by Hana Omar Salem Omar, the director of its community support department. She said that the center has, in collaboration with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, established a strategy covering the period from 2022 to 2027 that emphasizes the importance of girls having access to quality education.

KSrelief has also developed initiatives designed to improve the social cohesion between refugees and their host communities by increasing awareness of women’s rights and combating the exploitation and abuse that they might face, she explained. The center also provides psychological and social support for women, as well as legal referrals, training programs, and family counseling.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has had a significant effect on women and girls, who have been displaced in large numbers, Omar said. Saudi Arabia is hosting refugees from the country and will provide them with all the care they require until they can return to their home country, she added.

The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts that contribute to safeguarding women’s rights and dignity in communities affected by conflict, Omar said, and she called for the coordination of regional and international efforts to establish more comprehensive solutions.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Malaysia king arrives in Madinah

Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Malaysia king arrives in Madinah

Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived in Madinah on Wednesday.

The king and his accompanying delegation will pray at the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city and pay their respects to the prophet and his two companions Abu Bakr and Umar.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia

Crown prince to lead Saudi delegation at Summit for New Global Financial Pact

Crown prince to lead Saudi delegation at Summit for New Global Financial Pact
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
Hakima Bedouani

Crown prince to lead Saudi delegation at Summit for New Global Financial Pact

Crown prince to lead Saudi delegation at Summit for New Global Financial Pact
  The event will bring together more than 300 officials
  The summit, on Thursday and Friday, was announced last year by French President Emmanuel Macron and Mia Mottley
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
Hakima Bedouani

PARIS: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will lead the Kingdom’s delegation at this week’s Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.

The event will bring together more than 300 officials including heads of state, directors and representatives of international organizations and NGOs, private sector partners, philanthropists, climate experts, and members of civil society.

Organizers say the summit will discuss global challenges, including financing the climate and ecological transition, mobilizing funds for development and rebuilding trust between the global north and south.

The event will also aim to find a consensus to propose a more inclusive international financial system to tackle global problems such as rising public debt, record inflation, increasing poverty and social inequalities.

WHO’S GOING?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

World Bank Director Ajay Banga

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Chinese Premier Li Qiang

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Council Charles Michel

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Organizers said participants will discuss institutional reforms on taxation, debt restructuring for poor countries, and an international carbon emissions tax, particularly in the maritime transport sector and on global financial transactions.

The summit, on Thursday and Friday, was announced last year by French President Emmanuel Macron and Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

Macron said: “We must jointly agree on the best way to address these challenges in poor and emerging countries of the developing world, on the amount of investments, and on the reform of all infrastructures such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, public and private funds.

Mottley said: “We must together build a more responsive, fair, and inclusive international financial system to combat inequalities, finance the climate transition, and bring us closer to achieving sustainable development goals.

* This article orignally appeared on Arab News en Francais, click here to read it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman New Global Financial Pact

University and research center team up to boost Kingdom’s food security

University and research center team up to boost Kingdom’s food security
Updated 21 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

University and research center team up to boost Kingdom’s food security

University and research center team up to boost Kingdom’s food security
  The university's vice president for research, Pierre Magistretti, said: "Since its foundation, KAUST has recognized food as a key research thrust for our faculty"
  The cooperation will drive research efforts and student training to help improve Saudi Arabia's sustainable agriculture
Updated 21 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Two top Saudi science institutions have signed a deal to share facilities and boost research on food security.
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture, also known as Estidamah, signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday.
The university’s vice president for research, Pierre Magistretti, said: “Since its foundation, KAUST has recognized food as a key research thrust for our faculty. Sustainable food security is one of the core global, regional and national challenges that KAUST has a mandate to solve.
“Through this agreement, we are creating a greatly enhanced resource for training the next generation of Saudi Arabia’s scientists in sustainable agriculture. The novel research supported by this collaboration will have an impact on Saudi Arabia’s agriculture sector and beyond.”
The cooperation will drive research efforts and student training to help improve Saudi Arabia’s sustainable agriculture.
The agreement also aims to intensify existing collaboration between Estidamah and KAUST in research to create sustainable planting systems for the Kingdom and the region, with a focus on strategic crops.
The deal will allow KAUST students and researchers to perform their experiments in Estidamah facilities, developing and executing combined research projects and organizing joint scientific events.
Abdulrahman Al-Saghir, general director of Estidamah, said cooperation was important to develop sustainable agriculture in the Kingdom.
This development is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of food security alongside ecological balance.

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agricultur Saudi Arabia Agriculture

Somalia PM visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Somalia PM visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Wednesday.

The prime minister prayed in the mosque and paid his respects to the prophet and his two companions Abu Bakr and Umar during the visit. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Somalia Madinah

