Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day with large turnout

RIYADH: The Embassy of India in Riyadh hosted a yoga session celebrating the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday in Al-Mahdi Park.
“This year, International Day of Yoga is being celebrated under the theme ‘Yoga for Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,’ which is in unison with the theme of India’s G20 presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News.
The yoga event kicked off at 6 a.m. and welcomed enthusiasts from across the city including students and teachers from various schools in the Kingdom, Saudi citizens and other nationals, Indian Embassy officials, and Indian residents living in the Kingdom.
The event was led by trained instructors from the International Yoga Club based in Riyadh and hosted by Ritu Yadav.
“Approximately 600 people participated in today’s celebrations held at Al-Madi Park,” the ambassador said.
As a part of the celebrations, dance academies performed yoga-themed dances alongside the yoga sessions.
Padma Shri awardee Guruji Dr. H.R. Nagendra, chancellor of Svyasa University, was the chief guest for the event. Dr. Manjunath Sharma, vice-chancellor and director of research at the same university, also attended the event.
On Dec. 11, 2014, the UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, and it has been celebrated worldwide ever since.
“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity,” Khan said.
The embassy session aimed to promote yoga and celebrate it as a holistic exercise valuable to a person’s health and well-being.
“The philosophy behind the ancient Indian practice of yoga has influenced various aspects of how society in India functions, whether it be in relation to areas such as health and medicine or education and the arts,” Khan told Arab News.
The ambassador explained that yoga is based on unifying the mind with the body and soul to allow for greater mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.
He said: “Yoga is already popular in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi Arabia has adopted yoga as a sport as part of a holistic health initiative under Vision 2023. India and Saudi Arabia also signed a memorandum of understanding on yoga cooperation in June 2021.
“We would like to thank all the Saudi authorities for the excellent support extended toward us in organizing this event, especially to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Madi Park authorities, and the Saudi Yoga Committee.”
